In brief: Adam Powell leaves Ogilvy, PLMR acquires Mango Marketing, wins for Kindred and Clarion

Powell leaves Ogilvy for Fourtold

Independent agency Fourtold, founded in 2013 by Debbie Parriss and Matthew Willis, has appointed Ogilvy PR's Adam Powell as MD. Powell was head of corporate and public affairs at Ogilvy, having also worked at Bell Pottinger, the CBI and as a newspaper journalist. Fourtold clients include United Biscuits, Monsanto and Bayer.

PLMR acquires Mango

Westminster and Edinburgh agency PLMR has acquired six-person agency Mango Marketing - and said it intends to make a second acquisition by the end of the year. Mango was founded by ex-Toshiba head of corporate and public sector marketing Sue Murray in 2001. It specialises in technology and education, with clients including education tech event Bett Show, Lego Eduation and the Education World Forum. Murray and her fellow joint MD Rachel Womack will join PLMR's board.

LV= brings in Kindred for purpose

UK financial services firm LV= has brought in Kindred as its PR firm on an initial 12-month contract. Kindred will commence work on projects around the firm's new purposes and positioning this month, led by managing partner Anastasia Scott and client service director Sam Holl. The incumbent was Third City.

Clarion wins Electrolux

Electrolux Group, which owns the Electrolux, AEG and Zanussi home appliances brands, has appointed Clarion Communications as its consumer and trade PR agency in the UK. The agency has been tasked with providing media relations and product support, as well as developing campaigns for AEG’s Mastery brand and its Unprecedented Care range of washing machines and tumble dryers.

Media Trust hires new CEO

Media Trust, a charity that brings media professionals together to assist charity and community groups, has appointed Su-Mei Thompson as CEO. She started her career in finance with Linklaters, before moving on to roles with The Walt Disney Company, the Financial Times and auction house Christie's in Asia, before moving in 2009 to Hong Kong charity The Women's Foundation. Thompson joins with a brief to increase volunteer engagement. Founder and CEO Caroline Diehl left her position earlier this year after 23 years at the helm of the charity.

VTech hires Threepipe

Electronic learning toys company VTech has appointed Threepipe to manage PR and social campaign activity for its VTech and LeapFrog brands in the UK. Threepipe had previously supported LeapFrog, which was acquired by VTech in 2016, for the past seven years.