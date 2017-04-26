Medical charity vows to block NHS Digital's deal to share personal data with Home Office immigration teams

A charity has launched a toolkit to help medical staff block Home Office officials from receiving data about patients, which could be used to deport them.

Doctors of the World has launched its "Safe Surgeries" toolkit, which it said will give GPs and practice staff the means to keep patients’ addresses off NHS records.

It made the move after NHS Digital agreed to share information with the Home Office earlier this year which the charity said will enable immigration officials to use NHS patients’ personal details, including their addresses, to track down, arrest and deport undocumented migrants.

The charity took action because it thinks the deal between NHS Digital and the Home Office has led to people, including pregnant women and people suffering from cancer, being afraid to go to a doctor for fear of being deported.

It said the deal was agreed without the consent of doctors and that many were against it because it was unethical and they did not want to be used as de facto immigration officers.

Dr Lu Hiam, an NHS GP and Doctors of the World health advisor, said: "Deterring sick people from getting healthcare has serious consequences. At the Doctors of the World clinics, we see pregnant women avoiding antenatal care and people with serious illnesses, such as cancer, who are too afraid to see a doctor. Many people were afraid even before the data-sharing was made public, and our concern now is that this fear will increase."

Hiam said the new data-sharing agreement between NHS Digital and the Home Office also undermined the key medical principle of patient confidentiality.

He added: "The importance of being able to trust your doctor doesn't just apply to migrant patients, it applies to all patients. We want to be able to treat the person in front of us, and be able to assure them of confidentiality."

In the ‘toolkit’ are ways to register patients, such as using the address of their medical practice or a local organisation, rather than their home address and a poster for surgery reception areas which informs patients that they do not have to give their home address to medical staff.

The charity is also advising frontline staff not to ask for a passport or proof of identification when registering patients.

NHS Digital and the Home Office said the memorandum of understanding between the two parties - requiring the disclosure of names, gender, address and date of birth - had streamlined the process of gathering information and that nobody would be denied urgent treatment.

A Government spokesperson, speaking on behalf of NHS Digital and the Home Office, said: "We share non-clinical information between health agencies and the Home Office to locate individuals suspected of committing immigration offences.

"Access to this information is strictly controlled, with strong legal safeguards. No clinical information is shared, and before anything at all is shared there has to be a legal basis to do so.

"Immigration officials only contact the NHS when other reasonable attempts to locate people have been unsuccessful. This simply streamlines the existing process by which Home Office requests for data are considered.

"No additional NHS data is being provided to the Home Office and anyone in genuine need can always receive treatment from the NHS - urgent or necessary care is never withheld."





