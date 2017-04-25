In brief: Borkowski wins NOW!, Fry made crisis lead at MHP, wins for TVC and Lotus

NOW That's What I call PR!

The agency Borkowski has been appointed to create a campaign for music brand NOW That's What I Call Music!, as it approaches its 100th album: NOW 100. The album series started in 1983. Other Borkowski clients in the music business include United Talent Agency, Universal Music Group and Live Nation.

Fry made crisis lead at MHP

Barnaby Fry has been named as MHP's head of crisis. He has been with the firm since its creation by merger in 2004, and is an MD of the business. He will led a team of more than 20 crisis experts across MHP.

Virgin Sport hires TVC Group

Virgin Sport, a health and fitness venture launched in January by Sir Richard Branson and Freddie Andrewes, has brought in support from TVC The agency, which started work on the account in February, has been tasked with planning a series of fitness-themed festivals designed to encourage more people to participate in sport. The first event takes place in Hackney this weekend (30 April).

Balearic win for Lotus

Travel specialist Lotus has been appointed by the Balearic Islands Tourist Board to manage its PR in the UK, promoting the four islands as a year-round destination through a newly-created brief.

Green Party hires comms chief

The Green Party has appointed Mike Blakemore as its new head of comms. Blakemore, who joined the party towards the end of February, has been tasked with developing and coordinating communications and messaging strategies, and overseeing issue-based campaigns, his LinkedIn profile says.

Mc&T wins cinema client

Rooftop Film Club, provider of the open-air film experiences in four London venues, has appointed M&T to handle its UK PR brief on a retained basis. Founded in the capital in 2011, the club now also has locations in New York and Los Angeles.