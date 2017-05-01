It sometimes feels like barely 15 minutes go without Four Communications Group announcing an acquisition - but the agency's CEO says its increased size was been achieved by organic growth as much as M&A last year.

Principals: Nan Williams, CEO; John Farrell, chairman

Ownership: Independent

Offices: Global – 7; UK 5

Revenue: Global – $43.3m; UK – £27.4m

Headcount: Global – 277; UK – 235

With UK revenue rising 17.5 per cent last year to £27.4m, which followed growth of 62 per cent in 2015, Four Communications continues to race up the PRWeek Top 150 table.

The agency, founded in 2001, has emerged as a leading player in UK PR M&A activity since it received a £10m funding injection from investor Business Growth Fund two years ago. Four added to its three acquisitions in 2015 with a further two last year: Four Health Communications and Four Rain, a retail and luxury specialist.

Its wide-ranging specialist areas now include education, charity, sport, property and aviation, with capabilities to provide traditional PR, public affairs, content creation, advertising and media-buying.

CEO Nan Williams says the integration of the acquired agencies, most of which are being relocated to the group’s London HQ, is "going really well", with collaborations and cross-referrals now common. "It’s a very positive environment and that’s partly about bringing people together under one roof," she adds.

However, according to Williams, growth has not been fuelled by acquisitions alone. Organic growth in 2016 was about 10 per cent, with digital and content up about 20 per cent.

"Everywhere was pretty buoyant," says Williams. Despite a "slight setback" in the run-up to the EU referendum, she describes 2016 as a "very positive year".

In terms of significant account wins in 2016, Williams points to Four’s global consumer PR remit with airline Etihad – the agency previously looked after the UK and UAE only – plus its work with the Home Office on cyber security, and an integrated brief for Costa Rica that incorporates digital and advertising.

There were no losses among big clients in the year, although some smaller clients took work in-house. According to Williams, all Four’s top 10 clients from 2015 and 2016 are still with the group, while only one from 2014 and two from 2013 no longer work with the agency.

In common with industry trends, the strongest growth last year came from healthcare comms, which generated £4.6m revenue, and public policy. Four’s public affairs work grew "massively", according to Williams, and there was an additional boost to its government activities, aided by Four’s inclusion on the government’s Partnerships roster, in addition to the PR list.

The agency’s public affairs offering was strengthened in 2017 following the acquisition of Insight Consulting Group (ICG), which Four said has created the UK’s biggest public affairs agency, with a headcount of 50. The combined team will trade as Four Public Affairs, overseen by ICG founder John Lehal as CEO.

Four’s other acquisition this year is data-led agency Legend Engage. "We think that’s going to transform an awful lot of our business further," says Williams. "We’ve already seen huge demand for it from our current clients."

The group is currently about six months ahead of its stated aim to double in size between 2015 and 2018. The priority for the coming months is to consolidate the recent buys and return to the acquisition trail in the autumn, according to Williams, who cites a "really great pipeline" of small and medium-sized agencies on the market.

Meanwhile, growth in Four’s UAE business slowed significantly from the dizzying rates of 60 or 50 per cent respectively in 2014 and 2015 to a more normal five to 10 per cent last year. Williams says trading there was "tougher" in 2016.

As for 2017, Four was trading "well ahead" of budget" in Q1 – up 22 to 23 per cent on the same period last year, with organic growth of eight or nine per cent.

However, Williams predicts a "blip" in Q2 as the period of purdah prior to the UK general election disrupts Four’s public sector activities. "Q2 is going to be different from what we thought, but there’s no reason to think the rest of the year won’t be as we expect it, which is pretty positive. We’ve put in a pretty robust budget for 2017 so we’re expecting it to come out pretty well."

Given the rapid growth and Williams’ sunny outlook, could Four turn from consolidator to ‘consolidatee’ in the near future? "We will at some point look to sell the business to the right partner. [The question is] who is that right partner and when will they come along?

"We’re interested in being on a more international platform, but there is no specific timescale for us. We’re not under any pressure from our investors or ourselves, we’re all committed to carrying on the business. We’ve got this luxury of waiting for the right person who gives us an interesting opportunity – then we’d definitely look at something."

