FleishmanHillard promotes Bilbrough, Yu in Hong Kong

Added 3 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

Bilbrough will report to senior partner and president for Greater China Rachel Catanach.

News
Patrick Yu and Geoff Bilbrough, L-R. (Image via FleishmanHillard).
Patrick Yu and Geoff Bilbrough, L-R. (Image via FleishmanHillard).

HONG KONG: FleishmanHillard has named Geoff Bilbrough as GM of its Hong Kong operations.

Bilbrough will report to Rachel Catanach, senior partner and president for Greater China.

He has served as deputy GM and SVP at the firm for the past four years since moving to Hong Kong from New Zealand and was named partner in 2016. Before joining the agency, Bilbrough was group operations director and later MD in London for digital marketing agency Metia, formerly known as Write Image, overseeing offices in New York, Seattle, and Singapore. He has also worked in government and industry groups.

Fleishman has also promoted Patrick Yu to deputy GM. He joined the agency in 2005 and previously served as SVP and partner.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now