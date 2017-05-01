After another strong year Portland is fast heading for top 10 status in the UK, with work in its London HQ increasingly focused on global clients.

Principal: Tim Allan, CEO

Ownership: Omnicom (majority owner)

Offices: Global – 6; UK – 1

Revenue (all est.): Global – $39m; UK – £27m

Headcount: Global – 180; UK – 160

Portland – the public and corporate affairs set up by Tony Blair’s former press secretary in 2001 and majority sold to Omnicom in 2012 – recorded a stellar performance in 2016, growing revenues by well over 20 per cent.

With turnover now nearing £30m in London alone, Portland is fast heading for top 10 UK consultancy status.

The agency’s growth in 2016, a turbulent year politically in the UK and beyond, outstrips its 2015 performance. Indeed, over the past few years its growth has been consistently and comfortably above 25 per cent.

Founder and CEO Tim Allan says it has been a particularly successful year for his agency and that Portland’s former reliance on public affairs work has now reduced to less than 10 per cent of overall revenues.

"Given the uncertainty in the geopolitical situation, we found clients were increasingly looking for agencies that could combine corporate communications and public affairs expertise," adds Allan. "We expect this to continue in 2017."

Portland is now a truly international business. The consultancy has 20-plus staff in the US, a dozen in the Middle-East and has just opened an office in Asia-Pacific (Singapore). But Allan says even the work done by HQ in London is now a split 50/50 between UK-focused and international-focused work.

UK-focused work is mainly corporate communications and reputation management, but the firm has fast-growing employee engagement and healthcare divisions too. The latter has gone from zero to 25 staff in just two years.

International-focused work is a mixture of philanthropy – The Gates Foundation in Africa is one of Portland’s biggest clients – litigation PR (personal and corporate) and foreign government work. The latter category involves helping governments, such as Qatar and Kazakhstan, build institutions and communications strategies.

Allan says senior partner Mark Flanagan, another former 10 Downing Street staffer who now runs Portland’s content and brand team, is building a "formidable integrated offering".

Notable consultancy clients in 2016 include The Crown Estate, US pharma behemoth Pfizer, Heathrow Airport and the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

One of Allan’s successes has been to build a robust layer of senior management, most of whom are tasked with bringing in their own weight in new business each year. In total, the firm now has nine senior partners – including managing partner Steve Morris and chief operating officer Alexandra Farley – and 23 partners overall.

In addition, of course, Portland has a heavyweight advisory council that includes Alastair Campbell, Michael Portillo and former BSkyB CEO Tony Ball.

High-profile recruits for 2016 include Victoria Dean as a partner, running Portland’s very busy Brexit division. Dean joined after nearly 20 years in the diplomatic service, including time as deputy director, Europe, in the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and a brief stint running the Department for Exiting the European Union. Henry Cook, a former Michael Gove adviser, also joined the Brexit team as an associate director.

James Helm, a former BBC journalist, joined as a partner from the Government’s Department for International Development, where he was director of communications.

Portland is hiring at the other end of the spectrum, too; the agency has launched a graduate recruitment scheme with 12 graduates targeted this year. Allan is acutely aware of the issue of diversity within his workforce.

Last October he engaged former women and equalities minister Jo Swinson to help advise his board on how to create a more diversity-friendly workplace.

He says he is now using the apprenticeship company run by Tony Blair’s son, Euan, to bring more non-graduates into the team.

The only question marks over Portland’s future surround the nature of its operation within Omnicom. It is a famously arm’s-length relationship with the New York-headquartered marketing group, and Portland’s management are in the process of selling their remaining 19 per cent of the PR shop that they retained in 2012.

Allan will not comment, but surely both sides will then have to reconsider how senior Portland partners are incentivised in future.

