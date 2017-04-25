Deadline extended for PRWeek and Women in PR Mentoring Project applications

Now in its fourth year, the Mentoring Project - run by PRWeek UK and Women in PR - aims to empower women to climb the PR ladder and take prominent leadership roles within the industry.
Applications for mentees are now open – click here to complete the form
Each chosen PR professional will be matched with a mentor – an experienced female PR figure – who will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and other forms of contact.
The mentors for the 2017/2018 scheme will be:
- Molly Aldridge, CEO, M&C Saatchi PR
- Rachel Bell, founder, Shine Communications
- Helena Bloomer, MD, Europe, DeVries SLAM
- Gay Collins, founding partner, Montford Communications
- Misha Dhanak, founder & CEO, The Romans
- Shelley Facius, head of technology, Ruder Finn
- Rachel Friend, MD, London, Weber Shandwick
- Nicola Green, director of corporate affairs, O2
- Ali Jeremy, director of comms, NSPCC
- Christina Kelly, corporate affairs, Clydesdale Bank
- Ginny Paton, MD, House PR
- Jo-ann Robertson, partner & deputy CEO, London, Ketchum
- Abbie Sampson, director, external affairs, Energy UK
- Deborah Saw, vice chair & senior partner, Newgate
- Jennifer Thomas, head of internal comms & experience, Direct Line Group