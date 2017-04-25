Deadline extended for PRWeek and Women in PR Mentoring Project applications

Added 5 hours ago by John Harrington

The deadline for applying for the scheme that lets female PR professionals receive expert mentoring advice has been extended to 9am on Tuesday 2 May.

News
Mentoring Project: apply now to become a mentee
Now in its fourth year, the Mentoring Project - run by PRWeek UK and Women in PR - aims to empower women to climb the PR ladder and take prominent leadership roles within the industry.

Each chosen PR professional will be matched with a mentor – an experienced female PR figure – who will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and other forms of contact.

The mentors for the 2017/2018 scheme will be:

  • Molly Aldridge, CEO, M&C Saatchi PR
  • Rachel Bell, founder, Shine Communications
  • Helena Bloomer, MD, Europe, DeVries SLAM
  • Gay Collins, founding partner, Montford Communications
  • Misha Dhanak, founder & CEO, The Romans
  • Shelley Facius, head of technology, Ruder Finn
  • Rachel Friend, MD, London, Weber Shandwick
  • Nicola Green, director of corporate affairs, O2
  • Ali Jeremy, director of comms, NSPCC
  • Christina Kelly, corporate affairs, Clydesdale Bank
  • Ginny Paton, MD, House PR
  • Jo-ann Robertson, partner & deputy CEO, London, Ketchum
  • Abbie Sampson, director, external affairs, Energy UK
  • Deborah Saw, vice chair & senior partner, Newgate
  • Jennifer Thomas, head of internal comms & experience, Direct Line Group

Hot Right Now