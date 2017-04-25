Weber Shandwick partners with Storyful to launch Cognitive Context

Storyful CEO Rahul Chopra also serves on the Innovation Council that supports Weber's content offering.

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has teamed up with Storyful to launch content intelligence service Cognitive Context.

The partnership allows Weber clients to access "pre-viral social media content" that Storyful identifies and verifies when it acquires user-generated social content for more than 150 news organizations, including BuzzFeed, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Vice.

Also, the partnership will help marketers and comms pros fine-tune social strategy, manage risk, and inform content programs, according to a release. In addition, Weber and Storyful are co-developing a "custom reporting module that will make it easier for marketers to take action after receiving Storyful data and insights, exclusive to Weber clients."

Storyful CEO Rahul Chopra noted a business opportunity in servicing organizations trying to leverage social content in the way news organizations did in the early days of the News Corp company.

"We align so well with [Weber] when it comes to the impact of social on marketing and comms strategy that we [can] help so many organizations think through those strategies," Chopra said. "Another exciting part about this deal is the co-development of the social score card."

Chris Perry, chief digital officer at Weber, contrasted the agency’s first partnership with social media listening dashboard Radian6 10 years ago to its Storyful partnership today. This new partnership, based on video and multimedia content, could yield sharper insight and ultimately, better programs.

Storyful will expand the data pool that Weber can use to "derive intelligence for clients," and help them adapt to the changing ways customers consume branded content and news, according to a release.

"For us the relationship and the service venture cuts across our entire business, whether it’s marketing, social, PR, or crisis programs," Perry said. "This insight applies to our offer at large."

Asked how the two would reconcile client conflicts, Perry said they would deal with it on a case by case basis. He and Chopra declined to disclose financial details.

This is not the first partnership Storyful has had with a PR firm, Chopra said. He called this new partnership "the biggest undertaking" of its kind.

Chopra also serves on the Innovation Council supporting Mediaco, Weber’s content offering.

 "In addition to being a centerpiece of the firm for brand publishing, Mediaco is also a centerpiece for exploring innovation in different partnerships," Perry said.

