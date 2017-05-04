'A year of consolidation and change': Bell Pottinger CEO reflects on life after Bell

Added 2 hours ago by Sam Burne James , Be the first to comment

Bell Pottinger's global CEO said the agency restructured much of its business and argues it performed "credibly" in 2016, the year that formidable co-founder Lord Bell left the firm.

News
Henderson (l) leads Bell Pottinger post-Bell (r)
Henderson (l) leads Bell Pottinger post-Bell (r)

James Henderson said the firm suffered in the first part of 2016, saying that Brexit meant many companies were putting plans on hold, especially concerning mergers and acquisitions.

Read more in the full the full profile on Bell Pottinger from the Global Agency Business Report

Despite PRWeek's estimate that the firm's revenue shrunk by 3 per cent over the year – which saw it drop two places to 11th in the PRWeek Top 150 – Henderson said the business saw "a big improvement" in the second half of the year.

"It has been a year of consoli­dation and change – we restructured the business in all areas, and took on a number of people," Henderson said.

Lord Bell left the firm in August, and while its political, financial and corporate teams were relatively unchanged, its consumer, brand and digital practice were restructured into the new Engage offering, and the geopolitical, crisis and ligitation businesses were combined into a global advisory practice.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now