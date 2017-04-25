Artisan bakery GAIL's appoints Seven Dials to spearhead seasonal campaigns

Artisan bakery GAIL's has appointed Seven Dials, the agency founded in 2013 by former Independent editor-in-chief Simon Kelner, to handle its media relations and spearhead its summer and seasonal campaigns.

Kelner said GAIL's' reputation as "a top high-street destination combined with its bread expertise" makes the bakery a unique brand to represent. The account was held previously by Fraser Communications. 

Seven Dials head of luxury Charlotte Alexander told PRWeek the agency would provide brand communications and media relations support across GAIL's 36 bakeries in and around the London area.

Alexander added: "Seven Dials will also be spearheading the brand’s summer and seasonal campaigns and bakery launches."

GAIL's will sit within Seven Dials' luxury and lifestyle PR portfolio, which already includes clients such as Fortnum & Mason and Charles Heidsieck champagne.

Seven Dials, which was placed 128th in the 2016 PRWeek UK Top 150, also handles PR for media business Global, which owns FM stations Radio X and Capital, as well as several others. 

Alongside Kelner, the agency's management team includes former Freud Communications duo Claire Curran as PR director and chair Andrew McGuinness, who stepped down as the Freuds CEO in November.

