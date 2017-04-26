So, you want my job? Web and publications editor for the Judicial Office

Name:

Michael Stewart

Job:

Web and publications editor for the Judicial Office (JO)

Starting salary/salary band for the job?

I’m a Senior Information Officer and the starting salary depends on your level of experience at this grade.

What qualifications do you need?

Nothing specific but it is a multi-skilled and varied role and you’ll particularly need excellent writing and editing, digital and multimedia, and good time-management skills. It helps to keep up with your training in the role and the JO is very supportive of this.

What level of experience do you need?

You’ll need to be able to build relationships and advise on communications at all levels, from fellow colleagues right up to the Lord Chief Justice, as well as have experience in internal communications, digital communications, publications, events and staff engagement.

Is previous experience in a public sector comms role necessary/useful?

It’s useful to an extent but the skills and experience required aren’t specific to here and the rules of delivering a communication service for judges apply to any communication advisor client relationship role.

What are the main day-to-day challenges?

Being part of a small team you need to be flexible and learn to prioritise numerous tasks that can come your way at any time. This can include drafting communications, designing the layout of a report to meet a tight deadline, meeting the CEO to discuss staff engagement, liaising with our press team on a high-profile judgment, or providing communications advice to colleagues.

What is the best part of the job?

The JO itself is great place to work and full of friendly and talented people. It supports the judiciary by not only providing communications but also training, legal and policy advice, human resources, and administrative support. In my role, I like the wide range of work, constant challenges and pace it offers. There’s also a great view of St Pauls, the Shard and Tower Bridge from my window.

What is the most unusual fact you know as a result of this job?

The Royal Courts of Justice building, where I work, was paid for by cash accumulated in court from the estates of the intestate (those who die without having made a valid will or other binding declaration) to the sum of £700,000.

If you get an interview, do say?

What are the constitutional complexities of working for the Judicial Office?



If you get an interview, don’t say?

Do we get to wear the judicial wigs and robes?

If you’re good at this job you might also be well-suited to?

Running a business where you can create and run your website and social media, design promotional material, and work with and advise people on a regular basis.

Please note: Interviewees for ‘So, you want my job’ are not leaving their current role