Deadline extended for PRWeek and Women in PR Mentoring Project applications

The deadline for applying for the scheme that lets female PR professionals receive expert mentoring advice has been extended to 9am on Tuesday 2 May.

Now in its fourth year, the Mentoring Project - run by PRWeek UK and Women in PR - aims to empower women to climb the PR ladder and take prominent leadership roles within the industry.

Applications for mentees are now open – click here to complete the form

Each chosen PR professional will be matched with a mentor – an experienced female PR figure – who will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and other forms of contact.

The mentors for the 2017/2018 scheme will be: