Tesco government relations chief quits for alcohol body Portman Group

Added 3 hours ago by Sam Burne James , Be the first to comment

John Timothy, who has been leading Tesco's response to Brexit as head of EU and international government relations, will join the Portman Group in June.

News

Timothy will become CEO of the Portman Group, an industry-funded organisation promoting responsible alcohol standards, on 19 June.

He has been at Tesco in a variety of corporate and public affairs and comms roles for the past 10 years, working across the UK, Brussels and Asia. He has also worked closely with the CBI and the British Retail Consortium.

Former Portman Group CEO Henry Ashworth stepped down in December 2016 to take up the post of President of the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking.

Timothy said: "It is clear to me that the industry’s approach is having a positive impact with falling levels of alcohol misuse across the UK. We will strive to ensure that continues to be the case and I look forward to working closely with Portman Group members, and partners from all sectors, to help support these positive cultural changes and to tackle alcohol-related harms."

Sir Martin Narey, chairman of the group, said: "I am delighted that John is joining us as we look to strengthen our efforts to tackle alcohol-related harms and foster a balanced understanding of alcohol in our society."

Tesco's new corporate affairs chief, Jane Lawrie, joined in October, just days before the supermarket hit the headlines in a Brexit-based pricing dispute over Unilever.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now