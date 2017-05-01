Agency Profiles
Rankings Tables
Infographics
features

Rankings Tables: PRWeek Agency Business Report 2017

Added 3 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

Region is set to the default tab. To select your preferred sector, toggle between the different sections

Research

  • Global View

  • US View

  • UK View

  • APAC View

  • Global Revenue

  • Global Staff

  • Continental Europe

  • Americas View (non-US)

  • Middle East View

  • Africa View

  • UK Independents

  • UK Outside London

  • UK Consumer

  • UK Technology

  • UK Public Affairs

  • UK Public Sector

  • UK Healthcare

  • US Consumer

  • US Technology

  • US Public Affairs

  • US Public Sector

  • US Healthcare

  • US Northeast

  • US South

  • US Midwest

  • US West

RankAgency Name2016 Global Revenue2015 Global Revenue% Change2016 Global Staff2015 Global Staff% ChangeRevenue Per Staff 2016Revenue Per Staff 2015% ChangeHQ
1 Edelman 1 $874,814,426 $854,576,000 2% 5,903 6,025 -2% $148,198 $141,838 4% Chicago
2 Weber Shandwick* $808,000,000 $735,000,000 10% 4,700 4,300 9% $171,915 $170,930 1% New York
3 FleishmanHillard* $590,000,000 $570,000,000 4% 2,800 2,750 2% $210,714 $207,273 2% St. Louis
4 Ketchum* $540,000,000 $530,000,000 2% 2,635 2,575 2% $204,934 $205,825 0% New York
5 MSLGroup** $498,000,000 $495,000,000 1% 3,133 3,025 4% $158,953 $163,636 -3% Paris
6 Burson-Marsteller* $450,000,000 $450,000,000 0% 2,700 2,500 8% $166,667 $180,000 -7% New York
7 Hill+Knowlton Strategies* $390,000,000 $380,000,000 3% 2,750 2,700 2% $141,818 $140,741 1% New York
8 Ogilvy* $375,000,000 $353,000,000 6% 2,703 2,550 6% $138,735 $138,431 0% New York
9 Brunswick** $276,522,000 $260,000,000 6% 895 980 -9% $308,963 $265,306 16% London
10 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) $271,018,736 $245,055,844 11% 2,440 1,900 28% $111,073 $128,977 -14% Beijing
11 Cohn & Wolfe* $218,000,000 $195,000,000 12% 1,405 1,250 12% $155,160 $156,000 -1% New York
12 Golin** $202,000,000 $192,000,000 5% 1,500 1,500 0% $134,667 $128,000 5% Chicago
13 MC Group $195,276,941 $165,236,084 18% 996 808 23% $196,061 $204,500 -4% Berlin
14 FTI Consulting* $191,184,000 $189,974,000 1% 647 599 8% $295,493 $317,152 -7% New York
15 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $155,566,678 $143,099,233 9% 912 812 12% $170,577 $176,231 -3% Fairfax
16 Porter Novelli* $151,500,000 $153,000,000 -1% 720 720 0% $210,417 $212,500 -1% New York
17 Sunny Side Up $124,999,999 $109,515,921 14% 336 281 20% $372,024 $389,736 -5% Shibuya
18 W2O Group 3 $122,715,000 $92,247,736 33% 472 427 11% $259,989 $216,037 20% San Francisco
19 APCO Worldwide 6 $120,622,100 $119,858,299 1% 672 680 -1% $179,497 $176,262 2% Washington, DC
20 Finsbury* $106,000,000 $110,000,000 -4% 241 220 10% $439,834 $500,000 -12% London
21 Vector $106,000,000 $82,000,000 29% 589 465 27% $179,966 $176,344 2% Tokyo
22 WE Communications 4 $101,782,999 $98,745,493 3% 716 666 8% $142,155 $148,267 -4% Bellevue
23 inVentiv Health PR Group** $100,000,000 $99,000,000 1% 393 395 -1% $254,453 $250,633 2% New York
24 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 $77,941,450 $59,758,931 30% 558 431 29% $139,680 $138,652 1% Montreal
25 Finn Partners 5 $77,707,404 $71,481,999 9% 485 476 2% $160,221 $150,172 7% New York
26 FischerAppelt $77,504,000 $77,672,000 0% 427 395 8% $181,508 $196,638 -8% Hamburg
27 Grayling* $73,061,450 $96,594,880 -24% 630 762 -17% $115,971 $126,765 -9% London
28 FSB Comunicação $70,683,187 $63,025,835 12% 659 704 -6% $107,258 $89,525 20% Rio de Janeiro
29 Ruder Finn *** 8 $67,400,000 $74,000,000 -9% 223 242 -8% $302,242 $305,785 -1% New York
30 Text100 $65,964,887 $62,647,894 5% 599 602 0% $110,125 $104,066 6% New York
31 PMK-BNC** $65,000,000 $65,000,000 0% 280 304 -8% $232,143 $213,816 9% Los Angeles
32 Hopscotch Groupe $62,117,440 $60,614,880 2% 541 542 0% $114,820 $111,836 3% Paris
33 Zeno Group 7 $58,712,788 $39,041,551 50% 406 193 110% $144,613 $202,288 -29% New York
34 MWWPR*** $58,000,000 $58,000,000 0% 200 224 -11% $290,000 $258,929 12% New York
35 ICR $56,650,971 $56,208,757 1% 166 - - $341,271 - - New York
36 Freud Communications $56,297,388 $44,202,856 27% 263 223 18% $214,059 $198,219 8% London
37 DKC $50,800,000 $46,950,000 8% 238 239 0% $213,445 $196,444 9% New York
38 Marina Maher Communications** $50,000,000 $45,000,000 11% 165 155 6% $303,030 $290,323 4% New York
39 PRAP Japan $49,870,826 $44,888,368 11% 289 275 5% $172,563 $163,230 6% Tokyo
40 Hering Schuppener $49,602,560 $38,392,160 29% 189 180 5% $262,447 $213,290 23% Duesseldorf
41 Allison+Partners $47,445,448 $43,409,004 9% 338 300 13% $140,371 $144,697 -3% San Francisco
42 Instinctif Partners $45,898,233 $50,809,171 -10% - - - - - - London
43 Bell Pottinger $44,000,000 $53,231,115 -17% 250 266 -6% $176,000 $200,117 -12% London
44 Dentsu Public Relations $44,000,000 $44,000,000 0% 260 253 3% $169,231 $173,913 -3% Tokyo
45 Four Communications Group $43,250,196 $39,958,415 8% 277 229 21% $156,138 $174,491 -11% London
46 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) $42,140,821 $39,899,999 6% 471 489 -4% $89,471 $81,595 10% London
47 Portland $39,987,250 $34,006,900 18% 180 120 50% $222,151 $283,391 -22% London
48 Newlink $39,600,000 $46,700,000 -15% 300 350 -14% $132,000 $133,429 -1% Miami
49 Padilla 9 $39,473,297 $34,813,666 13% 248 205 21% $159,167 $169,823 -6% Minneapolis
50 Kyodo Public Relations $37,723,173 $33,564,180 12% 223 224 0% $169,162 $149,840 13% Tokyo
51 Llorente & Cuenca $37,417,526 $33,334,287 12% 496 482 3% $75,439 $69,158 9% Madrid
52 DeVries Global** $37,000,000 $37,000,000 0% 214 214 0% $172,897 $172,897 0% New York
53 Prain Global $32,853,248 $28,429,507 16% 220 227 -3% $149,333 $125,240 19% Seoul
54 Ozma $31,962,083 - - - - - - - - Tokyo
55 Hotwire PR $31,702,339 $23,397,226 35% 216 169 28% $146,770 $138,445 6% London
56 Prosek Partners $31,488,458 $24,428,968 29% 127 102 25% $247,941 $239,500 4% New York
57 Newgate Communications $30,917,751 $29,595,816 4% 171 147 16% $180,806 $201,332 -10% London
58 Citigate Dewe Rogerson $29,956,550 $30,568,000 -2% 190 176 8% $157,666 $173,682 -9% London
59 Racepoint Global 14 $29,037,669 $26,935,473 8% 174 168 4% $166,883 $160,330 4% Boston
60 Steinreich Communications Group $28,847,126 $19,064,871 51% 72 60 20% $400,655 $317,748 26% New York
61 M Booth $28,844,191 $25,546,472 13% 150 141 6% $192,295 $181,181 6% New York
62 iMARS Communications $28,469,000 $26,239,754 8% 141 146 -3% $201,908 $179,724 12% Moscow
63 Carmichael Lynch Relate** 10 $28,000,000 $19,500,000 44% 85 70 21% $329,412 $278,571 18% Minneapolis
64 MHP Communications $26,216,862 $27,132,615 -3% 147 168 -13% $178,346 $161,504 10% London
65 Coyne Public Relations 11 $26,000,000 $21,000,000 24% 159 190 -16% $163,522 $110,526 48% Parsippany
66 SEC $25,273,231 $23,572,342 7% 263 202 30% $96,096 $116,695 -18% Milan
67 Fahlgren Mortine $24,440,092 $20,554,236 19% 119 119 0% $205,379 $172,725 19% Columbus
68 5W Public Relations $24,311,212 $21,467,473 13% 138 133 4% $176,168 $161,410 9% New York
69 Adfactors PR $24,300,000 $20,840,000 17% 555 501 11% $43,784 $41,597 5% Mumbai
70 G&S Business Communications $24,228,511 $25,012,724 -3% 135 142 -5% $179,470 $176,146 2% New York
71 Premier $23,737,058 $24,678,923 -4% 187 175 7% $126,936 $141,022 -10% London
72 Hunter Public Relations** $23,500,000 $21,000,000 12% 121 111 9% $194,215 $189,189 3% New York
73 French|West|Vaughan $23,371,021 $21,166,208 10% 103 96 7% $226,903 $220,481 3% Raleigh
74 Taylor $22,900,000 $22,380,000 2% 112 105 7% $204,464 $213,143 -4% New York
75 Strategic Public Relations Group $22,116,751 $21,582,938 2% 302 282 7% $73,234 $76,535 -4% Hong Kong
76 Jackson Spalding $20,998,755 $18,174,951 16% 133 123 8% $157,885 $147,764 7% Atlanta
77 Exposure $20,662,288 $20,841,720 -1% 148 131 13% $139,610 $159,097 -12% London
78 Peppercomm $20,427,321 $20,647,387 -1% 101 106 -5% $202,251 $194,787 4% New York
79 Spectrum $20,000,000 $14,840,000 35% 78 67 16% $256,410 $221,493 16% Washington, DC
80 CROS $19,704,078 $15,453,834 28% 186 203 -8% $105,936 $76,127 39% Moscow
81 Farner Consulting $19,077,056 $17,914,492 6% 101 86 17% $188,882 $208,308 -9% Zurich
82 Imagination $18,600,000 $15,488,378 20% 99 92 8% $187,879 $168,352 12% Chicago
83 CYTS-Linkage $18,123,494 $10,075,286 80% 150 100 50% $120,823 $100,753 20% Beijing
84 The Red Consultancy $18,094,835 $19,609,065 -8% 133 132 1% $136,051 $148,554 -8% London
85 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment $17,700,000 $16,467,270 7% 123 111 11% $143,902 $148,354 -3% London
86 LaunchSquad $17,409,000 $16,221,000 7% 122 111 10% $142,697 $146,135 -2% San Francisco
87 Breakthrough Media $17,108,325 $18,291,683 -6% 5 61 -92% $3,421,665 $299,864 1041% London
88 Havas Formula $17,030,177 $14,356,219 19% 118 110 7% $144,324 $130,511 11% New York
89 Mitchell Communications $16,700,000 $15,992,972 4% 73 79 -8% $228,767 $202,443 13% Fayetteville, AR
90 Achtung! $16,516,102 $15,613,182 6% 160 145 10% $103,226 $107,677 -4% Hamburg
91 Brands2Life $15,855,961 $17,669,832 -10% 119 123 -3% $133,243 $143,657 -7% London
92 Pan Communications $15,605,800 $13,156,519 19% 98 94 4% $159,243 $139,963 14% Boston
93 Atrevia $15,397,738 $13,004,876 18% 237 215 10% $64,969 $60,488 7% Madrid
94 Lansons $15,304,533 $16,726,042 -8% 115 111 4% $133,083 $150,685 -12% London
95 Hanover $15,183,582 $14,094,847 8% 115 78 47% $132,031 $180,703 -27% London
96 Cooney/Waters Group $15,164,000 $14,020,725 8% 46 46 0% $329,652 $304,798 8% New York
97 Imre $15,090,000 $14,600,000 3% 85 85 0% $177,529 $171,765 3% Sparks
98 Bader Rutter $15,068,250 $13,575,000 11% 85 77 10% $177,274 $176,299 1% Brookfield, WI
99 Eric Mower + Associates $14,612,728 $11,945,100 22% 51 76 -33% $286,524 $157,172 82% Syracuse
100 Spark $14,021,737 $14,007,456 0% 55 53 4% $254,941 $264,292 -4% San Francisco
101 Interel $13,818,424 $15,180,800 -9% 117 115 2% $118,106 $132,007 -11% Brussels
102 AXON Communications $13,748,777 $11,191,211 23% 68 57 19% $202,188 $196,337 3% London
103 Crosby $13,495,411 $9,985,929 35% 68 50 36% $198,462 $199,719 -1% Annapolis
104 Makovsky $13,141,000 $14,650,000 -10% 56 60 -7% $234,661 $244,167 -4% New York
105 Pegasus $12,968,069 $13,459,090 -4% 108 92 17% $120,075 $146,294 -18% Brighton
106 M&C Saatchi PR $12,543,154 $10,929,590 15% 118 92 28% $106,298 $118,800 -11% London
107 Exponent PR $12,520,000 $11,800,000 6% 54 38 42% $231,852 $310,526 -25% Minneapolis
108 RF Binder Partners $12,500,000 $12,554,218 0% 61 68 -10% $204,918 $184,621 11% New York
109 Current Marketing $12,012,000 $10,535,000 14% 55 50 10% $218,400 $210,700 4% Chicago
110 Merritt Group $11,805,901 $11,113,958 6% 57 53 8% $207,121 $209,697 -1% McLean
111 TVC Group $11,402,534 $12,975,580 -12% 50 55 -9% $228,051 $235,920 -3% London
112 Purple PR $11,142,780 $9,782,320 14% 104 82 27% $107,142 $119,297 -10% London
113 Rasky Partners $11,041,927 $14,126,430 -22% 44 51 -14% $250,953 $276,989 -9% Boston
114 Kwittken $11,026,325 $9,934,554 11% 69 59 17% $159,802 $168,382 -5% New York
115 Lift World $10,912,484 $9,708,645 12% 120 110 9% $90,937 $88,260 3% Lisbon
116 Action Global Communications $10,858,994 $12,842,590 -15% 291 330 -12% $37,316 $38,917 -4% Nicosia
117 Bateman Group $10,482,117 $8,600,000 22% 53 55 -4% $197,776 $156,364 26% San Francisco
118 PrettyGreen Things $10,214,904 $11,656,374 -12% 45 42 7% $226,998 $277,533 -18% London
119 Method Communications $10,141,885 $9,734,260 4% 59 66 -11% $171,896 $147,489 17% Salt Lake City
120 Englander Knabe & Allen $10,100,000 $9,500,000 6% 21 21 0% $480,952 $452,381 6% Los Angeles
121 Teamspirit $10,055,133 $11,322,849 -11% 76 73 4% $132,304 $155,108 -15% London
122 Bliss Integrated Communication $9,988,000 $9,361,000 7% 48 49 -2% $208,083 $191,041 9% New York
123 PRR $9,782,849 $9,081,986 8% 96 85 13% $101,905 $106,847 -5% Seattle
124 Powerscourt $9,759,601 $10,844,874 -10% 38 34 12% $256,832 $318,967 -19% London
125 SenateSHJ $9,720,795 $9,001,903 8% 58 53 9% $167,600 $169,847 -1% Wellington
126 The Big Partnership Group $9,716,313 $11,345,313 -14% 96 109 -12% $101,212 $104,085 -3% Glasgow
127 Rbb Communications $9,241,425 $7,605,890 22% 51 48 6% $181,204 $158,456 14% Miami
128 JPA Health Communications $9,116,600 $7,313,379 25% 40 32 25% $227,915 $228,543 0% Washington, DC
129 HSE Cake $9,081,850 $9,093,980 0% 65 74 -12% $139,721 $122,892 14% London
130 LaForce $9,000,000 - - 75 - - $120,000 - - New York
131 Camargue $8,913,380 $8,935,907 0% 72 69 4% $123,797 $129,506 -4% London
132 Good Relations $8,709,088 $9,358,393 -7% 60 56 7% $145,151 $167,114 -13% London
133 Quinn $8,523,350 $7,337,887 16% 63 58 9% $135,291 $126,515 7% New York
134 Frank Public Relations Limited $8,480,104 $10,314,571 -18% 54 71 -24% $157,039 $145,276 8% London
135 Salt $8,315,117 $9,080,196 -8% 45 44 2% $184,780 $206,368 -10% London
136 Marco de Comunicación $8,145,643 $6,665,469 22% 97 79 23% $83,976 $84,373 0% Madrid
137 360PR+ $8,079,022 $7,504,871 8% 46 48 -4% $175,631 $156,351 12% Boston
138 AMI Communications $8,024,749 $9,816,826 -18% 100 106 -6% $80,247 $92,612 -13% Prague
139 C+C $8,002,057 $6,502,467 23% 45 40 13% $177,823 $162,562 9% Seattle
140 Citypress $7,998,048 $7,750,516 3% 72 70 3% $111,084 $110,722 0% Manchester
141 RMA Comunicação $7,931,914 $7,021,276 13% 103 85 21% $77,009 $82,603 -7% Sao Paulo
142 PHA Media $7,902,764 $8,154,014 -3% 74 65 14% $106,794 $125,446 -15% London
143 W Communications $7,902,465 $6,207,777 27% 91 53 72% $86,840 $117,128 -26% London
144 MP&F Public Relations $7,845,354 $6,806,534 15% 63 60 5% $124,529 $113,442 10% Nashville
145 Performance Communications $7,680,542 $6,549,677 17% 42 34 24% $182,870 $192,638 -5% Kingston upon Thames
146 Octopus Group $7,590,800 $7,296,956 4% 58 65 -11% $130,876 $112,261 17% London
147 Dodge Communications $7,578,042 $7,609,561 0% 42 50 -16% $180,430 $152,191 19% Alpharetta
148 Lou Hammond Group $7,573,744 $6,574,617 15% 40 40 0% $189,344 $164,365 15% New York
149 Greentarget Global Group $7,447,000 $6,835,000 9% 33 32 3% $225,667 $213,594 6% Chicago
150 Iris Culture $7,253,596 $6,505,344 12% 54 46 17% $134,326 $141,421 -5% London
151 JeffreyGroup $7,213,840 $7,408,281 -3% 122 125 -2% $59,130 $59,266 0% Miami Beach
152 Cicero Group $7,197,405 $7,136,378 1% 54 52 4% $133,285 $137,238 -3% London
153 Smarts Communicate $7,112,874 $5,984,985 19% 69 48 44% $103,085 $124,687 -17% Holywood
154 Fink & Fuchs $7,108,224 $6,546,640 9% 77 70 10% $92,315 $93,523 -1% Wiesbaden
155 Mischief PR $7,079,777 $7,377,587 -4% 70 70 0% $101,140 $105,394 -4% London
156 Sachs Media Group $6,869,500 $5,468,382 26% 31 28 11% $221,597 $195,299 13% Tallahassee
157 EMG $6,659,200 $5,505,520 21% 46 44 5% $144,765 $125,125 16% Bergen op Zoom
158 LDWWgroup $6,607,757 $6,596,362 0% 18 15 20% $367,098 $439,757 -17% Dallas
159 Moore Communications Group $6,542,410 $5,737,878 14% 42 39 8% $155,772 $147,125 6% Tallahassee
160 Pierpont Communications $6,528,763 $6,991,677 -7% 31 36 -14% $210,605 $194,213 8% Houston
161 Media Zoo $6,506,400 $5,502,240 18% 55 50 10% $118,298 $110,045 8% London
162 Saxum $6,460,846 $5,431,758 19% 36 36 0% $179,468 $150,882 19% Oklahoma City
163 Speed Communications $6,446,181 $7,259,900 -11% 71 75 -5% $90,791 $96,799 -6% Bristol
164 The Diplomat Group $6,427,035 $6,982,810 -8% 44 45 -2% $146,069 $155,174 -6% Stockholm
165 Camron Public Relations $6,424,250 $5,486,137 17% 53 41 29% $121,212 $133,808 -9% London
166 Headland Consultancy $6,383,929 $5,720,499 12% 40 33 21% $159,598 $173,348 -8% London
167 Hope&Glory PR $6,232,527 $5,050,226 23% 58 39 49% $107,457 $129,493 -17% London
168 Aspectus $6,217,480 $6,072,531 2% 52 47 11% $119,567 $129,203 -7% London
169 Public Communications $6,150,712 $5,724,039 7% 46 48 -4% $133,711 $119,251 12% Chicago
170 Another Company $6,100,000 $5,200,000 17% 90 65 38% $67,778 $80,000 -15% Mexico
171 Cerrell Associates $6,098,178 $5,948,056 3% 27 25 8% $225,858 $237,922 -5% Los Angeles
172 Operate A/S $6,055,011 $5,769,539 5% 51 41 24% $118,726 $140,720 -16% Copenhagen
173 Eulogy $6,025,826 $6,235,872 -3% 51 45 13% $118,153 $138,575 -15% London
174 Klenk & Hoursch $5,797,018 $5,392,312 8% 48 48 0% $120,771 $112,340 8% Frankfurt
175 Berkeley Public Relations International $5,764,942 $6,327,576 -9% 63 63 0% $91,507 $100,438 -9% Reading
176 Tunheim $5,757,017 $5,120,195 12% 29 26 12% $198,518 $196,931 1% Minneapolis
177 Seven Hills $5,748,213 $6,046,389 -5% 46 45 2% $124,961 $134,364 -7% London
178 London Communications Agency $5,650,044 $5,399,908 5% 34 30 13% $166,178 $179,997 -8% London
179 Incisive Health $5,571,105 $4,617,296 21% 25 20 25% $222,844 $230,865 -3% London
180 Evercom $5,508,320 $4,020,081 37% 65 45 44% $84,743 $89,335 -5% Madrid
181 Harvard $5,489,875 $4,802,205 14% 44 32 38% $124,770 $150,069 -17% London
182 Vault Communications $5,477,700 $4,398,000 25% 30 24 25% $182,590 $183,250 0% Plymouth Meeting
183 Freshwater UK $5,453,076 $5,379,496 1% 55 42 31% $99,147 $128,083 -23% Cardiff
184 Threepipe $5,443,688 $4,632,580 18% 67 50 34% $81,249 $92,652 -12% London
185 Clarion Communications $5,422,000 $6,113,600 -11% 50 50 0% $108,440 $122,272 -11% London
186 Singer Associates $5,364,538 $4,736,816 13% 16 18 -11% $335,284 $263,156 27% San Francisco
187 Nelson Bostock Unlimited $5,357,776 - - 35 0 - $153,079 - - London
188 Cirkle $5,357,000 $5,686,649 -6% 46 42 10% $116,457 $135,396 -14% Beaconsfield
189 Remarkable Group $5,281,028 $5,482,371 -4% 41 45 -9% $128,806 $121,024 6% Winchester
190 Shine Communications $5,265,754 $4,522,745 16% 39 32 22% $135,019 $141,336 -4% London
191 90TEN $5,195,357 $3,568,272 46% 31 24 29% $167,592 $148,678 13% London
192 Talk PR $5,195,241 $5,763,596 -10% 50 47 6% $103,905 $122,630 -15% London
193 MadanoPartnership $4,894,858 $4,621,044 6% 27 27 0% $181,291 $171,150 6% London
194 Splendid Communications $4,850,119 $4,947,588 -2% 45 44 2% $107,780 $112,445 -4% London
195 NJF $4,816,600 $4,028,638 20% 48 26 85% $100,346 $154,948 -35% New York
196 Cooperkatz & Co. $4,748,633 $5,581,445 -15% 30 35 -14% $158,288 $159,470 -1% New York
197 Luchford APM $4,676,676 $5,281,652 -11% 46 45 2% $101,667 $117,370 -13% London
198 Pitch $4,537,536 - - 38 - - $119,409 - - London
199 Redder Advertising $4,500,000 $4,000,000 13% 45 50 -10% $100,000 $80,000 25% Ho Chi Minh City
200 Imagem Corporativa $4,378,597 $4,609,299 -5% 82 87 -6% $53,398 $52,980 1% Sao Paulo
201 Tact Intelligence-Conseil $4,373,843 $4,088,931 7% 40 34 18% $109,346 $120,263 -9% Montreal
202 North 6th Agency $4,360,000 $3,430,000 27% 35 28 25% $124,571 $122,500 2% New York
203 Willoughby Public Relations $4,342,534 $4,242,172 2% 50 43 17% $86,851 $98,885 -12% Birmingham
204 Fever $4,321,017 - - 34 - - $127,089 - - London
205 PLMR $4,320,157 $4,854,934 -11% 32 29 10% $135,005 $167,412 -19% London
206 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $4,297,501 $3,062,118 40% 20 1,921 -99% $214,875 $1,594 13380% San Diego
207 Cap et Cime PR $4,273,206 $5,769,303 -26% 24 26 -8% $178,050 $221,896 -20% Paris
208 CCgroup $4,147,922 $3,535,189 17% 25 24 4% $165,917 $147,300 13% London
209 Linhart Public Relations $4,143,733 $4,724,824 -12% 20 26 -23% $207,187 $181,724 14% Denver
210 Cow $4,080,055 $4,019,692 2% 1 1 0% $4,080,055 $4,019,692 2% London
211 Eskenzi PR $4,000,212 $3,537,896 13% 27 22 23% $148,156 $160,813 -8% Barnet
212 HBI Helga Bailey $3,985,920 $3,440,648 16% 24 22 9% $166,080 $156,393 6% Munich
213 Touchdown PR $3,861,914 $3,445,766 12% 36 33 9% $107,275 $104,417 3% Farnham
214 Trevelino/Keller $3,830,000 $2,876,746 33% 24 22 9% $159,583 $130,761 22% Atlanta
215 The Whiteoaks Consultancy $3,828,698 $3,825,391 0% 29 29 0% $132,024 $131,910 0% Farnham
216 Intermarket $3,825,000 $3,725,000 3% 20 18 11% $191,250 $206,944 -8% New York
217 JTA $3,805,275 $3,428,559 11% 18 16 13% $211,404 $214,285 -1% Tunbridge Wells
218 Whyte Corporate Affairs $3,725,728 $3,383,170 10% 23 21 10% $161,988 $161,103 1% Brussels
219 Schwartz Public Relations $3,653,760 $3,328,800 10% 21 21 0% $173,989 $158,514 10% Munich
220 R/P Marketing Public Relations $3,520,156 $3,094,992 14% 25 24 4% $140,806 $128,958 9% Holland
221 Taylor Herring $3,474,456 $2,947,481 18% 20 20 0% $173,723 $147,374 18% London
222 Westbourne Comms Company $3,460,968 $3,803,786 -9% 20 23 -13% $173,048 $165,382 5% London
223 Firstlight PR $3,434,837 $3,091,816 11% 29 25 16% $118,443 $123,673 -4% London
224 FWD Consulting $3,390,529 $2,934,528 16% 15 16 -6% $226,035 $183,408 23% London
225 Rostrum $3,390,011 $3,273,067 4% 23 17 35% $147,392 $192,533 -23% London
226 Ink Public Relations $3,383,292 $2,600,000 30% 28 21 33% $120,832 $123,810 -2% Austin
227 Brazen $3,347,138 $3,393,048 -1% 40 37 8% $83,678 $91,704 -9% Manchester
228 Monet + Associés $3,344,851 $2,558,738 31% 30 20 50% $111,495 $127,937 -13% Paris
229 The Eon Group $3,340,000 $3,244,444 3% 110 104 6% $30,364 $31,197 -3% Makati
230 Fiona Hutton & Associates $3,339,558 $2,990,440 12% 12 10 20% $278,297 $299,044 -7% Studio City
231 JMW $3,321,600 $3,328,800 0% 22 23 -4% $150,982 $144,730 4% Stockholm
232 Finn $3,316,609 $3,558,329 -7% 31 27 15% $106,987 $131,790 -19% Leeds
233 William Murray Communications $3,285,900 $3,673,583 -11% 22 19 16% $149,359 $193,346 -23% Croydon
234 Clarity PR $3,259,330 $2,486,726 31% 26 23 13% $125,359 $108,119 16% London
235 Standing Partnership $3,230,123 $3,414,265 -5% 19 20 -5% $170,006 $170,713 0% St. Louis
236 Man Bites Dog $3,177,777 $3,061,691 4% 23 23 0% $138,164 $133,117 4% Brighton
237 Red Lorry Yellow Lorry $3,172,197 $3,127,106 1% 33 24 38% $96,127 $130,296 -26% London
238 Kaizo $3,152,386 $2,650,192 19% 25 19 32% $126,095 $139,484 -10% London
239 Ballou PR $3,119,143 $2,691,899 16% 30 20 50% $103,971 $134,595 -23% London
240 Multiply $3,117,000 $2,761,000 13% 24 24 0% $129,875 $115,042 13% Washington, DC
241 Richmond Towers Communications $3,104,407 $3,237,151 -4% 27 25 8% $114,978 $129,486 -11% London
242 Fish Consulting $3,100,000 $2,900,000 7% 22 18 22% $140,909 $161,111 -13% Hollywood
243 Beehive Strategic Communication $3,034,793 $4,071,785 -25% 14 12 17% $216,771 $339,315 -36% Saint Paul
244 Intrepid $3,004,146 $3,029,014 -1% 16 17 -6% $187,759 $178,177 5% Salt Lake City
245 Jones PR $3,003,500 $2,203,020 36% 19 19 0% $158,079 $115,948 36% Oklahoma City
246 Westbound Communications $2,950,000 $3,000,122 -2% 14 15 -7% $210,714 $200,008 5% Orange
247 The Outside Organisation $2,899,143 $2,334,336 24% 20 21 -5% $144,957 $111,159 30% London
248 SE10 $2,878,463 $2,846,342 1% 23 19 21% $125,151 $149,807 -16% London
249 Lucre $2,849,444 $3,093,885 -8% 26 25 4% $109,594 $123,755 -11% Leeds
250 Wyatt International $2,801,453 $2,737,387 2% 16 17 -6% $175,091 $161,023 9% Birmingham
251 Say Communications $2,783,332 $2,436,835 14% 18 18 0% $154,630 $135,380 14% Wimbledon
252 Schwartz Media Strategies $2,750,000 $2,520,000 9% 16 15 7% $171,875 $168,000 2% Miami
253 Manifest $2,742,394 $2,569,285 7% 31 33 -6% $88,464 $77,857 14% London
254 Rice Communications Pte $2,734,321 $2,521,418 8% 31 25 24% $88,204 $100,857 -13% Singapore
255 Schneider Associates $2,699,331 $2,879,297 -6% 15 11 36% $179,955 $261,754 -31% Boston
256 JMPR Public Relations $2,686,438 $2,457,333 9% 17 17 0% $158,026 $144,549 9% Woodland Hills
257 IW Group $2,636,000 $2,251,000 17% 52 59 -12% $50,692 $38,153 33% West Hollywood
258 Concept Public Relations India $2,609,440 $2,529,391 3% 235 210 12% $11,104 $12,045 -8% Mumbai
259 Bottle $2,602,560 $2,694,986 -3% 24 22 9% $108,440 $122,499 -11% Oxford
260 Propeller Group $2,531,236 $2,494,373 1% 20 18 11% $126,562 $138,576 -9% London
261 Chameleon $2,462,411 $2,569,309 -4% 17 15 13% $144,848 $171,287 -15% London
262 3x1 Group $2,403,330 $3,050,686 -21% 21 25 -16% $114,444 $122,027 -6% Glasgow
263 Babel PR $2,318,996 $2,553,812 -9% 15 18 -17% $154,600 $141,878 9% London
264 Spark Communications $2,264,921 $2,022,160 12% 18 15 20% $125,829 $134,811 -7% London
265 AD Communications $2,263,493 $2,122,978 7% 23 23 0% $98,413 $92,303 7% Esher Surrey
266 O'Malley Hansen Communications $2,223,000 $1,730,000 28% 22 15 47% $101,045 $115,333 -12% Chicago
267 Stir Public Relations . $2,195,815 $2,104,602 4% 19 16 19% $115,569 $131,538 -12% London
268 Focus Media $2,178,662 $1,925,453 13% 22 18 22% $99,030 $106,970 -7% Goshen
269 GingerMay PR $2,176,167 $1,622,458 34% 23 17 35% $94,616 $95,439 -1% Tunbridge Wells
270 Dynamo Communications $2,175,096 $2,173,590 0% 23 21 10% $94,569 $103,504 -9% London
271 Third City $2,166,635 $2,262,183 -4% 28 27 4% $77,380 $83,785 -8% London
272 Landis Communications $2,113,000 $2,029,000 4% 20 20 0% $105,650 $101,450 4% San Francisco
273 The PR Office $2,078,944 $2,254,561 -8% 15 16 -6% $138,596 $140,910 -2% London
274 Atmosphere Communications $2,077,000 $2,440,000 -15% 40 38 5% $51,925 $64,211 -19% Cape Town
275 Midas Public Relations $2,074,232 $2,102,039 -1% 21 25 -16% $98,773 $84,082 17% London
276 TopLine Comms $2,073,728 $1,830,378 13% 21 19 11% $98,749 $96,336 3% London
277 The PR Network $2,035,419 $1,911,807 6% 6 6 0% $339,236 $318,634 6% London
278 PR Agency One $2,033,250 $1,711,808 19% 23 16 44% $88,402 $106,988 -17% Manchester
279 Hollywood Public Relations $2,027,993 $1,229,994 65% 11 11 0% $184,363 $111,818 65% Plymouth
280 Perry Communications Group $2,019,615 $1,674,250 21% 10 10 0% $201,962 $167,425 21% Sacramento
281 THRSXTY $1,976,461 $1,489,177 33% 14 14 0% $141,176 $106,370 33% London
282 Blue $1,968,056 $1,826,391 8% 19 15 27% $103,582 $121,759 -15% Oxford
283 Storm Communications $1,954,521 $1,731,818 13% 22 23 -4% $88,842 $75,296 18% London
284 JPES Partners $1,947,854 $2,129,061 -9% 11 10 10% $177,078 $212,906 -17% London
285 Florence Gillier & Associes $1,926,528 $2,376,763 -19% 13 14 -7% $148,194 $169,769 -13% Suresnes
286 Influential Agency $1,916,741 $1,909,591 0% 24 20 20% $79,864 $95,480 -16% Liverpool
287 Marlin PR $1,888,763 $2,506,701 -25% 20 22 -9% $94,438 $113,941 -17% London
288 ZPR $1,882,453 $2,127,195 -12% 23 17 35% $81,846 $125,129 -35% London
289 Clifford French $1,864,668 $1,662,201 12% 14 12 17% $133,191 $138,517 -4% London
290 Field Consulting $1,801,460 $1,597,178 13% 10 9 11% $180,146 $177,464 2% London
291 M/C/C $1,800,000 $1,800,000 0% 30 30 0% $60,000 $60,000 0% Dallas
292 Maverick $1,778,872 $1,955,010 -9% 80 80 0% $22,236 $24,438 -9% Jakarta
293 Ahjo Communications Oy $1,707,875 $1,729,014 -1% 20 14 43% $85,394 $123,501 -31% Helsinki
294 The Ideas Network $1,674,780 $1,702,732 -2% 14 14 0% $119,627 $121,624 -2% London
295 Intelligent Conversation $1,663,506 $1,484,322 12% 14 10 40% $118,822 $148,432 -20% Manchester
296 Rooster PR $1,636,735 $1,574,862 4% 18 16 13% $90,930 $98,429 -8% London
297 Arenalia Comunicacion & Eventos $1,628,112 $1,318,939 23% 24 21 14% $67,838 $62,807 8% Barcelona
298 Liquid $1,626,609 $1,685,529 -3% 15 14 7% $108,441 $120,395 -10% Birmingham
299 Ranieri $1,626,600 $1,375,560 18% 18 15 20% $90,367 $91,704 -1% London
300 Fleet Street Communications $1,620,259 $1,552,532 4% 18 16 13% $90,014 $97,033 -7% London
301 Roberts Communications $1,616,380 $1,593,347 1% 14 13 8% $115,456 $122,565 -6% Rochester
302 Smoking Gun PR $1,604,870 $1,813,954 -12% 15 18 -17% $106,991 $100,775 6% Manchester
303 Yellow Jersey PR $1,596,588 $1,702,465 -6% 13 6 117% $122,814 $283,744 -57% London
304 Capella $1,577,744 $1,420,686 11% 15 12 25% $105,183 $118,391 -11% London
305 CenterTable $1,553,796 - - 15 - - $103,586 - - Denver
306 Hatch Commun $1,519,216 $1,229,289 24% 16 12 33% $94,951 $102,441 -7% Leeds
307 Fox Agency $1,491,186 $1,615,465 -8% 16 13 23% $93,199 $124,267 -25% Leeds
308 Focus PR $1,485,253 $1,441,335 3% 16 17 -6% $92,828 $84,784 9% London
309 Lodestone Communications $1,318,278 $1,271,267 4% 9 8 13% $146,475 $158,908 -8% London
310 Tank $1,291,466 $1,075,055 20% 16 15 7% $80,717 $71,670 13% Nottingham
311 Oracle Group $1,286,370 $1,189,263 8% 19 13 46% $67,704 $91,482 -26% Epsom
312 Acceleris $1,258,837 $1,623,161 -22% 15 16 -6% $83,922 $101,448 -17% Harrogate
313 Umpf $1,235,029 $1,306,134 -5% 9 8 13% $137,225 $163,267 -16% Leeds
314 Iseepr $1,217,105 $1,301,148 -6% 13 11 18% $93,623 $118,286 -21% Leeds
315 Int/Ext Communications $1,198,655 $1,093,100 10% 8 7 14% $149,832 $156,157 -4% Basel
316 Karbo Communications $1,197,464 $704,925 70% 14 10 40% $85,533 $70,493 21% San Francisco
317 Stand Agency $1,194,312 $1,206,759 -1% 20 18 11% $59,716 $67,042 -11% London
318 Lotus $1,175,178 $1,201,588 -2% 14 14 0% $83,941 $85,828 -2% London
319 The Garrity Group $1,148,664 $2,475,079 -54% 6 6 0% $191,444 $412,513 -54% Albuquerque
320 The Honey Partnership $1,143,187 $889,667 28% 24 26 -8% $47,633 $34,218 39% Reading
321 KCD PR $1,085,000 $1,099,500 -1% 9 8 13% $120,556 $137,438 -12% San Diego
322 Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting $1,050,000 $780,000 35% 13 11 18% $80,769 $70,909 14% Mumbai
323 Wells Haslem Strategic Public Affairs $1,047,669 $1,065,169 -2% 6 6 0% $168,979 $171,801 -2% Sydney
324 INR $1,043,478 $1,015,434 3% 23 21 10% $45,369 $48,354 -6% Seoul
325 Multi Communications $1,014,368 $1,083,538 -6% 32 32 0% $31,699 $33,861 -6% Warsaw
326 DTW $987,556 $991,656 0% 14 13 8% $70,540 $76,281 -8% Guisborough
327 Jargon PR $981,463 $858,172 14% 9 8 13% $109,051 $107,271 2% Hook
328 Gootenberg $966,143 $968,681 0% 8 8 0% $120,768 $121,085 0% Paris
329 PRHub $956,555 $840,000 14% 60 46 30% $15,943 $18,261 -13% Bengaluru
330 Bianchi Public Relations $950,044 $906,980 5% 6 6 0% $172,735 $164,905 5% Troy
331 Target Public Relations $904,613 $758,065 19% 11 10 10% $82,238 $75,807 8% Cheltenham
332 Tin Man $894,677 $708,462 26% 13 7 86% $68,821 $101,209 -32% London
333 Context Public Relations $884,057 $971,543 -9% 10 9 11% $88,406 $107,949 -18% Macclesfield
334 WordWrite Communications $833,600 $694,375 20% 8 7 14% $104,200 $99,196 5% Pittsburgh
335 Muckle Media $810,589 $788,980 3% 12 11 9% $67,549 $71,725 -6% Edinburgh
336 Wisse Kommunikatie $808,256 $793,364 2% 12 13 -8% $67,355 $61,028 10% Arnhem
337 Kalaapa $775,040 $776,720 0% 5 5 0% $155,008 $155,344 0% Argenteuil
338 Alfred $767,502 $638,397 20% 8 8 0% $95,938 $79,800 20% London
339 CommsCo $713,923 $555,280 29% 8 6 33% $89,240 $92,547 -4% London
340 Genesis PR $705,977 $792,987 -11% 13 10 30% $54,306 $79,299 -32% Ipswich
341 TransMedia Group $696,000 $1,007,231 -31% 13 5 160% $53,538 $201,446 -73% Boca Raton
342 Communications Office Colic, Laco & Partners $693,454 $662,312 5% 9 8 13% $77,050 $82,789 -7% Zagreb
343 Fanclub PR $692,110 $594,398 16% 7 6 17% $98,873 $99,066 0% London
344 Simulations Public Affairs Management Services Pvt $657,984 $451,771 46% 11 11 0% $59,817 $41,070 46% Ahmedabad
345 Rantau PR $575,270 $428,551 34% 16 14 14% $35,954 $30,611 17% Petaling Jaya
346 Free Communication $520,384 $466,032 12% 16 15 7% $32,524 $31,069 5% Bucharest
347 Comm:unications, Agentur für PR, Events & Marketing $498,240 $446,059 12% 5 5 0% $99,648 $89,212 12% Wien
348 PublicCity PR $430,000 $405,000 6% 3 3 0% $143,333 $135,000 6% Southfield
349 InstiCom $392,046 $314,234 25% 2 3 -33% $196,023 $104,745 87% Brussels
350 Dextera Comunicacion $388,950 $678,618 -43% 9 10 -10% $43,217 $67,862 -36% Mexico City
351 Nobiletec FinTech Consultancy $300,000 $70,000 329% 10 5 100% $30,000 $14,000 114% Sao Paulo
352 Probako Communications $225,149 $235,115 -4% 10 9 11% $22,515 $26,124 -14% Budapest
RankAgency Name2016 US Revenue2015 US Revenue% Change2016 US Staff2015 US StaffChange %Revenue Per Employee 2016Revenue Per Employee 2015Change %HQ
1 Edelman $532,900,000 $523,065,000 2% 2,625 2,751 -5% $203,010 $190,136 7% Chicago
2 Weber Shandwick $509,000,000 $459,000,000 11% 2,860 2,600 10% $177,972 $176,538 1% New York
3 FleishmanHillard $440,000,000 $420,000,000 5% 1,750 1,750 0% $251,429 $240,000 5% St. Louis
4 Ketchum $360,000,000 $350,000,000 3% 1,735 1,675 4% $207,493 $208,955 -1% New York
5 Burson-Marsteller $232,000,000 $235,000,000 -1% 930 930 0% $249,462 $252,688 -1% New York
6 MSLGroup $175,000,000 $175,000,000 0% 565 625 -10% $309,735 $280,000 11% Paris
7 Hill+Knowlton Strategies $152,000,000 $145,000,000 5% 660 650 2% $230,303 $223,077 3% New York
8 ICF/ICF Olson $131,707,108 $120,277,211 10% 686 602 14% $191,993 $199,796 -4% Fairfax
9 Golin $126,000,000 $120,000,000 5% 725 680 7% $173,793 $176,471 -2% Chicago
10 Ogilvy $125,000,000 $120,000,000 4% 472 460 3% $264,831 $260,870 2% New York
11 W2O Group $113,511,155 $85,695,887 32% 432 392 10% $262,757 $218,612 20% San Francisco
12 Porter Novelli $110,000,000 $110,000,000 0% 510 510 0% $215,686 $215,686 0% New York
13 Brunswick $109,117,750 $100,000,000 9% 254 220 15% $429,597 $454,545 -5% London
14 Cohn & Wolfe $103,000,000 $90,000,000 14% 670 600 12% $153,731 $150,000 2% New York
15 WE $83,787,000 $80,044,000 5% 477 464 3% $175,654 $172,509 2% Bellevue
16 inVentiv Health PR Group $77,150,000 $75,000,000 3% 277 262 6% $278,520 $286,260 -3% New York
17 FTI Consulting $76,500,000 $76,000,000 1% 260 239 9% $294,231 $317,992 -7% New York
18 Finn Partners $73,217,440 $66,500,000 10% 448 436 3% $163,432 $152,523 7% New York
19 APCO Worldwide $66,474,900 $66,152,400 0% 249 265 -6% $266,967 $249,632 7% Washington, DC
20 PMK-BNC $64,000,000 $64,000,000 0% 271 298 -9% $236,162 $214,765 10% Los Angeles
21 ICR $56,650,971 $56,208,757 1% 157 153 3% $360,834 $367,377 -2% New York
22 MWWPR $54,000,000 $54,000,000 0% 179 203 -12% $301,676 $266,010 13% New York
23 DKC $50,800,000 $46,950,000 8% 238 239 0% $213,445 $196,444 9% New York
24 Marina Maher Communications $50,000,000 $45,000,000 11% 165 155 6% $303,030 $290,323 4% New York
25 Allison+Partners $41,800,000 $39,200,000 7% 213 225 -5% $196,244 $174,222 13% San Francisco
26 Zeno Group $41,394,945 $35,420,631 17% 212 176 20% $195,259 $201,254 -3% New York
27 Ruder Finn $39,500,000 $43,200,000 -9% 223 242 -8% $177,130 $178,512 -1% New York
28 Padilla $39,473,297 $34,813,666 13% 248 205 21% $159,167 $169,823 -6% Minneapolis
29 Finsbury $37,000,000 $37,000,000 0% 106 98 8% $349,057 $377,551 -8% London
30 Newlink $32,000,000 $40,000,000 -20% 90 90 0% $355,556 $444,444 -20% Miami
31 Prosek Partners $29,096,000 $22,870,000 27% 114 93 23% $255,228 $245,914 4% New York
32 Text100 $28,867,427 $26,661,491 8% 149 141 6% $193,741 $189,089 2% New York
33 M Booth $28,844,191 $25,546,472 13% 150 141 6% $192,295 $181,181 6% New York
34 Carmichael Lynch Relate $28,000,000 $19,500,000 44% 85 70 21% $329,412 $278,571 18% Minneapolis
35 Coyne Public Relations $26,000,000 $21,000,000 24% 159 190 -16% $163,522 $110,526 48% Parsippany
36 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) $24,703,000 $21,688,000 14% 58 58 0% $425,914 $373,931 14% Beijing
37 Fahlgren Mortine $24,440,092 $20,554,236 19% 119 119 0% $205,379 $172,725 19% Columbus
38 5W Public Relations $24,311,212 $21,467,473 13% 138 133 4% $176,168 $161,410 9% New York
39 G&S Business Communications $24,228,511 $25,012,724 -3% 135 142 -5% $179,470 $176,146 2% New York
40 Res Publica Consulting Group $23,900,000 $2,816,411 749% 133 16 731% $179,699 $176,026 2% Montreal
41 French|West|Vaughan $23,371,021 $21,166,208 10% 103 96 7% $226,903 $220,481 3% Raleigh
42 DeVries Global $23,000,000 $23,000,000 0% 100 100 0% $230,000 $230,000 0% New York
43 Taylor $22,900,000 $22,380,000 2% 112 105 7% $204,464 $213,143 -4% New York
44 Racepoint Global $22,835,585 $20,996,911 9% 127 123 3% $179,808 $170,707 5% Boston
45 Hunter Public Relations $22,750,000 $20,500,000 11% 117 108 8% $194,444 $189,815 2% New York
46 Steinreich Communications Group $22,247,106 $15,752,811 41% 58 46 26% $383,571 $342,452 12% New York
47 Jackson Spalding $20,998,755 $18,174,951 16% 133 123 8% $157,885 $147,764 7% Atlanta
48 Grayling $20,457,206 $29,945,000 -32% 195 237 -18% $104,909 $126,350 -17% London
49 Spectrum $20,000,000 $14,840,000 35% 78 67 16% $256,410 $221,493 16% Washington, DC
50 Peppercomm $18,877,612 $18,790,052 0% 86 90 -4% $219,507 $208,778 5% New York
51 Imagination $18,600,000 $15,488,378 20% 99 92 8% $187,879 $168,352 12% Chicago
52 LaunchSquad $17,409,000 $16,221,000 7% 122 111 10% $142,697 $146,135 -2% San Francisco
53 Havas Formula $17,030,177 $14,356,219 19% 118 110 7% $144,324 $130,511 11% New York
54 Mitchell Communications $16,700,000 $15,992,972 4% 73 79 -8% $228,767 $202,443 13% Fayetteville, AR
55 Pan Communications $15,605,800 $13,156,519 19% 98 94 4% $159,243 $139,963 14% Boston
56 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) $15,596,279 $6,323,260 147% 94 47 100% $165,918 $134,537 23% London
57 Cooney/Waters Group $15,164,000 $14,020,725 8% 46 46 0% $329,652 $304,798 8% New York
58 Imre $15,090,000 $14,600,000 3% 85 85 0% $177,529 $171,765 3% Sparks
59 Bader Rutter $15,068,250 $13,575,000 11% 85 77 10% $177,274 $176,299 1% Brookfield, WI
60 Eric Mower + Associates $14,612,728 $11,945,100 22% 51 76 -33% $286,524 $157,172 82% Syracuse
61 Spark $14,021,737 $14,007,456 0% 55 53 4% $254,941 $264,292 -4% San Francisco
62 Crosby $13,495,411 $9,985,929 35% 68 50 36% $198,462 $199,719 -1% Annapolis
63 Hotwire PR $13,247,420 $3,137,558 - 70 17 - $189,249 - - London
64 Makovsky $13,141,000 $14,650,000 -10% 56 60 -7% $234,661 $244,167 -4% New York
65 Exponent PR $12,520,000 $11,800,000 6% 54 38 42% $231,852 $310,526 -25% Minneapolis
66 RF Binder Partners $12,500,000 $12,554,218 0% 61 68 -10% $204,918 $184,621 11% New York
67 Current Marketing $12,012,000 $10,535,000 14% 55 50 10% $218,400 $210,700 4% Chicago
68 Merritt Group $11,805,901 $11,113,958 6% 57 53 8% $207,121 $209,697 -1% McLean
69 Rasky Partners $11,041,927 $14,126,430 -22% 44 51 -14% $250,953 $276,989 -9% Boston
70 Bateman Group $10,482,117 $8,600,000 22% 53 55 -4% $197,776 $156,364 26% San Francisco
71 Method Communications $10,141,885 $9,734,260 4% 59 66 -11% $171,896 $147,489 17% Salt Lake City
72 Englander Knabe & Allen $10,100,000 $9,500,000 6% 21 21 0% $480,952 $452,381 6% Los Angeles
73 Bliss Integrated Communication $9,988,000 $9,361,000 7% 48 49 -2% $208,083 $191,041 9% New York
74 PRR $9,782,849 $9,081,986 8% 96 85 13% $101,905 $106,847 -5% Seattle
75 Rbb Communications $9,241,425 $7,605,890 22% 51 48 6% $181,204 $158,456 14% Miami
76 LaForce $9,000,000 - - 75 - - $120,000 - - New York
77 Kwittken $8,601,467 $7,629,290 13% 47 40 18% $183,010 $190,732 -4% New York
78 Quinn $8,523,350 $7,337,887 16% 63 58 9% $135,291 $126,515 7% New York
79 360PR+ $8,079,022 $7,504,871 8% 46 48 -4% $175,631 $156,351 12% Boston
80 C+C $8,002,057 $6,502,467 23% 45 40 13% $177,823 $162,562 9% Seattle
81 MP&F Public Relations $7,845,354 $6,806,534 15% 63 60 5% $124,529 $113,442 10% Nashville
82 Dodge Communications $7,578,042 $7,609,561 0% 42 50 -16% $180,430 $152,191 19% Alpharetta
83 Lou Hammond Group $7,573,744 $6,574,617 15% 40 40 0% $189,344 $164,365 15% New York
84 JPA Health Communications $7,525,594 $6,068,827 24% 33 28 18% $228,048 $216,744 5% Washington, DC
85 Greentarget Global Group $7,447,000 $6,835,000 9% 33 32 3% $225,667 $213,594 6% Chicago
86 Sachs Media Group $6,869,500 $5,468,382 26% 31 28 - - - - Tallahassee
87 LDWWgroup $6,607,757 $6,596,362 0% 18 15 20% $367,098 $439,757 -17% Dallas
88 Moore Communications Group $6,542,410 $5,737,878 14% 42 39 8% $155,772 $147,125 6% Tallahassee
89 Pierpont Communications $6,528,763 $6,991,677 -7% 31 36 -14% $210,605 $194,213 8% Houston
90 Saxum $6,460,846 $5,431,758 19% 36 36 0% $179,468 $150,882 19% Oklahoma City
91 Public Communications $6,150,712 $5,724,039 7% 46 48 -4% $133,711 $119,251 12% Chicago
92 Sunny Side Up $6,136,756 $5,802,687 6% 124 87 43% $49,490 $66,698 -26% Shibuya
93 Cerrell Associates $6,098,178 $5,948,056 3% 27 25 8% $225,858 $237,922 -5% Los Angeles
94 Tunheim $5,757,017 $5,120,195 12% 29 26 12% $198,518 $196,931 1% Minneapolis
95 Freud Communications $5,580,000 - - 23 - - $242,609 - - London
96 Vault Communications $5,477,700 $4,398,000 25% 30 24 25% $182,590 $183,250 0% Plymouth Meeting
97 Singer Associates $5,364,538 $4,736,816 13% 16 18 -11% $335,284 $263,156 27% San Francisco
98 NJF $4,816,600 $4,028,638 20% 48 26 85% $100,346 $154,948 -35% New York
99 Cooperkatz & Co. $4,748,633 $5,581,445 -15% 30 35 -14% $158,288 $159,470 -1% New York
100 JeffreyGroup $4,436,077 $3,950,036 12% 13 10 30% $341,237 $395,004 -14% Miami Beach
101 North 6th Agency $4,360,000 $3,430,000 27% 35 28 25% $124,571 $122,500 2% New York
102 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $4,297,501 $3,062,118 40% 20 19 5% $214,875 $161,164 33% San Diego
103 Linhart Public Relations $4,143,733 $4,724,824 -12% 20 26 -23% $207,187 $181,724 14% Denver
104 Purple PR $4,143,173 $2,267,637 83% 38 17 124% $109,031 $133,390 -18% London
105 Exposure $4,118,630 $4,008,820 3% 23 22 5% $179,071 $182,219 -2% London
106 Trevelino/Keller $3,830,000 $2,876,746 33% 24 22 9% $159,583 $130,761 22% Atlanta
107 Intermarket $3,825,000 $3,725,000 3% 20 18 11% $191,250 $206,944 -8% New York
108 R/P Marketing Public Relations $3,520,156 $3,094,992 14% 25 24 4% $140,806 $128,958 9% Holland
109 Ink Public Relations $3,383,292 $2,600,000 30% 28 21 33% $120,832 $123,810 -2% Austin
110 Fiona Hutton & Associates $3,339,558 $2,990,440 12% 12 10 20% $278,297 $299,044 -7% Studio City
111 Standing Partnership $3,230,123 $3,414,265 -5% 19 20 -5% $170,006 $170,713 0% St. Louis
112 Multiply $3,117,000 $2,761,000 13% 24 24 0% $129,875 $115,042 13% Washington, DC
113 Fish Consulting $3,100,000 $2,900,000 7% 22 18 22% $140,909 $161,111 -13% Hollywood
114 Beehive Strategic Communication $3,034,793 $4,071,785 -25% 14 12 17% $216,771 $339,315 -36% Saint Paul
115 Intrepid $3,004,146 $3,029,014 -1% 16 17 -6% $187,759 $178,177 5% Salt Lake City
116 Jones PR $3,003,500 $2,203,020 36% 19 19 0% $158,079 $115,948 36% Oklahoma City
117 Westbound Communications $2,950,000 $3,000,122 -2% 14 15 -7% $210,714 $200,008 5% Orange
118 Camron Public Relations $2,866,686 $2,236,216 28% 20 14 43% $143,334 $159,730 -10% London
119 Schwartz Media Strategies $2,750,000 $2,520,000 9% 16 15 7% $171,875 $168,000 2% Miami
120 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment $2,700,000 $1,958,727 38% 20 16 25% $135,000 $122,420 10% London
121 Schneider Associates $2,699,331 $2,879,297 -6% 15 11 36% $179,955 $261,754 -31% Boston
122 IW Group $2,636,000 $2,251,000 17% 52 59 -12% $50,692 $38,153 33% West Hollywood
123 MC Group $2,546,330 $2,552,080 0% 7 7 0% $363,761 $364,583 0% Berlin
124 Llorente & Cuenca $2,413,000 - - 15 23 -35% $160,867 - - Madrid
125 JMPR Public Relations $2,312,586 $2,279,604 1% 17 17 0% $136,034 $134,094 1% Woodland Hills
126 O'Malley Hansen Communications $2,223,000 $1,730,000 28% 22 15 47% $101,045 $115,333 -12% Chicago
127 Focus Media $2,178,662 $1,925,453 13% 22 18 22% $99,030 $106,970 -7% Goshen
128 Landis Communications $2,113,000 $2,029,000 4% 20 20 0% $105,650 $101,450 4% San Francisco
129 Hollywood Public Relations $2,027,993 $1,229,994 65% 11 11 0% $184,363 $111,818 65% Plymouth
130 Perry Communications Group $2,019,615 $1,674,250 21% 10 10 0% $201,962 $167,425 21% Sacramento
131 Aspectus $1,820,597 $1,540,000 18% 12 10 20% $151,716 $154,000 -1% London
132 M/C/C $1,800,000 $1,800,000 0% 30 30 0% $60,000 $60,000 0% Dallas
133 M&C Saatchi PR $1,769,169 $1,266,435 40% 8 4 100% $221,146 $316,609 -30% London
134 TVC Group $1,726,399 $1,401,458 23% 4 6 -33% $431,600 - - London
135 Roberts Communications $1,616,380 $1,593,347 1% 14 13 8% $115,456 $122,565 -6% Rochester
136 CenterTable $1,553,796 - - 15 - - $103,586 - - Denver
137 Clarity PR $1,483,268 $702,900 111% 8 6 33% $185,409 $117,150 58% London
138 Instinctif Partners $1,334,000 $1,017,000 31% - - - - - - London
139 Karbo Communications $1,197,464 $704,925 70% 14 10 40% $85,533 $70,493 21% San Francisco
140 The Garrity Group $1,148,664 $2,475,079 -54% 6 6 0% $191,444 $412,513 -54% Albuquerque
141 KCD PR $1,085,000 $1,099,500 -1% 9 8 13% $120,556 $137,438 -12% San Diego
142 Bianchi Public Relations $950,044 $906,980 5% 6 6 0% $172,735 $164,905 5% Troy
143 WordWrite Communications $833,600 $694,375 20% 8 7 14% $104,200 $99,196 5% Pittsburgh
144 TransMedia Group $696,000 $1,007,231 -31% 12 5 140% $58,000 $201,446 -71% Boca Raton
145 Salt $536,156 $535,984 0% - - - - - - London
146 Breakthrough Media $460,254 - - - - - - - - London
147 PublicCity PR $430,000 $405,000 6% 3 3 0% $143,333 $135,000 6% Southfield
148 Luchford APM $362,475 $117,686 208% - - - - - - London
149 Manifest $362,204 $118,875 205% 5 5 0% $72,441 $23,775 205% London
150 Citigate Dewe Rogerson $299,566 - - 5 - - $59,913 - - London
151 90TEN $293,484 $92,499 217% - - - - - - London
152 Dynamo Communications $207,032 - - 4 - - $51,758 - - London
153 PrettyGreen Things $182,730 $227,401 -20% - - - - - - London
154 FWD Consulting $171,832 - - - - - - - - London
155 Jargon PR $103,967 $43,582 139% - - - - - - Hook
156 Marco de Comunicacion $100,000 $150,000 -33% 2 1 100% $50,000 $150,000 -67% Madrid
157 Atrevia $90,570 - - 1 1 0% $90,570 $0 - Madrid
158 Cap et Cime PR $56,537 $58,000 -3% - - - - - - Paris
159 The Honey Partnership $44,366 $102,569 -57% 1 2 -50% $44,366 $51,285 -13% Reading
160 Interel $36,673 - - 2 2 0% $18,337 $0 - Brussels
161 CommsCo $24,400 - - - - - - - - London
162 PLMR $20,604 $9,651 113% - - - - - - London
RankAgency Name2016 UK Revenue2015 UK Revenue% Change2016 UK Staff2015 UK Staff% ChangeRevenue Per Staff 2016Revenue Per Staff 2015% ChangeHQ
1 Edelman 1 £60,160,000 £55,904,000 7.61% 500 478 4.60% £120,320 £116,954 2.88% Chicago
2 Brunswick** £50,500,000 £50,000,000 1.00% 273 260 5.00% £184,982 £192,308 -3.81% London
3 Weber Shandwick* £47,750,000 £43,000,000 11.05% 310 280 10.71% £154,032 £153,571 0.30% New York
4 Teneo Blue Rubicon £40,000,000 - - 250 - - - - - London
5 Freud Communications £37,416,000 £28,921,000 29.37% 240 223 7.62% £155,900 £129,691 20.21% London
6 Hill+Knowlton Strategies* £36,000,000 £33,000,000 9.09% 310 300 3.33% £116,129 £110,000 5.57% New York
7 FTI Consulting* £36,000,000 £32,500,000 10.77% 185 170 8.82% £194,595 £191,176 1.79% New York
8 MSLGroup** £35,000,000 £29,500,000 18.64% 207 225 -8.00% £169,082 £131,111 28.96% Paris
9 Ogilvy* £32,779,000 £30,750,000 6.60% 264 250 5.60% £124,163 £123,000 0.95% New York
10 FleishmanHillard* £30,000,000 £28,000,000 7.14% 250 200 25.00% £120,000 £140,000 -14.29% St. Louis
11 Finsbury* £28,500,000 £28,500,000 0.00% 107 104 2.88% £266,355 £274,038 -2.80% London
12 Four Communications Group £27,375,143 £23,292,829 17.53% 235 198 18.69% £116,490 £117,641 -0.98% London
14 Portland £27,000,000 £22,250,000 21.35% 160 120 33.33% £168,750 £185,417 -8.99% London
13 Bell Pottinger £27,000,000 £27,920,000 -3.30% 190 201 -5.47% £142,105 £138,905 2.30% London
15 Ketchum* £25,600,000 £25,600,000 0.00% 220 220 0.00% £116,364 £116,364 0.00% New York
16 Instinctif Partners £25,498,000 £25,363,000 0.53% - - - - - - London
17 Golin** £25,000,000 £22,000,000 13.64% 260 260 0.00% £96,154 £84,615 13.64% Chicago
18 Cohn & Wolfe* £21,240,000 £18,500,000 14.81% 200 175 14.29% £106,200 £105,714 0.46% New York
19 Premier £17,511,662 £16,146,901 8.45% 187 175 6.86% £93,645 £92,268 1.49% London
20 MHP Communications £17,088,400 £16,547,216 3.27% 135 154 -12.34% £126,581 £107,449 17.80% London
21 Burson-Marsteller* £15,500,000 £13,700,000 13.14% 120 95 26.32% £129,167 £144,211 -10.43% New York
22 Grayling* £13,475,000 £17,064,000 -21.03% 170 206 -17.48% £79,265 £82,835 -4.31% London
23 The Red Consultancy £13,349,196 £12,829,799 4.05% 133 132 0.76% £100,370 £97,195 3.27% London
24 Exposure £12,204,838 £11,013,413 10.82% 124 108 14.81% £98,426 £101,976 -3.48% London
25 Brands2Life £11,697,500 £11,561,000 1.18% 119 123 -3.25% £98,298 £93,992 4.58% London
26 Lansons £11,290,692 £10,943,498 3.17% 115 111 3.60% £98,180 £98,590 -0.42% London
27 Citigate Dewe Rogerson £11,050,000 £10,200,000 8.33% 95 90 5.56% £116,316 £113,333 2.63% London
28 AXON Communications £10,142,956 £7,322,174 38.52% 68 57 19.30% £149,161 £128,459 16.12% London
29 Newgate Communications £10,006,670 £9,322,135 7.34% 74 67 10.45% £135,225 £139,136 -2.81% London
30 Hanover £9,897,000 £8,276,000 19.59% 100 71 40.85% £98,970 £116,563 -15.09% London
31 Breakthrough Media £9,598,523 £9,952,000 -3.55% 1 55 -98.18% £9,598,523 £180,945 5204.65% London
32 Pegasus £9,567,000 £8,806,000 8.64% 108 92 17.39% £88,583 £95,717 -7.45% Brighton
33 Porter Novelli* £8,200,000 £8,200,000 0.00% 75 75 0.00% £109,333 £109,333 0.00% New York
34 inVentiv Health PR Group** £7,850,000 £7,850,000 0.00% 96 92 4.35% £81,771 £85,326 -4.17% New York
35 Teamspirit £7,418,025 £7,408,302 0.13% 76 73 4.11% £97,606 £101,484 -3.82% London
36 The Big Partnership Group £7,168,066 £7,423,000 -3.43% 96 109 -11.93% £74,667 £68,101 9.64% Glasgow
37 TVC Group £7,138,425 £7,572,705 -5.73% 46 49 -6.12% £155,183 £154,545 0.41% London
38 M&C Saatchi PR £7,073,759 £5,718,379 23.70% 85 78 8.97% £83,221 £73,313 13.51% London
39 Hotwire PR £7,070,244 £7,159,699 -1.25% 68 70 -2.86% £103,974 £102,281 1.66% London
40 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment £7,008,484 £5,936,782 18.05% 67 65 3.08% £104,604 £91,335 14.53% London
41 PrettyGreen Things £6,892,666 £6,967,000 -1.07% 45 42 7.14% £153,170 £165,881 -7.66% London
42 Zeno Group 7 £6,888,582 £1,676,863 310.80% 69 11 527.27% £99,835 £152,442 -34.51% New York
43 W2O Group 3 £6,790,000 £4,286,737 58.40% 39 35 11.43% £174,103 £122,478 42.15% San Francisco
44 HSE Cake £6,700,000 £5,950,000 12.61% 65 74 -12.16% £103,077 £80,405 28.20% London
45 Powerscourt £6,624,698 £6,733,902 -1.62% 34 32 6.25% £194,844 £210,434 -7.41% London
46 Camargue £6,575,714 £5,846,576 12.47% 72 69 4.35% £91,329 £84,733 7.78% London
47 Text100 £6,522,976 £5,427,826 20.18% 58 74 -21.62% £112,465 £73,349 53.33% New York
48 Good Relations £6,425,000 £6,123,000 4.93% 60 56 7.14% £107,083 £109,339 -2.06% London
49 Citypress £5,900,441 £5,071,000 16.36% 72 70 2.86% £81,951 £72,443 13.12% Manchester
50 PHA Media £5,830,147 £5,335,000 9.28% 74 65 13.85% £78,786 £82,077 -4.01% London
51 Performance Communications £5,666,206 £4,285,316 32.22% 42 34 23.53% £134,910 £126,039 7.04% Kingston upon Thames
52 W Communications £5,630,000 £4,034,440 39.55% 83 50 66.00% £67,831 £80,689 -15.93% London
53 Octopus Group £5,600,000 £4,774,245 17.30% 58 65 -10.77% £96,552 £73,450 31.45% London
54 APCO Worldwide 6 £5,353,154 £5,455,574 -1.88% 54 57 -5.26% £99,132 £95,712 3.57% Washington, DC
55 Iris Culture £5,351,233 £4,256,310 25.72% 54 46 17.39% £99,097 £92,528 7.10% London
56 Cicero Group £5,309,779 £4,669,182 13.72% 48 46 4.35% £110,620 £101,504 8.98% London
57 Frank Public Relations Limited £5,295,153 £5,927,380 -10.67% 44 61 -27.87% £120,344 £97,170 23.85% London
58 Smarts Communicate £5,247,417 £3,915,850 34.00% 69 48 43.75% £76,050 £81,580 -6.78% Holywood
59 Mischief PR £5,223,000 £4,827,000 8.20% 70 70 0.00% £74,614 £68,957 8.20% London
60 Purple PR £5,163,856 £4,916,699 5.03% 66 65 1.54% £78,240 £75,642 3.44% London
61 Media Zoo £4,800,000 £3,600,000 33.33% 55 50 10.00% £87,273 £72,000 21.21% London
62 Speed Communications £4,755,574 £4,750,000 0.12% 71 75 -5.33% £66,980 £63,333 5.76% Bristol
63 Headland Consultancy £4,709,649 £3,742,802 25.83% 40 33 21.21% £117,741 £113,418 3.81% London
64 Hope&Glory PR £4,597,954 £3,304,257 39.15% 58 39 48.72% £79,275 £84,725 -6.43% London
65 Eulogy £4,445,464 £4,080,000 8.96% 51 45 13.33% £87,166 £90,667 -3.86% London
66 Berkeley Public Relations International £4,253,000 £4,140,000 2.73% 63 63 0.00% £67,508 £65,714 2.73% Reading
67 Seven Hills £4,240,659 £3,956,025 7.19% 46 45 2.22% £92,188 £87,912 4.86% London
68 Salt £4,193,161 £4,069,556 3.04% 34 35 -2.86% £123,328 £116,273 6.07% London
69 London Communications Agency £4,168,236 £3,533,046 17.98% 34 30 13.33% £122,595 £117,768 4.10% London
70 Incisive Health £4,110,000 £3,021,000 36.05% 25 20 25.00% £164,400 £151,050 8.84% London
71 Harvard £4,050,074 £3,141,982 28.90% 44 32 37.50% £92,047 £98,187 -6.25% London
72 Freshwater UK £4,022,926 £3,519,691 14.30% 55 42 30.95% £73,144 £83,802 -12.72% Cardiff
73 Threepipe £4,016,000 £3,031,000 32.50% 67 50 34.00% £59,940 £60,620 -1.12% London
74 DeVries Global** £4,000,000 £4,000,000 0.00% 30 33 -9.09% £133,333 £121,212 10.00% New York
75 Clarion Communications £4,000,000 £4,000,000 0.00% 50 50 0.00% £80,000 £80,000 0.00% London
76 Nelson Bostock Unlimited £3,952,620 - - 35 - - £112,932 - - London
77 Cirkle £3,952,047 £3,720,655 6.22% 46 42 9.52% £85,914 £88,587 -3.02% Beaconsfield
78 Remarkable Group £3,896,000 £3,587,000 8.61% 41 45 -9.49% £95,024 £79,183 20.01% Winchester
79 Shine Communications £3,884,732 £2,959,137 31.28% 39 32 21.88% £99,609 £92,473 7.72% London
81 Talk PR £3,832,712 £3,771,000 1.64% 50 47 6.38% £76,654 £80,234 -4.46% London
80 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) £3,832,712 £3,771,000 1.64% 50 45 11.11% £76,654 £83,800 -8.53% London
82 MadanoPartnership £3,611,109 £3,023,452 19.44% 27 27 0.00% £133,745 £111,980 19.44% London
83 MC Group £3,593,685 £2,903,952 23.75% 11 11 0.00% £326,699 £263,996 23.75% Berlin
84 Splendid Communications £3,578,103 £3,237,103 10.53% 45 44 2.27% £79,513 £73,571 8.08% London
85 90TEN £3,536,173 £2,274,125 55.50% 31 24 29.17% £114,070 £94,755 20.38% London
86 Pitch £3,347,500 - - 38 - - £88,092 - - London
87 SEC £3,300,000 - - 41 - - £80,488 - - Milan
88 WE Communications 4 £3,296,200 £3,771,264 -12.60% 37 43 -13.95% £89,086 £87,704 1.58% Bellevue
89 Willoughby Public Relations £3,203,640 £2,775,564 15.42% 50 43 16.55% £64,073 £64,698 -0.97% Birmingham
90 Fever £3,187,766 - - 34 - - £93,758 - - London
91 Aspectus £3,121,212 £2,924,320 6.73% 36 35 2.86% £86,700 £83,552 3.77% London
92 PLMR £3,114,510 £2,973,992 4.72% 32 29 10.34% £97,328 £102,551 -5.09% London
93 CCgroup £3,060,068 £2,313,000 32.30% 25 24 4.17% £122,403 £96,375 27.01% London
94 Cow £3,010,000 £2,630,000 14.45% - - - - - - London
95 Eskenzi PR £2,951,097 £2,314,771 27.49% 14 12 16.67% £210,793 £192,898 9.28% Barnet
96 Touchdown PR £2,849,070 £2,254,492 26.37% 27 27 0.00% £105,521 £83,500 26.37% Farnham
97 The Whiteoaks Consultancy £2,824,565 £2,502,873 12.85% 29 29 0.00% £97,399 £86,306 12.85% Farnham
98 JTA £2,807,285 £2,243,234 25.14% 15 13 15.38% £187,152 £172,556 8.46% Tunbridge Wells
99 Luchford APM £2,807,000 £2,692,223 4.26% 46 45 2.22% £61,022 £59,827 2.00% London
100 Interel £2,717,835 £2,600,000 4.53% 24 23 4.35% £113,243 £113,043 0.18% Brussels
101 Camron Public Relations £2,624,540 £2,126,355 23.43% 33 27 22.22% £79,532 £78,754 0.99% London
102 MWWPR*** £2,600,000 £2,600,000 0.00% 21 21 0.00% £123,810 £123,810 0.00% New York
103 Racepoint Global 14 £2,592,547 £2,044,073 26.83% 27 20 35.00% £96,020 £102,204 -6.05% Boston
104 Taylor Herring £2,563,228 £1,928,475 32.91% 20 20 0.00% £128,161 £96,424 32.91% London
105 Westbourne Comms Company £2,553,278 £2,488,737 2.59% 20 23 -13.04% £127,664 £108,206 17.98% London
106 Firstlight PR £2,534,000 £2,022,910 25.27% 29 25 16.00% £87,379 £80,916 7.99% London
107 Rostrum £2,500,930 £2,141,499 16.78% 23 17 35.29% £108,736 £125,971 -13.68% London
108 Finn £2,446,779 £2,328,140 5.10% 31 27 14.81% £78,928 £86,227 -8.46% Leeds
109 William Murray Communications £2,424,124 £2,403,548 0.86% 22 19 15.79% £110,187 £126,503 -12.90% Croydon
110 Man Bites Dog £2,344,358 £2,003,200 17.03% 23 23 0.00% £101,929 £87,096 17.03% Brighton
111 Red Lorry Yellow Lorry £2,340,241 £2,046,000 14.38% 25 20 25.00% £93,610 £102,300 -8.49% London
112 Kaizo £2,325,626 £1,733,965 34.12% 25 19 31.58% £93,025 £91,261 1.93% London
113 Richmond Towers Communications £2,290,230 £2,118,000 8.13% 27 25 8.00% £84,823 £84,720 0.12% London
114 Brazen £2,269,301 £2,120,000 7.04% 32 30 6.67% £70,916 £70,667 0.35% Manchester
115 Steinreich Communications Group £2,200,000 £750,000 193.33% 4 4 0.00% £550,000 £187,500 193.33% New York
116 FWD Consulting £2,180,555 £1,920,000 13.57% 15 16 -6.25% £145,370 £120,000 21.14% London
117 The Outside Organisation £2,138,800 £1,527,307 40.04% 20 21 -4.76% £106,940 £72,729 47.04% London
118 SE10 £2,123,543 £1,862,302 14.03% 23 19 21.05% £92,328 £98,016 -5.80% London
119 Lucre £2,102,135 £2,024,264 3.85% 26 25 4.00% £80,851 £80,971 -0.15% Leeds
120 Wyatt International £2,066,730 £1,791,015 15.39% 16 17 -5.88% £129,171 £105,354 22.61% Birmingham
121 Say Communications £2,053,362 £1,594,370 28.79% 18 18 0.00% £114,076 £88,576 28.79% Wimbledon
122 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) £1,979,841 £1,979,841 0.00% 29 29 0.00% £68,270 £68,270 0.00% Beijing
123 Bottle £1,920,000 £1,763,273 8.89% 24 22 9.09% £80,000 £80,149 -0.19% Oxford
124 Propeller Group £1,867,382 £1,632,016 14.42% 20 18 11.11% £93,369 £90,668 2.98% London
125 Finn Partners 5 £1,848,000 £1,960,874 -5.76% 22 26 -15.38% £84,000 £75,418 11.38% New York
126 Chameleon £1,816,607 £1,681,045 8.06% 17 15 13.33% £106,859 £112,070 -4.65% London
127 3x1 Group £1,773,021 £1,996,000 -11.17% 21 25 -16.00% £84,430 £79,840 5.75% Glasgow
128 Prosek Partners £1,765,000 £1,020,000 73.04% 13 9 44.44% £135,769 £113,333 19.80% New York
129 Manifest £1,755,950 £1,603,252 9.52% 26 28 -7.14% £67,537 £57,259 17.95% London
130 Babel PR £1,710,805 £1,604,300 6.64% 15 16 -6.25% £114,054 £100,269 13.75% London
131 AD Communications £1,669,858 £1,389,020 20.22% 23 23 0.00% £72,603 £60,392 20.22% Esher Surrey
132 Stir Public Relations . £1,619,930 £1,376,997 17.64% 19 16 18.75% £85,259 £86,062 -0.93% London
133 GingerMay PR £1,605,435 £1,061,540 51.24% 22 17 29.41% £72,974 £62,444 16.86% Tunbridge Wells
134 Third City £1,598,403 £1,480,099 7.99% 28 27 3.70% £57,086 £54,818 4.14% London
135 Spark Communications £1,547,659 £1,323,057 16.98% 18 15 20.00% £85,981 £88,204 -2.52% London
136 The PR Office £1,533,710 £1,475,112 3.97% 15 16 -6.25% £102,247 £92,195 10.90% London
137 Midas Public Relations £1,530,234 £1,375,320 11.26% 21 25 -16.00% £72,868 £55,013 32.46% London
138 The PR Network £1,501,600 £1,250,855 20.05% 6 6 0.00% £250,267 £208,476 20.05% London
139 PR Agency One £1,500,000 £1,120,000 33.93% 23 16 43.75% £65,217 £70,000 -6.83% Manchester
140 THRSXTY £1,458,105 £974,337 49.65% 14 14 0.00% £104,150 £69,596 49.65% London
141 Dynamo Communications £1,451,910 £1,422,134 2.09% 19 21 -9.52% £76,416 £67,721 12.84% London
142 Blue £1,451,904 £1,194,969 21.50% 19 15 26.67% £76,416 £79,665 -4.08% Oxford
143 Storm Communications £1,441,919 £1,133,092 27.26% 22 23 -4.35% £65,542 £49,265 33.04% London
144 TopLine Comms £1,440,305 £1,197,578 20.27% 17 17 0.00% £84,724 £70,446 20.27% London
145 JPES Partners £1,437,000 £1,393,000 3.16% 11 10 10.00% £130,636 £139,300 -6.22% London
146 Influential Agency £1,414,047 £1,249,405 13.18% 24 20 20.00% £58,919 £62,470 -5.69% Liverpool
147 Marlin PR £1,393,407 £1,640,082 -15.04% 20 22 -9.09% £69,670 £74,549 -6.54% London
148 ZPR £1,388,752 £1,391,779 -0.22% 23 17 35.29% £60,381 £81,869 -26.25% London
149 Clifford French £1,375,631 £1,087,543 26.49% 14 12 16.67% £98,259 £90,629 8.42% London
150 Field Consulting £1,329,000 £1,045,000 27.18% 10 9 11.11% £132,900 £116,111 14.46% London
151 Kwittken £1,275,347 £1,320,009 -3.38% 16 16 0.00% £79,709 £82,501 -3.38% New York
152 The Ideas Network £1,235,544 £1,114,062 10.90% 14 14 0.00% £88,253 £79,576 10.90% London
153 Intelligent Conversation £1,227,227 £971,161 26.37% 14 10 40.00% £87,659 £97,116 -9.74% Manchester
154 Clarity PR £1,208,263 £958,277 26.09% 16 14 14.29% £75,516 £68,448 10.33% London
155 Rooster PR £1,207,477 £1,030,399 17.19% 18 16 12.50% £67,082 £64,400 4.16% London
156 Liquid £1,200,007 £1,102,806 8.81% 15 14 7.14% £80,000 £78,772 1.56% Birmingham
157 Ranieri £1,200,000 £900,000 33.33% 18 15 20.00% £66,667 £60,000 11.11% London
158 Fleet Street Communications £1,195,322 £1,015,789 17.67% 18 16 12.50% £66,407 £63,487 4.60% London
159 Smoking Gun PR £1,183,969 £1,186,832 -0.24% 15 18 -16.67% £78,931 £65,935 19.71% Manchester
160 Yellow Jersey PR £1,177,859 £1,113,887 5.74% 13 6 116.67% £90,605 £185,648 -51.20% London
161 JPA Health Communications £1,173,741 £814,284 44.14% 7 4 75.00% £167,677 £203,571 -17.63% Washington, DC
162 Capella £1,163,957 £929,525 25.22% 15 12 25.00% £77,597 £77,460 0.18% London
163 Peppercomm £1,143,275 £1,215,215 -5.92% 15 16 -6.25% £76,218 £75,951 0.35% New York
164 Hatch Commun £1,120,779 £804,298 39.35% 16 12 33.33% £70,049 £67,025 4.51% Leeds
165 Fox Agency £1,100,100 £1,056,965 4.08% 16 13 23.08% £68,756 £81,305 -15.43% Leeds
166 Focus PR £1,095,723 £943,035 16.19% 16 17 -5.88% £68,483 £55,473 23.45% London
167 Lodestone Communications £972,540 £831,763 16.93% 9 8 12.50% £108,060 £103,970 3.93% London
168 Tank £952,760 £703,386 35.45% 16 15 6.67% £59,548 £46,892 26.99% Nottingham
169 Oracle Group £949,000 £778,110 21.96% 19 13 46.15% £49,947 £59,855 -16.55% Epsom
170 Acceleris £928,688 £1,062,000 -12.55% 15 16 -6.25% £61,913 £66,375 -6.72% Harrogate
171 Umpf £911,124 £854,576 6.62% 9 8 12.50% £101,236 £106,822 -5.23% Leeds
172 Iseepr £897,901 £851,314 5.47% 13 11 18.18% £69,069 £77,392 -10.75% Leeds
173 Stand Agency £881,086 £789,557 11.59% 20 18 11.11% £44,054 £43,864 0.43% London
174 Lotus £866,970 £786,174 10.28% 14 14 0.00% £61,926 £56,155 10.28% London
175 Allison+Partners £860,000 £856,454 0.41% 7 9 -22.22% £122,857 £95,162 29.10% San Francisco
176 Ballou PR £772,330 £796,030 -2.98% 9 7 28.57% £85,814 £113,719 -24.54% London
177 DTW £728,555 £648,820 12.29% 14 13 7.69% £52,040 £49,909 4.27% Guisborough
178 Target Public Relations £667,365 £495,986 34.55% 11 10 10.00% £60,670 £49,599 22.32% Cheltenham
179 Tin Man £660,035 £463,532 42.39% 13 7 85.71% £50,772 £66,219 -23.33% London
180 Context Public Relations £652,200 £635,660 2.60% 10 9 11.11% £65,220 £70,629 -7.66% Macclesfield
181 PMK-BNC** £650,000 £650,000 0.00% 9 6 50.00% £72,222 £108,333 -33.33% Los Angeles
182 Muckle Media £598,000 £516,213 15.84% 12 11 9.09% £49,833 £46,928 6.19% Edinburgh
183 Alfred £566,213 £417,690 35.56% 8 8 0.00% £70,777 £52,211 35.56% London
184 Hunter Public Relations** £553,300 £325,000 70.25% 4 3 33.33% £138,325 £108,333 27.68% New York
185 Jargon PR £530,260 £442,314 19.88% 9 8 12.50% £58,918 £55,289 6.56% Hook
186 Genesis PR £520,824 £518,835 0.38% 13 10 30.00% £40,063 £51,884 -22.78% Ipswich
187 Fanclub PR £510,594 £388,902 31.29% 7 6 16.67% £72,942 £64,817 12.54% London
188 CommsCo £508,685 £363,308 40.01% 8 6 33.33% £63,586 £60,551 5.01% London
189 Cap et Cime PR £452,793 £484,293 -6.50% - - - - - - Paris
190 The Honey Partnership £294,514 £275,264 6.99% 15 15 0.00% £19,634 £18,351 6.99% Reading
191 Lift World £52,182 - - 2 - - £26,091 - - Lisbon
RankAgency Name2016 APAC Revenue2015 APAC Revenue% Change2016 APAC Staff2015 APAC StaffChangeRevenue Per Staff 2016Revenue Per Staff 2015% ChangeHQ
1 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) $220,633,831 $220,633,831 0% 2,290 1,750 31% $96,347 $126,076 -24% Beijing
2 Ogilvy* $142,000,000 $137,000,000 4% 1,365 1,320 3% $104,029 $103,788 0% New York
3 MSLGroup** $137,000,000 $140,000,000 -2% 1,325 1,200 10% $103,396 $116,667 -11% Paris
4 Sunny Side Up $118,863,243 $103,713,234 15% 212 194 9% $560,676 $534,604 5% Shibuya
5 Weber Shandwick* $113,000,000 $103,000,000 10% 990 900 10% $114,141 $114,444 0% New York
6 Vector $106,000,000 $82,000,000 29% 589 465 27% $179,966 $176,344 2% Tokyo
7 Edelman 1 $104,945,000 $107,131,000 -2% 1,352 1,410 -4% $77,622 $75,979 2% Chicago
8 MC Group $62,501,331 $55,208,148 13% 322 275 17% $194,104 $200,757 -3% Berlin
9 Burson-Marsteller* $58,000,000 $55,000,000 5% 850 750 13% $68,235 $73,333 -7% New York
10 Hill+Knowlton Strategies* $51,000,000 $49,000,000 4% 610 600 2% $83,607 $81,667 2% New York
11 FleishmanHillard* $50,000,000 $50,000,000 0% 500 500 0% $100,000 $100,000 0% St. Louis
12 PRAP Japan $49,870,826 $44,888,368 11% 289 275 5% $172,563 $163,230 6% Tokyo
13 Dentsu Public Relations $44,000,000 $44,000,000 0% 260 253 3% $169,231 $173,913 -3% Tokyo
14 Kyodo Public Relations $37,723,173 $33,564,180 12% 223 224 0% $169,162 $149,840 13% Tokyo
15 Prain Global $32,853,248 $28,429,507 16% 220 227 -3% $149,333 $125,240 19% Seoul
16 Ozma $31,962,083 - - - - - - - - Tokyo
17 Brunswick** $29,821,000 $30,568,000 -2% - 110 -100% - $277,891 - London
18 Adfactors PR $24,300,000 $20,840,000 17% 555 501 11% $43,784 $41,597 5% Mumbai
19 Ketchum* $23,000,000 $23,000,000 0% 90 90 0% $255,556 $255,556 0% New York
20 Strategic Public Relations Group $22,116,751 $21,582,938 2% 302 282 7% $73,234 $76,535 -4% Hong Kong
21 Cohn & Wolfe* $22,000,000 $20,000,000 10% - - - - - - New York
22 Text100 $19,116,700 $17,811,797 7% 311 301 3% $61,468 $59,175 4% New York
23 CYTS-Linkage $18,123,494 $10,075,286 80% 150 100 50% $120,823 $100,753 20% Beijing
24 Newgate Communications $16,929,780 $14,852,467 14% 93 71 31% $182,041 $209,190 -13% London
25 APCO Worldwide 6 $11,535,400 $13,874,400 -17% 131 126 4% $88,056 $110,114 -20% Washington, DC
26 Finsbury* $11,000,000 $11,000,000 0% 19 11 73% $578,947 $1,000,000 -42% London
27 WE Communications 4 $10,985,000 $9,909,000 11% 166 123 35% $66,175 $80,561 -18% Bellevue
28 SenateSHJ $9,720,795 $9,001,903 8% 58 53 9% $167,600 $169,847 -1% Wellington
29 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) $9,491,326 $9,056,499 5% 130 115 13% $73,010 $78,752 -7% London
30 DeVries Global** $8,000,000 $8,000,000 0% 99 - - $80,808 - - New York
31 Zeno Group 7 $6,992,886 - - 116 - - $60,284 - - New York
32 Citigate Dewe Rogerson $6,890,007 $2,300,000 200% 45 40 13% $153,111 $57,500 166% London
33 Redder Advertising $4,500,000 $4,000,000 13% 45 50 -10% $100,000 $80,000 25% Ho Chi Minh City
34 Allison+Partners $4,400,000 $2,900,000 52% 110 66 67% $40,000 $43,939 -9% San Francisco
35 Bell Pottinger $4,300,000 $6,113,600 -30% - - - - - - London
36 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment $3,400,000 $3,212,653 6% 18 16 13% $188,889 $200,791 -6% London
37 The Eon Group $3,340,000 $3,244,444 3% 110 104 6% $30,364 $31,197 -3% Makati
38 MHP Communications $3,053,536 $1,841,850 66% 12 14 -14% $254,461 $131,561 93% London
39 Rice Communications Pte $2,734,321 $2,521,418 8% 31 25 24% $88,204 $100,857 -13% Singapore
40 Racepoint Global 14 $2,687,887 $2,814,401 -4% 20 25 -20% $134,394 $112,576 19% Boston
41 Concept Public Relations India $2,609,440 $2,529,391 3% 235 210 12% $11,104 $12,045 -8% Mumbai
42 Maverick $1,778,872 $1,955,010 -9% 80 80 0% $22,236 $24,438 -9% Jakarta
43 Instinctif Partners $1,521,000 $2,107,000 -28% - - - - - - London
44 Breakthrough Media $1,489,000 - - 1 - - $1,489,000 - - London
45 Grayling* $1,461,229 $5,795,693 -75% 40 45 -11% $36,531 $128,793 -72% London
46 EMG $1,400,000 $1,400,000 0% 21 21 0% $66,667 $66,667 0% Bergen op Zoom
47 Frank Public Relations Limited $1,302,524 $1,255,163 4% 10 10 0% $130,252 $125,516 4% London
48 Hotwire PR $1,224,434 $2,080,185 -41% 7 12 -42% $174,919 $173,349 1% London
49 Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting $1,050,000 $780,000 35% 13 11 18% $80,769 $70,909 14% Mumbai
50 Wells Haslem Strategic Public Affairs $1,047,669 $1,065,169 -2% 6 6 0% $168,979 $171,801 -2% Sydney
51 INR $1,043,478 $1,015,434 3% 23 21 10% $45,369 $48,354 -6% Seoul
52 PRHub $956,555 $840,000 14% 60 46 30% $15,943 $18,261 -13% Bengaluru
53 Salt $784,331 $862,955 -9% 11 - - $71,303 - - London
54 Simulations Public Affairs Management Services Pvt $657,984 $451,771 46% 11 11 0% $59,817 $41,070 46% Ahmedabad
55 Rantau PR $575,270 $428,551 34% 16 14 14% $35,954 $30,611 17% Petaling Jaya
56 The Honey Partnership $395,996 $215,436 84% 3 3 0% $131,999 $71,812 84% Reading
57 W Communications $271,000 $41,539 552% 7 3 133% $38,714 $13,846 180% London
58 Interel $210,935 - - 4 1 300% $52,734 - - Brussels
59 Cap et Cime PR $5,652 $61,000 -91% - - - - - - Paris
RankAgency Name2016 Global Revenue2016 US Revenue2016 UK Revenue2016 Asia-Pacific Revenue2016 Americas (non-US) Revenue2016 Middle East Revenue2016 Africa Revenue2016 Continental Europe (non-UK) RevenueHQ
1 Edelman 1 $874,814,426 $532,900,000 £60,160,000 $104,945,000 $48,214,000 $22,847,000 $2,514,000 €73,923,000 Chicago
2 Weber Shandwick* $808,000,000 $509,000,000 £47,750,000 $113,000,000 $15,000,000 $16,000,000 $3,250,000 €71,350,000 New York
3 FleishmanHillard* $590,000,000 $440,000,000 £30,000,000 $50,000,000 - - - - St. Louis
4 Ketchum* $540,000,000 $360,000,000 £25,600,000 $23,000,000 $20,000,000 $8,000,000 - €81,000,000 New York
5 MSLGroup** $498,000,000 $175,000,000 £35,000,000 $137,000,000 $15,000,000 $6,000,000 $3,000,000 €104,000,000 Paris
6 Burson-Marsteller* $450,000,000 $232,000,000 £15,500,000 $58,000,000 $35,000,000 $20,000,000 $2,000,000 €74,000,000 New York
7 Hill+Knowlton Strategies* $390,000,000 $152,000,000 £36,000,000 $51,000,000 - - - - New York
8 Ogilvy* $375,000,000 $125,000,000 £32,779,000 $142,000,000 $6,800,000 $15,000,000 $12,000,000 €30,400,000 New York
9 Brunswick** $276,522,000 $109,117,750 £50,500,000 $29,821,000 $3,388,750 $11,521,750 $4,744,250 €42,000,000 London
10 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) $271,018,736 $24,703,000 £1,979,841 $220,633,831 $7,647,154 - - - Beijing
11 Cohn & Wolfe* $218,000,000 $103,000,000 £21,240,000 $22,000,000 - - - - New York
12 Golin** $202,000,000 $126,000,000 £25,000,000 - - - - - Chicago
13 MC Group $195,276,941 $2,546,330 £3,593,685 $62,501,331 $7,306,860 $25,719,926 - €83,345,200 Berlin
14 FTI Consulting* $191,184,000 $76,500,000 £36,000,000 - - - - - New York
15 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $155,566,678 $131,707,108 - - $8,471,704 - - €13,898,000 Fairfax
16 Porter Novelli* $151,500,000 $110,000,000 £8,200,000 - - - - - New York
17 Sunny Side Up $124,999,999 $6,136,756 - $118,863,243 - - - - Shibuya
18 W2O Group 3 $122,715,000 $113,511,155 £6,790,000 - - - - - San Francisco
19 APCO Worldwide 6 $120,622,100 $66,474,900 £5,353,154 $11,535,400 - $18,104,400 - €15,580,925 Washington, DC
20 Finsbury* $106,000,000 $37,000,000 £28,500,000 $11,000,000 - $9,500,000 - €8,500,000 London
21 Vector $106,000,000 - - $106,000,000 - - - - Tokyo
22 WE Communications 4 $101,782,999 $83,787,000 £3,296,200 $10,985,000 - - $1,397,000 €1,035,043 Bellevue
23 inVentiv Health PR Group** $100,000,000 $77,150,000 £7,850,000 - - - - €11,000,000 New York
24 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 $77,941,450 $23,900,000 £13,900,000 - $35,200,000 - - - Montreal
25 Finn Partners 5 $77,707,404 $73,217,440 £1,848,000 - - $898,000 - €981,756 New York
26 FischerAppelt $77,504,000 - - - - - - €70,000,000 Hamburg
27 Grayling* $73,061,450 $20,457,206 £13,475,000 $1,461,229 - $3,653,073 $1,461,229 €21,800,000 London
28 FSB Comunicação $70,683,187 - - - $70,683,187 - - - Rio de Janeiro
29 Ruder Finn *** 8 $67,400,000 $39,500,000 - - - - - - New York
30 Text100 $65,964,887 $28,867,427 £6,522,976 $19,116,700 - - - €8,254,034 New York
31 PMK-BNC** $65,000,000 $64,000,000 £650,000 - - - - - Los Angeles
32 Hopscotch Groupe $62,117,440 - - - - - $1,000,000 €55,200,000 Paris
33 Zeno Group 7 $58,712,788 $41,394,945 £6,888,582 $6,992,886 $987,484 - - - New York
34 MWWPR*** $58,000,000 $54,000,000 £2,600,000 - - - - - New York
35 ICR $56,650,971 $56,650,971 - - - - - - New York
36 Freud Communications $56,297,388 $5,580,000 £37,416,000 - - - - - London
37 DKC $50,800,000 $50,800,000 - - - - - - New York
38 Marina Maher Communications** $50,000,000 $50,000,000 - - - - - - New York
39 PRAP Japan $49,870,826 - - $49,870,826 - - - - Tokyo
40 Hering Schuppener $49,602,560 - - - - - - €44,800,000 Duesseldorf
41 Allison+Partners $47,445,448 $41,800,000 £860,000 $4,400,000 - - - €72,000 San Francisco
42 Instinctif Partners $45,898,233 $1,334,000 £25,498,000 $1,521,000 - $714,000 $1,924,000 €5,277,000 London
43 Bell Pottinger $44,000,000 - £27,000,000 $4,300,000 - $3,100,000 - - London
44 Dentsu Public Relations $44,000,000 - - $44,000,000 - - - - Tokyo
45 Four Communications Group $43,250,196 - £27,375,143 - - $6,143,190 - - London
47 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) $42,140,821 $15,596,279 £3,832,712 $9,491,326 - $1,293,229 - €9,541,859 London
48 Portland $39,987,250 - £27,000,000 - - - - - London
49 Newlink $39,600,000 $32,000,000 - - $7,600,000 - - - Miami
46 Padilla 9 $39,473,297 $39,473,297 - - - - - - Minneapolis
50 Kyodo Public Relations $37,723,173 - - $37,723,173 - - - - Tokyo
51 Llorente & Cuenca $37,417,526 $2,413,000 - - $20,653,000 - - €12,962,000 Madrid
52 DeVries Global** $37,000,000 $23,000,000 £4,000,000 $8,000,000 - - - - New York
53 Prain Global $32,853,248 - - $32,853,248 - - - - Seoul
54 Ozma $31,962,083 - - $31,962,083 - - - - Tokyo
55 Hotwire PR $31,702,339 $13,247,420 £7,070,244 $1,224,434 - - - €6,906,403 London
56 Prosek Partners $31,488,458 $29,096,000 £1,765,000 - - - - - New York
57 Newgate Communications $30,917,751 - £10,006,670 $16,929,780 - $423,930 - - London
58 Citigate Dewe Rogerson $29,956,550 $299,566 £11,050,000 $6,890,007 - - - €6,600,000 London
59 Racepoint Global 14 $29,037,669 $22,835,585 £2,592,547 $2,687,887 - - - - Boston
60 Steinreich Communications Group $28,847,126 $22,247,106 £2,200,000 - - $2,400,000 - €1,100,000 New York
61 M Booth $28,844,191 $28,844,191 - - - - - - New York
62 iMARS Communications $28,469,000 - - - - - - €25,712,608 Moscow
63 Carmichael Lynch Relate** 10 $28,000,000 $28,000,000 - - - - - - Minneapolis
64 MHP Communications $26,216,862 - £17,088,400 $3,053,536 - - - - London
65 Coyne Public Relations 11 $26,000,000 $26,000,000 - - - - - - Parsippany
66 SEC $25,273,231 - £3,300,000 - - - - €18,786,200 Milan
67 Fahlgren Mortine $24,440,092 $24,440,092 - - - - - - Columbus
68 5W Public Relations $24,311,212 $24,311,212 - - - - - - New York
69 Adfactors PR $24,300,000 - - $24,300,000 - - - - Mumbai
70 G&S Business Communications $24,228,511 $24,228,511 - - - - - - New York
71 Premier $23,737,058 - £17,511,662 - - - - - London
72 Hunter Public Relations** $23,500,000 $22,750,000 £553,300 - - - - - New York
73 French|West|Vaughan $23,371,021 $23,371,021 - - - - - - Raleigh
74 Taylor $22,900,000 $22,900,000 - - - - - - New York
75 Strategic Public Relations Group $22,116,751 - - $22,116,751 - - - - Hong Kong
76 Jackson Spalding $20,998,755 $20,998,755 - - - - - - Atlanta
77 Exposure $20,662,288 $4,118,630 £12,204,838 - - - - - London
78 Peppercomm $20,427,321 $18,877,612 £1,143,275 - - - - - New York
79 Spectrum $20,000,000 $20,000,000 - - - - - - Washington, DC
80 CROS $19,704,078 - - - - - - €17,796,313 Moscow
81 Farner Consulting $19,077,056 - - - - - - €17,230,000 Zurich
82 Imagination $18,600,000 $18,600,000 - - - - - - Chicago
83 CYTS-Linkage $18,123,494 - - $18,123,494 - - - - Beijing
84 The Red Consultancy $18,094,835 - £13,349,196 - - - - - London
85 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment $17,700,000 $2,700,000 £7,008,484 $3,400,000 - - - €1,896,676 London
86 LaunchSquad $17,409,000 $17,409,000 - - - - - - San Francisco
87 Breakthrough Media $17,108,325 $460,254 £9,598,523 $1,489,000 - - $2,148,273 - London
88 Havas Formula $17,030,177 $17,030,177 - - - - - - New York
89 Mitchell Communications $16,700,000 $16,700,000 0% - - - - - -
90 Achtung! $16,516,102 - - - - - - €14,917,000 Hamburg
91 Brands2Life $15,855,961 - £11,697,500 - - - - - London
92 Pan Communications $15,605,800 $15,605,800 - - - - - - Boston
93 Atrevia $15,397,738 $90,570 - - $1,002,238 - - €12,919,915 Madrid
94 Lansons $15,304,533 - £11,290,692 - - - - - London
95 Hanover $15,183,582 - £9,897,000 - - - - €1,597,000 London
96 Cooney/Waters Group $15,164,000 $15,164,000 - - - - - - New York
97 Imre $15,090,000 $15,090,000 - - - - - - Sparks
98 Bader Rutter $15,068,250 $15,068,250 - - - - - - Brookfield, WI
99 Eric Mower + Associates $14,612,728 $14,612,728 - - - - - - Syracuse
100 Spark $14,021,737 $14,021,737 - - - - - - San Francisco
101 Interel $13,818,424 $36,673 £2,717,835 $210,935 - - - €8,929,544 Brussels
102 AXON Communications $13,748,777 - £10,142,956 - - - - - London
103 Crosby $13,495,411 $13,495,411 - - - - - - Annapolis
104 Makovsky $13,141,000 $13,141,000 - - - - - - New York
105 Pegasus $12,968,069 - £9,567,000 - - - - - Brighton
106 M&C Saatchi PR $12,543,154 $1,769,169 £7,073,759 - - - - €1,070,723 London
107 Exponent PR $12,520,000 $12,520,000 - - - - - - Minneapolis
108 RF Binder Partners $12,500,000 $12,500,000 - - - - - - New York
109 Current Marketing $12,012,000 $12,012,000 - - - - - - Chicago
110 Merritt Group $11,805,901 $11,805,901 - - - - - - McLean
111 TVC Group $11,402,534 $1,726,399 £7,138,425 - - - - - London
112 Purple PR $11,142,780 $4,143,173 £5,163,856 - - - - - London
113 Rasky Partners $11,041,927 $11,041,927 - - - - - - Boston
114 Kwittken $11,026,325 $8,601,467 £1,275,347 - $696,125 - - - New York
115 Lift World $10,912,484 - £52,182 - - - $294,819 €9,525,770 Lisbon
116 Action Global Communications $10,858,994 - - - - $4,082,000 $305,000 €5,845,370 Nicosia
117 Bateman Group $10,482,117 $10,482,117 - - - - - - San Francisco
118 PrettyGreen Things $10,214,904 $182,730 £6,892,666 - - - - €622,440 London
119 Method Communications $10,141,885 $10,141,885 - - - - - - Salt Lake City
120 Englander Knabe & Allen $10,100,000 $10,100,000 - - - - - - Los Angeles
121 Teamspirit $10,055,133 - £7,418,025 - - - - - London
122 Bliss Integrated Communication $9,988,000 $9,988,000 - - - - - - New York
123 PRR $9,782,849 $9,782,849 - - - - - - Seattle
124 Powerscourt $9,759,601 - £6,624,698 - - - - €704,320 London
125 SenateSHJ $9,720,795 - - $9,720,795 - - - - Wellington
126 The Big Partnership Group $9,716,313 - £7,168,066 - - - - - Glasgow
127 Rbb Communications $9,241,425 $9,241,425 - - - - - - Miami
128 JPA Health Communications $9,116,600 $7,525,594 £1,173,741 - - - - - Washington, DC
129 HSE Cake $9,081,850 - £6,700,000 - - - - - London
130 LaForce $9,000,000 $9,000,000 - - - - - - New York
131 Camargue $8,913,380 - £6,575,714 - - - - - London
132 Good Relations $8,709,088 - £6,425,000 - - - - - London
133 Quinn $8,523,350 $8,523,350 - - - - - - New York
134 Frank Public Relations Limited $8,480,104 - £5,295,153 $1,302,524 - - - - London
135 Salt $8,315,117 $536,156 £4,193,161 $784,331 - - $15,744 €1,169,668 London
136 Marco de Comunicación $8,145,643 $100,000 - - - - $100,000 €7,176,339 Madrid
137 360PR+ $8,079,022 $8,079,022 - - - - - - Boston
138 AMI Communications $8,024,749 - - - - - - €7,247,786 Prague
139 C+C $8,002,057 $8,002,057 - - - - - - Seattle
140 Citypress $7,998,048 - £5,900,441 - - - - - Manchester
141 RMA Comunicação $7,931,914 - - - $7,931,914 - - - Sao Paulo
142 PHA Media $7,902,764 - £5,830,147 - - - - - London
143 W Communications $7,902,465 - £5,630,000 $271,000 - - - - London
144 MP&F Public Relations $7,845,354 $7,845,354 - - - - - - Nashville
145 Performance Communications $7,680,542 - £5,666,206 - - - - - Kingston upon Thames
146 Octopus Group $7,590,800 - £5,600,000 - - - - - London
147 Dodge Communications $7,578,042 $7,578,042 - - - - - - Alpharetta
148 Lou Hammond Group $7,573,744 $7,573,744 - - - - - - New York
149 Greentarget Global Group $7,447,000 $7,447,000 - - - - - - Chicago
150 Iris Culture $7,253,596 - £5,351,233 - - - - - London
151 JeffreyGroup $7,213,840 $4,436,077 - - $2,777,763 - - - Miami Beach
152 Cicero Group $7,197,405 - £5,309,779 - - - - - London
153 Smarts Communicate $7,112,874 - £5,247,417 - - - - - Holywood
154 Fink & Fuchs $7,108,224 - - - - - - €6,420,000 Wiesbaden
155 Mischief PR $7,079,777 - £5,223,000 - - - - - London
156 Sachs Media Group $6,869,500 $6,869,500 - - - - - - Tallahassee
157 EMG $6,659,200 - - $1,400,000 - - - €4,750,000 Bergen op Zoom
158 LDWWgroup $6,607,757 $6,607,757 - - - - - - Dallas
159 Moore Communications Group $6,542,410 $6,542,410 - - - - - - Tallahassee
160 Pierpont Communications $6,528,763 $6,528,763 - - - - - - Houston
161 Media Zoo $6,506,400 - £4,800,000 - - - - - London
162 Saxum $6,460,846 $6,460,846 - - - - - - Oklahoma City
163 Speed Communications $6,446,181 - £4,755,574 - - - - - Bristol
164 The Diplomat Group $6,427,035 - - - - - - €5,804,764 Stockholm
165 Camron Public Relations $6,424,250 $2,866,686 £2,624,540 - - - - - London
166 Headland Consultancy $6,383,929 - £4,709,649 - - - - - London
167 Hope&Glory PR $6,232,527 - £4,597,954 - - - - - London
168 Aspectus $6,217,480 $1,820,597 £3,121,212 - - - - €150,000 London
169 Public Communications $6,150,712 $6,150,712 - - - - - - Chicago
170 Another Company $6,100,000 - - - $6,100,000 - - - Mexico
171 Cerrell Associates $6,098,178 $6,098,178 - - - - - - Los Angeles
172 Operate A/S $6,055,011 - - - - - - €5,468,760 Copenhagen
173 Eulogy $6,025,826 - £4,445,464 - - - - - London
174 Klenk & Hoursch $5,797,018 - - - - - - €5,235,746 Frankfurt
175 Berkeley Public Relations International $5,764,942 - £4,253,000 - - - - - Reading
176 Tunheim $5,757,017 $5,757,017 - - - - - - Minneapolis
177 Seven Hills $5,748,213 - £4,240,659 - - - - - London
178 London Communications Agency $5,650,044 - £4,168,236 - - - - - London
179 Incisive Health $5,571,105 - £4,110,000 - - - - - London
180 Evercom $5,508,320 - - - - - - €4,975,000 Madrid
181 Harvard $5,489,875 - £4,050,074 - - - - - London
182 Vault Communications $5,477,700 $5,477,700 - - - - - - Plymouth Meeting
183 Freshwater UK $5,453,076 - £4,022,926 - - - - - Cardiff
184 Threepipe $5,443,688 - £4,016,000 - - - - - London
185 Clarion Communications $5,422,000 - £4,000,000 - - - - - London
186 Singer Associates $5,364,538 $5,364,538 - - - - - - San Francisco
187 Nelson Bostock Unlimited $5,357,776 - £3,952,620 - - - - - London
188 Cirkle $5,357,000 - £3,952,047 - - - - - Beaconsfield
189 Remarkable Group $5,281,028 - £3,896,000 - - - - - Winchester
190 Shine Communications $5,265,754 - £3,884,732 - - - - - London
191 90TEN $5,195,357 $293,484 £3,536,173 - - - - €98,077 London
192 Talk PR $5,195,241 - £3,832,712 - - - - - London
193 MadanoPartnership $4,894,858 - £3,611,109 - - - - - London
194 Splendid Communications $4,850,119 - £3,578,103 - - - - - London
195 NJF $4,816,600 $4,816,600 - - - - - - New York
196 Cooperkatz & Co. $4,748,633 $4,748,633 - - - - - - New York
197 Luchford APM $4,676,676 $362,475 £2,807,000 - - - - €460,000 London
198 Pitch $4,537,536 - £3,347,500 - - - - - London
199 Redder Advertising $4,500,000 - - $4,500,000 - - - - Ho Chi Minh City
200 Imagem Corporativa $4,378,597 - - - $4,378,597 - - - Sao Paulo
201 Tact Intelligence-Conseil $4,373,843 - - - $4,373,843 - - - Montreal
202 North 6th Agency $4,360,000 $4,360,000 - - - - - - New York
203 Willoughby Public Relations $4,342,534 - £3,203,640 - - - - - Birmingham
204 Fever $4,321,017 - £3,187,766 - - - - - London
205 PLMR $4,320,157 $20,604 £3,114,510 - - - - €70,299 London
206 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $4,297,501 $4,297,501 - - - - - - San Diego
207 Cap et Cime PR $4,273,206 $56,537 £452,793 $5,652 $56,791 $19,951 $21,338 €3,160,383 Paris
208 CCgroup $4,147,922 - £3,060,068 - - - - - London
209 Linhart Public Relations $4,143,733 $4,143,733 - - - - - - Denver
210 Cow $4,080,055 - £3,010,000 - - - - - London
211 Eskenzi PR $4,000,212 - £2,951,097 - - - - - Barnet
212 HBI Helga Bailey $3,985,920 - - - - - - €3,600,000 Munich
213 Touchdown PR $3,861,914 - £2,849,070 - - - - - Farnham
214 Trevelino/Keller $3,830,000 $3,830,000 - - - - - - Atlanta
215 The Whiteoaks Consultancy $3,828,698 - £2,824,565 - - - - - Farnham
216 Intermarket $3,825,000 $3,825,000 - - - - - - New York
217 JTA $3,805,275 - £2,807,285 - - - - - Tunbridge Wells
218 Whyte Corporate Affairs $3,725,728 - - - - - - €3,365,000 Brussels
219 Schwartz Public Relations $3,653,760 - - - - - - €3,300,000 Munich
220 R/P Marketing Public Relations $3,520,156 $3,520,156 - - - - - - Holland
221 Taylor Herring $3,474,456 - £2,563,228 - - - - - London
222 Westbourne Comms Company $3,460,968 - £2,553,278 - - - - - London
223 Firstlight PR $3,434,837 - £2,534,000 - - - - - London
224 FWD Consulting $3,390,529 $171,832 £2,180,555 - - - - €237,495 London
225 Rostrum $3,390,011 - £2,500,930 - - - - - London
226 Ink Public Relations $3,383,292 $3,383,292 - - - - - - Austin
227 Brazen $3,347,138 - £2,269,301 - - $271,100 - - Manchester
228 Monet + Associés $3,344,851 - - - - - - €3,021,000 Paris
229 The Eon Group $3,340,000 - - $3,340,000 - - - - Makati
230 Fiona Hutton & Associates $3,339,558 $3,339,558 - - - - - - Studio City
231 JMW $3,321,600 - - - - - - €3,000,000 Stockholm
232 Finn $3,316,609 - £2,446,779 - - - - - Leeds
233 William Murray Communications $3,285,900 - £2,424,124 - - - - - Croydon
234 Clarity PR $3,259,330 $1,483,268 £1,208,263 - - - - €124,875 London
235 Standing Partnership $3,230,123 $3,230,123 - - - - - - St. Louis
236 Man Bites Dog $3,177,777 - £2,344,358 - - - - - Brighton
237 Red Lorry Yellow Lorry $3,172,197 - £2,340,241 - - - - - London
238 Kaizo $3,152,386 - £2,325,626 - - - - - London
239 Ballou PR $3,119,143 - £772,330 - - - - €1,871,613 London
240 Multiply $3,117,000 $3,117,000 - - - - - - Washington, DC
241 Richmond Towers Communications $3,104,407 - £2,290,230 - - - - - London
242 Fish Consulting $3,100,000 $3,100,000 - - - - - - Hollywood
243 Beehive Strategic Communication $3,034,793 $3,034,793 - - - - - - Saint Paul
244 Intrepid $3,004,146 $3,004,146 - - - - - - Salt Lake City
245 Jones PR $3,003,500 $3,003,500 - - - - - - Oklahoma City
246 Westbound Communications $2,950,000 $2,950,000 - - - - - - Orange
247 The Outside Organisation $2,899,143 - £2,138,800 - - - - - London
248 SE10 $2,878,463 - £2,123,543 - - - - - London
249 Lucre $2,849,444 - £2,102,135 - - - - - Leeds
250 Wyatt International $2,801,453 - £2,066,730 - - - - - Birmingham
251 Say Communications $2,783,332 - £2,053,362 - - - - - Wimbledon
252 Schwartz Media Strategies $2,750,000 $2,750,000 - - - - - - Miami
253 Manifest $2,742,394 $362,204 £1,755,950 - - - - - London
254 Rice Communications Pte $2,734,321 - - $2,734,321 - - - - Singapore
255 Schneider Associates $2,699,331 $2,699,331 - - - - - - Boston
256 JMPR Public Relations $2,686,438 $2,312,586 - - - - - €337,655 Woodland Hills
257 IW Group $2,636,000 $2,636,000 - - - - - - West Hollywood
258 Concept Public Relations India $2,609,440 - - $2,609,440 - - - - Mumbai
259 Bottle $2,602,560 - £1,920,000 - - - - - Oxford
260 Propeller Group $2,531,236 - £1,867,382 - - - - - London
261 Chameleon $2,462,411 - £1,816,607 - - - - - London
262 3x1 Group $2,403,330 - £1,773,021 - - - - - Glasgow
263 Babel PR $2,318,996 - £1,710,805 - - - - - London
264 Spark Communications $2,264,921 - £1,547,659 - - - - €150,893 London
265 AD Communications $2,263,493 - £1,669,858 - - - - - Esher Surrey
266 O'Malley Hansen Communications $2,223,000 $2,223,000 - - - - - - Chicago
267 Stir Public Relations . $2,195,815 - £1,619,930 - - - - - London
268 Focus Media $2,178,662 $2,178,662 - - - - - - Goshen
269 GingerMay PR $2,176,167 - £1,605,435 - - - - - Tunbridge Wells
270 Dynamo Communications $2,175,096 $207,032 £1,451,910 - - - - - London
271 Third City $2,166,635 - £1,598,403 - - - - - London
272 Landis Communications $2,113,000 $2,113,000 - - - - - - San Francisco
273 The PR Office $2,078,944 - £1,533,710 - - - - - London
274 Atmosphere Communications $2,077,000 - - - - - $2,077,000 - Cape Town
275 Midas Public Relations $2,074,232 - £1,530,234 - - - - - London
276 TopLine Comms $2,073,728 - £1,440,305 - - - $121,395 - London
277 The PR Network $2,035,419 - £1,501,600 - - - - - London
278 PR Agency One $2,033,250 - £1,500,000 - - - - - Manchester
279 Hollywood Public Relations $2,027,993 $2,027,993 - - - - - - Plymouth
280 Perry Communications Group $2,019,615 $2,019,615 - - - - - - Sacramento
281 THRSXTY $1,976,461 - £1,458,105 - - - - - London
282 Blue $1,968,056 - £1,451,904 - - - - - Oxford
283 Storm Communications $1,954,521 - £1,441,919 - - - - - London
284 JPES Partners $1,947,854 - £1,437,000 - - - - - London
285 Florence Gillier & Associes $1,926,528 - - - - - - €1,740,000 Suresnes
286 Influential Agency $1,916,741 - £1,414,047 - - - - - Liverpool
287 Marlin PR $1,888,763 - £1,393,407 - - - - - London
288 ZPR $1,882,453 - £1,388,752 - - - - - London
289 Clifford French $1,864,668 - £1,375,631 - - - - - London
290 Field Consulting $1,801,460 - £1,329,000 - - - - - London
291 M/C/C $1,800,000 $1,800,000 - - - - - - Dallas
292 Maverick $1,778,872 - - $1,778,872 - - - - Jakarta
293 Ahjo Communications Oy $1,707,875 - - - - - - €1,542,517 Helsinki
294 The Ideas Network $1,674,780 - £1,235,544 - - - - - London
295 Intelligent Conversation $1,663,506 - £1,227,227 - - - - - Manchester
296 Rooster PR $1,636,735 - £1,207,477 - - - - - London
297 Arenalia Comunicacion & Eventos $1,628,112 - - - - - - €1,470,477 Barcelona
298 Liquid $1,626,609 - £1,200,007 - - - - - Birmingham
299 Ranieri $1,626,600 - £1,200,000 - - - - - London
300 Fleet Street Communications $1,620,259 - £1,195,322 - - - - - London
301 Roberts Communications $1,616,380 $1,616,380 - - - - - - Rochester
302 Smoking Gun PR $1,604,870 - £1,183,969 - - - - - Manchester
303 Yellow Jersey PR $1,596,588 - £1,177,859 - - - - - London
304 Capella $1,577,744 - £1,163,957 - - - - - London
305 CenterTable $1,553,796 $1,553,796 - - - - - - Denver
306 Hatch Commun $1,519,216 - £1,120,779 - - - - - Leeds
307 Fox Agency $1,491,186 - £1,100,100 - - - - - Leeds
308 Focus PR $1,485,253 - £1,095,723 - - - - - London
309 Lodestone Communications $1,318,278 - £972,540 - - - - - London
310 Tank $1,291,466 - £952,760 - - - - - Nottingham
311 Oracle Group $1,286,370 - £949,000 - - - - - Epsom
312 Acceleris $1,258,837 - £928,688 - - - - - Harrogate
313 Umpf $1,235,029 - £911,124 - - - - - Leeds
314 Iseepr $1,217,105 - £897,901 - - - - - Leeds
315 Int/Ext Communications $1,198,655 - - - - - - €1,082,600 Basel
316 Karbo Communications $1,197,464 $1,197,464 - - - - - - San Francisco
317 Stand Agency $1,194,312 - £881,086 - - - - - London
318 Lotus $1,175,178 - £866,970 - - - - - London
319 The Garrity Group $1,148,664 $1,148,664 - - - - - - Albuquerque
320 The Honey Partnership $1,143,187 $44,366 £294,514 $395,996 - - - €274,215 Reading
321 KCD PR $1,085,000 $1,085,000 - - - - - - San Diego
322 Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting $1,050,000 - - $1,050,000 - - - - Mumbai
323 Wells Haslem Strategic Public Affairs $1,047,669 - - $1,047,669 - - - - Sydney
324 INR $1,043,478 - - $1,043,478 - - - - Seoul
325 Multi Communications $1,014,368 - - - - - - €916,156 Warsaw
326 DTW $987,556 - £728,555 - - - - - Guisborough
327 Jargon PR $981,463 $103,967 £530,260 - - - - €143,360 Hook
328 Gootenberg $966,143 - - - - - - €872,600 Paris
329 PRHub $956,555 - - $956,555 - - - - Bengaluru
330 Bianchi Public Relations $950,044 $950,044 - - - - - - Troy
331 Target Public Relations $904,613 - £667,365 - - - - - Cheltenham
332 Tin Man $894,677 - £660,035 - - - - - London
333 Context Public Relations $884,057 - £652,200 - - - - - Macclesfield
334 WordWrite Communications $833,600 $833,600 - - - - - - Pittsburgh
335 Muckle Media $810,589 - £598,000 - - - - - Edinburgh
336 Wisse Kommunikatie $808,256 - - - - - - €730,000 Arnhem
337 Kalaapa $775,040 - - - - - - €700,000 Argenteuil
338 Alfred $767,502 - £566,213 - - - - - London
339 CommsCo $713,923 $24,400 £508,685 - - - - - London
340 Genesis PR $705,977 - £520,824 - - - - - Ipswich
341 TransMedia Group $696,000 $696,000 - - - - - - Boca Raton
342 Communications Office Colic, Laco & Partners $693,454 - - - - - - €626,313 Zagreb
343 Fanclub PR $692,110 - £510,594 - - - - - London
344 Simulations Public Affairs Management Services Pvt $657,984 - - $657,984 - - - - Ahmedabad
345 Rantau PR $575,270 - - $575,270 - - - - Petaling Jaya
346 Free Communication $520,384 - - - - - - €470,000 Bucharest
347 Comm:unications, Agentur für PR, Events & Marketing $498,240 - - - - - - €450,000 Wien
348 PublicCity PR $430,000 $430,000 - - - - - - Southfield
349 InstiCom $392,046 - - - - - - €354,088 Brussels
350 Dextera Comunicacion $388,950 - - - $388,950 - - - Mexico City
351 Nobiletec FinTech Consultancy $300,000 - - - $300,000 - - - Sao Paulo
352 Probako Communications $225,149 - - - - - - €203,350 Budapest
RankAgency Name2016 Global Staff2016 US Staff2016 UK Staff2016 Asia-Pacific Staff2016 Americas (non-US) Staff2016 Middle East Staff2016 Africa Staff2016 Continental Europe (non-UK) StaffHQ
1 Edelman 1 5,903 2,625 500 1,352 562 188 23 653 Chicago
2 Weber Shandwick* 4,700 2,860 310 990 50 50 20 420 New York
3 MSLGroup** 3,133 565 207 1,325 230 63 83 660 Paris
4 FleishmanHillard* 2,800 1,750 250 500 - - - - St. Louis
5 Hill+Knowlton Strategies* 2,750 660 310 610 - - - - New York
6 Ogilvy* 2,703 472 264 1,365 70 131 181 220 New York
7 Burson-Marsteller* 2,700 930 120 850 200 225 25 350 New York
8 Ketchum* 2,635 1,735 220 90 105 35 - 450 New York
9 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) 2,440 58 29 2,290 87 - - - Beijing
10 Golin** 1,500 725 260 305 75 30 - 105 Chicago
11 Cohn & Wolfe* 1,405 670 200 - - - - - New York
12 MC Group 996 7 11 322 12 198 - 446 Berlin
13 ICF/ICF Olson 2 912 686 3 - 76 - - 147 Fairfax
14 Brunswick** 895 254 273 - - - - - London
15 Porter Novelli* 720 510 75 - - - - - New York
16 WE Communications 4 716 477 37 166 - - 22 14 Bellevue
17 APCO Worldwide 6 672 249 54 131 - 128 - 110 Washington, DC
18 FSB Comunicação 659 3 - - 656 - - - Rio de Janeiro
19 FTI Consulting* 647 260 185 - - - - - New York
20 Grayling* 630 195 170 40 - 25 10 190 London
21 Text100 599 149 58 311 - - - 81 New York
22 Vector 589 - - 589 - - - - Tokyo
23 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 558 133 94 - 328 - - 3 Montreal
24 Adfactors PR 555 - - 555 - - - - Mumbai
25 Hopscotch Groupe 541 - - - - - 8 533 Paris
26 Llorente & Cuenca 496 15 - - 301 - - 180 Madrid
27 Finn Partners 5 485 448 22 - - 9 - 6 New York
28 W2O Group 3 472 432 39 - - - - 1 San Francisco
29 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) 471 94 50 130 - 12 - 185 London
30 FischerAppelt 427 3 - - - 15 - 409 Hamburg
31 Zeno Group 7 406 212 69 116 9 - - - New York
32 inVentiv Health PR Group** 393 277 96 - - - - 20 New York
33 Allison+Partners 338 213 7 110 - - - 8 San Francisco
34 Sunny Side Up 336 124 - 212 - - - - Shibuya
35 Strategic Public Relations Group 302 - - 302 - - - - Hong Kong
36 Newlink 300 90 - - 210 - - - Miami
37 Action Global Communications 291 - - - - 92 19 180 Nicosia
38 PRAP Japan 289 - - 289 - - - - Tokyo
39 PMK-BNC** 280 271 9 - - - - - Los Angeles
40 Four Communications Group 277 - 235 - - 42 - - London
41 Freud Communications 263 23 240 - - - - - London
42 SEC 263 - 41 - - - - 222 Milan
43 Dentsu Public Relations 260 - - 260 - - - - Tokyo
44 Bell Pottinger 250 - 190 - - - - - London
45 Padilla 9 248 248 - - - - - - Minneapolis
46 Finsbury* 241 106 107 19 - 7 - 2 London
47 DKC 238 238 - - - - - - New York
48 Atrevia 237 1 - - 21 - - 215 Madrid
49 Concept Public Relations India 235 - - 235 - - - - Mumbai
50 Ruder Finn *** 8 223 223 - - - - - - New York
51 Kyodo Public Relations 223 - - 223 - - - - Tokyo
52 Prain Global 220 - - 220 - - - - Seoul
53 Hotwire PR 216 70 68 7 - - - 71 London
54 DeVries Global** 214 100 30 99 - - - - New York
55 MWWPR*** 200 179 21 - - - - - New York
56 Citigate Dewe Rogerson 190 5 95 45 - - - 45 London
57 Hering Schuppener 189 - - - - - - 189 Duesseldorf
58 Premier 187 - 187 - - - - - London
59 CROS 186 - - - - - - 186 Moscow
60 Portland 180 - 160 - - - - - London
61 Racepoint Global 14 174 127 27 20 - - - - Boston
62 Newgate Communications 171 - 74 93 - 4 - - London
63 ICR 166 157 - 9 - - - - New York
64 Marina Maher Communications** 165 165 - - - - - - New York
65 Achtung! 160 - - - - - - 160 Hamburg
66 Coyne Public Relations 11 159 159 - - - - - - Parsippany
67 M Booth 150 150 - - - - - - New York
68 CYTS-Linkage 150 - - 150 - - - - Beijing
69 Exposure 148 23 124 1 - - - - London
70 MHP Communications 147 - 135 12 - - - - London
71 iMARS Communications 141 - - - - - - 141 Moscow
72 5W Public Relations 138 138 - - - - - - New York
73 G&S Business Communications 135 135 - - - - - - New York
74 Jackson Spalding 133 133 - - - - - - Atlanta
75 The Red Consultancy 133 - 133 - - - - - London
76 Prosek Partners 127 114 13 - - - - - New York
77 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment 123 20 67 18 - - - 18 London
78 LaunchSquad 122 122 - - - - - - San Francisco
79 JeffreyGroup 122 13 - - 109 - - - Miami Beach
80 Hunter Public Relations** 121 117 4 - - - - - New York
81 Lift World 120 - 2 - 3 - 3 112 Lisbon
82 Fahlgren Mortine 119 119 - - - - - - Columbus
83 Brands2Life 119 - 119 - - - - - London
84 Havas Formula 118 118 - - - - - - New York
85 M&C Saatchi PR 118 8 85 - - - - 25 London
86 Interel 117 2 24 4 - - - 87 Brussels
87 Lansons 115 - 115 - - - - - London
88 Hanover 115 - 100 - - 1 - 14 London
89 Taylor 112 112 - - - - - - New York
90 The Eon Group 110 - - 110 - - - - Makati
91 Pegasus 108 - 108 - - - - - Brighton
92 Purple PR 104 38 66 - - - - - London
93 French|West|Vaughan 103 103 - - - - - - Raleigh
94 RMA Comunicação 103 - - - 103 - - - Sao Paulo
95 Peppercomm 101 86 15 - - - - - New York
96 Farner Consulting 101 - - - - - - 101 Zurich
97 AMI Communications 100 - - - - - - 100 Prague
98 Imagination 99 99 - - - - - - Chicago
99 Pan Communications 98 98 - - - - - - Boston
100 Marco de Comunicación 97 2 1 - - - 2 92 Madrid
101 PRR 96 96 - - - - - - Seattle
102 The Big Partnership Group 96 - 96 - - - - - Glasgow
103 W Communications 91 - 83 7 - - - 1 London
104 Another Company 90 - - - 90 - - - Mexico
105 Carmichael Lynch Relate** 10 85 85 - - - - - - Minneapolis
106 Imre 85 85 - - - - - - Sparks
107 Bader Rutter 85 85 - - - - - - Brookfield, WI
108 Imagem Corporativa 82 - - - 82 - - - Sao Paulo
109 Maverick 80 - - 80 - - - - Jakarta
110 Spectrum 78 78 - - - - - - Washington, DC
111 Fink & Fuchs 77 - - - - - - 77 Wiesbaden
112 Teamspirit 76 - 76 - - - - - London
113 LaForce 75 75 - - - - - - New York
114 PHA Media 74 - 74 - - - - - London
115 Mitchell Communications 73 $73 0% - - - - - -
116 Steinreich Communications Group 72 58 4 - - 6 - 4 New York
117 Camargue 72 - 72 - - - - - London
118 Citypress 72 - 72 - - - - - Manchester
119 Speed Communications 71 - 71 - - - - - Bristol
120 Mischief PR 70 - 70 - - - - - London
121 Kwittken 69 47 16 - 6 - - - New York
122 Smarts Communicate 69 - 69 - - - - - Holywood
123 Crosby 68 68 - - - - - - Annapolis
124 AXON Communications 68 - 68 - - - - - London
125 Threepipe 67 - 67 - - - - - London
126 HSE Cake 65 - 65 - - - - - London
127 Evercom 65 - - - - - - 65 Madrid
128 Quinn 63 63 - - - - - - New York
129 MP&F Public Relations 63 63 - - - - - - Nashville
130 Berkeley Public Relations International 63 - 63 - - - - - Reading
131 RF Binder Partners 61 61 - - - - - - New York
132 Good Relations 60 - 60 - - - - - London
133 PRHub 60 - - 60 - - - - Bengaluru
134 Method Communications 59 59 - - - - - - Salt Lake City
135 Octopus Group 58 - 58 - - - - - London
136 Hope&Glory PR 58 - 58 - - - - - London
137 SenateSHJ 58 - - 58 - - - - Wellington
138 Merritt Group 57 57 - - - - - - McLean
139 Makovsky 56 56 - - - - - - New York
140 Spark 55 55 - - - - - - San Francisco
141 Current Marketing 55 55 - - - - - - Chicago
142 Media Zoo 55 - 55 - - - - - London
143 Freshwater UK 55 - 55 - - - - - Cardiff
144 Exponent PR 54 54 - - - - - - Minneapolis
145 Iris Culture 54 - 54 - - - - - London
146 Cicero Group 54 1 48 1 - - - 4 London
147 Frank Public Relations Limited 54 - 44 10 - - - - London
148 Bateman Group 53 53 - - - - - - San Francisco
149 Camron Public Relations 53 20 33 - - - - - London
150 IW Group 52 52 - - - - - - West Hollywood
151 Aspectus 52 12 36 2 - - - 2 London
152 Eric Mower + Associates 51 51 - - - - - - Syracuse
153 Rbb Communications 51 51 - - - - - - Miami
154 Eulogy 51 - 51 - - - - - London
155 Operate A/S 51 - - - - - - 51 Copenhagen
156 TVC Group 50 4 46 - - - - - London
157 Clarion Communications 50 - 50 - - - - - London
158 Talk PR 50 - 50 - - - - - London
159 Willoughby Public Relations 50 - 50 - - - - - Birmingham
160 Bliss Integrated Communication 48 48 - - - - - - New York
161 NJF 48 48 - - - - - - New York
162 Klenk & Hoursch 48 - - - - - - 48 Frankfurt
163 Cooney/Waters Group 46 46 - - - - - - New York
164 360PR+ 46 46 - - - - - - Boston
165 Public Communications 46 46 - - - - - - Chicago
166 Luchford APM 46 - 46 - - - - - London
167 Seven Hills 46 - 46 - - - - - London
168 Cirkle 46 - 46 - - - - - Beaconsfield
169 EMG 46 - - 21 - - - 25 Bergen op Zoom
170 C+C 45 45 - - - - - - Seattle
171 Salt 45 - 34 11 - - - - London
172 PrettyGreen Things 45 - 45 - - - - - London
173 Splendid Communications 45 - 45 - - - - - London
174 Redder Advertising 45 - - 45 - - - - Ho Chi Minh City
175 Rasky Partners 44 44 - - - - - - Boston
176 Harvard 44 - 44 - - - - - London
177 The Diplomat Group 44 - - - - - - 44 Stockholm
178 Dodge Communications 42 42 - - - - - - Alpharetta
179 Moore Communications Group 42 42 - - - - - - Tallahassee
180 Performance Communications 42 - 42 - - - - - Kingston upon Thames
181 Remarkable Group 41 - 41 - - - - - Winchester
182 Lou Hammond Group 40 40 - - - - - - New York
183 JPA Health Communications 40 33 7 - - - - - Washington, DC
184 Headland Consultancy 40 - 40 - - - - - London
185 Brazen 40 - 32 - - 8 - - Manchester
186 Tact Intelligence-Conseil 40 - - - 40 - - - Montreal
187 Atmosphere Communications 40 - - - - - 40 - Cape Town
188 Shine Communications 39 - 39 - - - - - London
189 Pitch 38 - 38 - - - - - London
190 Powerscourt 38 - 34 - - - - 4 London
191 Saxum 36 36 - - - - - - Oklahoma City
192 Touchdown PR 36 9 27 - - - - - Farnham
193 North 6th Agency 35 35 - - - - - - New York
194 Nelson Bostock Unlimited 35 - 35 - - - - - London
195 London Communications Agency 34 - 34 - - - - - London
196 Fever 34 - 34 - - - - - London
197 Greentarget Global Group 33 33 - - - - - - Chicago
198 Red Lorry Yellow Lorry 33 8 25 - - - - - London
199 PLMR 32 - 32 - - - - - London
200 Multi Communications 32 - - - - - - 32 Warsaw
201 Sachs Media Group 31 31 - - - - - - Tallahassee
202 Pierpont Communications 31 31 - - - - - - Houston
203 Manifest 31 5 26 - - - - - London
204 90TEN 31 - 31 - - - - - London
205 Finn 31 - 31 - - - - - Leeds
206 Rice Communications Pte 31 - - 31 - - - - Singapore
207 Vault Communications 30 30 - - - - - - Plymouth Meeting
208 Cooperkatz & Co. 30 30 - - - - - - New York
209 M/C/C 30 30 - - - - - - Dallas
210 Ballou PR 30 - 9 - - - - 21 London
211 Monet + Associés 30 - - - - - - 30 Paris
212 Tunheim 29 29 - - - - - - Minneapolis
213 The Whiteoaks Consultancy 29 - 29 - - - - - Farnham
214 Firstlight PR 29 - 29 - - - - - London
215 Ink Public Relations 28 28 - - - - - - Austin
216 Third City 28 - 28 - - - - - London
217 Cerrell Associates 27 27 - - - - - - Los Angeles
218 MadanoPartnership 27 - 27 - - - - - London
219 Eskenzi PR 27 4 14 1 - - - 8 Barnet
220 Richmond Towers Communications 27 - 27 - - - - - London
221 Clarity PR 26 8 16 - - - - 2 London
222 Lucre 26 - 26 - - - - - Leeds
223 R/P Marketing Public Relations 25 25 - - - - - - Holland
224 Incisive Health 25 - 25 - - - - - London
225 CCgroup 25 - 25 - - - - - London
226 Kaizo 25 - 25 - - - - - London
227 Trevelino/Keller 24 24 - - - - - - Atlanta
228 Multiply 24 24 - - - - - - Washington, DC
229 Cap et Cime PR 24 - - - - - - 24 Paris
230 The Honey Partnership 24 1 15 3 - - - 5 Reading
231 Bottle 24 - 24 - - - - - Oxford
232 Influential Agency 24 - 24 - - - - - Liverpool
233 HBI Helga Bailey 24 - - - - - - 24 Munich
234 Arenalia Comunicacion & Eventos 24 - - - - - - 24 Barcelona
235 Dynamo Communications 23 4 19 - - - - - London
236 Rostrum 23 - 23 - - - - - London
237 Man Bites Dog 23 - 23 - - - - - Brighton
238 SE10 23 - 23 - - - - - London
239 AD Communications 23 - 23 - - - - - Esher Surrey
240 GingerMay PR 23 1 22 - - - - - Tunbridge Wells
241 PR Agency One 23 - 23 - - - - - Manchester
242 ZPR 23 - 23 - - - - - London
243 Whyte Corporate Affairs 23 - - - - - - 23 Brussels
244 INR 23 - - 23 - - - - Seoul
245 Fish Consulting 22 22 - - - - - - Hollywood
246 O'Malley Hansen Communications 22 22 - - - - - - Chicago
247 Focus Media 22 22 - - - - - - Goshen
248 William Murray Communications 22 - 22 - - - - - Croydon
249 Storm Communications 22 - 22 - - - - - London
250 JMW 22 - - - - - - 22 Stockholm
251 Englander Knabe & Allen 21 21 - - - - - - Los Angeles
252 3x1 Group 21 - 21 - - - - - Glasgow
253 Midas Public Relations 21 - 21 - - - - - London
254 TopLine Comms 21 - 17 - - - 4 - London
255 Schwartz Public Relations 21 - - - - - - 21 Munich
256 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker 20 20 - - - - - - San Diego
257 Linhart Public Relations 20 20 - - - - - - Denver
258 Intermarket 20 20 - - - - - - New York
259 Landis Communications 20 20 - - - - - - San Francisco
260 Taylor Herring 20 - 20 - - - - - London
261 Westbourne Comms Company 20 - 20 - - - - - London
262 The Outside Organisation 20 - 20 - - - - - London
263 Propeller Group 20 - 20 - - - - - London
264 Marlin PR 20 - 20 - - - - - London
265 Stand Agency 20 - 20 - - - - - London
266 Ahjo Communications Oy 20 - - - - - - 20 Helsinki
267 Standing Partnership 19 19 - - - - - - St. Louis
268 Jones PR 19 19 - - - - - - Oklahoma City
269 Stir Public Relations . 19 - 19 - - - - - London
270 Blue 19 - 19 - - - - - Oxford
271 Oracle Group 19 - 19 - - - - - Epsom
272 LDWWgroup 18 18 - - - - - - Dallas
273 JTA 18 - 15 - - - - 3 Tunbridge Wells
274 Say Communications 18 - 18 - - - - - Wimbledon
275 Spark Communications 18 - 18 - - - - - London
276 Rooster PR 18 - 18 - - - - - London
277 Ranieri 18 - 18 - - - - - London
278 Fleet Street Communications 18 - 18 - - - - - London
279 JMPR Public Relations 17 17 - - - - - - Woodland Hills
280 Chameleon 17 - 17 - - - - - London
281 Singer Associates 16 16 - - - - - - San Francisco
282 Intrepid 16 16 - - - - - - Salt Lake City
283 Schwartz Media Strategies 16 16 - - - - - - Miami
284 Wyatt International 16 - 16 - - - - - Birmingham
285 Hatch Commun 16 - 16 - - - - - Leeds
286 Fox Agency 16 - 16 - - - - - Leeds
287 Focus PR 16 - 16 - - - - - London
288 Tank 16 - 16 - - - - - Nottingham
289 Rantau PR 16 - - 16 - - - - Petaling Jaya
290 Free Communication 16 - - - - - - 16 Bucharest
291 Schneider Associates 15 15 - - - - - - Boston
292 CenterTable 15 15 - - - - - - Denver
293 FWD Consulting 15 - 15 - - - - - London
294 Babel PR 15 - 15 - - - - - London
295 The PR Office 15 - 15 - - - - - London
296 Liquid 15 - 15 - - - - - Birmingham
297 Smoking Gun PR 15 - 15 - - - - - Manchester
298 Capella 15 - 15 - - - - - London
299 Acceleris 15 - 15 - - - - - Harrogate
300 Beehive Strategic Communication 14 14 - - - - - - Saint Paul
301 Westbound Communications 14 14 - - - - - - Orange
302 Roberts Communications 14 14 - - - - - - Rochester
303 Karbo Communications 14 14 - - - - - - San Francisco
304 THRSXTY 14 - 14 - - - - - London
305 Clifford French 14 - 14 - - - - - London
306 The Ideas Network 14 - 14 - - - - - London
307 Intelligent Conversation 14 - 14 - - - - - Manchester
308 Lotus 14 - 14 - - - - - London
309 DTW 14 - 14 - - - - - Guisborough
310 TransMedia Group 13 12 - - 1 - - - Boca Raton
311 Yellow Jersey PR 13 - 13 - - - - - London
312 Iseepr 13 - 13 - - - - - Leeds
313 Tin Man 13 - 13 - - - - - London
314 Genesis PR 13 - 13 - - - - - Ipswich
315 Florence Gillier & Associes 13 - - - - - - 13 Suresnes
316 Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting 13 - - 13 - - - - Mumbai
317 Fiona Hutton & Associates 12 12 - - - - - - Studio City
318 Muckle Media 12 - 12 - - - - - Edinburgh
319 Wisse Kommunikatie 12 - - - - - - 12 Arnhem
320 Hollywood Public Relations 11 11 - - - - - - Plymouth
321 JPES Partners 11 - 11 - - - - - London
322 Target Public Relations 11 - 11 - - - - - Cheltenham
323 Simulations Public Affairs Management Services Pvt 11 - - 11 - - - - Ahmedabad
324 Perry Communications Group 10 10 - - - - - - Sacramento
325 Field Consulting 10 - 10 - - - - - London
326 Context Public Relations 10 - 10 - - - - - Macclesfield
327 Nobiletec FinTech Consultancy 10 - - - 10 - - - Sao Paulo
328 KCD PR 9 9 - - - - - - San Diego
329 Jargon PR 9 - 9 - - - - - Hook
330 Lodestone Communications 9 - 9 - - - - - London
331 Umpf 9 - 9 - - - - - Leeds
332 Communications Office Colic, Laco & Partners 9 - - - - - - 9 Zagreb
333 Dextera Comunicacion 9 - - - 9 - - - Mexico City
334 WordWrite Communications 8 8 - - - - - - Pittsburgh
335 CommsCo 8 - 8 - - - - - London
336 Alfred 8 - 8 - - - - - London
337 Int/Ext Communications 8 - - - - - - 8 Basel
338 Gootenberg 8 - - - - - - 8 Paris
339 Fanclub PR 7 - 7 - - - - - London
340 Wells Haslem Strategic Public Affairs 6 - - 6 - - - - Sydney
341 The Garrity Group 6 6 - - - - - - Albuquerque
342 The PR Network 6 - 6 - - - - - London
343 Bianchi Public Relations 6 6 - - - - - - Troy
344 Breakthrough Media 5 - 1 1 - 1 1 1 London
345 Kalaapa 5 - - - - - - 5 Argenteuil
346 Comm:unications, Agentur für PR, Events & Marketing 5 - - - - - - 5 Wien
347 PublicCity PR 3 3 - - - - - - Southfield
348 InstiCom 2 - - - - - - 2 Brussels
349 Cow 1 1 - - - - - - London
350 Instinctif Partners - - - - - - - - London
RankAgency Name2016 Continental Europe (non-UK) Revenue2015 Continental Europe (non-UK) Revenue% Change2016 Continental Europe (non-UK) Staff2015 Continental Europe (non-UK) StaffChangeRevenue Per Staff 2016Revenue Per Staff 2015% ChangeHQ
1 MSLGroup** €104,000,000 €100,000,000 4% 660 775 -14.84% $157,576 $129,032 22% Paris
2 MC Group €83,345,200 €71,740,000 16% 446 385 15.84% $186,873 $186,338 0% Berlin
3 Ketchum* €81,000,000 €81,000,000 0% 450 450 0.00% $180,000 $180,000 0% New York
4 Burson-Marsteller* €74,000,000 €74,000,000 0% 350 310 12.90% $211,429 $238,710 -11% New York
5 Edelman 1 €73,923,000 €63,961,000 16% 653 708 -7.77% $113,205 $90,340 25% Chicago
6 Weber Shandwick* €71,350,000 €67,500,000 6% 420 400 5.00% $169,881 $168,750 1% New York
7 FischerAppelt €70,000,000 €70,000,000 0% 409 377 8.49% $171,149 $185,676 -8% Hamburg
8 Hopscotch Groupe €55,200,000 €53,900,000 2% 533 534 -0.19% $103,565 $100,936 3% Paris
9 Hering Schuppener €44,800,000 €34,600,000 29% 189 180 5.00% $237,037 $192,222 23% Duesseldorf
10 Brunswick** €42,000,000 €42,000,000 0% - - - - - - London
11 Ogilvy* €30,400,000 €21,000,000 45% 220 210 4.76% $138,182 $100,000 38% New York
12 iMARS Communications €25,712,608 €23,647,940 9% 141 146 -3.42% $182,359 $161,972 13% Moscow
13 Grayling* €21,800,000 €21,993,600 -1% 190 229 -17.03% $114,737 $96,042 19% London
14 SEC €18,786,200 €21,244,000 -12% 222 202 9.90% $84,623 $105,168 -20% Milan
15 CROS €17,796,313 €13,927,392 28% 186 203 -8.37% $95,679 $68,608 39% Moscow
16 Farner Consulting €17,230,000 €16,145,000 7% 101 86 17.44% $170,594 $187,733 -9% Zurich
17 APCO Worldwide 6 €15,580,925 €15,787,220 -1% 110 106 3.77% $141,645 $148,936 -5% Washington, DC
18 Achtung! €14,917,000 €14,071,000 6% 160 145 10.34% $93,231 $97,041 -4% Hamburg
19 ICF/ICF Olson 2 €13,898,000 €14,459,205 -4% 147 160 -8.13% $94,544 $90,370 5% Fairfax
20 Llorente & Cuenca €12,962,000 €11,207,000 16% 180 177 1.69% $72,011 $63,316 14% Madrid
21 Atrevia €12,919,915 €10,920,428 18% 215 195 10.26% $60,093 $56,002 7% Madrid
22 inVentiv Health PR Group** €11,000,000 €11,000,000 0% 20 27 -25.93% $550,000 $407,407 35% New York
23 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) €9,541,859 €6,666,380 43% 185 121 52.89% $51,578 $55,094 -6% London
24 Lift World €9,525,770 €8,469,995 12% 112 106 5.66% $85,052 $79,906 6% Lisbon
25 Interel €8,929,544 €10,100,000 -12% 87 89 -2.25% $102,638 $113,483 -10% Brussels
26 Finsbury* €8,500,000 €8,500,000 0% 2 1 100.00% $4,250,000 $8,500,000 -50% London
27 Text100 €8,254,034 €8,902,953 -7% 81 86 -5.81% $101,902 $103,523 -2% New York
28 AMI Communications €7,247,786 €8,847,176 -18% 100 106 -5.66% $72,478 $83,464 -13% Prague
29 Marco de Comunicacion €7,176,339 €5,601,540 28% 92 75 22.67% $78,004 $74,687 4% Madrid
30 Hotwire PR €6,906,403 €6,521,809 6% 71 70 1.43% $97,273 $93,169 4% London
31 Citigate Dewe Rogerson €6,600,000 €6,010,000 10% 45 46 -2.17% $146,667 $130,652 12% London
32 Fink & Fuchs €6,420,000 €5,900,000 9% 77 70 10.00% $83,377 $84,286 -1% Wiesbaden
33 Action Global Communications €5,845,370 €7,279,630 -20% 180 196 -8.16% $32,474 $37,141 -13% Nicosia
34 The Diplomat Group €5,804,764 €6,293,088 -8% 44 45 -2.22% $131,926 $139,846 -6% Stockholm
35 Operate A/S €5,468,760 €5,199,657 5% 51 41 24.39% $107,231 $126,821 -15% Copenhagen
36 Instinctif Partners €5,277,000 €5,496,000 -4% - - - - - - London
37 Klenk & Hoursch €5,235,746 €4,859,690 8% 48 48 0.00% $109,078 $101,244 8% Frankfurt
38 Evercom €4,975,000 €3,623,000 37% 65 45 44.44% $76,538 $80,511 -5% Madrid
39 EMG €4,750,000 €3,700,000 28% 25 23 8.70% $190,000 $160,870 18% Bergen op Zoom
40 HBI Helga Bailey €3,600,000 €3,100,800 16% 24 22 9.09% $150,000 $140,945 6% Munich
41 Whyte Corporate Affairs €3,365,000 €3,049,000 10% 23 21 9.52% $146,304 $145,190 1% Brussels
42 Schwartz Public Relations €3,300,000 €3,000,000 10% 21 21 0.00% $157,143 $142,857 10% Munich
43 Cap et Cime PR €3,160,383 €4,357,025 -27% 24 26 -7.69% $131,683 $167,578 -21% Paris
44 Monet + Associes €3,021,000 €2,306,000 31% 30 20 50.00% $100,700 $115,300 -13% Paris
45 JMW €3,000,000 €3,000,000 0% 22 23 -4.35% $136,364 $130,435 5% Stockholm
46 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment €1,896,676 €2,002,625 -5% 18 14 28.57% $105,371 $143,045 -26% London
47 Ballou PR €1,871,613 €1,329,530 41% 21 13 61.54% $89,124 $102,272 -13% London
48 Florence Gillier & Associes €1,740,000 €2,142,000 -19% 13 14 -7.14% $133,846 $153,000 -13% Suresnes
49 Hanover €1,597,000 €1,303,000 23% 14 7 100.00% $114,071 $186,143 -39% London
50 Ahjo Communications Oy €1,542,517 €1,558,232 -1% 20 14 42.86% $77,126 $111,302 -31% Helsinki
51 Arenalia Comunicacion & Eventos €1,470,477 €1,188,662 24% 24 21 14.29% $61,270 $56,603 8% Barcelona
52 Salt €1,169,668 €1,249,686 -6% - - - - - - London
53 Steinreich Communications Group €1,100,000 €600,000 83% 4 4 0.00% $275,000 $150,000 83% New York
54 Int/Ext Communications €1,082,600 €985,130 10% 8 7 14.29% $135,325 $140,733 -4% Basel
55 M&C Saatchi PR €1,070,723 €831,998 29% 25 10 150.00% $42,829 $83,200 -49% London
56 WE Communications 4 €1,035,043 €1,218,000 -15% 14 15 -6.67% $73,932 $81,200 -9% Bellevue
57 Finn Partners 5 €981,756 €979,632 0% 6 6 0.00% $163,626 $163,272 0% New York
58 Multi Communications €916,156 €976,512 -6% 32 32 0.00% $28,630 $30,516 -6% Warsaw
59 Gootenberg €872,600 €873,000 0% 8 8 0.00% $109,075 $109,125 0% Paris
60 Wisse Kommunikatie €730,000 €715,000 2% 12 13 -7.69% $60,833 $55,000 11% Arnhem
61 Powerscourt €704,320 €498,178 41% 4 2 100.00% $176,080 $249,089 -29% London
62 Kalaapa €700,000 €700,000 0% 5 5 0.00% $140,000 $140,000 0% Argenteuil
63 Communications Office Colic, Laco & Partners €626,313 €596,893 5% 9 8 12.50% $69,590 $74,612 -7% Zagreb
64 PrettyGreen Things €622,440 €703,506 -12% - - - - - - London
65 Free Communication €470,000 €420,000 12% 16 15 6.67% $29,375 $28,000 5% Bucharest
66 Luchford APM €460,000 €918,000 -50% - - - - - - London
67 Comm:unications, Agentur fur PR, Events & Marketing €450,000 €402,000 12% 5 5 0.00% $90,000 $80,400 12% Wien
68 InstiCom €354,088 €283,196 25% 2 3 -33.33% $177,044 $94,399 88% Brussels
69 JMPR Public Relations €337,655 €160,174 111% - - - - - - Woodland Hills
70 The Honey Partnership €274,215 €136,039 102% 5 6 -16.67% $54,843 $22,673 142% Reading
71 FWD Consulting €237,495 - - - - - - - - London
72 Probako Communications €203,350 €211,892 -4% 10 9 11.11% $20,335 $23,544 -14% Budapest
73 Spark Communications €150,893 - - - - - - - - London
74 Aspectus €150,000 - - 2 - - - - - London
75 Jargon PR €143,360 €124,871 15% - - - - - - Hook
76 Clarity PR €124,875 €287,667 -57% 2 3 -33.33% $62,438 $95,889 -35% London
77 90TEN €98,077 - - - - - - - - London
78 Allison+Partners €72,000 - - 8 - - - - - San Francisco
79 PLMR €70,299 €270,218 -74% - - - - - - London
RankAgency Name2016 Americas (non-US) Revenue2015 Americas (non-US) Revenue% Change2016 Americas (non-US) Staff2015 Americas (non-US) StaffChangeRevenue Per Staff 2016Revenue Per Staff 2015% ChangeHQ
1 FSB Comunicacao $70,683,187 $63,025,835 12% 656 701 -6.42% $107,749 $89,908 20% Rio de Janeiro
2 Edelman 1 $48,214,000 $48,340,000 0% 562 534 5.24% $85,790 $90,524 -5% Chicago
3 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 $35,200,000 $41,200,000 -15% 328 329 -0.30% $107,317 $125,228 -14% Montreal
4 Burson-Marsteller* $35,000,000 $35,000,000 0% 200 170 17.65% $175,000 $205,882 -15% New York
5 Llorente & Cuenca $20,653,000 $20,899,000 -1% 301 282 6.74% $68,615 $74,110 -7% Madrid
6 Ketchum* $20,000,000 $20,000,000 0% 105 105 0.00% $190,476 $190,476 0% New York
7 Weber Shandwick* $15,000,000 $14,000,000 7% 50 50 0.00% $300,000 $280,000 7% New York
8 MSLGroup** $15,000,000 $15,000,000 0% 230 125 84.00% $65,217 $120,000 -46% Paris
9 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $8,471,704 $6,778,088 25% 76 50 52.00% $111,470 $135,562 -18% Fairfax
10 RMA Comunicacao $7,931,914 $7,021,276 13% 103 85 21.18% $77,009 $82,603 -7% Sao Paulo
11 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) $7,647,154 $7,647,154 0% 87 87 0.00% $87,898 $87,898 0% Beijing
12 Newlink $7,600,000 $6,700,000 13% 210 260 -19.23% $36,190 $25,769 40% Miami
13 MC Group $7,306,860 $2,319,064 215% 12 12 0.00% $608,905 $193,255 215% Berlin
14 Ogilvy* $6,800,000 $5,000,000 36% 70 65 7.69% $97,143 $76,923 26% New York
15 Another Company $6,100,000 $5,200,000 17% 90 65 38.46% $67,778 $80,000 -15% Mexico
16 Imagem Corporativa $4,378,597 $4,609,299 -5% 82 87 -5.75% $53,398 $52,980 1% Sao Paulo
17 Tact Intelligence-Conseil $4,373,843 $4,088,931 7% 40 34 17.65% $109,346 $120,263 -9% Montreal
18 Brunswick** $3,388,750 $764,200 343% - - - - - - London
19 JeffreyGroup $2,777,763 $3,458,245 -20% 109 115 -5.22% $25,484 $30,072 -15% Miami Beach
20 Atrevia $1,002,238 $887,569 13% 21 19 10.53% $47,726 $46,714 2% Madrid
21 Zeno Group 7 $987,484 $1,058,003 -7% 9 6 50.00% $109,720 $176,334 -38% New York
22 Kwittken $696,125 $287,762 142% 6 3 100.00% $116,021 $95,921 21% New York
23 Dextera Comunicacion $388,950 $678,618 -43% 9 10 -10.00% $43,217 $67,862 -36% Mexico City
24 Nobiletec FinTech Consultancy $300,000 $70,000 329% 10 5 100.00% $30,000 $14,000 114% Sao Paulo
25 Cap et Cime PR $56,791 $50,000 14% - - - - - - Paris
RankAgency Name2016 Middle East Revenue2015 Middle East Revenue% Change2016 Middle East Staff2015 Middle East StaffChangeRevenue Per Staff 2016Revenue Per Staff 2015% ChangeHQ
1 MC Group $25,719,926 $21,115,688 22% 198 118 68% $129,899 $178,947 -27% Berlin
2 Edelman 1 $22,847,000 $16,808,000 36% 188 162 16% $121,527 $103,753 17% Chicago
3 Burson-Marsteller* $20,000,000 $20,000,000 0% 225 225 0% $88,889 $88,889 0% New York
4 APCO Worldwide 6 $18,104,400 $13,975,700 30% 128 126 2% $141,441 $110,918 28% Washington, DC
5 Weber Shandwick* $16,000,000 $15,000,000 7% 50 50 0% $320,000 $300,000 7% New York
6 Ogilvy* $15,000,000 $13,000,000 15% 131 125 5% $114,504 $104,000 10% New York
7 Brunswick** $11,521,750 $6,113,600 88% - - - - - - London
8 Finsbury* $9,500,000 $9,500,000 0% 7 6 17% $1,357,143 $1,583,333 -14% London
9 Ketchum* $8,000,000 $8,000,000 0% 35 35 0% $228,571 $228,571 0% New York
10 Four Communications Group $6,143,190 $4,357,655 41% 42 31 35% $146,266 $140,570 4% London
11 MSLGroup** $6,000,000 $6,000,000 0% 63 25 152% $95,238 $240,000 -60% Paris
12 Action Global Communications $4,082,000 $4,496,961 -9% 92 111 -17% $44,370 $40,513 10% Nicosia
13 Grayling* $3,653,073 $3,997,056 -9% 25 30 -17% $146,123 $133,235 10% London
14 Bell Pottinger $3,100,000 $4,432,360 -30% - - - - - - London
15 Steinreich Communications Group $2,400,000 $1,500,000 60% 6 6 0% $400,000 $250,000 60% New York
16 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) $1,293,229 $1,990,043 -35% 12 16 -25% $107,769 $124,378 -13% London
17 Finn Partners 5 $898,000 $898,000 0% 9 8 13% $99,778 $112,250 -11% New York
18 Instinctif Partners $714,000 $722,000 -1% - - - - - - London
19 Newgate Communications $423,930 $495,398 -14% 4 4 0% $105,983 $123,850 -14% London
20 Brazen $271,100 $152,840 77% 8 7 14% $33,888 $21,834 55% Manchester
21 Cap et Cime PR $19,951 $11,155 79% - - - - - - Paris
RankAgency Name2016 Africa Revenue2015 Africa Revenue% Change2016 Africa Staff2015 Africa StaffChangeRevenue Per Staff 2016Revenue Per Staff 2015HQ
1 Ogilvy* $12,000,000 $8,000,000 50% 181 120 51% $66,298 $66,667 New York
2 Brunswick** $4,744,250 $4,585,200 3% - - - - - London
3 Weber Shandwick* $3,250,000 $3,000,000 8% 20 20 0% $162,500 $150,000 New York
4 MSLGroup** $3,000,000 $3,000,000 0% 83 50 66% $36,145 $60,000 Paris
5 Edelman 1 $2,514,000 $2,755,000 -9% 23 23 0% $109,304 $119,783 Chicago
6 Breakthrough Media $2,148,273 $3,081,046 -30% 1 6 -83% $2,148,273 $513,508 London
7 Atmosphere Communications $2,077,000 $2,440,000 -15% 40 38 5% $51,925 $64,211 Cape Town
8 Burson-Marsteller* $2,000,000 $2,000,000 0% 25 20 25% $80,000 $100,000 New York
9 Instinctif Partners $1,924,000 $2,100,000 -8% - - - - - London
10 Grayling* $1,461,229 $1,798,621 -19% 10 15 -33% $146,123 $119,908 London
11 WE Communications 4 $1,397,000 $1,677,000 -17% 22 21 5% $63,500 $79,857 Bellevue
12 Hopscotch Groupe $1,000,000 $807,440 24% 8 8 0% $125,000 $100,930 Paris
13 Action Global Communications $305,000 $268,152 14% 19 23 -17% $16,053 $11,659 Nicosia
14 Lift World $294,819 $310,339 -5% 3 4 -25% $98,273 $77,585 Lisbon
15 TopLine Comms $121,395 - - 4 2 100% $30,349 - London
16 Marco de Comunicación $100,000 $150,000 -33% 2 2 0% $50,000 $75,000 Madrid
17 Cap et Cime PR $21,338 $14,400 48% - - - - - Paris
18 Salt $15,744 $74,696 -79% - - - - - London
RankAgency Name2016 UK Revenue (£k)2015 UK Revenue (£k)% change2016 UK staff2015 UK staff% change2016 Revenue Per staff (£k)HQ
1 Edelman £60,160,000 £55,904,000 7.61% 500 478 4.60% 120,329 London
2 Brunswick 1 £50,500,000 £50,000,000 1.00% 273 260 5.00% 184,982 London
3 Freuds £37,416,000 £28,921,000 29.37% 240 223 7.62% 155,900 London
4 Four Communications Group £27,375,143 £23,292,829 17.53% 235 198 18.69% 116,490 London
5 Bell Pottinger 2 £27,000,000 £27,920,000 -3.30% 190 201 -5.47% 142,105 London
6 Instinctif Partners £25,498,000 £25,363,000 0.53% - - - - London
7 Premier £17,511,662 £16,146,901 8.45% 187 175 6.86% 93,645 London
8 Exposure £12,204,838 £11,013,413 10.82% 124 108 14.81% 98,426 London
9 Brands2Life £11,697,500 £11,561,000 1.18% 119 123 -3.25% 98,298 London
10 Lansons £11,290,692 £10,943,498 3.17% 115 111 3.60% 98,180 London
11 Hanover £9,897,000 £8,276,000 19.59% 100 71 40.85% 98,970 London
12 Breakthrough Media £9,598,523 £9,952,000 -3.55% - 55 - - London
13 The Big Partnership Group £7,168,066 £7,423,000 -3.43% 96 109 -11.93% 74,667 Glasgow
14 TVC Group £7,138,425 £7,572,705 -5.73% 46 49 -6.12% 155,183 London
15 PrettyGreen £6,892,666 £6,967,000 -1.07% 45 42 7.14% 153,170 London
16 W2O Group £6,790,000 £4,286,737 58.40% 39 35 11.43% 174,103 London
17 Powerscourt £6,624,698 £6,733,902 -1.62% 34 32 6.25% 194,844 London
18 Camargue £6,575,714 £5,846,576 12.47% 72 69 4.35% 91,329 London
19 Citypress £5,900,441 £5,071,000 16.36% 72 70 2.86% 81,951 Manchester
20 PHA Media £5,830,147 £5,335,000 9.28% 74 65 13.85% 78,786 London
21 Performance Communications £5,666,206 £4,285,316 32.22% 42 34 23.53% 134,910 Kingston
22 W 3 £5,630,000 £4,034,440 39.55% 83 50 66.00% 67,831 London
23 Octopus Group £5,600,000 £4,774,245 17.30% 58 65 -10.77% 96,552 London
24 APCO Worldwide £5,353,154 £5,455,574 -1.88% 54 57 -5.26% 99,132 London
25 Iris Culture £5,351,233 £4,256,310 25.72% 54 46 17.39% 99,097 London
26 Cicero Group £5,309,779 £4,669,182 13.72% 48 46 4.35% 110,620 London
27 Smarts £5,247,417 £3,915,850 34.00% 69 48 43.75% 76,050 Belfast
28 Purple £5,163,856 £4,916,699 5.03% 66 65 1.54% 78,240 London
29 Media Zoo £4,800,000 £3,600,000 33.33% 55 50 10.00% 87,273 London
30 Headland Consultancy £4,709,649 £3,742,802 25.83% 40 33 21.21% 117,741 London
31 Hope&Glory £4,597,954 £3,304,257 39.15% 58 39 48.72% 79,275 London
32 Eulogy £4,445,464 £4,080,000 8.96% 51 45 13.33% 87,166 London
33 Berkeley PR International £4,253,000 £4,140,000 2.73% 63 63 0.00% 67,508 Reading
34 Seven Hills £4,240,659 £3,956,025 7.19% 46 45 2.22% 92,188 London
35 Salt £4,193,161 £4,069,556 3.04% 34 35 -2.86% 123,328 London
36 London Communications Agency £4,168,236 £3,533,046 17.98% 34 30 13.33% 122,595 London
37 Incisive Health £4,110,000 £3,021,000 36.05% 25 20 25.00% 164,400 London
38 Freshwater £4,022,926 £3,519,691 14.30% 55 42 30.95% 73,144 Cardiff
39 Threepipe £4,016,000 £3,031,000 32.50% 67 50 34.00% 59,940 London
40 Cirkle £3,952,047 £3,720,655 6.22% 46 42 9.52% 85,914 Beaconsfield
RankAgency Name2016 UK Revenue2015 UK Revenue% Change2016 UK Staff2015 UK Staff% Change2016 Revenue Per StaffHQ
1 Pegasus £9,567,000 £8,806,000 8.64% 108 92 17.39% £88,583 Brighton
2 The Big Partnership Group £7,168,066 £7,423,000 -3.43% 96 109 -11.93% £74,667 Glasgow
3 Citypress £5,900,441 £5,071,000 16.36% 72 70 2.86% £81,951 Manchester
4 Speed Communications £4,755,574 £4,750,000 0.12% 71 75 -5.33% £66,980 Bristol
5 Performance Communications £5,666,206 £4,285,316 32.22% 42 34 23.53% £134,910 Kingston
6 Berkeley PR International £4,253,000 £4,140,000 2.73% 63 63 0.00% £67,508 Reading
7 Smarts £5,247,417 £3,915,850 34.00% 69 48 43.75% £76,050 Belfast
8 Cirkle £3,952,047 £3,720,655 6.22% 46 42 9.52% £85,914 Beaconsfield
9 Remarkable Group £3,896,000 £3,587,000 8.61% 41 45 -9.49% £95,024 Winchester
10 Freshwater UK £4,022,926 £3,519,691 14.30% 55 42 30.95% £73,144 Cardiff
11 Willoughby PR £3,203,640 £2,775,564 15.42% 50 43 16.55% £64,073 Birmingham
12 The Whiteoaks Consultancy £2,824,565 £2,502,873 12.85% 29 29 0.00% £97,399 Farnham
13 William Murray Communications £2,424,124 £2,403,548 0.86% 22 19 15.79% £110,187 Croydon
14 Finn Communications £2,446,779 £2,328,140 5.10% 31 27 14.81% £78,928 Leeds
15 Eskenzi PR £2,951,097 £2,314,771 27.49% 14 12 16.67% £210,793 Barnet
16 Touchdown PR £2,849,070 £2,254,492 26.37% 27 27 0.00% £105,521 Farnham
17 Brazen £2,269,301 £2,120,000 7.04% 32 30 6.67% £70,916 Manchester
18 Lucre £2,102,135 £2,024,264 3.85% 26 25 4.00% £80,851 Leeds
19 Man Bites Dog £2,344,358 £2,003,200 17.03% 23 23 0.00% £101,929 Brighton
20 3x1 Group £1,773,021 £1,996,000 -11.17% 21 25 -16.00% £84,430 Glasgow
21 Wyatt International £2,066,730 £1,791,015 15.39% 16 17 -5.88% £129,171 Birmingham
22 AD Communications £1,669,858 £1,389,020 20.22% 23 23 0.00% £72,603 Esher, Surrey
23 Influential Agency £1,414,047 £1,249,405 13.18% 24 20 20.00% £58,919 Liverpool
24 Blue Communications £1,451,904 £1,194,969 21.50% 19 15 26.67% £76,416 Oxford
25 Smoking Gun PR £1,183,969 £1,186,832 -0.24% 15 18 -16.67% £78,931 Oxford
26 PR Agency One £1,500,000 £1,120,000 33.93% 23 16 43.75% £65,217 Manchester
27 Liquid £1,200,007 £1,102,806 8.81% 15 14 7.14% £80,000 Birmingham
28 GingerMay PR £1,605,435 £1,061,540 51.24% 22 17 29.41% £72,974 Tunbridge Wells
29 Intelligent Conversation £1,227,227 £971,161 26.37% 14 10 40.00% £87,659 Manchester
30 JTA £1,173,741 £814,284 44.14% 7 4 75.00% £167,677 Tunbridge Wells
RankAgency NameConsumer Revenue 2016Consumer Revenue 2015% ChangeHQ
1 Freud Communications £22,150,000 £17,931,020 24% London
2 Premier £17,511,662.00 £16,146,901 8% London
3 Ogilvy* £14,750,550 - - New York
4 Exposure £12,204,838 £11,013,413 11% London
5 Four Communications Group £11,775,468 £11,289,674 4% London
6 HSE Cake £6,700,000 £5,740,000 17% London
7 PrettyGreen Things £6,548,033 £6,618,650 -1% London
8 PHA Media £5,830,147 £5,335,000 9% London
9 TVC Group £5,746,913 £7,070,812 -19% London
10 Performance Communications £5,666,206 £4,285,316 32% Kingston upon Thames
11 W Communications £5,630,000 £4,034,440 40% London
12 Iris Culture £5,351,233 £4,256,310 26% London
13 Frank Public Relations Limited £5,295,153 £5,927,380 -11% London
14 Dynamo Communications £5,250,000 - - London
15 Purple PR £5,163,856 £4,916,699 5% London
16 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment £5,046,108 £4,927,529 2% London
17 Smarts Communicate £4,750,572 £3,363,502 41% Holywood
18 M&C Saatchi PR £4,698,225 £4,479,548 5% London
19 Mischief PR £4,262,000 £4,827,000 -12% London
20 Clarion Communications £4,000,000 £4,000,000 0% London
21 Brands2Life £3,971,000 £3,903,100 2% London
22 Shine Communications £3,884,732 £2,959,137 31% London
23 Cirkle £3,843,462 £3,650,746 5% Beaconsfield
24 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) £3,832,712 £3,771,000 2% London
25 Talk PR £3,832,712 £3,771,000 2% London
26 Splendid Communications £3,578,103 £2,848,650 26% London
27 Taylor Herring £3,474,455 £2,946,709 18% London
28 Hope&Glory PR £3,448,465 £2,379,065 45% London
29 Threepipe £3,416,000 £2,731,000 25% London
30 Fever £3,187,766 - - London
31 Willoughby Public Relations £3,015,040 £2,587,636 17% Birmingham
32 Cow £3,010,000 £2,630,000 14% London
33 Salt £2,695,564 £2,728,162 -1% London
34 Speed Communications £2,694,274 £3,420,000 -21% Bristol
35 Camron Public Relations £2,624,540 £2,126,355 23% London
36 Lansons £2,517,764 £3,283,049 -23% London
37 Teamspirit £2,447,949 £3,037,404 -19% London
38 The Big Partnership Group £2,437,142 £2,226,900 9% Glasgow
39 Citypress £2,360,176 £2,028,400 16% Manchester
40 Brazen £2,269,301 £2,120,000 7% Manchester
41 Richmond Towers Communications £2,129,914 £1,906,200 12% London
42 Eulogy £2,098,277 £2,020,000 4% London
43 MHP Communications £1,866,633 £1,619,649 15% London
44 Luchford APM £1,824,550 £1,615,334 13% London
45 Finn £1,747,366 £1,699,542 3% Leeds
46 Lucre £1,681,708 £1,518,198 11% Leeds
47 Hotwire PR £1,591,507 £1,945,659 -18% London
48 Midas Public Relations £1,530,234 £1,375,320 11% London
49 Stir Public Relations . £1,523,890 £1,269,240 20% London
50 Manifest £1,492,558 £1,362,764 10% London
51 THRSXTY £1,458,105 £974,337 50% London
52 Clifford French £1,375,631 £1,087,543 26% London
53 Freshwater UK £1,283,932 £955,024 34% Cardiff
54 William Murray Communications £1,272,665 £1,201,774 6% Croydon
55 The Ideas Network £1,235,544 £1,114,062 11% London
56 The Outside Organisation £1,205,495 £1,149,587 5% London
57 Media Zoo £1,200,000 £900,000 33% London
58 Third City £1,187,065 £1,181,619 0% London
59 Hatch Commun £1,120,779 £804,298 39% Leeds
60 Focus PR £966,256 £872,773 11% London
61 Smoking Gun PR £959,000 £965,832 -1% Manchester
62 Bottle £941,000 £876,577 7% Oxford
63 Storm Communications £940,081 £701,285 34% London
64 Rooster PR £933,770 £721,279 29% London
65 Umpf £911,124 £854,576 7% Leeds
66 Lotus £866,970 £786,174 10% London
67 Oracle Group £839,167 £649,092 29% Epsom
68 Kaizo £720,944 £832,303 -13% London
69 Tin Man £660,035 £463,532 42% London
70 PR Agency One £600,000 £450,000 33% Manchester
71 Tank £505,651 £397,843 27% Nottingham
72 Stand Agency £419,040 £213,518 96% London
73 CCgroup £392,659 £353,889 11% London
74 Target Public Relations £367,050 £322,391 14% Cheltenham
75 3x1 Group £354,604 £598,915 -41% Glasgow
76 Liquid £348,593 £452,150 -23% Birmingham
77 Alfred £311,417 £334,152 -7% London
78 Rostrum £250,093 £214,150 17% London
79 Fleet Street Communications £239,064 £203,158 18% London
80 Influential Agency £230,374 £216,137 7% Liverpool
81 Peppercomm £228,698 £243,044 -6% New York
82 Intelligent Conversation £226,019 £151,519 49% Manchester
83 Allison+Partners £215,000 £214,114 0% San Francisco
84 Berkeley Public Relations International £213,000 £621,000 -66% Reading
85 The PR Network £200,500 £150,300 33% London
86 London Communications Agency £195,000 £211,983 -8% London
87 The Honey Partnership £191,434 £192,685 -1% Reading
88 W2O Group 3 £169,750 £107,168 58% San Francisco
89 Fanclub PR £153,286 £116,671 31% London
90 Remarkable Group £134,419 £789,235 -83% Winchester
91 Firstlight PR £123,000 £124,000 -1% London
92 Kwittken £114,934 £65,525 75% New York
93 Capella £108,050 £143,399 -25% London
94 Wyatt International £105,000 £90,000 17% Birmingham
95 Muckle Media £80,000 £90,000 -11% Edinburgh
96 Chameleon £72,664 £16,810 332% London
97 Westbourne Comms Company £64,154 £30,999 107% London
98 SE10 £63,118 £74,492 -15% London
99 PLMR £31,838 £44,610 -29% London
RankAgency NameTechnology Revenue 2016Technology Revenue 2015% changeHQ
1 Brands2Life £7,726,500 £7,657,900 1% London
2 Octopus Group £5,600,000 £4,774,245 17% London
3 Hotwire PR £4,569,200 £4,140,586 10% London
4 Harvard £4,050,074 £3,141,982 29% London
5 Nelson Bostock Unlimited £3,952,620 - - London
6 Berkeley Public Relations International £3,560,000 £3,105,000 15% Reading
7 Aspectus £3,121,212 £2,924,320 7% London
8 Eskenzi PR £2,951,097 £2,314,771 27% Barnet
9 Touchdown PR £2,849,070 £2,254,492 26% Farnham
10 The Whiteoaks Consultancy £2,824,565 £2,502,873 13% Farnham
11 CCgroup £2,667,409 £1,959,111 36% London
12 Red Lorry Yellow Lorry £2,340,241 £2,046,000 14% London
13 Racepoint Global 14 £2,077,988 £1,979,998 5% Boston
14 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment £1,962,376 £1,009,253 94% London
15 Teamspirit £1,854,506 £592,664 213% London
16 Finn Partners 5 £1,737,000 £1,863,000 -7% New York
17 Babel PR £1,710,805 £1,604,300 7% London
18 Chameleon £1,702,161 £1,580,183 8% London
19 Eulogy £1,700,389 - - London
20 Good Relations £1,605,435 £1,061,540 51% London
21 GingerMay PR £1,605,435 £1,061,540 51% Tunbridge Wells
22 Kaizo £1,604,682 £901,662 78% London
23 Spark Communications £1,547,659 £1,323,057 17% London
24 Dynamo Communications £1,451,910 £1,422,134 2% London
25 TopLine Comms £1,440,305 £1,197,578 20% London
26 Seven Hills £1,424,025 £1,306,064 9% London
27 Marlin PR £1,393,407 £1,640,082 -15% London
28 Clarity PR £1,208,263 £958,277 26% London
29 Ranieri £1,200,000 £900,000 33% London
30 Media Zoo £1,200,000 £900,000 33% London
31 Hope&Glory PR £1,149,489 £925,192 24% London
32 The PR Network £1,120,500 £920,050 22% London
33 Man Bites Dog £1,054,961 £661,056 60% Brighton
34 Capella £953,093 £672,123 42% London
35 Wyatt International £928,730 £805,500 15% Birmingham
36 Kwittken £898,339 £978,694 -8% New York
37 Iseepr £897,901 £851,314 5% Leeds
38 Ballou PR £772,330 £796,030 -3% London
39 Context Public Relations £652,200 £635,660 3% Macclesfield
40 M&C Saatchi PR £640,667 £389,525 64% London
41 Say Communications £631,503 £324,889 94% Wimbledon
42 Firstlight PR £617,000 £472,923 30% London
43 Threepipe £600,000 £300,000 100% London
44 Jargon PR £530,260 £442,314 20% Hook
45 Rostrum £500,186 £428,300 17% London
46 Mischief PR £500,000 - - London
47 Lansons £484,696 £437,740 11% London
48 CommsCo £484,685 £339,308 43% London
49 Prosek Partners £446,000 £224,000 99% New York
50 Allison+Partners £430,000 £428,227 0% San Francisco
51 Hanover £355,000 - - London
52 Newgate Communications £302,364 £182,227 66% London
53 PR Agency One £300,000 £250,000 20% Manchester
54 Citypress £295,022 £253,550 16% Manchester
55 3x1 Group £265,953 £79,855 233% Glasgow
56 Fanclub PR £255,477 £194,451 31% London
57 W2O Group 3 £237,650 £150,036 58% San Francisco
58 The Outside Organisation £206,975 £100,000 107% London
59 Rooster PR £204,604 £103,040 99% London
60 Manifest £175,595 £160,325 10% London
61 Muckle Media £170,000 £180,000 -6% Edinburgh
62 Willoughby Public Relations £162,700 £166,455 -2% Birmingham
63 SEC £150,000 - - Milan
64 SE10 £144,134 £55,869 158% London
65 The Big Partnership Group £143,361 £148,460 -3% Glasgow
66 Alfred £113,243 £20,885 442% London
67 Third City £111,278 £45,652 144% London
68 Lucre £105,107 £202,426 -48% Leeds
69 Smoking Gun PR £104,969 £105,000 0% Manchester
70 The Honey Partnership £103,080 £82,579 25% Reading
71 Westbourne Comms Company £90,500 - - London
72 The PR Office £79,651 £18,795 324% London
73 Tank £54,600 £24,750 121% Nottingham
74 PLMR £44,793 £74,350 -40% London
75 Influential Agency £43,750 £37,500 17% Liverpool
76 Genesis PR £26,041 £25,942 0% Ipswich
RankAgency NamePublic Affairs Revenue 2016Public Affairs Revenue 2015% changeHQ
1 Four Communications Group £5,388,681 £2,403,820 124% London
2 Newgate Communications £4,262,533 £4,716,507 -10% London
3 Hanover £3,883,000 £3,405,000 14% London
4 Cicero Group £3,298,648 £2,853,412 16% London
5 Camargue £3,287,857 £3,274,083 0% London
6 Remarkable Group £2,748,174 £2,521,611 9% Winchester
7 Interel £2,717,835 £2,600,000 5% Brussels
8 SEC £2,700,000 - - Milan
9 MHP Communications £2,003,290 £1,804,012 11% London
10 Westbourne Comms Company £1,390,563 £1,440,204 -3% London
11 JTA £1,122,914 £897,294 25% Tunbridge Wells
12 London Communications Agency £989,725 £1,059,914 -7% London
13 Lodestone Communications £943,364 £790,000 19% London
14 Headland Consultancy £800,640 £374,280 114% London
15 Field Consulting £800,000 £700,000 14% London
16 Lansons £758,210 £594,350 28% London
17 Freshwater UK £486,040 £420,227 16% Cardiff
18 PLMR £469,667 £469,891 0% London
19 3x1 Group £354,604 £159,711 122% Glasgow
20 Citypress £295,022 £253,550 16% Manchester
21 Muckle Media £140,000 £103,000 36% Edinburgh
22 The PR Office £111,123 £216,081 -49% London
23 The Big Partnership Group £71,681 £222,690 -68% Glasgow
24 The PR Network £59,100 £59,500 -1% London
25 William Murray Communications £48,483 £10,000 385% Croydon
26 Finn Partners 5 £18,000 £16,000 13% New York
27 DTW £4,800 - - Guisborough
RankAgency NamePublic Sector Revenue 2016Public Sector Revenue 2015% changeHQ
1 Breakthrough Media £9,598,522 £9,952,000 -4% London - - -
2 Four Communications Group £2,392,309 £2,308,680 4% London - - -
3 London Communications Agency £879,877 £364,174 142% London - - -
4 Lansons £794,260 £500,000 59% London - - -
5 The Big Partnership Group £673,149 £742,300 -9% Glasgow - - -
6 M&C Saatchi PR £600,000 £300,000 100% London - - -
7 The PR Office £571,697 £474,526 20% London - - -
8 PLMR £487,415 £431,229 13% London - - -
9 Teamspirit £445,081 £592,664 -25% London - - -
10 Smarts Communicate £436,288 £330,555 32% Holywood - - -
11 Remarkable Group £432,261 £122,670 252% Winchester - - -
12 3x1 Group £398,930 £299,457 33% Glasgow - - -
13 DTW £374,255 £428,222 -13% Guisborough - - -
14 SEC £300,000 - - Milan - - -
15 Cicero Group £298,450 £174,110 71% London - - -
16 Mischief PR £200,000 - - London - - -
17 Influential Agency £185,920 £163,048 14% Liverpool - - -
18 Newgate Communications £142,953 - - London - - -
19 Freshwater UK £141,082 £259,946 -46% Cardiff - - -
20 Luchford APM £140,350 £134,611 4% London - - -
21 Camargue £131,514 £116,932 12% London - - -
22 Muckle Media £120,000 £60,000 100% Edinburgh - - -
23 Pitch £100,000 £100,000 0% London - - -
24 Genesis PR £78,124 £77,825 0% Ipswich - - -
25 Kwittken £66,000 £36,000 83% New York - - -
26 Capella £43,867 £74,003 -41% London - - -
27 Allison+Partners £43,000 £42,823 0% San Francisco - - -
28 Finn Partners 5 £36,000 £32,000 13% New York - - -
29 Liquid £36,000 - - Birmingham - - -
30 Hotwire PR £29,103 £8,678 235% London - - -
31 The Outside Organisation £26,100 £70,000 -63% London - -
RankAgency NameHealthcare Revenue 2016Healthcare Revenue 2015% changeHQ
1 AXON Communications £10,142,956 £7,322,174 39% London
2 Ogilvy* £9,833,700 - - New York
3 Pegasus £9,567,000 £8,806,000 9% Brighton
4 W2O Group 3 £6,382,600 £4,029,533 58% San Francisco
5 Four Communications Group £4,659,666 £733,724 535% London
6 Incisive Health £4,110,000 £3,021,000 36% London
7 90TEN £3,536,173 £2,274,125 55% London
8 MHP Communications £3,059,285 £3,290,254 -7% London
9 Hanover £3,027,000 £2,101,000 44% London
10 Say Communications £1,421,859 £1,269,481 12% Wimbledon
11 JPA Health Communications £1,173,741 £814,284 44% Washington, DC
12 Freshwater UK £1,145,871 £1,147,528 0% Cardiff
13 Firstlight PR £944,000 £892,139 6% London
14 MadanoPartnership £762,182 £362,850 110% London
15 Teamspirit £593,442 £444,498 34% London
16 Racepoint Global 14 £514,559 £64,075 703% Boston
17 PLMR £462,051 £463,943 0% London
18 Intelligent Conversation £436,591 £352,089 24% Manchester
19 Lansons £347,964 £328,305 6% London
20 London Communications Agency £265,574 £345,580 -23% London
21 Remarkable Group £232,404 £60,210 286% Winchester
22 PR Agency One £200,000 £150,000 33% Manchester
23 Influential Agency £144,961 £105,688 37% Liverpool
24 Salt £110,483 - - London
25 Wyatt International £105,000 £90,015 17% Birmingham
26 Hotwire PR £80,498 - - London
27 Newgate Communications £60,856 £35,012 74% London
28 Berkeley Public Relations International £60,000 - - Reading
29 Genesis PR £52,082 £51,883 0% Ipswich
30 Stand Agency £50,824 £28,266 80% London
31 The Outside Organisation £45,000 - - London
32 3x1 Group £44,326 £59,891 -26% Glasgow
33 Finn Partners 5 £37,000 £33,000 12% New York
34 Willoughby Public Relations £25,900 £21,473 21% Birmingham
35 CommsCo £24,000 £24,000 0% London
36 The PR Office £23,081 - - London
37 The PR Network £22,000 - - London
38 Liquid £20,195 - - Birmingham
39 Third City £10,500 £2,100 400% London
RankAgency NameConsumer Revenue 2016Consumer Revenue 2015% changeHQ
1 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $43,463,345 $39,691,480 10% Fairfax
2 Taylor $22,900,000 $22,380,000 2% New York
3 French|West|Vaughan $19,607,093 $17,837,320 10% Raleigh
4 Coyne Public Relations 11 $19,000,000 $17,000,000 12% Parsippany
5 Padilla 9 $14,999,853 $12,881,056 16% Minneapolis
6 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) $15,596,279 $6,049,097 158% London
7 M Booth $14,459,543 $12,793,361 13% New York
8 Jackson Spalding $13,715,800 $10,170,414 35% Atlanta
9 Finn Partners 5 $13,650,000 $14,500,000 -6% New York
10 Fahlgren Mortine $12,999,503 $10,092,130 29% Columbus
11 Steinreich Communications Group $12,980,711 $15,177,659 -14% New York
12 Allison+Partners $12,540,000 $11,760,000 7% San Francisco
13 Current Marketing $12,012,000 $10,535,000 14% Chicago
14 Havas Formula $11,750,823 $9,905,791 19% New York
15 5W Public Relations $11,300,000 $9,600,000 18% New York
16 Imre $10,353,000 $9,525,000 9% Sparks
17 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 $9,000,000 - - Montreal
18 LaForce $9,000,000 - - New York
19 W2O Group 3 $8,900,000 $6,690,000 33% San Francisco
20 LaunchSquad $8,704,500 $8,110,500 7% San Francisco
21 Quinn $8,523,350 $7,337,887 16% New York
22 Rbb Communications $8,105,288 $6,491,771 25% Miami
23 360PR+ $8,026,000 $8,026,000 0% Boston
24 DKC $7,620,000 $7,042,000 8% New York
25 Exponent PR $5,000,000 $5,000,000 0% Minneapolis
26 Peppercomm $4,835,900 $5,364,383 -10% New York
27 NJF $4,816,600 $4,028,638 20% New York
28 Merritt Group $4,416,703 $3,981,895 11% McLean
29 C+C $4,401,131 $3,576,357 23% Seattle
30 RF Binder Partners $4,200,000 $4,393,976 -4% New York
31 Purple PR $4,143,173 $2,267,637 83% London
32 Exposure $4,118,630 $4,008,820 3% London
33 Sunny Side Up $3,988,952 $4,061,881 -2% Shibuya
34 Kwittken $3,227,123 $2,203,864 46% New York
35 Eric Mower + Associates $2,922,550 $2,922,550 0% Syracuse
36 Camron Public Relations $2,866,686 $2,236,216 28% London
37 Multiply $2,769,000 $2,402,000 15% Washington, DC
38 Spectrum $2,700,000 $3,300,000 -18% Washington, DC
39 Bader Rutter $2,260,250 $1,357,500 67% Brookfield, WI
40 Linhart Public Relations $2,248,712 $2,976,639 -24% Denver
41 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment $2,241,000 $1,860,791 20% London
42 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $1,999,103 $1,400,000 43% San Diego
43 Tunheim $1,860,445 $663,026 181% Minneapolis
44 Vault Communications $1,686,305 $1,511,054 12% Plymouth Meeting
45 Saxum $1,585,078 $1,317,158 20% Oklahoma City
46 IW Group $1,546,000 $1,116,000 39% West Hollywood
47 M&C Saatchi PR $1,461,294 $1,117,007 31% London
48 O'Malley Hansen Communications $1,450,000 $989,000 47% Chicago
49 JeffreyGroup $1,419,545 $1,145,510 24% Miami Beach
50 Method Communications $1,400,031 $1,460,139 -4% Salt Lake City
51 Pierpont Communications $1,392,960 $695,080 100% Houston
52 Hotwire PR $1,324,742 $313,756 322% London
53 Hollywood Public Relations $1,269,038 $820,918 55% Plymouth
54 North 6th Agency $1,220,800 $800,000 53% New York
55 Beehive Strategic Communication $1,034,057 $1,423,639 -27% Saint Paul
56 Moore Communications Group $928,173 $1,147,576 -19% Tallahassee
57 Trevelino/Keller $845,000 $600,000 41% Atlanta
58 MP&F Public Relations $774,062 $1,202,412 -36% Nashville
59 Rasky Partners $639,381 $720,156 -11% Boston
60 M/C/C $600,000 $600,000 0% Dallas
61 Westbound Communications $600,000 $600,000 0% Orange
62 CenterTable $590,442 - - Denver
63 Focus Media $589,864 $619,383 -5% Goshen
64 Standing Partnership $518,135 $375,569 38% St. Louis
65 Jones PR $508,161 $506,695 0% Oklahoma City
66 Schneider Associates $500,485 $591,431 -15% Boston
67 Fish Consulting $500,000 $600,000 -17% Hollywood
68 TransMedia Group $475,000 $167,000 184% Boca Raton
69 Landis Communications $450,000 $775,000 -42% San Francisco
70 Ink Public Relations $446,500 $239,000 87% Austin
71 R/P Marketing Public Relations $379,576 $96,937 292% Holland
72 Llorente & Cuenca $368,000 - - Madrid
73 Luchford APM $362,475 $80,000 353% London
74 Schwartz Media Strategies $360,000 $400,000 -10% Miami
75 Manifest $344,094 $112,931 205% London
76 PublicCity PR $330,000 $355,000 -7% Southfield
77 Roberts Communications $321,146 $312,270 3% Rochester
78 Intrepid $300,000 $300,000 0% Salt Lake City
79 PRR $293,485 $272,460 8% Seattle
80 TVC Group $245,593 $207,811 18% London
81 Pan Communications $243,000 $620,000 -61% Boston
82 Cooperkatz & Co. $58,441 $175,930 -67% New York
83 Crosby $52,823 $127,718 -59% Annapolis
RankAgency NameTechnology Revenue 2016Technology Revenue 2015% changeHQ
1 Racepoint Global 14 $19,375,901 $18,043,324 7% Boston
2 Finn Partners 5 $17,025,000 $17,500,000 -3% New York
3 Spark $14,021,737 $14,007,456 0% San Francisco
4 Pan Communications $13,324,800 $10,565,519 26% Boston
5 Allison+Partners $12,958,000 $12,152,000 7% San Francisco
6 Hotwire PR $11,260,307 $2,823,802 299% London
7 W2O Group 3 $10,615,000 $7,980,000 33% San Francisco
8 Bateman Group $10,482,117 $8,643,281 21% San Francisco
9 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 $10,400,000 - - Montreal
10 DKC $10,106,000 $9,390,000 8% New York
11 LaunchSquad $8,704,500 $8,110,500 7% San Francisco
12 Method Communications $7,206,699 $5,645,871 28% Salt Lake City
13 M Booth $7,038,030 $7,099,446 -1% New York
14 Fahlgren Mortine $6,965,213 $7,790,055 -11% Columbus
15 Merritt Group $6,846,835 $6,612,157 4% McLean
16 Freud Communications $5,580,000 - - London
17 5W Public Relations $5,300,000 $4,900,000 8% New York
18 Jackson Spalding $4,547,739 $4,034,520 13% Atlanta
19 Havas Formula $4,257,544 $4,019,741 6% New York
20 Steinreich Communications Group $3,461,523 - - New York
21 Bader Rutter $3,013,650 $3,393,750 -11% Brookfield, WI
22 Padilla 9 $2,368,398 $2,088,820 13% Minneapolis
23 Ink Public Relations $2,122,792 $1,926,900 10% Austin
24 Coyne Public Relations 11 $2,000,000 $1,000,000 100% Parsippany
25 Aspectus $1,820,597 $1,540,000 18% London
26 Kwittken $1,549,666 $1,847,946 -16% New York
27 Clarity PR $1,483,268 $702,900 111% London
28 North 6th Agency $1,438,800 $1,195,000 20% New York
29 Prosek Partners $1,327,000 $1,451,000 -9% New York
30 M/C/C $1,200,000 $1,200,000 0% Dallas
31 Karbo Communications $1,197,464 $704,925 70% San Francisco
32 Trevelino/Keller $1,000,000 $939,000 6% Atlanta
33 Cooperkatz & Co. $928,174 $221,461 319% New York
34 Sunny Side Up $920,514 $580,269 59% Shibuya
35 Peppercomm $918,764 $547,370 68% New York
36 Singer Associates $804,681 $710,522 13% San Francisco
37 JeffreyGroup $754,133 $750,507 0% Miami Beach
38 Tunheim $643,258 $687,177 -6% Minneapolis
39 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment $459,000 $97,936 369% London
40 Bianchi Public Relations $380,018 $362,792 5% Troy
41 Pierpont Communications $376,203 $139,540 170% Houston
42 Llorente & Cuenca $317,000 - - Madrid
43 French|West|Vaughan $310,275 $285,109 9% Raleigh
44 Standing Partnership $298,842 - - St. Louis
45 M&C Saatchi PR $257,875 $124,112 108% London
46 KCD PR $251,000 - - San Diego
47 Landis Communications $250,000 $375,000 -33% San Francisco
48 MP&F Public Relations $242,525 $276,508 -12% Nashville
49 Saxum $218,055 $377,246 -42% Oklahoma City
50 Dynamo Communications $207,032 - - London
51 Intrepid $200,000 $200,000 0% Salt Lake City
52 PRR $195,657 $181,640 8% Seattle
53 Rasky Partners $177,713 $496,300 -64% Boston
54 Multiply $168,000 $193,000 -13% Washington, DC
55 CenterTable $155,380 - - Denver
56 Cerrell Associates $150,618 $150,063 0% Los Angeles
57 Fiona Hutton & Associates $106,983 - - Studio City
58 Beehive Strategic Communication $77,150 $42,610 81% Saint Paul
59 PublicCity PR $50,000 $20,000 150% Southfield
60 Greentarget Global Group $40,000 - - Chicago
61 Jones PR $39,009 $264,362 -85% Oklahoma City
62 Public Communications $29,430 $57,800 -49% Chicago
63 TransMedia Group $25,000 $21,500 16% Boca Raton
64 CommsCo $24,400 - - London
RankAgency NamePublic Affairs Revenue 2016Public Affairs Revenue 2015% changeHQ
1 Finn Partners 5 $10,616,000 $12,000,000 -12% New York
2 DKC $10,106,000 $9,390,000 8% New York
3 Rasky Partners $5,815,660 $5,837,147 0% Boston
4 Cerrell Associates $4,962,735 $4,884,244 2% Los Angeles
5 Steinreich Communications Group $4,615,365 $2,859,557 61% New York
6 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $2,634,142 $2,405,544 10% Fairfax
7 Bader Rutter $2,260,240 $2,715,000 -17% Brookfield, WI
8 Moore Communications Group $2,146,352 $1,032,818 108% Tallahassee
9 Singer Associates $2,145,815 $1,894,727 13% San Francisco
10 Saxum $1,994,446 $1,246,533 60% Oklahoma City
11 Sachs Media Group $1,914,843 $1,749,883 9% Tallahassee
12 Exponent PR $1,800,000 $1,800,000 0% Minneapolis
13 Jones PR $1,592,695 $1,233,691 29% Oklahoma City
14 PRR $1,467,427 $1,362,298 8% Seattle
15 Eric Mower + Associates $1,461,274 $1,461,274 0% Syracuse
16 Makovsky $1,314,000 $1,172,000 12% New York
17 Vault Communications $1,264,454 $1,186,718 7% Plymouth Meeting
18 Allison+Partners $1,254,000 $1,176,000 7% San Francisco
19 Tunheim $1,238,285 $1,213,928 2% Minneapolis
20 RF Binder Partners $1,100,000 - - New York
21 Fiona Hutton & Associates $1,076,890 $1,973,690 -45% Studio City
22 Fahlgren Mortine $613,841 $596,073 3% Columbus
23 Schwartz Media Strategies $600,000 $500,000 20% Miami
24 French|West|Vaughan $485,000 $350,000 39% Raleigh
25 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $413,548 $500,000 -17% San Diego
26 Spectrum $400,000 - - Washington, DC
27 MP&F Public Relations $390,036 $310,534 26% Nashville
28 Jackson Spalding $381,546 $518,977 -26% Atlanta
29 Pierpont Communications $326,438 $349,584 -7% Houston
30 Perry Communications Group $325,054 $1,425,167 -77% Sacramento
31 Cooperkatz & Co. $322,975 $463,681 -30% New York
32 Standing Partnership $318,108 - - St. Louis
33 Schneider Associates $258,267 $433,642 -40% Boston
34 Padilla 9 $394,733 $1,392,547 -72% Minneapolis
35 JeffreyGroup $221,804 $158,001 40% Miami Beach
36 Focus Media $213,810 $437,217 -51% Goshen
37 WordWrite Communications $163,400 $52,000 214% Pittsburgh
38 Kwittken $112,550 $61,967 82% New York
39 IW Group $95,000 $53,000 79% West Hollywood
40 Llorente & Cuenca $84,000 - - Madrid
41 Method Communications $83,837 $389,370 -78% Salt Lake City
42 TransMedia Group $62,000 - - Boca Raton
43 CenterTable $46,614 - - Denver
44 Interel $36,673 - - Brussels
RankAgency NamePublic Affairs Revenue 2016Public Affairs Revenue 2015% changeHQ
1 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $56,634,056 $52,921,973 7% Fairfax
2 Finn Partners 5 $5,693,000 $7,500,000 -24% New York
3 DKC $5,080,000 $4,695,000 8% New York
4 PRR $4,891,424 $4,540,993 8% Seattle
5 MP&F Public Relations $3,358,279 $2,336,076 44% Nashville
6 C+C $2,000,515 $1,625,617 23% Seattle
7 French|West|Vaughan $1,966,007 $1,406,204 40% Raleigh
8 Rasky Partners $1,930,017 $2,193,838 -12% Boston
9 Moore Communications Group $1,813,624 $1,377,091 32% Tallahassee
10 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $1,655,511 $900,000 84% San Diego
11 Intrepid $1,500,000 $1,500,000 0% Salt Lake City
12 Westbound Communications $1,350,000 $1,400,122 -4% Orange
13 Crosby $1,110,459 $1,288,448 -14% Annapolis
14 Tunheim $934,280 $820,666 14% Minneapolis
15 Allison+Partners $836,000 $784,000 7% San Francisco
16 Jones PR $773,530 $88,121 778% Oklahoma City
17 Padilla 9 $789,466 $348,136 127% Minneapolis
18 Pierpont Communications $593,594 $583,778 2% Houston
19 Fiona Hutton & Associates $499,846 $358,853 39% Studio City
20 Jackson Spalding $346,270 $382,295 -9% Atlanta
21 CenterTable $341,835 - - Denver
22 Focus Media $340,729 $124,456 174% Goshen
23 Linhart Public Relations $323,367 - - Denver
24 Sunny Side Up $306,807 $290,134 6% Shibuya
25 Schwartz Media Strategies $300,000 $320,000 -6% Miami
26 Exponent PR $250,000 $200,000 25% Minneapolis
27 Method Communications $193,251 - - Salt Lake City
28 Cooperkatz & Co. $151,162 $81,912 85% New York
29 JeffreyGroup $88,722 $79,001 12% Miami Beach
30 Trevelino/Keller $80,000 $40,000 100% Atlanta
31 Fahlgren Mortine $48,880 - - Columbus
32 Llorente & Cuenca $40,000 - - Madrid
RankAgency NameHealthcare Revenue 2016Healthcare Revenue 2015% changeHQ
1 W2O Group 3 $103,200,000 $77,578,000 33% San Francisco
2 Spectrum $16,900,000 $11,540,000 46% Washington, DC
3 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $15,804,853 $10,824,949 46% Fairfax
4 Cooney/Waters Group $15,164,000 $14,020,725 8% New York
5 Finn Partners 5 $14,772,000 $9,500,000 55% New York
6 Crosby $11,872,025 $8,005,242 48% Annapolis
7 DKC $7,620,000 $7,042,000 8% New York
8 Dodge Communications $7,578,042 $7,609,561 0% Alpharetta
9 JPA Health Communications $7,525,594 $6,068,827 24% Washington, DC
10 Makovsky $6,571,000 $7,325,000 -10% New York
11 Padilla 9 $5,526,262 $5,918,323 -7% Minneapolis
12 Coyne Public Relations 11 $5,000,000 $3,000,000 67% Parsippany
13 Imre $4,715,000 $4,756,000 -1% Sparks
14 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 $4,500,000 $3,000,000 50% Montreal
15 5W Public Relations $4,000,000 $3,800,000 5% New York
16 Public Communications $3,884,477 $3,125,777 24% Chicago
17 Racepoint Global 14 $3,459,683 $2,953,587 17% Boston
18 RF Binder Partners $2,800,000 $2,761,928 1% New York
19 Steinreich Communications Group $2,596,142 - - New York
20 Exponent PR $2,470,000 $1,300,000 90% Minneapolis
21 PRR $2,445,712 $2,270,497 8% Seattle
22 Allison+Partners $2,090,000 $1,960,000 7% San Francisco
23 Pan Communications $2,038,000 $1,971,000 3% Boston
24 Perry Communications Group $1,694,561 $249,083 580% Sacramento
25 C+C $1,600,411 $1,300,493 23% Seattle
26 Beehive Strategic Communication $1,457,335 $2,098,941 -31% Saint Paul
27 Kwittken $1,347,052 $1,117,280 21% New York
28 Singer Associates $1,341,135 $947,363 42% San Francisco
29 Fahlgren Mortine 1,270,885 760,507 67% Columbus
30 MP&F Public Relations $1,204,254 $1,347,959 -11% Nashville
31 R/P Marketing Public Relations $1,201,241 $1,205,553 0% Holland
32 Rasky Partners $1,191,805 $2,170,078 -45% Boston
33 Vault Communications $1,155,393 $372,259 210% Plymouth Meeting
34 Bliss Integrated Communication $1,133,000 $1,526,000 -26% New York
35 Tunheim $1,001,628 $1,241,509 -19% Minneapolis
36 Landis Communications $1,000,000 $450,000 122% San Francisco
37 Cerrell Associates $984,825 $913,749 8% Los Angeles
38 Standing Partnership $973,228 $1,126,707 -14% St. Louis
39 Cooperkatz & Co. $968,042 $1,072,936 -10% New York
40 Trevelino/Keller $960,000 $685,000 40% Atlanta
41 JeffreyGroup $842,855 $790,007 7% Miami Beach
42 The Garrity Group $800,000 $1,100,000 -27% Albuquerque
43 Bader Rutter $753,412 $678,750 11% Brookfield, WI
44 Sachs Media Group $733,750 $929,625 -21% Tallahassee
45 Merritt Group $717,671 $519,906 38% McLean
46 French|West|Vaughan $700,000 $975,000 -28% Raleigh
47 Westbound Communications $700,000 $700,000 0% Orange
48 Havas Formula $681,207 $430,687 58% New York
49 Hotwire PR $662,371 - - London
50 Fiona Hutton & Associates $632,858 $358,853 76% Studio City
51 North 6th Agency $523,200 $357,000 47% New York
52 Moore Communications Group $434,527 $1,491,848 -71% Tallahassee
53 Rbb Communications $411,656 $388,368 6% Miami
54 Jackson Spalding $372,129 $501,562 -26% Atlanta
55 Greentarget Global Group $366,000 $194,000 89% Chicago
56 Focus Media $363,676 $421,820 -14% Goshen
57 Llorente & Cuenca $347,000 - - Madrid
58 Roberts Communications $323,276 - - Rochester
59 Saxum $322,497 $217,694 48% Oklahoma City
60 Linhart Public Relations $318,230 $283,489 12% Denver
61 CenterTable $310,759 - - Denver
62 Sunny Side Up $306,807 $290,134 6% Shibuya
63 90TEN $293,484 $92,499 217% London
64 Method Communications $229,075 $292,028 -22% Salt Lake City
65 WordWrite Communications $223,900 $228,900 -2% Pittsburgh
66 Pierpont Communications $109,465 $458,581 -76% Houston
67 Intrepid $100,000 $100,000 0% Salt Lake City
68 IW Group $89,000 - - West Hollywood
69 TransMedia Group $45,000 $475,500 -91% Boca Raton
70 Schneider Associates $5,000 $25,000 -80% Boston
RankAgency Name2016 US Revenue2015 US Revenue% Change2016 US Staff2015 US StaffChangeRevenue Per Staff 2016Revenue Per Staff 2015% ChangeHQ
1 Weber Shandwick* $509,000,000 $459,000,000 11% 2,860 2,600 10% $177,972 $176,538 1% New York
2 Ketchum* $360,000,000 $350,000,000 3% 1,735 1,675 4% $207,493 $208,955 -1% New York
3 Burson-Marsteller* $232,000,000 $235,000,000 -1% 930 930 0% $249,462 $252,688 -1% New York
4 Hill+Knowlton Strategies* $152,000,000 $145,000,000 5% 660 650 2% $230,303 $223,077 3% New York
5 Ogilvy* $125,000,000 $120,000,000 4% 472 460 3% $264,831 $260,870 2% New York
6 Porter Novelli* $110,000,000 $110,000,000 0% 510 510 0% $215,686 $215,686 0% New York
7 Cohn & Wolfe* $103,000,000 $90,000,000 14% 670 600 12% $153,731 $150,000 2% New York
8 inVentiv Health PR Group** $77,150,000 $75,000,000 3% 277 262 6% $278,520 $286,260 -3% New York
9 FTI Consulting* $76,500,000 $76,000,000 1% 260 239 9% $294,231 $317,992 -7% New York
10 Finn Partners 5 $73,217,440 $66,500,000 10% 448 436 3% $163,432 $152,523 7% New York
11 ICR $56,650,971 $56,208,757 1% 157 153 3% $360,834 $367,377 -2% New York
12 MWWPR*** $54,000,000 $54,000,000 0% 179 203 -12% $301,676 $266,010 13% New York
13 DKC $50,800,000 $46,950,000 8% 238 239 0% $213,445 $196,444 9% New York
14 Marina Maher Communications** $50,000,000 $45,000,000 11% 165 155 6% $303,030 $290,323 4% New York
15 Zeno Group 7 $41,394,945 $35,420,631 17% 212 176 20% $195,259 $201,254 -3% New York
16 Ruder Finn *** 8 $39,500,000 $43,200,000 -9% 223 242 -8% $177,130 $178,512 -1% New York
17 Prosek Partners $29,096,000 $22,870,000 27% 114 93 23% $255,228 $245,914 4% New York
18 Text100 $28,867,427 $26,661,491 8% 149 141 6% $193,741 $189,089 2% New York
19 M Booth $28,844,191 $25,546,472 13% 150 141 6% $192,295 $181,181 6% New York
20 Coyne Public Relations 11 $26,000,000 $21,000,000 24% 159 190 -16% $163,522 $110,526 48% Parsippany
21 5W Public Relations $24,311,212 $21,467,473 13% 138 133 4% $176,168 $161,410 9% New York
22 G&S Business Communications $24,228,511 $25,012,724 -3% 135 142 -5% $179,470 $176,146 2% New York
23 DeVries Global** $23,000,000 $23,000,000 0% 100 100 0% $230,000 $230,000 0% New York
24 Taylor $22,900,000 $22,380,000 2% 112 105 7% $204,464 $213,143 -4% New York
25 Racepoint Global 14 $22,835,585 $20,996,911 9% 127 123 3% $179,808 $170,707 5% Boston
26 Hunter Public Relations** $22,750,000 $20,500,000 11% 117 108 8% $194,444 $189,815 2% New York
27 Steinreich Communications Group $22,247,106 $15,752,811 41% 58 46 26% $383,571 $342,452 12% New York
28 Peppercomm $18,877,612 $18,790,052 0% 86 90 -4% $219,507 $208,778 5% New York
29 Havas Formula $17,030,177 $14,356,219 19% 118 110 7% $144,324 $130,511 11% New York
30 Pan Communications $15,605,800 $13,156,519 19% 98 94 4% $159,243 $139,963 14% Boston
31 Cooney/Waters Group $15,164,000 $14,020,725 8% 46 46 0% $329,652 $304,798 8% New York
32 Eric Mower + Associates $14,612,728 $11,945,100 22% 51 76 -33% $286,524 $157,172 82% Syracuse
33 Makovsky $13,141,000 $14,650,000 -10% 56 60 -7% $234,661 $244,167 -4% New York
34 RF Binder Partners $12,500,000 $12,554,218 0% 61 68 -10% $204,918 $184,621 11% New York
35 Rasky Partners $11,041,927 $14,126,430 -22% 44 51 -14% $250,953 $276,989 -9% Boston
36 Bliss Integrated Communication $9,988,000 $9,361,000 7% 48 49 -2% $208,083 $191,041 9% New York
37 LaForce $9,000,000 - - 75 - - $120,000 - - New York
38 Kwittken $8,601,467 $7,629,290 13% 47 40 18% $183,010 $190,732 -4% New York
39 Quinn $8,523,350 $7,337,887 16% 63 58 9% $135,291 $126,515 7% New York
40 360PR+ $8,079,022 $7,504,871 8% 46 48 -4% $175,631 $156,351 12% Boston
41 Lou Hammond Group $7,573,744 $6,574,617 15% 40 40 0% $189,344 $164,365 15% New York
42 Vault Communications $5,477,700 $4,398,000 25% 30 24 25% $182,590 $183,250 0% Plymouth Meeting
43 NJF $4,816,600 $4,028,638 20% 48 26 85% $100,346 $154,948 -35% New York
44 Cooperkatz & Co. $4,748,633 $5,581,445 -15% 30 35 -14% $158,288 $159,470 -1% New York
45 North 6th Agency $4,360,000 $3,430,000 27% 35 28 25% $124,571 $122,500 2% New York
46 Intermarket $3,825,000 $3,725,000 3% 20 18 11% $191,250 $206,944 -8% New York
47 Schneider Associates $2,699,331 $2,879,297 -6% 15 11 36% $179,955 $261,754 -31% Boston
48 Focus Media $2,178,662 $1,925,453 13% 22 18 22% $99,030 $106,970 -7% Goshen
49 Hollywood Public Relations $2,027,993 $1,229,994 65% 11 11 0% $184,363 $111,818 65% Plymouth
50 Roberts Communications $1,616,380 $1,593,347 1% 14 13 8% $115,456 $122,565 -6% Rochester
51 WordWrite Communications $833,600 $694,375 20% 8 7 14% $104,200 $99,196 5% Pittsburgh
RankAgency Name2016 US Revenue2015 US Revenue% Change2016 US Staff2015 US StaffChangeRevenue Per Staff 2016Revenue Per Staff 2015% ChangeHQ
1 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $131,707,108 $120,277,211 10% 686 602 14% $191,993 $199,796 -4% Fairfax
2 APCO Worldwide 6 $66,474,900 $66,152,400 0% 249 265 -6% $266,967 $249,632 7% Washington, DC
3 Newlink $32,000,000 $40,000,000 -20% 90 90 0% $355,556 $444,444 -20% Miami
4 French|West|Vaughan $23,371,021 $21,166,208 10% 103 96 7% $226,903 $220,481 3% Raleigh
5 Jackson Spalding $20,998,755 $18,174,951 16% 133 123 8% $157,885 $147,764 7% Atlanta
6 Spectrum $20,000,000 $14,840,000 35% 78 67 16% $256,410 $221,493 16% Washington, DC
7 Mitchell Communications $16,700,000 $15,992,972 4% 73 79 -8% $228,767 $202,443 13% Fayetteville, AR
8 Imre $15,090,000 $14,600,000 3% 85 85 0% $177,529 $171,765 3% Sparks
9 Crosby $13,495,411 $9,985,929 35% 68 50 36% $198,462 $199,719 -1% Annapolis
10 Merritt Group $11,805,901 $11,113,958 6% 57 53 8% $207,121 $209,697 -1% McLean
11 Rbb Communications $9,241,425 $7,605,890 22% 51 48 6% $181,204 $158,456 14% Miami
12 MP&F Public Relations $7,845,354 $6,806,534 15% 63 60 5% $124,529 $113,442 10% Nashville
13 Dodge Communications $7,578,042 $7,609,561 0% 42 50 -16% $180,430 $152,191 19% Alpharetta
14 JPA Health Communications $7,525,594 $6,068,827 24% 33 28 18% $228,048 $216,744 5% Washington, DC
15 Sachs Media Group $6,869,500 $5,468,382 26% 31 28 11% $221,597 $195,299 13% Tallahassee
16 LDWWgroup $6,607,757 $6,596,362 0% 18 15 20% $367,098 $439,757 -17% Dallas
17 Moore Communications Group $6,542,410 $5,737,878 14% 42 39 8% $155,772 $147,125 6% Tallahassee
18 Pierpont Communications $6,528,763 $6,991,677 -7% 31 36 -14% $210,605 $194,213 8% Houston
19 Saxum $6,460,846 $5,431,758 19% 36 36 0% $179,468 $150,882 19% Oklahoma City
20 JeffreyGroup $4,436,077 $3,950,036 12% 13 10 30% $341,237 $395,004 -14% Miami Beach
21 Trevelino/Keller $3,830,000 $2,876,746 33% 24 22 9% $159,583 $130,761 22% Atlanta
22 Ink Public Relations $3,383,292 $2,600,000 30% 28 21 33% $120,832 $123,810 -2% Austin
23 Multiply $3,117,000 $2,761,000 13% 24 24 0% $129,875 $115,042 13% Washington, DC
24 Fish Consulting $3,100,000 $2,900,000 7% 22 18 22% $140,909 $161,111 -13% Hollywood
25 Jones PR $3,003,500 $2,203,020 36% 19 19 0% $158,079 $115,948 36% Oklahoma City
26 Schwartz Media Strategies $2,750,000 $2,520,000 9% 16 15 7% $171,875 $168,000 2% Miami
27 M/C/C $1,800,000 $1,800,000 0% 30 30 0% $60,000 $60,000 0% Dallas
28 TransMedia Group $696,000 $1,007,231 -31% 12 5 140% $58,000 $201,446 -71% Boca Raton
RankAgency Name2016 US Revenue2015 US Revenue% Change2016 US Staff2015 US StaffChangeRevenue Per Staff 2016Revenue Per Staff 2015% ChangeHQ
1 Edelman 1 $532,900,000 $523,065,000 2% 2,625 2,751 -5% $203,010 $190,136 7% Chicago
2 FleishmanHillard* $440,000,000 $420,000,000 5% 1,750 1,750 0% $251,429 $240,000 5% St. Louis
3 Golin** $126,000,000 $120,000,000 5% 725 680 7% $173,793 $176,471 -2% Chicago
4 Padilla 9 $39,473,297 $34,813,666 13% 248 205 21% $159,167 $169,823 -6% Minneapolis
5 Carmichael Lynch Relate** 10 $28,000,000 $19,500,000 44% 85 70 21% $329,412 $278,571 18% Minneapolis
6 Fahlgren Mortine $24,440,092 $20,554,236 19% 119 119 0% $205,379 $172,725 19% Columbus
7 Imagination $18,600,000 $15,488,378 20% 99 92 8% $187,879 $168,352 12% Chicago
8 Bader Rutter $15,068,250 $13,575,000 11% 85 77 10% $177,274 $176,299 1% Brookfield, WI
9 Exponent PR $12,520,000 $11,800,000 6% 54 38 42% $231,852 $310,526 -25% Minneapolis
10 Current Marketing $12,012,000 $10,535,000 14% 55 50 10% $218,400 $210,700 4% Chicago
11 Greentarget Global Group $7,447,000 $6,835,000 9% 33 32 3% $225,667 $213,594 6% Chicago
12 Public Communications $6,150,712 $5,724,039 7% 46 48 -4% $133,711 $119,251 12% Chicago
13 Tunheim $5,757,017 $5,120,195 12% 29 26 12% $198,518 $196,931 1% Minneapolis
14 R/P Marketing Public Relations $3,520,156 $3,094,992 14% 25 24 4% $140,806 $128,958 9% Holland
15 Standing Partnership $3,230,123 $3,414,265 -5% 19 20 -5% $170,006 $170,713 0% St. Louis
16 Beehive Strategic Communication $3,034,793 $4,071,785 -25% 14 12 17% $216,771 $339,315 -36% Saint Paul
17 O'Malley Hansen Communications $2,223,000 $1,730,000 28% 22 15 47% $101,045 $115,333 -12% Chicago
18 Bianchi Public Relations $950,044 $906,980 5% 6 6 0% $172,735 $164,905 5% Troy
RankAgency Name2016 US Revenue2015 US Revenue% Change2016 US Staff2015 US StaffChangeRevenue Per Staff 2016Revenue Per Staff 2015% ChangeHQ
1 W2O Group 3 $113,511,155 $85,695,887 32% 432 392 10% $262,757 $218,612 20% San Francisco
2 WE Communications 4 $83,787,000 $80,044,000 5% 477 464 3% $175,654 $172,509 2% Bellevue
3 PMK-BNC** $64,000,000 $64,000,000 0% 271 298 -9% $236,162 $214,765 10% Los Angeles
4 Allison+Partners $41,800,000 $39,200,000 7% 213 225 -5% $196,244 $174,222 13% San Francisco
5 LaunchSquad $17,409,000 $16,221,000 7% 122 111 10% $142,697 $146,135 -2% San Francisco
6 Spark $14,021,737 $14,007,456 0% 55 53 4% $254,941 $264,292 -4% San Francisco
7 Bateman Group $10,482,117 $8,600,000 22% 53 55 -4% $197,776 $156,364 26% San Francisco
8 Method Communications $10,141,885 $9,734,260 4% 59 66 -11% $171,896 $147,489 17% Salt Lake City
9 Englander Knabe & Allen $10,100,000 $9,500,000 6% 21 21 0% $480,952 $452,381 6% Los Angeles
10 PRR $9,782,849 $9,081,986 8% 96 85 13% $101,905 $106,847 -5% Seattle
11 C+C $8,002,057 $6,502,467 23% 45 40 13% $177,823 $162,562 9% Seattle
12 Cerrell Associates $6,098,178 $5,948,056 3% 27 25 8% $225,858 $237,922 -5% Los Angeles
13 Singer Associates $5,364,538 $4,736,816 13% 16 18 -11% $335,284 $263,156 27% San Francisco
14 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $4,297,501 $3,062,118 40% 20 1,921 -99% $214,875 $1,594 13380% San Diego
15 Linhart Public Relations $4,143,733 $4,724,824 -12% 20 26 -23% $207,187 $181,724 14% Denver
16 Fiona Hutton & Associates $3,339,558 $2,990,440 12% 12 10 20% $278,297 $299,044 -7% Studio City
17 Intrepid $3,004,146 $3,029,014 -1% 16 17 -6% $187,759 $178,177 5% Salt Lake City
18 Westbound Communications $2,950,000 $3,000,122 -2% 14 15 -7% $210,714 $200,008 5% Orange
19 IW Group $2,636,000 $2,251,000 17% 52 59 -12% $50,692 $38,153 33% West Hollywood
20 JMPR Public Relations $2,312,586 $2,279,604 1% 17 17 0% $136,034 $134,094 1% Woodland Hills
21 Landis Communications $2,113,000 $2,029,000 4% 20 20 0% $105,650 $101,450 4% San Francisco
22 Perry Communications Group $2,019,615 $1,674,250 21% 10 10 0% $201,962 $167,425 21% Sacramento
23 CenterTable $1,553,796 - - 15 - - $103,586 - - Denver
24 Karbo Communications $1,197,464 $704,925 70% 14 10 40% $85,533 $70,493 21% San Francisco
25 The Garrity Group $1,148,664 $2,475,079 -54% 6 6 0% $191,444 $412,513 -54% Albuquerque
26 KCD PR $1,085,000 $1,099,500 -1% 9 8 13% $120,556 $137,438 -12% San Diego

Rankings Tables Notes

U.S. Table View Notes
* Indicates 2016 and 2015 revenue and staff figures are PRWeek estimates owing to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (2002) or agencies declining to take part
** Indicates 2016 and 2015 revenue figures are PRWeek estimates as per* (staff numbers were provided by the agency)
***Indicates only 2016 revenue is an estimate (2015 revenue and both years’ staff numbers provided by the agency)
1. Edelman’s office totals reported in 2015 — 72 — was adjusted after an internal review; Its global staff totals and U.S. headcount reported in 2015 — 5,849 and 2,751 — were adjusted after an internal review
2. ICF/ICF Olson’s global revenue for 2015 — $142,808,294 — was adjusted after an internal review
3. W2O Group’s U.S. revenue for 2015 — $88,468,473 — was reduced after accounting for the sale of a company
4. WE Communications’ global revenue for 2015 — $99,082,666 — was adjusted after an internal review
5. Finn Partners’ U.S. and global revenue for 2015 — $66,805,000 and $71,643,901 — were restated after an internal review
6. APCO’s U.K. revenue reported in 2015 — $5,454,400 — was adjusted after an internal review
7. Zeno Group’s U.S. and global revenue in 2015 — $35,420,631 and $39.7 million — were restated after an internal review
8. Ruder Finn’s 2015 global revenue was adjusted after an internal review
9. Padilla’s 2015 revenue numbers were updated after an internal review
10. Previously known as Spong
11. Coyne Public Relations’ revenue for 2015 — $27,300,000 — was restated due to a revised close caused by misrepresentation
12. Citizen Relations’ (Blue Focus) U.S. revenue for 2015 — $13,748,870 — was adjusted after an internal review
13. Res Publica Consulting Group acquired Shift Communications last May
14. Racepoint Global’s U.S. revenue for 2015 — $23,120,315 — was adjusted after an internal review
15. Hotwire PR acquired Eastwick in September
16. Kwittken’s global revenue from 2015 — $9,800,000 — and U.S. revenue from 2015 — $7,500,000 — were adjusted after an internal review
17. Formerly known as 360 Public Relations, changed its revenue after an internal review
18. Formerly known as DBC PR+Social Media
Global Tables Notes
1. Edelman’s office totals reported in 2015 and its global and U.S. staff headcounts in 2015 were adjusted after an internal review
2. BlueFocus’ (Citizen Relations) U.S. revenue for 2015 was adjusted after an internal review; Its 2015 staff numbers were adjusted to reflect only PR
3. ICF/ICF Olson’s global revenue for 2015 was adjusted after an internal review
4. W2O Group’s U.S. revenue for 2015 was reduced after accounting for the sale of a company
5. APCO’s U.K. revenue for 2015 was adjusted after an internal review
6. WE Communications’ global revenue for 2015 was adjusted after an internal review
7. Finn Partners’ U.S. and global revenue for 2015 were restated after an internal review
8. Ruder Finn’s global revenue was adjusted after an internal review

Disclaimer and currency rates

Holding company and other figures:
The 2017 rankings and profiles include agencies owned by holding companies such as: Interpublic Group, Omnicom, WPP Group, Havas, and Publicis Groupe. These companies claim the Sarbanes-Oxley Act prohibits them from revealing revenue and headcounts for their constituent agencies. Some independent firms also did not supply revenue. In these cases, PRWeek has provided estimates for these firms, where applicable.

Attesting:

The agency CEO or CFO were required to sign their submission attesting to the accuracy and completeness of the figures presented. Agencies were encouraged to submit a letter from their CPA firm, as well.

Data:

Revenue is defined as fee income earned in the U.S. or globally, markup on billable items, and, when applicable, advertising commissions up to 10% of fee income. Revenue from subsidiaries and affiliates was not included if there was less than 50% ownership, while "n/a" denotes not applicable, where the agency did not submit.

Disclaimer:

While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of these figures, PRWeek is not responsible for, nor does it make financial guarantees based on, the information presented or any inference that could be drawn from them.

Source: PRWeek

Note about currency exchange rates:
Where applicable, PRWeek used the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2016 average rate of exchange to determine 2016 revenue in either $U.S., British pounds, or Euros. Similarly, PRWeek used the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2015 average rate of exchange to determine 2015 revenue in either $U.S., British pounds, or Euros.

The exchange rates are as follows: 
£1 = $1.3555 U.S. (2016); £1 = $1.5284 U.S. (2015); 
€1 = $1.1072 U.S. (2016); €1 = $1.1096 U.S. (2015).

Currency volatility in 2016 particularly affected firms predominantly trading in countries with currencies that aren’t doing well against the dollar.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?