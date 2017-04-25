FleishmanHillard promotes Bilbrough, Yu in Hong Kong

Bilbrough will report to senior partner and president for Greater China Rachel Catanach.

HONG KONG: FleishmanHillard has named Geoff Bilbrough as GM of its Hong Kong operations.

Bilbrough will report to Rachel Catanach, senior partner and president for Greater China.

He has served as deputy GM and SVP at the firm for the past four years since moving to Hong Kong from New Zealand and was named partner in 2016. Before joining the agency, Bilbrough was group operations director and later MD in London for digital marketing agency Metia, formerly known as Write Image, overseeing offices in New York, Seattle, and Singapore. He has also worked in government and industry groups.

Fleishman has also promoted Patrick Yu to deputy GM. He joined the agency in 2005 and previously served as SVP and partner.