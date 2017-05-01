With the battleground for M&A PR accounts fierce, and political turmoil in both the US and the UK, Brunswick found 2016 a challenging year - although it remains a global PR powerhouse with an eye on the future.

Principals: Sir Alan Parker, chairman; Susan Gilchrist, group CEO

Ownership: Independent

Offices: Global – 23; US – 4

Revenue (all est.): Global – $276.5m; US – $110m; UK – £50.5m; Asia – $30m

Headcount: Global – 895; US 254; UK 273; Asia 110

The financial and corporate PR giant, which this year marks three decades since it was founded by chairman Sir Alan Parker, had a challenging 2016.

The political turmoil in Brunswick’s two biggest regions – the UK and US – and subsequent nervousness in the markets led to flat or modest growth in those countries, which account for two-thirds of its global revenue. Worldwide revenue growth of six per cent in 2016 was aided by expansion elsewhere, most notably Europe and the Middle East.*

But Brunswick continues to be a leading player in global corporate comms. It maintained its position as the agency that offered comms support to the greatest number of merger and acquisition deals worldwide in 2016, according to a survey by Mergermarket.

M&A highlights last year included: 21st Century Fox’s proposed acquisition of Sky; Softbank’s acquisition of ARM Holdings; the divestment of National Grid’s gas-distribution assets; AB InBev’s acquisition of SABMiller; and ChemChina’s acquisition of Syngenta.

However, according to Mergermarket, the value of the deals handled by Brunswick fell 29 per cent compared with 2015. They also declined by volume (206, down from 210).

It suggests that the battleground for M&A PR accounts is as fierce as ever, particularly given the general decline in M&A activity in 2016 (separate Mergermarket research found the total value of deals globally was down 18.1 per cent on 2015). Meanwhile, Sard Verbinnen & Co, FTI Consulting and CNC, in particular, all gained ground.

Outside M&A, Brunswick added to its client list with banking groups Old Mutual and Julius Baer; utility companies Centrica and Iberdrola; housebuilder Barratt; electronics firm Hitachi; peer-to-peer lending company Ratesetter; and pre-payment tool Paysafe.

Brunswick also extended briefs with existing clients BT, Prudential, Just Eat, BP, Sainsbury’s, Amadeus and Diageo. However, the agency lost some significant accounts, including UK-based retail group Kingfisher’s corporate and financial PR brief, and the National Grid’s financial comms account; both of which went to Teneo Blue Rubicon.

Brunswick’s account with FTSE250-listed aerospace manufacturer Cobham went to MHP, and its account with retailer McColl’s was won by London comms agency Headland.

Last year also proved to be an eventful time on the staffing front, with several senior appointments to bolster Brunswick’s capabilities. Among the business’ new partners were FT Weekend editor Caroline Daniel, Edelman head of European employee engagement Nick Howard, Harrods’ director of corporate affairs, Katharine Spence, and Dr Gaby Silver, GE’s global head of neuroscience and general medicine strategic marketing.

In addition, Rob Webb QC, formerly general counsel to Rolls-Royce and British Airways, became a senior adviser in the London office.

In January, Baroness Fall, a member of the UK House of Lords and for six years a senior aide to former Prime Minister David Cameron, joined the company in a partner role focused on recruitment.

Moving the other way were partner Andy Rivett-Carnac, who joined Headland earlier this year. In the US, partner Julie Andreeff Jensen became chief corporate affairs and comms officer at financial group Citadel. Elsewhere, Brunswick veteran Cindy Leggett-Flynn, most recently a managing partner based in New York, joined American International Group as SVP and chief communications officer.

Meanwhile, Brunswick has started 2017 with some substantial new M&A briefs, acting for FMCG group Reckitt Benckiser in its proposed acquisition of Mead Johnson. In addition it is working for multinational manufacturer AzkoNobel in its defence against a hostile approach by rival PPG, and energy-services firm Wood Group in its approach for Amec Foster Wheeler.

There was also a move toward closer integration, with the Berlin office of Brunswick’s subsidiary creative agency, MerchantCantos, moving in with the Brunswick team. MerchantCantos will advise Brunswick’s clients in Germany on digitisation, brand and investor comms, employee engagement and sustainability.

It’s an encouraging start for what is likely to prove another uncertain year for the financial PR giants.

*Figures quoted are pro-rata estimates provided by the agency, which declined to be interviewed for this profile.

