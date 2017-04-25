Watch: Malaria No More releases chilling 'secret CEO' film on World Malaria Day

The film is voiced by the British actor Stephen Mangan and is part of a campaign push by the charity that also involves social media activity with the hashtag #MalariaGamePlan and a report by EY on the impact of malaria on UK businesses. Trade between the UK and the most malaria-affected countries is worth £15.8bn annually.
Kate Wills, director of comms and partnerships at Malaria No More UK, said: "This is a fantastic way to launch our new campaign which includes highlighting how ending malaria would be good for business home and away.
"Maintaining a focus on the ambitious goal of ending malaria within a generation – and accelerating progress towards this – will bring forward a healthier, more prosperous world for us all."
The film was made as part of Publicis LifeBrands' pro bono programme Extraordinary Ideas.