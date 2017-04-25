Breakfast Briefing, 4.25.2017: Chobani takes conspiracy king to court

Chobani sues Alex Jones, Infowars
The yogurt company has had enough of fake-news king Alex Jones. Chobani sued the online conspiracy show host and his website, Inforwars, this week for linking its pro-refugee hiring policy to a sexual assault case in Idaho, according to Fortune. The company said the story was designed to hurt its business, noting it faced #BoycottChobani calls on Twitter afterwards. Speaking of fighting fake news, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales is launching Wikitribune, which will pair journalists with volunteers to snuff out conspiracy theories, according to Engadget.
Consultant Brooke Brumfield on repping Carter Wilkerson
Carter Wilkerson, a Nevada high-school kid who loves his Wendy’s chicken nuggets, is not your average client. Consultant Brooke Brumfield explained how she began working with the unlikely internet star, who is on the cusp of breaking TV host Ellen DeGeneres’ record for retweets.
New look, new mission at HuffPost
Don’t call it The Huffington Post anymore. The website has rebranded as HuffPost, and it has a new mission "to tell the stories of people who have been left out of the conversation," according to a letter from Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen. The site also has a sleek new look that widely features its "splash" story format.
O’Reilly: ‘The truth will come out’
Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly made his first public statements Monday night after being axed from his prime-time gig at Fox News amid an advertiser boycott following a New York Times report on the network settling with several women who accused him of improper behavior. "I can tell you that I'm very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don't know if you're going to be surprised, but I think you're going to be shaken, as I am," O’Reilly said on his podcast, according to NBC News.
Police: ‘Minimal but necessary’ force used on Dao
Officers said Dr. David Dao, who was violently removed from a United Airlines flight earlier this month, fought with police and "minimal but necessary" force was used to pull him from the plane, according to Reuters, citing the incident report. The American Customer Satisfaction Index, compiled even before the Dao incident, ranked United as the worst-performing legacy airline in the U.S., according to CBS News.
News to know on Tuesday
Josh Earnest doesn’t feel bad for his successor, Sean Spicer. Drivers sue Uber over "Hell" tracking program. Wells Fargo board faces vote over its future. Wall Street preps for ugly first quarter for Twitter. Politico has a new CEO.
