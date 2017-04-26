Breakfast Briefing, 4.26.2017: Mysterious giant rabbit death is another headache for United

Added 2 hours ago by Frank Washkuch , Be the first to comment

You read that right. The latest crisis facing the airline is the mysterious death of a giant rabbit traveling from London to Chicago.

News

Another crisis for United: Giant hare dies on flight
When it rains, it pours for United Airlines’ crisis team. Animal celebrity Simon, on track to become the world’s largest rabbit, died in cargo on a United flight from London to Chicago this week. Simon was on pace to outgrow his father, Darius, who was four-feet-four-inches tall, according to The Sun. In the past month, United has suffered from brand crises over #LeggingsGate and the violent removal of Dr. David Dao from a Chicago-to-Louisville flight.


Publicis merges CNC, JLK under MSLGroup
In its latest combination of PR agencies (and game of alphabet soup), Publicis Groupe is combining its agencies CNC and JKL under MSLGroup, the holding company said Wednesday morning. The new entity will have a single P&L and a combined global team of about 200 people and 13 offices in nine countries, according to PRWeek U.K.

Twitter posts better-than-expected earnings
The company raised some eyebrows on Wednesday morning by posting better-than-expected numbers for the first quarter. Shares were up more than 10% in pre-market trading after the company revealed first-quarter revenue that bested analysts’ expectations, according to CNBC.

Sean Spicer pilloried on late night (again)
Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert marked the debut of "The Bold and the Babbling," a soap opera version of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s daily briefings. (President Donald Trump told a working lunch this month that Spicer’s exchanges with the media get ratings comparable to a daytime soap, according to The Washington Post). A bit on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night depicted Spicer bluntly answering the questions everyone wants to know, like, "Where did you find Steve Bannon?" (via HuffPost).

Yet another discrimination suit against Fox News
Eleven current and former Fox News Channel employees have filed a class-action suit against the network, accusing it of "abhorrent, intolerable, unlawful, and hostile racial discrimination," according to The New York Times. The network dismissed star host Bill O’Reilly this month once advertisers fled his show after a report the cable channel settled with several women who accused The O’Reilly Factor talking head of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior. Former network chief Roger Ailes departed Fox under a cloud of sexual-harassment allegations last year. 

