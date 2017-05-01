Rankings Tables: PRWeek Agency Business Report 2017

Region is set to the default tab. To select your preferred sector, toggle between the different sections

(Citizen Relations) $271,018,736 $245,055,844 11% 2,440 1,900 28% $111,073 $128,977 -14% Beijing 11 Cohn & Wolfe* $218,000,000 $195,000,000 12% 1,405 1,250 12% $155,160 $156,000 -1% New York 12 Golin** $202,000,000 $192,000,000 5% 1,500 1,500 0% $134,667 $128,000 5% Chicago 13 MC Group $195,276,941 $165,236,084 18% 996 808 23% $196,061 $204,500 -4% Berlin 14 FTI Consulting* $191,184,000 $189,974,000 1% 647 599 8% $295,493 $317,152 -7% New York 15 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $155,566,678 $143,099,233 9% 912 812 12% $170,577 $176,231 -3% Fairfax 16 Porter Novelli* $151,500,000 $153,000,000 -1% 720 720 0% $210,417 $212,500 -1% New York 17 Sunny Side Up $124,999,999 $109,515,921 14% 336 281 20% $372,024 $389,736 -5% Shibuya 18 W2O Group 3 $122,715,000 $92,247,736 33% 472 427 11% $259,989 $216,037 20% San Francisco 19 APCO Worldwide 6 $120,622,100 $119,858,299 1% 672 680 -1% $179,497 $176,262 2% Washington, DC 20 Finsbury* $106,000,000 $110,000,000 -4% 241 220 10% $439,834 $500,000 -12% London 21 Vector $106,000,000 $82,000,000 29% 589 465 27% $179,966 $176,344 2% Tokyo 22 WE Communications 4 $101,782,999 $98,745,493 3% 716 666 8% $142,155 $148,267 -4% Bellevue 23 inVentiv Health PR Group** $100,000,000 $99,000,000 1% 393 395 -1% $254,453 $250,633 2% New York 24 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 $77,941,450 $59,758,931 30% 558 431 29% $139,680 $138,652 1% Montreal 25 Finn Partners 5 $77,707,404 $71,481,999 9% 485 476 2% $160,221 $150,172 7% New York 26 FischerAppelt $77,504,000 $77,672,000 0% 427 395 8% $181,508 $196,638 -8% Hamburg 27 Grayling* $73,061,450 $96,594,880 -24% 630 762 -17% $115,971 $126,765 -9% London 28 FSB Comunicação $70,683,187 $63,025,835 12% 659 704 -6% $107,258 $89,525 20% Rio de Janeiro 29 Ruder Finn *** 8 $67,400,000 $74,000,000 -9% 223 242 -8% $302,242 $305,785 -1% New York 30 Text100 $65,964,887 $62,647,894 5% 599 602 0% $110,125 $104,066 6% New York 31 PMK-BNC** $65,000,000 $65,000,000 0% 280 304 -8% $232,143 $213,816 9% Los Angeles 32 Hopscotch Groupe $62,117,440 $60,614,880 2% 541 542 0% $114,820 $111,836 3% Paris 33 Zeno Group 7 $58,712,788 $39,041,551 50% 406 193 110% $144,613 $202,288 -29% New York 34 MWWPR*** $58,000,000 $58,000,000 0% 200 224 -11% $290,000 $258,929 12% New York 35 ICR $56,650,971 $56,208,757 1% 166 - - $341,271 - - New York 36 Freud Communications $56,297,388 $44,202,856 27% 263 223 18% $214,059 $198,219 8% London 37 DKC $50,800,000 $46,950,000 8% 238 239 0% $213,445 $196,444 9% New York 38 Marina Maher Communications** $50,000,000 $45,000,000 11% 165 155 6% $303,030 $290,323 4% New York 39 PRAP Japan $49,870,826 $44,888,368 11% 289 275 5% $172,563 $163,230 6% Tokyo 40 Hering Schuppener $49,602,560 $38,392,160 29% 189 180 5% $262,447 $213,290 23% Duesseldorf 41 Allison+Partners $47,445,448 $43,409,004 9% 338 300 13% $140,371 $144,697 -3% San Francisco 42 Instinctif Partners $45,898,233 $50,809,171 -10% - - - - - - London 43 Bell Pottinger $44,000,000 $53,231,115 -17% 250 266 -6% $176,000 $200,117 -12% London 44 Dentsu Public Relations $44,000,000 $44,000,000 0% 260 253 3% $169,231 $173,913 -3% Tokyo 45 Four Communications Group $43,250,196 $39,958,415 8% 277 229 21% $156,138 $174,491 -11% London 46 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) $42,140,821 $39,899,999 6% 471 489 -4% $89,471 $81,595 10% London 47 Portland $39,987,250 $34,006,900 18% 180 120 50% $222,151 $283,391 -22% London 48 Newlink $39,600,000 $46,700,000 -15% 300 350 -14% $132,000 $133,429 -1% Miami 49 Padilla 9 $39,473,297 $34,813,666 13% 248 205 21% $159,167 $169,823 -6% Minneapolis 50 Kyodo Public Relations $37,723,173 $33,564,180 12% 223 224 0% $169,162 $149,840 13% Tokyo 51 Llorente & Cuenca $37,417,526 $33,334,287 12% 496 482 3% $75,439 $69,158 9% Madrid 52 DeVries Global** $37,000,000 $37,000,000 0% 214 214 0% $172,897 $172,897 0% New York 53 Prain Global $32,853,248 $28,429,507 16% 220 227 -3% $149,333 $125,240 19% Seoul 54 Ozma $31,962,083 - - - - - - - - Tokyo 55 Hotwire PR $31,702,339 $23,397,226 35% 216 169 28% $146,770 $138,445 6% London 56 Prosek Partners $31,488,458 $24,428,968 29% 127 102 25% $247,941 $239,500 4% New York 57 Newgate Communications $30,917,751 $29,595,816 4% 171 147 16% $180,806 $201,332 -10% London 58 Citigate Dewe Rogerson $29,956,550 $30,568,000 -2% 190 176 8% $157,666 $173,682 -9% London 59 Racepoint Global 14 $29,037,669 $26,935,473 8% 174 168 4% $166,883 $160,330 4% Boston 60 Steinreich Communications Group $28,847,126 $19,064,871 51% 72 60 20% $400,655 $317,748 26% New York 61 M Booth $28,844,191 $25,546,472 13% 150 141 6% $192,295 $181,181 6% New York 62 iMARS Communications $28,469,000 $26,239,754 8% 141 146 -3% $201,908 $179,724 12% Moscow 63 Carmichael Lynch Relate** 10 $28,000,000 $19,500,000 44% 85 70 21% $329,412 $278,571 18% Minneapolis 64 MHP Communications $26,216,862 $27,132,615 -3% 147 168 -13% $178,346 $161,504 10% London 65 Coyne Public Relations 11 $26,000,000 $21,000,000 24% 159 190 -16% $163,522 $110,526 48% Parsippany 66 SEC $25,273,231 $23,572,342 7% 263 202 30% $96,096 $116,695 -18% Milan 67 Fahlgren Mortine $24,440,092 $20,554,236 19% 119 119 0% $205,379 $172,725 19% Columbus 68 5W Public Relations $24,311,212 $21,467,473 13% 138 133 4% $176,168 $161,410 9% New York 69 Adfactors PR $24,300,000 $20,840,000 17% 555 501 11% $43,784 $41,597 5% Mumbai 70 G&S Business Communications $24,228,511 $25,012,724 -3% 135 142 -5% $179,470 $176,146 2% New York 71 Premier $23,737,058 $24,678,923 -4% 187 175 7% $126,936 $141,022 -10% London 72 Hunter Public Relations** $23,500,000 $21,000,000 12% 121 111 9% $194,215 $189,189 3% New York 73 French|West|Vaughan $23,371,021 $21,166,208 10% 103 96 7% $226,903 $220,481 3% Raleigh 74 Taylor $22,900,000 $22,380,000 2% 112 105 7% $204,464 $213,143 -4% New York 75 Strategic Public Relations Group $22,116,751 $21,582,938 2% 302 282 7% $73,234 $76,535 -4% Hong Kong 76 Jackson Spalding $20,998,755 $18,174,951 16% 133 123 8% $157,885 $147,764 7% Atlanta 77 Exposure $20,662,288 $20,841,720 -1% 148 131 13% $139,610 $159,097 -12% London 78 Peppercomm $20,427,321 $20,647,387 -1% 101 106 -5% $202,251 $194,787 4% New York 79 Spectrum $20,000,000 $14,840,000 35% 78 67 16% $256,410 $221,493 16% Washington, DC 80 CROS $19,704,078 $15,453,834 28% 186 203 -8% $105,936 $76,127 39% Moscow 81 Farner Consulting $19,077,056 $17,914,492 6% 101 86 17% $188,882 $208,308 -9% Zurich 82 Imagination $18,600,000 $15,488,378 20% 99 92 8% $187,879 $168,352 12% Chicago 83 CYTS-Linkage $18,123,494 $10,075,286 80% 150 100 50% $120,823 $100,753 20% Beijing 84 The Red Consultancy $18,094,835 $19,609,065 -8% 133 132 1% $136,051 $148,554 -8% London 85 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment $17,700,000 $16,467,270 7% 123 111 11% $143,902 $148,354 -3% London 86 LaunchSquad $17,409,000 $16,221,000 7% 122 111 10% $142,697 $146,135 -2% San Francisco 87 Breakthrough Media $17,108,325 $18,291,683 -6% 5 61 -92% $3,421,665 $299,864 1041% London 88 Havas Formula $17,030,177 $14,356,219 19% 118 110 7% $144,324 $130,511 11% New York 89 Mitchell Communications $16,700,000 $15,992,972 4% 73 79 -8% $228,767 $202,443 13% Fayetteville, AR 90 Achtung! $16,516,102 $15,613,182 6% 160 145 10% $103,226 $107,677 -4% Hamburg 91 Brands2Life $15,855,961 $17,669,832 -10% 119 123 -3% $133,243 $143,657 -7% London 92 Pan Communications $15,605,800 $13,156,519 19% 98 94 4% $159,243 $139,963 14% Boston 93 Atrevia $15,397,738 $13,004,876 18% 237 215 10% $64,969 $60,488 7% Madrid 94 Lansons $15,304,533 $16,726,042 -8% 115 111 4% $133,083 $150,685 -12% London 95 Hanover $15,183,582 $14,094,847 8% 115 78 47% $132,031 $180,703 -27% London 96 Cooney/Waters Group $15,164,000 $14,020,725 8% 46 46 0% $329,652 $304,798 8% New York 97 Imre $15,090,000 $14,600,000 3% 85 85 0% $177,529 $171,765 3% Sparks 98 Bader Rutter $15,068,250 $13,575,000 11% 85 77 10% $177,274 $176,299 1% Brookfield, WI 99 Eric Mower + Associates $14,612,728 $11,945,100 22% 51 76 -33% $286,524 $157,172 82% Syracuse 100 Spark $14,021,737 $14,007,456 0% 55 53 4% $254,941 $264,292 -4% San Francisco 101 Interel $13,818,424 $15,180,800 -9% 117 115 2% $118,106 $132,007 -11% Brussels 102 AXON Communications $13,748,777 $11,191,211 23% 68 57 19% $202,188 $196,337 3% London 103 Crosby $13,495,411 $9,985,929 35% 68 50 36% $198,462 $199,719 -1% Annapolis 104 Makovsky $13,141,000 $14,650,000 -10% 56 60 -7% $234,661 $244,167 -4% New York 105 Pegasus $12,968,069 $13,459,090 -4% 108 92 17% $120,075 $146,294 -18% Brighton 106 M&C Saatchi PR $12,543,154 $10,929,590 15% 118 92 28% $106,298 $118,800 -11% London 107 Exponent PR $12,520,000 $11,800,000 6% 54 38 42% $231,852 $310,526 -25% Minneapolis 108 RF Binder Partners $12,500,000 $12,554,218 0% 61 68 -10% $204,918 $184,621 11% New York 109 Current Marketing $12,012,000 $10,535,000 14% 55 50 10% $218,400 $210,700 4% Chicago 110 Merritt Group $11,805,901 $11,113,958 6% 57 53 8% $207,121 $209,697 -1% McLean 111 TVC Group $11,402,534 $12,975,580 -12% 50 55 -9% $228,051 $235,920 -3% London 112 Purple PR $11,142,780 $9,782,320 14% 104 82 27% $107,142 $119,297 -10% London 113 Rasky Partners $11,041,927 $14,126,430 -22% 44 51 -14% $250,953 $276,989 -9% Boston 114 Kwittken $11,026,325 $9,934,554 11% 69 59 17% $159,802 $168,382 -5% New York 115 Lift World $10,912,484 $9,708,645 12% 120 110 9% $90,937 $88,260 3% Lisbon 116 Action Global Communications $10,858,994 $12,842,590 -15% 291 330 -12% $37,316 $38,917 -4% Nicosia 117 Bateman Group $10,482,117 $8,600,000 22% 53 55 -4% $197,776 $156,364 26% San Francisco 118 PrettyGreen Things $10,214,904 $11,656,374 -12% 45 42 7% $226,998 $277,533 -18% London 119 Method Communications $10,141,885 $9,734,260 4% 59 66 -11% $171,896 $147,489 17% Salt Lake City 120 Englander Knabe & Allen $10,100,000 $9,500,000 6% 21 21 0% $480,952 $452,381 6% Los Angeles 121 Teamspirit $10,055,133 $11,322,849 -11% 76 73 4% $132,304 $155,108 -15% London 122 Bliss Integrated Communication $9,988,000 $9,361,000 7% 48 49 -2% $208,083 $191,041 9% New York 123 PRR $9,782,849 $9,081,986 8% 96 85 13% $101,905 $106,847 -5% Seattle 124 Powerscourt $9,759,601 $10,844,874 -10% 38 34 12% $256,832 $318,967 -19% London 125 SenateSHJ $9,720,795 $9,001,903 8% 58 53 9% $167,600 $169,847 -1% Wellington 126 The Big Partnership Group $9,716,313 $11,345,313 -14% 96 109 -12% $101,212 $104,085 -3% Glasgow 127 Rbb Communications $9,241,425 $7,605,890 22% 51 48 6% $181,204 $158,456 14% Miami 128 JPA Health Communications $9,116,600 $7,313,379 25% 40 32 25% $227,915 $228,543 0% Washington, DC 129 HSE Cake $9,081,850 $9,093,980 0% 65 74 -12% $139,721 $122,892 14% London 130 LaForce $9,000,000 - - 75 - - $120,000 - - New York 131 Camargue $8,913,380 $8,935,907 0% 72 69 4% $123,797 $129,506 -4% London 132 Good Relations $8,709,088 $9,358,393 -7% 60 56 7% $145,151 $167,114 -13% London 133 Quinn $8,523,350 $7,337,887 16% 63 58 9% $135,291 $126,515 7% New York 134 Frank Public Relations Limited $8,480,104 $10,314,571 -18% 54 71 -24% $157,039 $145,276 8% London 135 Salt $8,315,117 $9,080,196 -8% 45 44 2% $184,780 $206,368 -10% London 136 Marco de Comunicación $8,145,643 $6,665,469 22% 97 79 23% $83,976 $84,373 0% Madrid 137 360PR+ $8,079,022 $7,504,871 8% 46 48 -4% $175,631 $156,351 12% Boston 138 AMI Communications $8,024,749 $9,816,826 -18% 100 106 -6% $80,247 $92,612 -13% Prague 139 C+C $8,002,057 $6,502,467 23% 45 40 13% $177,823 $162,562 9% Seattle 140 Citypress $7,998,048 $7,750,516 3% 72 70 3% $111,084 $110,722 0% Manchester 141 RMA Comunicação $7,931,914 $7,021,276 13% 103 85 21% $77,009 $82,603 -7% Sao Paulo 142 PHA Media $7,902,764 $8,154,014 -3% 74 65 14% $106,794 $125,446 -15% London 143 W Communications $7,902,465 $6,207,777 27% 91 53 72% $86,840 $117,128 -26% London 144 MP&F Public Relations $7,845,354 $6,806,534 15% 63 60 5% $124,529 $113,442 10% Nashville 145 Performance Communications $7,680,542 $6,549,677 17% 42 34 24% $182,870 $192,638 -5% Kingston upon Thames 146 Octopus Group $7,590,800 $7,296,956 4% 58 65 -11% $130,876 $112,261 17% London 147 Dodge Communications $7,578,042 $7,609,561 0% 42 50 -16% $180,430 $152,191 19% Alpharetta 148 Lou Hammond Group $7,573,744 $6,574,617 15% 40 40 0% $189,344 $164,365 15% New York 149 Greentarget Global Group $7,447,000 $6,835,000 9% 33 32 3% $225,667 $213,594 6% Chicago 150 Iris Culture $7,253,596 $6,505,344 12% 54 46 17% $134,326 $141,421 -5% London 151 JeffreyGroup $7,213,840 $7,408,281 -3% 122 125 -2% $59,130 $59,266 0% Miami Beach 152 Cicero Group $7,197,405 $7,136,378 1% 54 52 4% $133,285 $137,238 -3% London 153 Smarts Communicate $7,112,874 $5,984,985 19% 69 48 44% $103,085 $124,687 -17% Holywood 154 Fink & Fuchs $7,108,224 $6,546,640 9% 77 70 10% $92,315 $93,523 -1% Wiesbaden 155 Mischief PR $7,079,777 $7,377,587 -4% 70 70 0% $101,140 $105,394 -4% London 156 Sachs Media Group $6,869,500 $5,468,382 26% 31 28 11% $221,597 $195,299 13% Tallahassee 157 EMG $6,659,200 $5,505,520 21% 46 44 5% $144,765 $125,125 16% Bergen op Zoom 158 LDWWgroup $6,607,757 $6,596,362 0% 18 15 20% $367,098 $439,757 -17% Dallas 159 Moore Communications Group $6,542,410 $5,737,878 14% 42 39 8% $155,772 $147,125 6% Tallahassee 160 Pierpont Communications $6,528,763 $6,991,677 -7% 31 36 -14% $210,605 $194,213 8% Houston 161 Media Zoo $6,506,400 $5,502,240 18% 55 50 10% $118,298 $110,045 8% London 162 Saxum $6,460,846 $5,431,758 19% 36 36 0% $179,468 $150,882 19% Oklahoma City 163 Speed Communications $6,446,181 $7,259,900 -11% 71 75 -5% $90,791 $96,799 -6% Bristol 164 The Diplomat Group $6,427,035 $6,982,810 -8% 44 45 -2% $146,069 $155,174 -6% Stockholm 165 Camron Public Relations $6,424,250 $5,486,137 17% 53 41 29% $121,212 $133,808 -9% London 166 Headland Consultancy $6,383,929 $5,720,499 12% 40 33 21% $159,598 $173,348 -8% London 167 Hope&Glory PR $6,232,527 $5,050,226 23% 58 39 49% $107,457 $129,493 -17% London 168 Aspectus $6,217,480 $6,072,531 2% 52 47 11% $119,567 $129,203 -7% London 169 Public Communications $6,150,712 $5,724,039 7% 46 48 -4% $133,711 $119,251 12% Chicago 170 Another Company $6,100,000 $5,200,000 17% 90 65 38% $67,778 $80,000 -15% Mexico 171 Cerrell Associates $6,098,178 $5,948,056 3% 27 25 8% $225,858 $237,922 -5% Los Angeles 172 Operate A/S $6,055,011 $5,769,539 5% 51 41 24% $118,726 $140,720 -16% Copenhagen 173 Eulogy $6,025,826 $6,235,872 -3% 51 45 13% $118,153 $138,575 -15% London 174 Klenk & Hoursch $5,797,018 $5,392,312 8% 48 48 0% $120,771 $112,340 8% Frankfurt 175 Berkeley Public Relations International $5,764,942 $6,327,576 -9% 63 63 0% $91,507 $100,438 -9% Reading 176 Tunheim $5,757,017 $5,120,195 12% 29 26 12% $198,518 $196,931 1% Minneapolis 177 Seven Hills $5,748,213 $6,046,389 -5% 46 45 2% $124,961 $134,364 -7% London 178 London Communications Agency $5,650,044 $5,399,908 5% 34 30 13% $166,178 $179,997 -8% London 179 Incisive Health $5,571,105 $4,617,296 21% 25 20 25% $222,844 $230,865 -3% London 180 Evercom $5,508,320 $4,020,081 37% 65 45 44% $84,743 $89,335 -5% Madrid 181 Harvard $5,489,875 $4,802,205 14% 44 32 38% $124,770 $150,069 -17% London 182 Vault Communications $5,477,700 $4,398,000 25% 30 24 25% $182,590 $183,250 0% Plymouth Meeting 183 Freshwater UK $5,453,076 $5,379,496 1% 55 42 31% $99,147 $128,083 -23% Cardiff 184 Threepipe $5,443,688 $4,632,580 18% 67 50 34% $81,249 $92,652 -12% London 185 Clarion Communications $5,422,000 $6,113,600 -11% 50 50 0% $108,440 $122,272 -11% London 186 Singer Associates $5,364,538 $4,736,816 13% 16 18 -11% $335,284 $263,156 27% San Francisco 187 Nelson Bostock Unlimited $5,357,776 - - 35 0 - $153,079 - - London 188 Cirkle $5,357,000 $5,686,649 -6% 46 42 10% $116,457 $135,396 -14% Beaconsfield 189 Remarkable Group $5,281,028 $5,482,371 -4% 41 45 -9% $128,806 $121,024 6% Winchester 190 Shine Communications $5,265,754 $4,522,745 16% 39 32 22% $135,019 $141,336 -4% London 191 90TEN $5,195,357 $3,568,272 46% 31 24 29% $167,592 $148,678 13% London 192 Talk PR $5,195,241 $5,763,596 -10% 50 47 6% $103,905 $122,630 -15% London 193 MadanoPartnership $4,894,858 $4,621,044 6% 27 27 0% $181,291 $171,150 6% London 194 Splendid Communications $4,850,119 $4,947,588 -2% 45 44 2% $107,780 $112,445 -4% London 195 NJF $4,816,600 $4,028,638 20% 48 26 85% $100,346 $154,948 -35% New York 196 Cooperkatz & Co. $4,748,633 $5,581,445 -15% 30 35 -14% $158,288 $159,470 -1% New York 197 Luchford APM $4,676,676 $5,281,652 -11% 46 45 2% $101,667 $117,370 -13% London 198 Pitch $4,537,536 - - 38 - - $119,409 - - London 199 Redder Advertising $4,500,000 $4,000,000 13% 45 50 -10% $100,000 $80,000 25% Ho Chi Minh City 200 Imagem Corporativa $4,378,597 $4,609,299 -5% 82 87 -6% $53,398 $52,980 1% Sao Paulo 201 Tact Intelligence-Conseil $4,373,843 $4,088,931 7% 40 34 18% $109,346 $120,263 -9% Montreal 202 North 6th Agency $4,360,000 $3,430,000 27% 35 28 25% $124,571 $122,500 2% New York 203 Willoughby Public Relations $4,342,534 $4,242,172 2% 50 43 17% $86,851 $98,885 -12% Birmingham 204 Fever $4,321,017 - - 34 - - $127,089 - - London 205 PLMR $4,320,157 $4,854,934 -11% 32 29 10% $135,005 $167,412 -19% London 206 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $4,297,501 $3,062,118 40% 20 1,921 -99% $214,875 $1,594 13380% San Diego 207 Cap et Cime PR $4,273,206 $5,769,303 -26% 24 26 -8% $178,050 $221,896 -20% Paris 208 CCgroup $4,147,922 $3,535,189 17% 25 24 4% $165,917 $147,300 13% London 209 Linhart Public Relations $4,143,733 $4,724,824 -12% 20 26 -23% $207,187 $181,724 14% Denver 210 Cow $4,080,055 $4,019,692 2% 1 1 0% $4,080,055 $4,019,692 2% London 211 Eskenzi PR $4,000,212 $3,537,896 13% 27 22 23% $148,156 $160,813 -8% Barnet 212 HBI Helga Bailey $3,985,920 $3,440,648 16% 24 22 9% $166,080 $156,393 6% Munich 213 Touchdown PR $3,861,914 $3,445,766 12% 36 33 9% $107,275 $104,417 3% Farnham 214 Trevelino/Keller $3,830,000 $2,876,746 33% 24 22 9% $159,583 $130,761 22% Atlanta 215 The Whiteoaks Consultancy $3,828,698 $3,825,391 0% 29 29 0% $132,024 $131,910 0% Farnham 216 Intermarket $3,825,000 $3,725,000 3% 20 18 11% $191,250 $206,944 -8% New York 217 JTA $3,805,275 $3,428,559 11% 18 16 13% $211,404 $214,285 -1% Tunbridge Wells 218 Whyte Corporate Affairs $3,725,728 $3,383,170 10% 23 21 10% $161,988 $161,103 1% Brussels 219 Schwartz Public Relations $3,653,760 $3,328,800 10% 21 21 0% $173,989 $158,514 10% Munich 220 R/P Marketing Public Relations $3,520,156 $3,094,992 14% 25 24 4% $140,806 $128,958 9% Holland 221 Taylor Herring $3,474,456 $2,947,481 18% 20 20 0% $173,723 $147,374 18% London 222 Westbourne Comms Company $3,460,968 $3,803,786 -9% 20 23 -13% $173,048 $165,382 5% London 223 Firstlight PR $3,434,837 $3,091,816 11% 29 25 16% $118,443 $123,673 -4% London 224 FWD Consulting $3,390,529 $2,934,528 16% 15 16 -6% $226,035 $183,408 23% London 225 Rostrum $3,390,011 $3,273,067 4% 23 17 35% $147,392 $192,533 -23% London 226 Ink Public Relations $3,383,292 $2,600,000 30% 28 21 33% $120,832 $123,810 -2% Austin 227 Brazen $3,347,138 $3,393,048 -1% 40 37 8% $83,678 $91,704 -9% Manchester 228 Monet + Associés $3,344,851 $2,558,738 31% 30 20 50% $111,495 $127,937 -13% Paris 229 The Eon Group $3,340,000 $3,244,444 3% 110 104 6% $30,364 $31,197 -3% Makati 230 Fiona Hutton & Associates $3,339,558 $2,990,440 12% 12 10 20% $278,297 $299,044 -7% Studio City 231 JMW $3,321,600 $3,328,800 0% 22 23 -4% $150,982 $144,730 4% Stockholm 232 Finn $3,316,609 $3,558,329 -7% 31 27 15% $106,987 $131,790 -19% Leeds 233 William Murray Communications $3,285,900 $3,673,583 -11% 22 19 16% $149,359 $193,346 -23% Croydon 234 Clarity PR $3,259,330 $2,486,726 31% 26 23 13% $125,359 $108,119 16% London 235 Standing Partnership $3,230,123 $3,414,265 -5% 19 20 -5% $170,006 $170,713 0% St. Louis 236 Man Bites Dog $3,177,777 $3,061,691 4% 23 23 0% $138,164 $133,117 4% Brighton 237 Red Lorry Yellow Lorry $3,172,197 $3,127,106 1% 33 24 38% $96,127 $130,296 -26% London 238 Kaizo $3,152,386 $2,650,192 19% 25 19 32% $126,095 $139,484 -10% London 239 Ballou PR $3,119,143 $2,691,899 16% 30 20 50% $103,971 $134,595 -23% London 240 Multiply $3,117,000 $2,761,000 13% 24 24 0% $129,875 $115,042 13% Washington, DC 241 Richmond Towers Communications $3,104,407 $3,237,151 -4% 27 25 8% $114,978 $129,486 -11% London 242 Fish Consulting $3,100,000 $2,900,000 7% 22 18 22% $140,909 $161,111 -13% Hollywood 243 Beehive Strategic Communication $3,034,793 $4,071,785 -25% 14 12 17% $216,771 $339,315 -36% Saint Paul 244 Intrepid $3,004,146 $3,029,014 -1% 16 17 -6% $187,759 $178,177 5% Salt Lake City 245 Jones PR $3,003,500 $2,203,020 36% 19 19 0% $158,079 $115,948 36% Oklahoma City 246 Westbound Communications $2,950,000 $3,000,122 -2% 14 15 -7% $210,714 $200,008 5% Orange 247 The Outside Organisation $2,899,143 $2,334,336 24% 20 21 -5% $144,957 $111,159 30% London 248 SE10 $2,878,463 $2,846,342 1% 23 19 21% $125,151 $149,807 -16% London 249 Lucre $2,849,444 $3,093,885 -8% 26 25 4% $109,594 $123,755 -11% Leeds 250 Wyatt International $2,801,453 $2,737,387 2% 16 17 -6% $175,091 $161,023 9% Birmingham 251 Say Communications $2,783,332 $2,436,835 14% 18 18 0% $154,630 $135,380 14% Wimbledon 252 Schwartz Media Strategies $2,750,000 $2,520,000 9% 16 15 7% $171,875 $168,000 2% Miami 253 Manifest $2,742,394 $2,569,285 7% 31 33 -6% $88,464 $77,857 14% London 254 Rice Communications Pte $2,734,321 $2,521,418 8% 31 25 24% $88,204 $100,857 -13% Singapore 255 Schneider Associates $2,699,331 $2,879,297 -6% 15 11 36% $179,955 $261,754 -31% Boston 256 JMPR Public Relations $2,686,438 $2,457,333 9% 17 17 0% $158,026 $144,549 9% Woodland Hills 257 IW Group $2,636,000 $2,251,000 17% 52 59 -12% $50,692 $38,153 33% West Hollywood 258 Concept Public Relations India $2,609,440 $2,529,391 3% 235 210 12% $11,104 $12,045 -8% Mumbai 259 Bottle $2,602,560 $2,694,986 -3% 24 22 9% $108,440 $122,499 -11% Oxford 260 Propeller Group $2,531,236 $2,494,373 1% 20 18 11% $126,562 $138,576 -9% London 261 Chameleon $2,462,411 $2,569,309 -4% 17 15 13% $144,848 $171,287 -15% London 262 3x1 Group $2,403,330 $3,050,686 -21% 21 25 -16% $114,444 $122,027 -6% Glasgow 263 Babel PR $2,318,996 $2,553,812 -9% 15 18 -17% $154,600 $141,878 9% London 264 Spark Communications $2,264,921 $2,022,160 12% 18 15 20% $125,829 $134,811 -7% London 265 AD Communications $2,263,493 $2,122,978 7% 23 23 0% $98,413 $92,303 7% Esher Surrey 266 O'Malley Hansen Communications $2,223,000 $1,730,000 28% 22 15 47% $101,045 $115,333 -12% Chicago 267 Stir Public Relations . $2,195,815 $2,104,602 4% 19 16 19% $115,569 $131,538 -12% London 268 Focus Media $2,178,662 $1,925,453 13% 22 18 22% $99,030 $106,970 -7% Goshen 269 GingerMay PR $2,176,167 $1,622,458 34% 23 17 35% $94,616 $95,439 -1% Tunbridge Wells 270 Dynamo Communications $2,175,096 $2,173,590 0% 23 21 10% $94,569 $103,504 -9% London 271 Third City $2,166,635 $2,262,183 -4% 28 27 4% $77,380 $83,785 -8% London 272 Landis Communications $2,113,000 $2,029,000 4% 20 20 0% $105,650 $101,450 4% San Francisco 273 The PR Office $2,078,944 $2,254,561 -8% 15 16 -6% $138,596 $140,910 -2% London 274 Atmosphere Communications $2,077,000 $2,440,000 -15% 40 38 5% $51,925 $64,211 -19% Cape Town 275 Midas Public Relations $2,074,232 $2,102,039 -1% 21 25 -16% $98,773 $84,082 17% London 276 TopLine Comms $2,073,728 $1,830,378 13% 21 19 11% $98,749 $96,336 3% London 277 The PR Network $2,035,419 $1,911,807 6% 6 6 0% $339,236 $318,634 6% London 278 PR Agency One $2,033,250 $1,711,808 19% 23 16 44% $88,402 $106,988 -17% Manchester 279 Hollywood Public Relations $2,027,993 $1,229,994 65% 11 11 0% $184,363 $111,818 65% Plymouth 280 Perry Communications Group $2,019,615 $1,674,250 21% 10 10 0% $201,962 $167,425 21% Sacramento 281 THRSXTY $1,976,461 $1,489,177 33% 14 14 0% $141,176 $106,370 33% London 282 Blue $1,968,056 $1,826,391 8% 19 15 27% $103,582 $121,759 -15% Oxford 283 Storm Communications $1,954,521 $1,731,818 13% 22 23 -4% $88,842 $75,296 18% London 284 JPES Partners $1,947,854 $2,129,061 -9% 11 10 10% $177,078 $212,906 -17% London 285 Florence Gillier & Associes $1,926,528 $2,376,763 -19% 13 14 -7% $148,194 $169,769 -13% Suresnes 286 Influential Agency $1,916,741 $1,909,591 0% 24 20 20% $79,864 $95,480 -16% Liverpool 287 Marlin PR $1,888,763 $2,506,701 -25% 20 22 -9% $94,438 $113,941 -17% London 288 ZPR $1,882,453 $2,127,195 -12% 23 17 35% $81,846 $125,129 -35% London 289 Clifford French $1,864,668 $1,662,201 12% 14 12 17% $133,191 $138,517 -4% London 290 Field Consulting $1,801,460 $1,597,178 13% 10 9 11% $180,146 $177,464 2% London 291 M/C/C $1,800,000 $1,800,000 0% 30 30 0% $60,000 $60,000 0% Dallas 292 Maverick $1,778,872 $1,955,010 -9% 80 80 0% $22,236 $24,438 -9% Jakarta 293 Ahjo Communications Oy $1,707,875 $1,729,014 -1% 20 14 43% $85,394 $123,501 -31% Helsinki 294 The Ideas Network $1,674,780 $1,702,732 -2% 14 14 0% $119,627 $121,624 -2% London 295 Intelligent Conversation $1,663,506 $1,484,322 12% 14 10 40% $118,822 $148,432 -20% Manchester 296 Rooster PR $1,636,735 $1,574,862 4% 18 16 13% $90,930 $98,429 -8% London 297 Arenalia Comunicacion & Eventos $1,628,112 $1,318,939 23% 24 21 14% $67,838 $62,807 8% Barcelona 298 Liquid $1,626,609 $1,685,529 -3% 15 14 7% $108,441 $120,395 -10% Birmingham 299 Ranieri $1,626,600 $1,375,560 18% 18 15 20% $90,367 $91,704 -1% London 300 Fleet Street Communications $1,620,259 $1,552,532 4% 18 16 13% $90,014 $97,033 -7% London 301 Roberts Communications $1,616,380 $1,593,347 1% 14 13 8% $115,456 $122,565 -6% Rochester 302 Smoking Gun PR $1,604,870 $1,813,954 -12% 15 18 -17% $106,991 $100,775 6% Manchester 303 Yellow Jersey PR $1,596,588 $1,702,465 -6% 13 6 117% $122,814 $283,744 -57% London 304 Capella $1,577,744 $1,420,686 11% 15 12 25% $105,183 $118,391 -11% London 305 CenterTable $1,553,796 - - 15 - - $103,586 - - Denver 306 Hatch Commun $1,519,216 $1,229,289 24% 16 12 33% $94,951 $102,441 -7% Leeds 307 Fox Agency $1,491,186 $1,615,465 -8% 16 13 23% $93,199 $124,267 -25% Leeds 308 Focus PR $1,485,253 $1,441,335 3% 16 17 -6% $92,828 $84,784 9% London 309 Lodestone Communications $1,318,278 $1,271,267 4% 9 8 13% $146,475 $158,908 -8% London 310 Tank $1,291,466 $1,075,055 20% 16 15 7% $80,717 $71,670 13% Nottingham 311 Oracle Group $1,286,370 $1,189,263 8% 19 13 46% $67,704 $91,482 -26% Epsom 312 Acceleris $1,258,837 $1,623,161 -22% 15 16 -6% $83,922 $101,448 -17% Harrogate 313 Umpf $1,235,029 $1,306,134 -5% 9 8 13% $137,225 $163,267 -16% Leeds 314 Iseepr $1,217,105 $1,301,148 -6% 13 11 18% $93,623 $118,286 -21% Leeds 315 Int/Ext Communications $1,198,655 $1,093,100 10% 8 7 14% $149,832 $156,157 -4% Basel 316 Karbo Communications $1,197,464 $704,925 70% 14 10 40% $85,533 $70,493 21% San Francisco 317 Stand Agency $1,194,312 $1,206,759 -1% 20 18 11% $59,716 $67,042 -11% London 318 Lotus $1,175,178 $1,201,588 -2% 14 14 0% $83,941 $85,828 -2% London 319 The Garrity Group $1,148,664 $2,475,079 -54% 6 6 0% $191,444 $412,513 -54% Albuquerque 320 The Honey Partnership $1,143,187 $889,667 28% 24 26 -8% $47,633 $34,218 39% Reading 321 KCD PR $1,085,000 $1,099,500 -1% 9 8 13% $120,556 $137,438 -12% San Diego 322 Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting $1,050,000 $780,000 35% 13 11 18% $80,769 $70,909 14% Mumbai 323 Wells Haslem Strategic Public Affairs $1,047,669 $1,065,169 -2% 6 6 0% $168,979 $171,801 -2% Sydney 324 INR $1,043,478 $1,015,434 3% 23 21 10% $45,369 $48,354 -6% Seoul 325 Multi Communications $1,014,368 $1,083,538 -6% 32 32 0% $31,699 $33,861 -6% Warsaw 326 DTW $987,556 $991,656 0% 14 13 8% $70,540 $76,281 -8% Guisborough 327 Jargon PR $981,463 $858,172 14% 9 8 13% $109,051 $107,271 2% Hook 328 Gootenberg $966,143 $968,681 0% 8 8 0% $120,768 $121,085 0% Paris 329 PRHub $956,555 $840,000 14% 60 46 30% $15,943 $18,261 -13% Bengaluru 330 Bianchi Public Relations $950,044 $906,980 5% 6 6 0% $172,735 $164,905 5% Troy 331 Target Public Relations $904,613 $758,065 19% 11 10 10% $82,238 $75,807 8% Cheltenham 332 Tin Man $894,677 $708,462 26% 13 7 86% $68,821 $101,209 -32% London 333 Context Public Relations $884,057 $971,543 -9% 10 9 11% $88,406 $107,949 -18% Macclesfield 334 WordWrite Communications $833,600 $694,375 20% 8 7 14% $104,200 $99,196 5% Pittsburgh 335 Muckle Media $810,589 $788,980 3% 12 11 9% $67,549 $71,725 -6% Edinburgh 336 Wisse Kommunikatie $808,256 $793,364 2% 12 13 -8% $67,355 $61,028 10% Arnhem 337 Kalaapa $775,040 $776,720 0% 5 5 0% $155,008 $155,344 0% Argenteuil 338 Alfred $767,502 $638,397 20% 8 8 0% $95,938 $79,800 20% London 339 CommsCo $713,923 $555,280 29% 8 6 33% $89,240 $92,547 -4% London 340 Genesis PR $705,977 $792,987 -11% 13 10 30% $54,306 $79,299 -32% Ipswich 341 TransMedia Group $696,000 $1,007,231 -31% 13 5 160% $53,538 $201,446 -73% Boca Raton 342 Communications Office Colic, Laco & Partners $693,454 $662,312 5% 9 8 13% $77,050 $82,789 -7% Zagreb 343 Fanclub PR $692,110 $594,398 16% 7 6 17% $98,873 $99,066 0% London 344 Simulations Public Affairs Management Services Pvt $657,984 $451,771 46% 11 11 0% $59,817 $41,070 46% Ahmedabad 345 Rantau PR $575,270 $428,551 34% 16 14 14% $35,954 $30,611 17% Petaling Jaya 346 Free Communication $520,384 $466,032 12% 16 15 7% $32,524 $31,069 5% Bucharest 347 Comm:unications, Agentur für PR, Events & Marketing $498,240 $446,059 12% 5 5 0% $99,648 $89,212 12% Wien 348 PublicCity PR $430,000 $405,000 6% 3 3 0% $143,333 $135,000 6% Southfield 349 InstiCom $392,046 $314,234 25% 2 3 -33% $196,023 $104,745 87% Brussels 350 Dextera Comunicacion $388,950 $678,618 -43% 9 10 -10% $43,217 $67,862 -36% Mexico City 351 Nobiletec FinTech Consultancy $300,000 $70,000 329% 10 5 100% $30,000 $14,000 114% Sao Paulo 352 Probako Communications $225,149 $235,115 -4% 10 9 11% $22,515 $26,124 -14% Budapest Rank Agency Name 2016 US Revenue 2015 US Revenue % Change 2016 US Staff 2015 US Staff Change % Revenue Per Employee 2016 Revenue Per Employee 2015 Change % HQ 1 Edelman $532,900,000 $523,065,000 2% 2,625 2,751 -5% $203,010 $190,136 7% Chicago 2 Weber Shandwick $509,000,000 $459,000,000 11% 2,860 2,600 10% $177,972 $176,538 1% New York 3 FleishmanHillard $440,000,000 $420,000,000 5% 1,750 1,750 0% $251,429 $240,000 5% St. Louis 4 Ketchum $360,000,000 $350,000,000 3% 1,735 1,675 4% $207,493 $208,955 -1% New York 5 Burson-Marsteller $232,000,000 $235,000,000 -1% 930 930 0% $249,462 $252,688 -1% New York 6 MSLGroup $175,000,000 $175,000,000 0% 565 625 -10% $309,735 $280,000 11% Paris 7 Hill+Knowlton Strategies $152,000,000 $145,000,000 5% 660 650 2% $230,303 $223,077 3% New York 8 ICF/ICF Olson $131,707,108 $120,277,211 10% 686 602 14% $191,993 $199,796 -4% Fairfax 9 Golin $126,000,000 $120,000,000 5% 725 680 7% $173,793 $176,471 -2% Chicago 10 Ogilvy $125,000,000 $120,000,000 4% 472 460 3% $264,831 $260,870 2% New York 11 W2O Group $113,511,155 $85,695,887 32% 432 392 10% $262,757 $218,612 20% San Francisco 12 Porter Novelli $110,000,000 $110,000,000 0% 510 510 0% $215,686 $215,686 0% New York 13 Brunswick $109,117,750 $100,000,000 9% 254 220 15% $429,597 $454,545 -5% London 14 Cohn & Wolfe $103,000,000 $90,000,000 14% 670 600 12% $153,731 $150,000 2% New York 15 WE $83,787,000 $80,044,000 5% 477 464 3% $175,654 $172,509 2% Bellevue 16 inVentiv Health PR Group $77,150,000 $75,000,000 3% 277 262 6% $278,520 $286,260 -3% New York 17 FTI Consulting $76,500,000 $76,000,000 1% 260 239 9% $294,231 $317,992 -7% New York 18 Finn Partners $73,217,440 $66,500,000 10% 448 436 3% $163,432 $152,523 7% New York 19 APCO Worldwide $66,474,900 $66,152,400 0% 249 265 -6% $266,967 $249,632 7% Washington, DC 20 PMK-BNC $64,000,000 $64,000,000 0% 271 298 -9% $236,162 $214,765 10% Los Angeles 21 ICR $56,650,971 $56,208,757 1% 157 153 3% $360,834 $367,377 -2% New York 22 MWWPR $54,000,000 $54,000,000 0% 179 203 -12% $301,676 $266,010 13% New York 23 DKC $50,800,000 $46,950,000 8% 238 239 0% $213,445 $196,444 9% New York 24 Marina Maher Communications $50,000,000 $45,000,000 11% 165 155 6% $303,030 $290,323 4% New York 25 Allison+Partners $41,800,000 $39,200,000 7% 213 225 -5% $196,244 $174,222 13% San Francisco 26 Zeno Group $41,394,945 $35,420,631 17% 212 176 20% $195,259 $201,254 -3% New York 27 Ruder Finn $39,500,000 $43,200,000 -9% 223 242 -8% $177,130 $178,512 -1% New York 28 Padilla $39,473,297 $34,813,666 13% 248 205 21% $159,167 $169,823 -6% Minneapolis 29 Finsbury $37,000,000 $37,000,000 0% 106 98 8% $349,057 $377,551 -8% London 30 Newlink $32,000,000 $40,000,000 -20% 90 90 0% $355,556 $444,444 -20% Miami 31 Prosek Partners $29,096,000 $22,870,000 27% 114 93 23% $255,228 $245,914 4% New York 32 Text100 $28,867,427 $26,661,491 8% 149 141 6% $193,741 $189,089 2% New York 33 M Booth $28,844,191 $25,546,472 13% 150 141 6% $192,295 $181,181 6% New York 34 Carmichael Lynch Relate $28,000,000 $19,500,000 44% 85 70 21% $329,412 $278,571 18% Minneapolis 35 Coyne Public Relations $26,000,000 $21,000,000 24% 159 190 -16% $163,522 $110,526 48% Parsippany 36 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) $24,703,000 $21,688,000 14% 58 58 0% $425,914 $373,931 14% Beijing 37 Fahlgren Mortine $24,440,092 $20,554,236 19% 119 119 0% $205,379 $172,725 19% Columbus 38 5W Public Relations $24,311,212 $21,467,473 13% 138 133 4% $176,168 $161,410 9% New York 39 G&S Business Communications $24,228,511 $25,012,724 -3% 135 142 -5% $179,470 $176,146 2% New York 40 Res Publica Consulting Group $23,900,000 $2,816,411 749% 133 16 731% $179,699 $176,026 2% Montreal 41 French|West|Vaughan $23,371,021 $21,166,208 10% 103 96 7% $226,903 $220,481 3% Raleigh 42 DeVries Global $23,000,000 $23,000,000 0% 100 100 0% $230,000 $230,000 0% New York 43 Taylor $22,900,000 $22,380,000 2% 112 105 7% $204,464 $213,143 -4% New York 44 Racepoint Global $22,835,585 $20,996,911 9% 127 123 3% $179,808 $170,707 5% Boston 45 Hunter Public Relations $22,750,000 $20,500,000 11% 117 108 8% $194,444 $189,815 2% New York 46 Steinreich Communications Group $22,247,106 $15,752,811 41% 58 46 26% $383,571 $342,452 12% New York 47 Jackson Spalding $20,998,755 $18,174,951 16% 133 123 8% $157,885 $147,764 7% Atlanta 48 Grayling $20,457,206 $29,945,000 -32% 195 237 -18% $104,909 $126,350 -17% London 49 Spectrum $20,000,000 $14,840,000 35% 78 67 16% $256,410 $221,493 16% Washington, DC 50 Peppercomm $18,877,612 $18,790,052 0% 86 90 -4% $219,507 $208,778 5% New York 51 Imagination $18,600,000 $15,488,378 20% 99 92 8% $187,879 $168,352 12% Chicago 52 LaunchSquad $17,409,000 $16,221,000 7% 122 111 10% $142,697 $146,135 -2% San Francisco 53 Havas Formula $17,030,177 $14,356,219 19% 118 110 7% $144,324 $130,511 11% New York 54 Mitchell Communications $16,700,000 $15,992,972 4% 73 79 -8% $228,767 $202,443 13% Fayetteville, AR 55 Pan Communications $15,605,800 $13,156,519 19% 98 94 4% $159,243 $139,963 14% Boston 56 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) $15,596,279 $6,323,260 147% 94 47 100% $165,918 $134,537 23% London 57 Cooney/Waters Group $15,164,000 $14,020,725 8% 46 46 0% $329,652 $304,798 8% New York 58 Imre $15,090,000 $14,600,000 3% 85 85 0% $177,529 $171,765 3% Sparks 59 Bader Rutter $15,068,250 $13,575,000 11% 85 77 10% $177,274 $176,299 1% Brookfield, WI 60 Eric Mower + Associates $14,612,728 $11,945,100 22% 51 76 -33% $286,524 $157,172 82% Syracuse 61 Spark $14,021,737 $14,007,456 0% 55 53 4% $254,941 $264,292 -4% San Francisco 62 Crosby $13,495,411 $9,985,929 35% 68 50 36% $198,462 $199,719 -1% Annapolis 63 Hotwire PR $13,247,420 $3,137,558 - 70 17 - $189,249 - - London 64 Makovsky $13,141,000 $14,650,000 -10% 56 60 -7% $234,661 $244,167 -4% New York 65 Exponent PR $12,520,000 $11,800,000 6% 54 38 42% $231,852 $310,526 -25% Minneapolis 66 RF Binder Partners $12,500,000 $12,554,218 0% 61 68 -10% $204,918 $184,621 11% New York 67 Current Marketing $12,012,000 $10,535,000 14% 55 50 10% $218,400 $210,700 4% Chicago 68 Merritt Group $11,805,901 $11,113,958 6% 57 53 8% $207,121 $209,697 -1% McLean 69 Rasky Partners $11,041,927 $14,126,430 -22% 44 51 -14% $250,953 $276,989 -9% Boston 70 Bateman Group $10,482,117 $8,600,000 22% 53 55 -4% $197,776 $156,364 26% San Francisco 71 Method Communications $10,141,885 $9,734,260 4% 59 66 -11% $171,896 $147,489 17% Salt Lake City 72 Englander Knabe & Allen $10,100,000 $9,500,000 6% 21 21 0% $480,952 $452,381 6% Los Angeles 73 Bliss Integrated Communication $9,988,000 $9,361,000 7% 48 49 -2% $208,083 $191,041 9% New York 74 PRR $9,782,849 $9,081,986 8% 96 85 13% $101,905 $106,847 -5% Seattle 75 Rbb Communications $9,241,425 $7,605,890 22% 51 48 6% $181,204 $158,456 14% Miami 76 LaForce $9,000,000 - - 75 - - $120,000 - - New York 77 Kwittken $8,601,467 $7,629,290 13% 47 40 18% $183,010 $190,732 -4% New York 78 Quinn $8,523,350 $7,337,887 16% 63 58 9% $135,291 $126,515 7% New York 79 360PR+ $8,079,022 $7,504,871 8% 46 48 -4% $175,631 $156,351 12% Boston 80 C+C $8,002,057 $6,502,467 23% 45 40 13% $177,823 $162,562 9% Seattle 81 MP&F Public Relations $7,845,354 $6,806,534 15% 63 60 5% $124,529 $113,442 10% Nashville 82 Dodge Communications $7,578,042 $7,609,561 0% 42 50 -16% $180,430 $152,191 19% Alpharetta 83 Lou Hammond Group $7,573,744 $6,574,617 15% 40 40 0% $189,344 $164,365 15% New York 84 JPA Health Communications $7,525,594 $6,068,827 24% 33 28 18% $228,048 $216,744 5% Washington, DC 85 Greentarget Global Group $7,447,000 $6,835,000 9% 33 32 3% $225,667 $213,594 6% Chicago 86 Sachs Media Group $6,869,500 $5,468,382 26% 31 28 - - - - Tallahassee 87 LDWWgroup $6,607,757 $6,596,362 0% 18 15 20% $367,098 $439,757 -17% Dallas 88 Moore Communications Group $6,542,410 $5,737,878 14% 42 39 8% $155,772 $147,125 6% Tallahassee 89 Pierpont Communications $6,528,763 $6,991,677 -7% 31 36 -14% $210,605 $194,213 8% Houston 90 Saxum $6,460,846 $5,431,758 19% 36 36 0% $179,468 $150,882 19% Oklahoma City 91 Public Communications $6,150,712 $5,724,039 7% 46 48 -4% $133,711 $119,251 12% Chicago 92 Sunny Side Up $6,136,756 $5,802,687 6% 124 87 43% $49,490 $66,698 -26% Shibuya 93 Cerrell Associates $6,098,178 $5,948,056 3% 27 25 8% $225,858 $237,922 -5% Los Angeles 94 Tunheim $5,757,017 $5,120,195 12% 29 26 12% $198,518 $196,931 1% Minneapolis 95 Freud Communications $5,580,000 - - 23 - - $242,609 - - London 96 Vault Communications $5,477,700 $4,398,000 25% 30 24 25% $182,590 $183,250 0% Plymouth Meeting 97 Singer Associates $5,364,538 $4,736,816 13% 16 18 -11% $335,284 $263,156 27% San Francisco 98 NJF $4,816,600 $4,028,638 20% 48 26 85% $100,346 $154,948 -35% New York 99 Cooperkatz & Co. $4,748,633 $5,581,445 -15% 30 35 -14% $158,288 $159,470 -1% New York 100 JeffreyGroup $4,436,077 $3,950,036 12% 13 10 30% $341,237 $395,004 -14% Miami Beach 101 North 6th Agency $4,360,000 $3,430,000 27% 35 28 25% $124,571 $122,500 2% New York 102 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $4,297,501 $3,062,118 40% 20 19 5% $214,875 $161,164 33% San Diego 103 Linhart Public Relations $4,143,733 $4,724,824 -12% 20 26 -23% $207,187 $181,724 14% Denver 104 Purple PR $4,143,173 $2,267,637 83% 38 17 124% $109,031 $133,390 -18% London 105 Exposure $4,118,630 $4,008,820 3% 23 22 5% $179,071 $182,219 -2% London 106 Trevelino/Keller $3,830,000 $2,876,746 33% 24 22 9% $159,583 $130,761 22% Atlanta 107 Intermarket $3,825,000 $3,725,000 3% 20 18 11% $191,250 $206,944 -8% New York 108 R/P Marketing Public Relations $3,520,156 $3,094,992 14% 25 24 4% $140,806 $128,958 9% Holland 109 Ink Public Relations $3,383,292 $2,600,000 30% 28 21 33% $120,832 $123,810 -2% Austin 110 Fiona Hutton & Associates $3,339,558 $2,990,440 12% 12 10 20% $278,297 $299,044 -7% Studio City 111 Standing Partnership $3,230,123 $3,414,265 -5% 19 20 -5% $170,006 $170,713 0% St. Louis 112 Multiply $3,117,000 $2,761,000 13% 24 24 0% $129,875 $115,042 13% Washington, DC 113 Fish Consulting $3,100,000 $2,900,000 7% 22 18 22% $140,909 $161,111 -13% Hollywood 114 Beehive Strategic Communication $3,034,793 $4,071,785 -25% 14 12 17% $216,771 $339,315 -36% Saint Paul 115 Intrepid $3,004,146 $3,029,014 -1% 16 17 -6% $187,759 $178,177 5% Salt Lake City 116 Jones PR $3,003,500 $2,203,020 36% 19 19 0% $158,079 $115,948 36% Oklahoma City 117 Westbound Communications $2,950,000 $3,000,122 -2% 14 15 -7% $210,714 $200,008 5% Orange 118 Camron Public Relations $2,866,686 $2,236,216 28% 20 14 43% $143,334 $159,730 -10% London 119 Schwartz Media Strategies $2,750,000 $2,520,000 9% 16 15 7% $171,875 $168,000 2% Miami 120 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment $2,700,000 $1,958,727 38% 20 16 25% $135,000 $122,420 10% London 121 Schneider Associates $2,699,331 $2,879,297 -6% 15 11 36% $179,955 $261,754 -31% Boston 122 IW Group $2,636,000 $2,251,000 17% 52 59 -12% $50,692 $38,153 33% West Hollywood 123 MC Group $2,546,330 $2,552,080 0% 7 7 0% $363,761 $364,583 0% Berlin 124 Llorente & Cuenca $2,413,000 - - 15 23 -35% $160,867 - - Madrid 125 JMPR Public Relations $2,312,586 $2,279,604 1% 17 17 0% $136,034 $134,094 1% Woodland Hills 126 O'Malley Hansen Communications $2,223,000 $1,730,000 28% 22 15 47% $101,045 $115,333 -12% Chicago 127 Focus Media $2,178,662 $1,925,453 13% 22 18 22% $99,030 $106,970 -7% Goshen 128 Landis Communications $2,113,000 $2,029,000 4% 20 20 0% $105,650 $101,450 4% San Francisco 129 Hollywood Public Relations $2,027,993 $1,229,994 65% 11 11 0% $184,363 $111,818 65% Plymouth 130 Perry Communications Group $2,019,615 $1,674,250 21% 10 10 0% $201,962 $167,425 21% Sacramento 131 Aspectus $1,820,597 $1,540,000 18% 12 10 20% $151,716 $154,000 -1% London 132 M/C/C $1,800,000 $1,800,000 0% 30 30 0% $60,000 $60,000 0% Dallas 133 M&C Saatchi PR $1,769,169 $1,266,435 40% 8 4 100% $221,146 $316,609 -30% London 134 TVC Group $1,726,399 $1,401,458 23% 4 6 -33% $431,600 - - London 135 Roberts Communications $1,616,380 $1,593,347 1% 14 13 8% $115,456 $122,565 -6% Rochester 136 CenterTable $1,553,796 - - 15 - - $103,586 - - Denver 137 Clarity PR $1,483,268 $702,900 111% 8 6 33% $185,409 $117,150 58% London 138 Instinctif Partners $1,334,000 $1,017,000 31% - - - - - - London 139 Karbo Communications $1,197,464 $704,925 70% 14 10 40% $85,533 $70,493 21% San Francisco 140 The Garrity Group $1,148,664 $2,475,079 -54% 6 6 0% $191,444 $412,513 -54% Albuquerque 141 KCD PR $1,085,000 $1,099,500 -1% 9 8 13% $120,556 $137,438 -12% San Diego 142 Bianchi Public Relations $950,044 $906,980 5% 6 6 0% $172,735 $164,905 5% Troy 143 WordWrite Communications $833,600 $694,375 20% 8 7 14% $104,200 $99,196 5% Pittsburgh 144 TransMedia Group $696,000 $1,007,231 -31% 12 5 140% $58,000 $201,446 -71% Boca Raton 145 Salt $536,156 $535,984 0% - - - - - - London 146 Breakthrough Media $460,254 - - - - - - - - London 147 PublicCity PR $430,000 $405,000 6% 3 3 0% $143,333 $135,000 6% Southfield 148 Luchford APM $362,475 $117,686 208% - - - - - - London 149 Manifest $362,204 $118,875 205% 5 5 0% $72,441 $23,775 205% London 150 Citigate Dewe Rogerson $299,566 - - 5 - - $59,913 - - London 151 90TEN $293,484 $92,499 217% - - - - - - London 152 Dynamo Communications $207,032 - - 4 - - $51,758 - - London 153 PrettyGreen Things $182,730 $227,401 -20% - - - - - - London 154 FWD Consulting $171,832 - - - - - - - - London 155 Jargon PR $103,967 $43,582 139% - - - - - - Hook 156 Marco de Comunicacion $100,000 $150,000 -33% 2 1 100% $50,000 $150,000 -67% Madrid 157 Atrevia $90,570 - - 1 1 0% $90,570 $0 - Madrid 158 Cap et Cime PR $56,537 $58,000 -3% - - - - - - Paris 159 The Honey Partnership $44,366 $102,569 -57% 1 2 -50% $44,366 $51,285 -13% Reading 160 Interel $36,673 - - 2 2 0% $18,337 $0 - Brussels 161 CommsCo $24,400 - - - - - - - - London 162 PLMR $20,604 $9,651 113% - - - - - - London Rank Agency Name 2016 UK Revenue 2015 UK Revenue % Change 2016 UK Staff 2015 UK Staff % Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ 1 Edelman 1 £60,160,000 £55,904,000 7.61% 500 478 4.60% £120,320 £116,954 2.88% Chicago 2 Brunswick** £50,500,000 £50,000,000 1.00% 273 260 5.00% £184,982 £192,308 -3.81% London 3 Weber Shandwick* £47,750,000 £43,000,000 11.05% 310 280 10.71% £154,032 £153,571 0.30% New York 4 Teneo Blue Rubicon £40,000,000 - - 250 - - - - - London 5 Freud Communications £37,416,000 £28,921,000 29.37% 240 223 7.62% £155,900 £129,691 20.21% London 6 Hill+Knowlton Strategies* £36,000,000 £33,000,000 9.09% 310 300 3.33% £116,129 £110,000 5.57% New York 7 FTI Consulting* £36,000,000 £32,500,000 10.77% 185 170 8.82% £194,595 £191,176 1.79% New York 8 MSLGroup** £35,000,000 £29,500,000 18.64% 207 225 -8.00% £169,082 £131,111 28.96% Paris 9 Ogilvy* £32,779,000 £30,750,000 6.60% 264 250 5.60% £124,163 £123,000 0.95% New York 10 FleishmanHillard* £30,000,000 £28,000,000 7.14% 250 200 25.00% £120,000 £140,000 -14.29% St. Louis 11 Finsbury* £28,500,000 £28,500,000 0.00% 107 104 2.88% £266,355 £274,038 -2.80% London 12 Four Communications Group £27,375,143 £23,292,829 17.53% 235 198 18.69% £116,490 £117,641 -0.98% London 14 Portland £27,000,000 £22,250,000 21.35% 160 120 33.33% £168,750 £185,417 -8.99% London 13 Bell Pottinger £27,000,000 £27,920,000 -3.30% 190 201 -5.47% £142,105 £138,905 2.30% London 15 Ketchum* £25,600,000 £25,600,000 0.00% 220 220 0.00% £116,364 £116,364 0.00% New York 16 Instinctif Partners £25,498,000 £25,363,000 0.53% - - - - - - London 17 Golin** £25,000,000 £22,000,000 13.64% 260 260 0.00% £96,154 £84,615 13.64% Chicago 18 Cohn & Wolfe* £21,240,000 £18,500,000 14.81% 200 175 14.29% £106,200 £105,714 0.46% New York 19 Premier £17,511,662 £16,146,901 8.45% 187 175 6.86% £93,645 £92,268 1.49% London 20 MHP Communications £17,088,400 £16,547,216 3.27% 135 154 -12.34% £126,581 £107,449 17.80% London 21 Burson-Marsteller* £15,500,000 £13,700,000 13.14% 120 95 26.32% £129,167 £144,211 -10.43% New York 22 Grayling* £13,475,000 £17,064,000 -21.03% 170 206 -17.48% £79,265 £82,835 -4.31% London 23 The Red Consultancy £13,349,196 £12,829,799 4.05% 133 132 0.76% £100,370 £97,195 3.27% London 24 Exposure £12,204,838 £11,013,413 10.82% 124 108 14.81% £98,426 £101,976 -3.48% London 25 Brands2Life £11,697,500 £11,561,000 1.18% 119 123 -3.25% £98,298 £93,992 4.58% London 26 Lansons £11,290,692 £10,943,498 3.17% 115 111 3.60% £98,180 £98,590 -0.42% London 27 Citigate Dewe Rogerson £11,050,000 £10,200,000 8.33% 95 90 5.56% £116,316 £113,333 2.63% London 28 AXON Communications £10,142,956 £7,322,174 38.52% 68 57 19.30% £149,161 £128,459 16.12% London 29 Newgate Communications £10,006,670 £9,322,135 7.34% 74 67 10.45% £135,225 £139,136 -2.81% London 30 Hanover £9,897,000 £8,276,000 19.59% 100 71 40.85% £98,970 £116,563 -15.09% London 31 Breakthrough Media £9,598,523 £9,952,000 -3.55% 1 55 -98.18% £9,598,523 £180,945 5204.65% London 32 Pegasus £9,567,000 £8,806,000 8.64% 108 92 17.39% £88,583 £95,717 -7.45% Brighton 33 Porter Novelli* £8,200,000 £8,200,000 0.00% 75 75 0.00% £109,333 £109,333 0.00% New York 34 inVentiv Health PR Group** £7,850,000 £7,850,000 0.00% 96 92 4.35% £81,771 £85,326 -4.17% New York 35 Teamspirit £7,418,025 £7,408,302 0.13% 76 73 4.11% £97,606 £101,484 -3.82% London 36 The Big Partnership Group £7,168,066 £7,423,000 -3.43% 96 109 -11.93% £74,667 £68,101 9.64% Glasgow 37 TVC Group £7,138,425 £7,572,705 -5.73% 46 49 -6.12% £155,183 £154,545 0.41% London 38 M&C Saatchi PR £7,073,759 £5,718,379 23.70% 85 78 8.97% £83,221 £73,313 13.51% London 39 Hotwire PR £7,070,244 £7,159,699 -1.25% 68 70 -2.86% £103,974 £102,281 1.66% London 40 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment £7,008,484 £5,936,782 18.05% 67 65 3.08% £104,604 £91,335 14.53% London 41 PrettyGreen Things £6,892,666 £6,967,000 -1.07% 45 42 7.14% £153,170 £165,881 -7.66% London 42 Zeno Group 7 £6,888,582 £1,676,863 310.80% 69 11 527.27% £99,835 £152,442 -34.51% New York 43 W2O Group 3 £6,790,000 £4,286,737 58.40% 39 35 11.43% £174,103 £122,478 42.15% San Francisco 44 HSE Cake £6,700,000 £5,950,000 12.61% 65 74 -12.16% £103,077 £80,405 28.20% London 45 Powerscourt £6,624,698 £6,733,902 -1.62% 34 32 6.25% £194,844 £210,434 -7.41% London 46 Camargue £6,575,714 £5,846,576 12.47% 72 69 4.35% £91,329 £84,733 7.78% London 47 Text100 £6,522,976 £5,427,826 20.18% 58 74 -21.62% £112,465 £73,349 53.33% New York 48 Good Relations £6,425,000 £6,123,000 4.93% 60 56 7.14% £107,083 £109,339 -2.06% London 49 Citypress £5,900,441 £5,071,000 16.36% 72 70 2.86% £81,951 £72,443 13.12% Manchester 50 PHA Media £5,830,147 £5,335,000 9.28% 74 65 13.85% £78,786 £82,077 -4.01% London 51 Performance Communications £5,666,206 £4,285,316 32.22% 42 34 23.53% £134,910 £126,039 7.04% Kingston upon Thames 52 W Communications £5,630,000 £4,034,440 39.55% 83 50 66.00% £67,831 £80,689 -15.93% London 53 Octopus Group £5,600,000 £4,774,245 17.30% 58 65 -10.77% £96,552 £73,450 31.45% London 54 APCO Worldwide 6 £5,353,154 £5,455,574 -1.88% 54 57 -5.26% £99,132 £95,712 3.57% Washington, DC 55 Iris Culture £5,351,233 £4,256,310 25.72% 54 46 17.39% £99,097 £92,528 7.10% London 56 Cicero Group £5,309,779 £4,669,182 13.72% 48 46 4.35% £110,620 £101,504 8.98% London 57 Frank Public Relations Limited £5,295,153 £5,927,380 -10.67% 44 61 -27.87% £120,344 £97,170 23.85% London 58 Smarts Communicate £5,247,417 £3,915,850 34.00% 69 48 43.75% £76,050 £81,580 -6.78% Holywood 59 Mischief PR £5,223,000 £4,827,000 8.20% 70 70 0.00% £74,614 £68,957 8.20% London 60 Purple PR £5,163,856 £4,916,699 5.03% 66 65 1.54% £78,240 £75,642 3.44% London 61 Media Zoo £4,800,000 £3,600,000 33.33% 55 50 10.00% £87,273 £72,000 21.21% London 62 Speed Communications £4,755,574 £4,750,000 0.12% 71 75 -5.33% £66,980 £63,333 5.76% Bristol 63 Headland Consultancy £4,709,649 £3,742,802 25.83% 40 33 21.21% £117,741 £113,418 3.81% London 64 Hope&Glory PR £4,597,954 £3,304,257 39.15% 58 39 48.72% £79,275 £84,725 -6.43% London 65 Eulogy £4,445,464 £4,080,000 8.96% 51 45 13.33% £87,166 £90,667 -3.86% London 66 Berkeley Public Relations International £4,253,000 £4,140,000 2.73% 63 63 0.00% £67,508 £65,714 2.73% Reading 67 Seven Hills £4,240,659 £3,956,025 7.19% 46 45 2.22% £92,188 £87,912 4.86% London 68 Salt £4,193,161 £4,069,556 3.04% 34 35 -2.86% £123,328 £116,273 6.07% London 69 London Communications Agency £4,168,236 £3,533,046 17.98% 34 30 13.33% £122,595 £117,768 4.10% London 70 Incisive Health £4,110,000 £3,021,000 36.05% 25 20 25.00% £164,400 £151,050 8.84% London 71 Harvard £4,050,074 £3,141,982 28.90% 44 32 37.50% £92,047 £98,187 -6.25% London 72 Freshwater UK £4,022,926 £3,519,691 14.30% 55 42 30.95% £73,144 £83,802 -12.72% Cardiff 73 Threepipe £4,016,000 £3,031,000 32.50% 67 50 34.00% £59,940 £60,620 -1.12% London 74 DeVries Global** £4,000,000 £4,000,000 0.00% 30 33 -9.09% £133,333 £121,212 10.00% New York 75 Clarion Communications £4,000,000 £4,000,000 0.00% 50 50 0.00% £80,000 £80,000 0.00% London 76 Nelson Bostock Unlimited £3,952,620 - - 35 - - £112,932 - - London 77 Cirkle £3,952,047 £3,720,655 6.22% 46 42 9.52% £85,914 £88,587 -3.02% Beaconsfield 78 Remarkable Group £3,896,000 £3,587,000 8.61% 41 45 -9.49% £95,024 £79,183 20.01% Winchester 79 Shine Communications £3,884,732 £2,959,137 31.28% 39 32 21.88% £99,609 £92,473 7.72% London 81 Talk PR £3,832,712 £3,771,000 1.64% 50 47 6.38% £76,654 £80,234 -4.46% London 80 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) £3,832,712 £3,771,000 1.64% 50 45 11.11% £76,654 £83,800 -8.53% London 82 MadanoPartnership £3,611,109 £3,023,452 19.44% 27 27 0.00% £133,745 £111,980 19.44% London 83 MC Group £3,593,685 £2,903,952 23.75% 11 11 0.00% £326,699 £263,996 23.75% Berlin 84 Splendid Communications £3,578,103 £3,237,103 10.53% 45 44 2.27% £79,513 £73,571 8.08% London 85 90TEN £3,536,173 £2,274,125 55.50% 31 24 29.17% £114,070 £94,755 20.38% London 86 Pitch £3,347,500 - - 38 - - £88,092 - - London 87 SEC £3,300,000 - - 41 - - £80,488 - - Milan 88 WE Communications 4 £3,296,200 £3,771,264 -12.60% 37 43 -13.95% £89,086 £87,704 1.58% Bellevue 89 Willoughby Public Relations £3,203,640 £2,775,564 15.42% 50 43 16.55% £64,073 £64,698 -0.97% Birmingham 90 Fever £3,187,766 - - 34 - - £93,758 - - London 91 Aspectus £3,121,212 £2,924,320 6.73% 36 35 2.86% £86,700 £83,552 3.77% London 92 PLMR £3,114,510 £2,973,992 4.72% 32 29 10.34% £97,328 £102,551 -5.09% London 93 CCgroup £3,060,068 £2,313,000 32.30% 25 24 4.17% £122,403 £96,375 27.01% London 94 Cow £3,010,000 £2,630,000 14.45% - - - - - - London 95 Eskenzi PR £2,951,097 £2,314,771 27.49% 14 12 16.67% £210,793 £192,898 9.28% Barnet 96 Touchdown PR £2,849,070 £2,254,492 26.37% 27 27 0.00% £105,521 £83,500 26.37% Farnham 97 The Whiteoaks Consultancy £2,824,565 £2,502,873 12.85% 29 29 0.00% £97,399 £86,306 12.85% Farnham 98 JTA £2,807,285 £2,243,234 25.14% 15 13 15.38% £187,152 £172,556 8.46% Tunbridge Wells 99 Luchford APM £2,807,000 £2,692,223 4.26% 46 45 2.22% £61,022 £59,827 2.00% London 100 Interel £2,717,835 £2,600,000 4.53% 24 23 4.35% £113,243 £113,043 0.18% Brussels 101 Camron Public Relations £2,624,540 £2,126,355 23.43% 33 27 22.22% £79,532 £78,754 0.99% London 102 MWWPR*** £2,600,000 £2,600,000 0.00% 21 21 0.00% £123,810 £123,810 0.00% New York 103 Racepoint Global 14 £2,592,547 £2,044,073 26.83% 27 20 35.00% £96,020 £102,204 -6.05% Boston 104 Taylor Herring £2,563,228 £1,928,475 32.91% 20 20 0.00% £128,161 £96,424 32.91% London 105 Westbourne Comms Company £2,553,278 £2,488,737 2.59% 20 23 -13.04% £127,664 £108,206 17.98% London 106 Firstlight PR £2,534,000 £2,022,910 25.27% 29 25 16.00% £87,379 £80,916 7.99% London 107 Rostrum £2,500,930 £2,141,499 16.78% 23 17 35.29% £108,736 £125,971 -13.68% London 108 Finn £2,446,779 £2,328,140 5.10% 31 27 14.81% £78,928 £86,227 -8.46% Leeds 109 William Murray Communications £2,424,124 £2,403,548 0.86% 22 19 15.79% £110,187 £126,503 -12.90% Croydon 110 Man Bites Dog £2,344,358 £2,003,200 17.03% 23 23 0.00% £101,929 £87,096 17.03% Brighton 111 Red Lorry Yellow Lorry £2,340,241 £2,046,000 14.38% 25 20 25.00% £93,610 £102,300 -8.49% London 112 Kaizo £2,325,626 £1,733,965 34.12% 25 19 31.58% £93,025 £91,261 1.93% London 113 Richmond Towers Communications £2,290,230 £2,118,000 8.13% 27 25 8.00% £84,823 £84,720 0.12% London 114 Brazen £2,269,301 £2,120,000 7.04% 32 30 6.67% £70,916 £70,667 0.35% Manchester 115 Steinreich Communications Group £2,200,000 £750,000 193.33% 4 4 0.00% £550,000 £187,500 193.33% New York 116 FWD Consulting £2,180,555 £1,920,000 13.57% 15 16 -6.25% £145,370 £120,000 21.14% London 117 The Outside Organisation £2,138,800 £1,527,307 40.04% 20 21 -4.76% £106,940 £72,729 47.04% London 118 SE10 £2,123,543 £1,862,302 14.03% 23 19 21.05% £92,328 £98,016 -5.80% London 119 Lucre £2,102,135 £2,024,264 3.85% 26 25 4.00% £80,851 £80,971 -0.15% Leeds 120 Wyatt International £2,066,730 £1,791,015 15.39% 16 17 -5.88% £129,171 £105,354 22.61% Birmingham 121 Say Communications £2,053,362 £1,594,370 28.79% 18 18 0.00% £114,076 £88,576 28.79% Wimbledon 122 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) £1,979,841 £1,979,841 0.00% 29 29 0.00% £68,270 £68,270 0.00% Beijing 123 Bottle £1,920,000 £1,763,273 8.89% 24 22 9.09% £80,000 £80,149 -0.19% Oxford 124 Propeller Group £1,867,382 £1,632,016 14.42% 20 18 11.11% £93,369 £90,668 2.98% London 125 Finn Partners 5 £1,848,000 £1,960,874 -5.76% 22 26 -15.38% £84,000 £75,418 11.38% New York 126 Chameleon £1,816,607 £1,681,045 8.06% 17 15 13.33% £106,859 £112,070 -4.65% London 127 3x1 Group £1,773,021 £1,996,000 -11.17% 21 25 -16.00% £84,430 £79,840 5.75% Glasgow 128 Prosek Partners £1,765,000 £1,020,000 73.04% 13 9 44.44% £135,769 £113,333 19.80% New York 129 Manifest £1,755,950 £1,603,252 9.52% 26 28 -7.14% £67,537 £57,259 17.95% London 130 Babel PR £1,710,805 £1,604,300 6.64% 15 16 -6.25% £114,054 £100,269 13.75% London 131 AD Communications £1,669,858 £1,389,020 20.22% 23 23 0.00% £72,603 £60,392 20.22% Esher Surrey 132 Stir Public Relations . £1,619,930 £1,376,997 17.64% 19 16 18.75% £85,259 £86,062 -0.93% London 133 GingerMay PR £1,605,435 £1,061,540 51.24% 22 17 29.41% £72,974 £62,444 16.86% Tunbridge Wells 134 Third City £1,598,403 £1,480,099 7.99% 28 27 3.70% £57,086 £54,818 4.14% London 135 Spark Communications £1,547,659 £1,323,057 16.98% 18 15 20.00% £85,981 £88,204 -2.52% London 136 The PR Office £1,533,710 £1,475,112 3.97% 15 16 -6.25% £102,247 £92,195 10.90% London 137 Midas Public Relations £1,530,234 £1,375,320 11.26% 21 25 -16.00% £72,868 £55,013 32.46% London 138 The PR Network £1,501,600 £1,250,855 20.05% 6 6 0.00% £250,267 £208,476 20.05% London 139 PR Agency One £1,500,000 £1,120,000 33.93% 23 16 43.75% £65,217 £70,000 -6.83% Manchester 140 THRSXTY £1,458,105 £974,337 49.65% 14 14 0.00% £104,150 £69,596 49.65% London 141 Dynamo Communications £1,451,910 £1,422,134 2.09% 19 21 -9.52% £76,416 £67,721 12.84% London 142 Blue £1,451,904 £1,194,969 21.50% 19 15 26.67% £76,416 £79,665 -4.08% Oxford 143 Storm Communications £1,441,919 £1,133,092 27.26% 22 23 -4.35% £65,542 £49,265 33.04% London 144 TopLine Comms £1,440,305 £1,197,578 20.27% 17 17 0.00% £84,724 £70,446 20.27% London 145 JPES Partners £1,437,000 £1,393,000 3.16% 11 10 10.00% £130,636 £139,300 -6.22% London 146 Influential Agency £1,414,047 £1,249,405 13.18% 24 20 20.00% £58,919 £62,470 -5.69% Liverpool 147 Marlin PR £1,393,407 £1,640,082 -15.04% 20 22 -9.09% £69,670 £74,549 -6.54% London 148 ZPR £1,388,752 £1,391,779 -0.22% 23 17 35.29% £60,381 £81,869 -26.25% London 149 Clifford French £1,375,631 £1,087,543 26.49% 14 12 16.67% £98,259 £90,629 8.42% London 150 Field Consulting £1,329,000 £1,045,000 27.18% 10 9 11.11% £132,900 £116,111 14.46% London 151 Kwittken £1,275,347 £1,320,009 -3.38% 16 16 0.00% £79,709 £82,501 -3.38% New York 152 The Ideas Network £1,235,544 £1,114,062 10.90% 14 14 0.00% £88,253 £79,576 10.90% London 153 Intelligent Conversation £1,227,227 £971,161 26.37% 14 10 40.00% £87,659 £97,116 -9.74% Manchester 154 Clarity PR £1,208,263 £958,277 26.09% 16 14 14.29% £75,516 £68,448 10.33% London 155 Rooster PR £1,207,477 £1,030,399 17.19% 18 16 12.50% £67,082 £64,400 4.16% London 156 Liquid £1,200,007 £1,102,806 8.81% 15 14 7.14% £80,000 £78,772 1.56% Birmingham 157 Ranieri £1,200,000 £900,000 33.33% 18 15 20.00% £66,667 £60,000 11.11% London 158 Fleet Street Communications £1,195,322 £1,015,789 17.67% 18 16 12.50% £66,407 £63,487 4.60% London 159 Smoking Gun PR £1,183,969 £1,186,832 -0.24% 15 18 -16.67% £78,931 £65,935 19.71% Manchester 160 Yellow Jersey PR £1,177,859 £1,113,887 5.74% 13 6 116.67% £90,605 £185,648 -51.20% London 161 JPA Health Communications £1,173,741 £814,284 44.14% 7 4 75.00% £167,677 £203,571 -17.63% Washington, DC 162 Capella £1,163,957 £929,525 25.22% 15 12 25.00% £77,597 £77,460 0.18% London 163 Peppercomm £1,143,275 £1,215,215 -5.92% 15 16 -6.25% £76,218 £75,951 0.35% New York 164 Hatch Commun £1,120,779 £804,298 39.35% 16 12 33.33% £70,049 £67,025 4.51% Leeds 165 Fox Agency £1,100,100 £1,056,965 4.08% 16 13 23.08% £68,756 £81,305 -15.43% Leeds 166 Focus PR £1,095,723 £943,035 16.19% 16 17 -5.88% £68,483 £55,473 23.45% London 167 Lodestone Communications £972,540 £831,763 16.93% 9 8 12.50% £108,060 £103,970 3.93% London 168 Tank £952,760 £703,386 35.45% 16 15 6.67% £59,548 £46,892 26.99% Nottingham 169 Oracle Group £949,000 £778,110 21.96% 19 13 46.15% £49,947 £59,855 -16.55% Epsom 170 Acceleris £928,688 £1,062,000 -12.55% 15 16 -6.25% £61,913 £66,375 -6.72% Harrogate 171 Umpf £911,124 £854,576 6.62% 9 8 12.50% £101,236 £106,822 -5.23% Leeds 172 Iseepr £897,901 £851,314 5.47% 13 11 18.18% £69,069 £77,392 -10.75% Leeds 173 Stand Agency £881,086 £789,557 11.59% 20 18 11.11% £44,054 £43,864 0.43% London 174 Lotus £866,970 £786,174 10.28% 14 14 0.00% £61,926 £56,155 10.28% London 175 Allison+Partners £860,000 £856,454 0.41% 7 9 -22.22% £122,857 £95,162 29.10% San Francisco 176 Ballou PR £772,330 £796,030 -2.98% 9 7 28.57% £85,814 £113,719 -24.54% London 177 DTW £728,555 £648,820 12.29% 14 13 7.69% £52,040 £49,909 4.27% Guisborough 178 Target Public Relations £667,365 £495,986 34.55% 11 10 10.00% £60,670 £49,599 22.32% Cheltenham 179 Tin Man £660,035 £463,532 42.39% 13 7 85.71% £50,772 £66,219 -23.33% London 180 Context Public Relations £652,200 £635,660 2.60% 10 9 11.11% £65,220 £70,629 -7.66% Macclesfield 181 PMK-BNC** £650,000 £650,000 0.00% 9 6 50.00% £72,222 £108,333 -33.33% Los Angeles 182 Muckle Media £598,000 £516,213 15.84% 12 11 9.09% £49,833 £46,928 6.19% Edinburgh 183 Alfred £566,213 £417,690 35.56% 8 8 0.00% £70,777 £52,211 35.56% London 184 Hunter Public Relations** £553,300 £325,000 70.25% 4 3 33.33% £138,325 £108,333 27.68% New York 185 Jargon PR £530,260 £442,314 19.88% 9 8 12.50% £58,918 £55,289 6.56% Hook 186 Genesis PR £520,824 £518,835 0.38% 13 10 30.00% £40,063 £51,884 -22.78% Ipswich 187 Fanclub PR £510,594 £388,902 31.29% 7 6 16.67% £72,942 £64,817 12.54% London 188 CommsCo £508,685 £363,308 40.01% 8 6 33.33% £63,586 £60,551 5.01% London 189 Cap et Cime PR £452,793 £484,293 -6.50% - - - - - - Paris 190 The Honey Partnership £294,514 £275,264 6.99% 15 15 0.00% £19,634 £18,351 6.99% Reading 191 Lift World £52,182 - - 2 - - £26,091 - - Lisbon Rank Agency Name 2016 APAC Revenue 2015 APAC Revenue % Change 2016 APAC Staff 2015 APAC Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ 1 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) $220,633,831 $220,633,831 0% 2,290 1,750 31% $96,347 $126,076 -24% Beijing 2 Ogilvy* $142,000,000 $137,000,000 4% 1,365 1,320 3% $104,029 $103,788 0% New York 3 MSLGroup** $137,000,000 $140,000,000 -2% 1,325 1,200 10% $103,396 $116,667 -11% Paris 4 Sunny Side Up $118,863,243 $103,713,234 15% 212 194 9% $560,676 $534,604 5% Shibuya 5 Weber Shandwick* $113,000,000 $103,000,000 10% 990 900 10% $114,141 $114,444 0% New York 6 Vector $106,000,000 $82,000,000 29% 589 465 27% $179,966 $176,344 2% Tokyo 7 Edelman 1 $104,945,000 $107,131,000 -2% 1,352 1,410 -4% $77,622 $75,979 2% Chicago 8 MC Group $62,501,331 $55,208,148 13% 322 275 17% $194,104 $200,757 -3% Berlin 9 Burson-Marsteller* $58,000,000 $55,000,000 5% 850 750 13% $68,235 $73,333 -7% New York 10 Hill+Knowlton Strategies* $51,000,000 $49,000,000 4% 610 600 2% $83,607 $81,667 2% New York 11 FleishmanHillard* $50,000,000 $50,000,000 0% 500 500 0% $100,000 $100,000 0% St. Louis 12 PRAP Japan $49,870,826 $44,888,368 11% 289 275 5% $172,563 $163,230 6% Tokyo 13 Dentsu Public Relations $44,000,000 $44,000,000 0% 260 253 3% $169,231 $173,913 -3% Tokyo 14 Kyodo Public Relations $37,723,173 $33,564,180 12% 223 224 0% $169,162 $149,840 13% Tokyo 15 Prain Global $32,853,248 $28,429,507 16% 220 227 -3% $149,333 $125,240 19% Seoul 16 Ozma $31,962,083 - - - - - - - - Tokyo 17 Brunswick** $29,821,000 $30,568,000 -2% - 110 -100% - $277,891 - London 18 Adfactors PR $24,300,000 $20,840,000 17% 555 501 11% $43,784 $41,597 5% Mumbai 19 Ketchum* $23,000,000 $23,000,000 0% 90 90 0% $255,556 $255,556 0% New York 20 Strategic Public Relations Group $22,116,751 $21,582,938 2% 302 282 7% $73,234 $76,535 -4% Hong Kong 21 Cohn & Wolfe* $22,000,000 $20,000,000 10% - - - - - - New York 22 Text100 $19,116,700 $17,811,797 7% 311 301 3% $61,468 $59,175 4% New York 23 CYTS-Linkage $18,123,494 $10,075,286 80% 150 100 50% $120,823 $100,753 20% Beijing 24 Newgate Communications $16,929,780 $14,852,467 14% 93 71 31% $182,041 $209,190 -13% London 25 APCO Worldwide 6 $11,535,400 $13,874,400 -17% 131 126 4% $88,056 $110,114 -20% Washington, DC 26 Finsbury* $11,000,000 $11,000,000 0% 19 11 73% $578,947 $1,000,000 -42% London 27 WE Communications 4 $10,985,000 $9,909,000 11% 166 123 35% $66,175 $80,561 -18% Bellevue 28 SenateSHJ $9,720,795 $9,001,903 8% 58 53 9% $167,600 $169,847 -1% Wellington 29 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) $9,491,326 $9,056,499 5% 130 115 13% $73,010 $78,752 -7% London 30 DeVries Global** $8,000,000 $8,000,000 0% 99 - - $80,808 - - New York 31 Zeno Group 7 $6,992,886 - - 116 - - $60,284 - - New York 32 Citigate Dewe Rogerson $6,890,007 $2,300,000 200% 45 40 13% $153,111 $57,500 166% London 33 Redder Advertising $4,500,000 $4,000,000 13% 45 50 -10% $100,000 $80,000 25% Ho Chi Minh City 34 Allison+Partners $4,400,000 $2,900,000 52% 110 66 67% $40,000 $43,939 -9% San Francisco 35 Bell Pottinger $4,300,000 $6,113,600 -30% - - - - - - London 36 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment $3,400,000 $3,212,653 6% 18 16 13% $188,889 $200,791 -6% London 37 The Eon Group $3,340,000 $3,244,444 3% 110 104 6% $30,364 $31,197 -3% Makati 38 MHP Communications $3,053,536 $1,841,850 66% 12 14 -14% $254,461 $131,561 93% London 39 Rice Communications Pte $2,734,321 $2,521,418 8% 31 25 24% $88,204 $100,857 -13% Singapore 40 Racepoint Global 14 $2,687,887 $2,814,401 -4% 20 25 -20% $134,394 $112,576 19% Boston 41 Concept Public Relations India $2,609,440 $2,529,391 3% 235 210 12% $11,104 $12,045 -8% Mumbai 42 Maverick $1,778,872 $1,955,010 -9% 80 80 0% $22,236 $24,438 -9% Jakarta 43 Instinctif Partners $1,521,000 $2,107,000 -28% - - - - - - London 44 Breakthrough Media $1,489,000 - - 1 - - $1,489,000 - - London 45 Grayling* $1,461,229 $5,795,693 -75% 40 45 -11% $36,531 $128,793 -72% London 46 EMG $1,400,000 $1,400,000 0% 21 21 0% $66,667 $66,667 0% Bergen op Zoom 47 Frank Public Relations Limited $1,302,524 $1,255,163 4% 10 10 0% $130,252 $125,516 4% London 48 Hotwire PR $1,224,434 $2,080,185 -41% 7 12 -42% $174,919 $173,349 1% London 49 Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting $1,050,000 $780,000 35% 13 11 18% $80,769 $70,909 14% Mumbai 50 Wells Haslem Strategic Public Affairs $1,047,669 $1,065,169 -2% 6 6 0% $168,979 $171,801 -2% Sydney 51 INR $1,043,478 $1,015,434 3% 23 21 10% $45,369 $48,354 -6% Seoul 52 PRHub $956,555 $840,000 14% 60 46 30% $15,943 $18,261 -13% Bengaluru 53 Salt $784,331 $862,955 -9% 11 - - $71,303 - - London 54 Simulations Public Affairs Management Services Pvt $657,984 $451,771 46% 11 11 0% $59,817 $41,070 46% Ahmedabad 55 Rantau PR $575,270 $428,551 34% 16 14 14% $35,954 $30,611 17% Petaling Jaya 56 The Honey Partnership $395,996 $215,436 84% 3 3 0% $131,999 $71,812 84% Reading 57 W Communications $271,000 $41,539 552% 7 3 133% $38,714 $13,846 180% London 58 Interel $210,935 - - 4 1 300% $52,734 - - Brussels 59 Cap et Cime PR $5,652 $61,000 -91% - - - - - - Paris Rank Agency Name 2016 Global Revenue 2016 US Revenue 2016 UK Revenue 2016 Asia-Pacific Revenue 2016 Americas (non-US) Revenue 2016 Middle East Revenue 2016 Africa Revenue 2016 Continental Europe (non-UK) Revenue HQ 1 Edelman 1 $874,814,426 $532,900,000 £60,160,000 $104,945,000 $48,214,000 $22,847,000 $2,514,000 €73,923,000 Chicago 2 Weber Shandwick* $808,000,000 $509,000,000 £47,750,000 $113,000,000 $15,000,000 $16,000,000 $3,250,000 €71,350,000 New York 3 FleishmanHillard* $590,000,000 $440,000,000 £30,000,000 $50,000,000 - - - - St. Louis 4 Ketchum* $540,000,000 $360,000,000 £25,600,000 $23,000,000 $20,000,000 $8,000,000 - €81,000,000 New York 5 MSLGroup** $498,000,000 $175,000,000 £35,000,000 $137,000,000 $15,000,000 $6,000,000 $3,000,000 €104,000,000 Paris 6 Burson-Marsteller* $450,000,000 $232,000,000 £15,500,000 $58,000,000 $35,000,000 $20,000,000 $2,000,000 €74,000,000 New York 7 Hill+Knowlton Strategies* $390,000,000 $152,000,000 £36,000,000 $51,000,000 - - - - New York 8 Ogilvy* $375,000,000 $125,000,000 £32,779,000 $142,000,000 $6,800,000 $15,000,000 $12,000,000 €30,400,000 New York 9 Brunswick** $276,522,000 $109,117,750 £50,500,000 $29,821,000 $3,388,750 $11,521,750 $4,744,250 €42,000,000 London 10 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) $271,018,736 $24,703,000 £1,979,841 $220,633,831 $7,647,154 - - - Beijing 11 Cohn & Wolfe* $218,000,000 $103,000,000 £21,240,000 $22,000,000 - - - - New York 12 Golin** $202,000,000 $126,000,000 £25,000,000 - - - - - Chicago 13 MC Group $195,276,941 $2,546,330 £3,593,685 $62,501,331 $7,306,860 $25,719,926 - €83,345,200 Berlin 14 FTI Consulting* $191,184,000 $76,500,000 £36,000,000 - - - - - New York 15 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $155,566,678 $131,707,108 - - $8,471,704 - - €13,898,000 Fairfax 16 Porter Novelli* $151,500,000 $110,000,000 £8,200,000 - - - - - New York 17 Sunny Side Up $124,999,999 $6,136,756 - $118,863,243 - - - - Shibuya 18 W2O Group 3 $122,715,000 $113,511,155 £6,790,000 - - - - - San Francisco 19 APCO Worldwide 6 $120,622,100 $66,474,900 £5,353,154 $11,535,400 - $18,104,400 - €15,580,925 Washington, DC 20 Finsbury* $106,000,000 $37,000,000 £28,500,000 $11,000,000 - $9,500,000 - €8,500,000 London 21 Vector $106,000,000 - - $106,000,000 - - - - Tokyo 22 WE Communications 4 $101,782,999 $83,787,000 £3,296,200 $10,985,000 - - $1,397,000 €1,035,043 Bellevue 23 inVentiv Health PR Group** $100,000,000 $77,150,000 £7,850,000 - - - - €11,000,000 New York 24 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 $77,941,450 $23,900,000 £13,900,000 - $35,200,000 - - - Montreal 25 Finn Partners 5 $77,707,404 $73,217,440 £1,848,000 - - $898,000 - €981,756 New York 26 FischerAppelt $77,504,000 - - - - - - €70,000,000 Hamburg 27 Grayling* $73,061,450 $20,457,206 £13,475,000 $1,461,229 - $3,653,073 $1,461,229 €21,800,000 London 28 FSB Comunicação $70,683,187 - - - $70,683,187 - - - Rio de Janeiro 29 Ruder Finn *** 8 $67,400,000 $39,500,000 - - - - - - New York 30 Text100 $65,964,887 $28,867,427 £6,522,976 $19,116,700 - - - €8,254,034 New York 31 PMK-BNC** $65,000,000 $64,000,000 £650,000 - - - - - Los Angeles 32 Hopscotch Groupe $62,117,440 - - - - - $1,000,000 €55,200,000 Paris 33 Zeno Group 7 $58,712,788 $41,394,945 £6,888,582 $6,992,886 $987,484 - - - New York 34 MWWPR*** $58,000,000 $54,000,000 £2,600,000 - - - - - New York 35 ICR $56,650,971 $56,650,971 - - - - - - New York 36 Freud Communications $56,297,388 $5,580,000 £37,416,000 - - - - - London 37 DKC $50,800,000 $50,800,000 - - - - - - New York 38 Marina Maher Communications** $50,000,000 $50,000,000 - - - - - - New York 39 PRAP Japan $49,870,826 - - $49,870,826 - - - - Tokyo 40 Hering Schuppener $49,602,560 - - - - - - €44,800,000 Duesseldorf 41 Allison+Partners $47,445,448 $41,800,000 £860,000 $4,400,000 - - - €72,000 San Francisco 42 Instinctif Partners $45,898,233 $1,334,000 £25,498,000 $1,521,000 - $714,000 $1,924,000 €5,277,000 London 43 Bell Pottinger $44,000,000 - £27,000,000 $4,300,000 - $3,100,000 - - London 44 Dentsu Public Relations $44,000,000 - - $44,000,000 - - - - Tokyo 45 Four Communications Group $43,250,196 - £27,375,143 - - $6,143,190 - - London 47 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) $42,140,821 $15,596,279 £3,832,712 $9,491,326 - $1,293,229 - €9,541,859 London 48 Portland $39,987,250 - £27,000,000 - - - - - London 49 Newlink $39,600,000 $32,000,000 - - $7,600,000 - - - Miami 46 Padilla 9 $39,473,297 $39,473,297 - - - - - - Minneapolis 50 Kyodo Public Relations $37,723,173 - - $37,723,173 - - - - Tokyo 51 Llorente & Cuenca $37,417,526 $2,413,000 - - $20,653,000 - - €12,962,000 Madrid 52 DeVries Global** $37,000,000 $23,000,000 £4,000,000 $8,000,000 - - - - New York 53 Prain Global $32,853,248 - - $32,853,248 - - - - Seoul 54 Ozma $31,962,083 - - $31,962,083 - - - - Tokyo 55 Hotwire PR $31,702,339 $13,247,420 £7,070,244 $1,224,434 - - - €6,906,403 London 56 Prosek Partners $31,488,458 $29,096,000 £1,765,000 - - - - - New York 57 Newgate Communications $30,917,751 - £10,006,670 $16,929,780 - $423,930 - - London 58 Citigate Dewe Rogerson $29,956,550 $299,566 £11,050,000 $6,890,007 - - - €6,600,000 London 59 Racepoint Global 14 $29,037,669 $22,835,585 £2,592,547 $2,687,887 - - - - Boston 60 Steinreich Communications Group $28,847,126 $22,247,106 £2,200,000 - - $2,400,000 - €1,100,000 New York 61 M Booth $28,844,191 $28,844,191 - - - - - - New York 62 iMARS Communications $28,469,000 - - - - - - €25,712,608 Moscow 63 Carmichael Lynch Relate** 10 $28,000,000 $28,000,000 - - - - - - Minneapolis 64 MHP Communications $26,216,862 - £17,088,400 $3,053,536 - - - - London 65 Coyne Public Relations 11 $26,000,000 $26,000,000 - - - - - - Parsippany 66 SEC $25,273,231 - £3,300,000 - - - - €18,786,200 Milan 67 Fahlgren Mortine $24,440,092 $24,440,092 - - - - - - Columbus 68 5W Public Relations $24,311,212 $24,311,212 - - - - - - New York 69 Adfactors PR $24,300,000 - - $24,300,000 - - - - Mumbai 70 G&S Business Communications $24,228,511 $24,228,511 - - - - - - New York 71 Premier $23,737,058 - £17,511,662 - - - - - London 72 Hunter Public Relations** $23,500,000 $22,750,000 £553,300 - - - - - New York 73 French|West|Vaughan $23,371,021 $23,371,021 - - - - - - Raleigh 74 Taylor $22,900,000 $22,900,000 - - - - - - New York 75 Strategic Public Relations Group $22,116,751 - - $22,116,751 - - - - Hong Kong 76 Jackson Spalding $20,998,755 $20,998,755 - - - - - - Atlanta 77 Exposure $20,662,288 $4,118,630 £12,204,838 - - - - - London 78 Peppercomm $20,427,321 $18,877,612 £1,143,275 - - - - - New York 79 Spectrum $20,000,000 $20,000,000 - - - - - - Washington, DC 80 CROS $19,704,078 - - - - - - €17,796,313 Moscow 81 Farner Consulting $19,077,056 - - - - - - €17,230,000 Zurich 82 Imagination $18,600,000 $18,600,000 - - - - - - Chicago 83 CYTS-Linkage $18,123,494 - - $18,123,494 - - - - Beijing 84 The Red Consultancy $18,094,835 - £13,349,196 - - - - - London 85 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment $17,700,000 $2,700,000 £7,008,484 $3,400,000 - - - €1,896,676 London 86 LaunchSquad $17,409,000 $17,409,000 - - - - - - San Francisco 87 Breakthrough Media $17,108,325 $460,254 £9,598,523 $1,489,000 - - $2,148,273 - London 88 Havas Formula $17,030,177 $17,030,177 - - - - - - New York 89 Mitchell Communications $16,700,000 $16,700,000 0% - - - - - - 90 Achtung! $16,516,102 - - - - - - €14,917,000 Hamburg 91 Brands2Life $15,855,961 - £11,697,500 - - - - - London 92 Pan Communications $15,605,800 $15,605,800 - - - - - - Boston 93 Atrevia $15,397,738 $90,570 - - $1,002,238 - - €12,919,915 Madrid 94 Lansons $15,304,533 - £11,290,692 - - - - - London 95 Hanover $15,183,582 - £9,897,000 - - - - €1,597,000 London 96 Cooney/Waters Group $15,164,000 $15,164,000 - - - - - - New York 97 Imre $15,090,000 $15,090,000 - - - - - - Sparks 98 Bader Rutter $15,068,250 $15,068,250 - - - - - - Brookfield, WI 99 Eric Mower + Associates $14,612,728 $14,612,728 - - - - - - Syracuse 100 Spark $14,021,737 $14,021,737 - - - - - - San Francisco 101 Interel $13,818,424 $36,673 £2,717,835 $210,935 - - - €8,929,544 Brussels 102 AXON Communications $13,748,777 - £10,142,956 - - - - - London 103 Crosby $13,495,411 $13,495,411 - - - - - - Annapolis 104 Makovsky $13,141,000 $13,141,000 - - - - - - New York 105 Pegasus $12,968,069 - £9,567,000 - - - - - Brighton 106 M&C Saatchi PR $12,543,154 $1,769,169 £7,073,759 - - - - €1,070,723 London 107 Exponent PR $12,520,000 $12,520,000 - - - - - - Minneapolis 108 RF Binder Partners $12,500,000 $12,500,000 - - - - - - New York 109 Current Marketing $12,012,000 $12,012,000 - - - - - - Chicago 110 Merritt Group $11,805,901 $11,805,901 - - - - - - McLean 111 TVC Group $11,402,534 $1,726,399 £7,138,425 - - - - - London 112 Purple PR $11,142,780 $4,143,173 £5,163,856 - - - - - London 113 Rasky Partners $11,041,927 $11,041,927 - - - - - - Boston 114 Kwittken $11,026,325 $8,601,467 £1,275,347 - $696,125 - - - New York 115 Lift World $10,912,484 - £52,182 - - - $294,819 €9,525,770 Lisbon 116 Action Global Communications $10,858,994 - - - - $4,082,000 $305,000 €5,845,370 Nicosia 117 Bateman Group $10,482,117 $10,482,117 - - - - - - San Francisco 118 PrettyGreen Things $10,214,904 $182,730 £6,892,666 - - - - €622,440 London 119 Method Communications $10,141,885 $10,141,885 - - - - - - Salt Lake City 120 Englander Knabe & Allen $10,100,000 $10,100,000 - - - - - - Los Angeles 121 Teamspirit $10,055,133 - £7,418,025 - - - - - London 122 Bliss Integrated Communication $9,988,000 $9,988,000 - - - - - - New York 123 PRR $9,782,849 $9,782,849 - - - - - - Seattle 124 Powerscourt $9,759,601 - £6,624,698 - - - - €704,320 London 125 SenateSHJ $9,720,795 - - $9,720,795 - - - - Wellington 126 The Big Partnership Group $9,716,313 - £7,168,066 - - - - - Glasgow 127 Rbb Communications $9,241,425 $9,241,425 - - - - - - Miami 128 JPA Health Communications $9,116,600 $7,525,594 £1,173,741 - - - - - Washington, DC 129 HSE Cake $9,081,850 - £6,700,000 - - - - - London 130 LaForce $9,000,000 $9,000,000 - - - - - - New York 131 Camargue $8,913,380 - £6,575,714 - - - - - London 132 Good Relations $8,709,088 - £6,425,000 - - - - - London 133 Quinn $8,523,350 $8,523,350 - - - - - - New York 134 Frank Public Relations Limited $8,480,104 - £5,295,153 $1,302,524 - - - - London 135 Salt $8,315,117 $536,156 £4,193,161 $784,331 - - $15,744 €1,169,668 London 136 Marco de Comunicación $8,145,643 $100,000 - - - - $100,000 €7,176,339 Madrid 137 360PR+ $8,079,022 $8,079,022 - - - - - - Boston 138 AMI Communications $8,024,749 - - - - - - €7,247,786 Prague 139 C+C $8,002,057 $8,002,057 - - - - - - Seattle 140 Citypress $7,998,048 - £5,900,441 - - - - - Manchester 141 RMA Comunicação $7,931,914 - - - $7,931,914 - - - Sao Paulo 142 PHA Media $7,902,764 - £5,830,147 - - - - - London 143 W Communications $7,902,465 - £5,630,000 $271,000 - - - - London 144 MP&F Public Relations $7,845,354 $7,845,354 - - - - - - Nashville 145 Performance Communications $7,680,542 - £5,666,206 - - - - - Kingston upon Thames 146 Octopus Group $7,590,800 - £5,600,000 - - - - - London 147 Dodge Communications $7,578,042 $7,578,042 - - - - - - Alpharetta 148 Lou Hammond Group $7,573,744 $7,573,744 - - - - - - New York 149 Greentarget Global Group $7,447,000 $7,447,000 - - - - - - Chicago 150 Iris Culture $7,253,596 - £5,351,233 - - - - - London 151 JeffreyGroup $7,213,840 $4,436,077 - - $2,777,763 - - - Miami Beach 152 Cicero Group $7,197,405 - £5,309,779 - - - - - London 153 Smarts Communicate $7,112,874 - £5,247,417 - - - - - Holywood 154 Fink & Fuchs $7,108,224 - - - - - - €6,420,000 Wiesbaden 155 Mischief PR $7,079,777 - £5,223,000 - - - - - London 156 Sachs Media Group $6,869,500 $6,869,500 - - - - - - Tallahassee 157 EMG $6,659,200 - - $1,400,000 - - - €4,750,000 Bergen op Zoom 158 LDWWgroup $6,607,757 $6,607,757 - - - - - - Dallas 159 Moore Communications Group $6,542,410 $6,542,410 - - - - - - Tallahassee 160 Pierpont Communications $6,528,763 $6,528,763 - - - - - - Houston 161 Media Zoo $6,506,400 - £4,800,000 - - - - - London 162 Saxum $6,460,846 $6,460,846 - - - - - - Oklahoma City 163 Speed Communications $6,446,181 - £4,755,574 - - - - - Bristol 164 The Diplomat Group $6,427,035 - - - - - - €5,804,764 Stockholm 165 Camron Public Relations $6,424,250 $2,866,686 £2,624,540 - - - - - London 166 Headland Consultancy $6,383,929 - £4,709,649 - - - - - London 167 Hope&Glory PR $6,232,527 - £4,597,954 - - - - - London 168 Aspectus $6,217,480 $1,820,597 £3,121,212 - - - - €150,000 London 169 Public Communications $6,150,712 $6,150,712 - - - - - - Chicago 170 Another Company $6,100,000 - - - $6,100,000 - - - Mexico 171 Cerrell Associates $6,098,178 $6,098,178 - - - - - - Los Angeles 172 Operate A/S $6,055,011 - - - - - - €5,468,760 Copenhagen 173 Eulogy $6,025,826 - £4,445,464 - - - - - London 174 Klenk & Hoursch $5,797,018 - - - - - - €5,235,746 Frankfurt 175 Berkeley Public Relations International $5,764,942 - £4,253,000 - - - - - Reading 176 Tunheim $5,757,017 $5,757,017 - - - - - - Minneapolis 177 Seven Hills $5,748,213 - £4,240,659 - - - - - London 178 London Communications Agency $5,650,044 - £4,168,236 - - - - - London 179 Incisive Health $5,571,105 - £4,110,000 - - - - - London 180 Evercom $5,508,320 - - - - - - €4,975,000 Madrid 181 Harvard $5,489,875 - £4,050,074 - - - - - London 182 Vault Communications $5,477,700 $5,477,700 - - - - - - Plymouth Meeting 183 Freshwater UK $5,453,076 - £4,022,926 - - - - - Cardiff 184 Threepipe $5,443,688 - £4,016,000 - - - - - London 185 Clarion Communications $5,422,000 - £4,000,000 - - - - - London 186 Singer Associates $5,364,538 $5,364,538 - - - - - - San Francisco 187 Nelson Bostock Unlimited $5,357,776 - £3,952,620 - - - - - London 188 Cirkle $5,357,000 - £3,952,047 - - - - - Beaconsfield 189 Remarkable Group $5,281,028 - £3,896,000 - - - - - Winchester 190 Shine Communications $5,265,754 - £3,884,732 - - - - - London 191 90TEN $5,195,357 $293,484 £3,536,173 - - - - €98,077 London 192 Talk PR $5,195,241 - £3,832,712 - - - - - London 193 MadanoPartnership $4,894,858 - £3,611,109 - - - - - London 194 Splendid Communications $4,850,119 - £3,578,103 - - - - - London 195 NJF $4,816,600 $4,816,600 - - - - - - New York 196 Cooperkatz & Co. $4,748,633 $4,748,633 - - - - - - New York 197 Luchford APM $4,676,676 $362,475 £2,807,000 - - - - €460,000 London 198 Pitch $4,537,536 - £3,347,500 - - - - - London 199 Redder Advertising $4,500,000 - - $4,500,000 - - - - Ho Chi Minh City 200 Imagem Corporativa $4,378,597 - - - $4,378,597 - - - Sao Paulo 201 Tact Intelligence-Conseil $4,373,843 - - - $4,373,843 - - - Montreal 202 North 6th Agency $4,360,000 $4,360,000 - - - - - - New York 203 Willoughby Public Relations $4,342,534 - £3,203,640 - - - - - Birmingham 204 Fever $4,321,017 - £3,187,766 - - - - - London 205 PLMR $4,320,157 $20,604 £3,114,510 - - - - €70,299 London 206 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $4,297,501 $4,297,501 - - - - - - San Diego 207 Cap et Cime PR $4,273,206 $56,537 £452,793 $5,652 $56,791 $19,951 $21,338 €3,160,383 Paris 208 CCgroup $4,147,922 - £3,060,068 - - - - - London 209 Linhart Public Relations $4,143,733 $4,143,733 - - - - - - Denver 210 Cow $4,080,055 - £3,010,000 - - - - - London 211 Eskenzi PR $4,000,212 - £2,951,097 - - - - - Barnet 212 HBI Helga Bailey $3,985,920 - - - - - - €3,600,000 Munich 213 Touchdown PR $3,861,914 - £2,849,070 - - - - - Farnham 214 Trevelino/Keller $3,830,000 $3,830,000 - - - - - - Atlanta 215 The Whiteoaks Consultancy $3,828,698 - £2,824,565 - - - - - Farnham 216 Intermarket $3,825,000 $3,825,000 - - - - - - New York 217 JTA $3,805,275 - £2,807,285 - - - - - Tunbridge Wells 218 Whyte Corporate Affairs $3,725,728 - - - - - - €3,365,000 Brussels 219 Schwartz Public Relations $3,653,760 - - - - - - €3,300,000 Munich 220 R/P Marketing Public Relations $3,520,156 $3,520,156 - - - - - - Holland 221 Taylor Herring $3,474,456 - £2,563,228 - - - - - London 222 Westbourne Comms Company $3,460,968 - £2,553,278 - - - - - London 223 Firstlight PR $3,434,837 - £2,534,000 - - - - - London 224 FWD Consulting $3,390,529 $171,832 £2,180,555 - - - - €237,495 London 225 Rostrum $3,390,011 - £2,500,930 - - - - - London 226 Ink Public Relations $3,383,292 $3,383,292 - - - - - - Austin 227 Brazen $3,347,138 - £2,269,301 - - $271,100 - - Manchester 228 Monet + Associés $3,344,851 - - - - - - €3,021,000 Paris 229 The Eon Group $3,340,000 - - $3,340,000 - - - - Makati 230 Fiona Hutton & Associates $3,339,558 $3,339,558 - - - - - - Studio City 231 JMW $3,321,600 - - - - - - €3,000,000 Stockholm 232 Finn $3,316,609 - £2,446,779 - - - - - Leeds 233 William Murray Communications $3,285,900 - £2,424,124 - - - - - Croydon 234 Clarity PR $3,259,330 $1,483,268 £1,208,263 - - - - €124,875 London 235 Standing Partnership $3,230,123 $3,230,123 - - - - - - St. Louis 236 Man Bites Dog $3,177,777 - £2,344,358 - - - - - Brighton 237 Red Lorry Yellow Lorry $3,172,197 - £2,340,241 - - - - - London 238 Kaizo $3,152,386 - £2,325,626 - - - - - London 239 Ballou PR $3,119,143 - £772,330 - - - - €1,871,613 London 240 Multiply $3,117,000 $3,117,000 - - - - - - Washington, DC 241 Richmond Towers Communications $3,104,407 - £2,290,230 - - - - - London 242 Fish Consulting $3,100,000 $3,100,000 - - - - - - Hollywood 243 Beehive Strategic Communication $3,034,793 $3,034,793 - - - - - - Saint Paul 244 Intrepid $3,004,146 $3,004,146 - - - - - - Salt Lake City 245 Jones PR $3,003,500 $3,003,500 - - - - - - Oklahoma City 246 Westbound Communications $2,950,000 $2,950,000 - - - - - - Orange 247 The Outside Organisation $2,899,143 - £2,138,800 - - - - - London 248 SE10 $2,878,463 - £2,123,543 - - - - - London 249 Lucre $2,849,444 - £2,102,135 - - - - - Leeds 250 Wyatt International $2,801,453 - £2,066,730 - - - - - Birmingham 251 Say Communications $2,783,332 - £2,053,362 - - - - - Wimbledon 252 Schwartz Media Strategies $2,750,000 $2,750,000 - - - - - - Miami 253 Manifest $2,742,394 $362,204 £1,755,950 - - - - - London 254 Rice Communications Pte $2,734,321 - - $2,734,321 - - - - Singapore 255 Schneider Associates $2,699,331 $2,699,331 - - - - - - Boston 256 JMPR Public Relations $2,686,438 $2,312,586 - - - - - €337,655 Woodland Hills 257 IW Group $2,636,000 $2,636,000 - - - - - - West Hollywood 258 Concept Public Relations India $2,609,440 - - $2,609,440 - - - - Mumbai 259 Bottle $2,602,560 - £1,920,000 - - - - - Oxford 260 Propeller Group $2,531,236 - £1,867,382 - - - - - London 261 Chameleon $2,462,411 - £1,816,607 - - - - - London 262 3x1 Group $2,403,330 - £1,773,021 - - - - - Glasgow 263 Babel PR $2,318,996 - £1,710,805 - - - - - London 264 Spark Communications $2,264,921 - £1,547,659 - - - - €150,893 London 265 AD Communications $2,263,493 - £1,669,858 - - - - - Esher Surrey 266 O'Malley Hansen Communications $2,223,000 $2,223,000 - - - - - - Chicago 267 Stir Public Relations . $2,195,815 - £1,619,930 - - - - - London 268 Focus Media $2,178,662 $2,178,662 - - - - - - Goshen 269 GingerMay PR $2,176,167 - £1,605,435 - - - - - Tunbridge Wells 270 Dynamo Communications $2,175,096 $207,032 £1,451,910 - - - - - London 271 Third City $2,166,635 - £1,598,403 - - - - - London 272 Landis Communications $2,113,000 $2,113,000 - - - - - - San Francisco 273 The PR Office $2,078,944 - £1,533,710 - - - - - London 274 Atmosphere Communications $2,077,000 - - - - - $2,077,000 - Cape Town 275 Midas Public Relations $2,074,232 - £1,530,234 - - - - - London 276 TopLine Comms $2,073,728 - £1,440,305 - - - $121,395 - London 277 The PR Network $2,035,419 - £1,501,600 - - - - - London 278 PR Agency One $2,033,250 - £1,500,000 - - - - - Manchester 279 Hollywood Public Relations $2,027,993 $2,027,993 - - - - - - Plymouth 280 Perry Communications Group $2,019,615 $2,019,615 - - - - - - Sacramento 281 THRSXTY $1,976,461 - £1,458,105 - - - - - London 282 Blue $1,968,056 - £1,451,904 - - - - - Oxford 283 Storm Communications $1,954,521 - £1,441,919 - - - - - London 284 JPES Partners $1,947,854 - £1,437,000 - - - - - London 285 Florence Gillier & Associes $1,926,528 - - - - - - €1,740,000 Suresnes 286 Influential Agency $1,916,741 - £1,414,047 - - - - - Liverpool 287 Marlin PR $1,888,763 - £1,393,407 - - - - - London 288 ZPR $1,882,453 - £1,388,752 - - - - - London 289 Clifford French $1,864,668 - £1,375,631 - - - - - London 290 Field Consulting $1,801,460 - £1,329,000 - - - - - London 291 M/C/C $1,800,000 $1,800,000 - - - - - - Dallas 292 Maverick $1,778,872 - - $1,778,872 - - - - Jakarta 293 Ahjo Communications Oy $1,707,875 - - - - - - €1,542,517 Helsinki 294 The Ideas Network $1,674,780 - £1,235,544 - - - - - London 295 Intelligent Conversation $1,663,506 - £1,227,227 - - - - - Manchester 296 Rooster PR $1,636,735 - £1,207,477 - - - - - London 297 Arenalia Comunicacion & Eventos $1,628,112 - - - - - - €1,470,477 Barcelona 298 Liquid $1,626,609 - £1,200,007 - - - - - Birmingham 299 Ranieri $1,626,600 - £1,200,000 - - - - - London 300 Fleet Street Communications $1,620,259 - £1,195,322 - - - - - London 301 Roberts Communications $1,616,380 $1,616,380 - - - - - - Rochester 302 Smoking Gun PR $1,604,870 - £1,183,969 - - - - - Manchester 303 Yellow Jersey PR $1,596,588 - £1,177,859 - - - - - London 304 Capella $1,577,744 - £1,163,957 - - - - - London 305 CenterTable $1,553,796 $1,553,796 - - - - - - Denver 306 Hatch Commun $1,519,216 - £1,120,779 - - - - - Leeds 307 Fox Agency $1,491,186 - £1,100,100 - - - - - Leeds 308 Focus PR $1,485,253 - £1,095,723 - - - - - London 309 Lodestone Communications $1,318,278 - £972,540 - - - - - London 310 Tank $1,291,466 - £952,760 - - - - - Nottingham 311 Oracle Group $1,286,370 - £949,000 - - - - - Epsom 312 Acceleris $1,258,837 - £928,688 - - - - - Harrogate 313 Umpf $1,235,029 - £911,124 - - - - - Leeds 314 Iseepr $1,217,105 - £897,901 - - - - - Leeds 315 Int/Ext Communications $1,198,655 - - - - - - €1,082,600 Basel 316 Karbo Communications $1,197,464 $1,197,464 - - - - - - San Francisco 317 Stand Agency $1,194,312 - £881,086 - - - - - London 318 Lotus $1,175,178 - £866,970 - - - - - London 319 The Garrity Group $1,148,664 $1,148,664 - - - - - - Albuquerque 320 The Honey Partnership $1,143,187 $44,366 £294,514 $395,996 - - - €274,215 Reading 321 KCD PR $1,085,000 $1,085,000 - - - - - - San Diego 322 Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting $1,050,000 - - $1,050,000 - - - - Mumbai 323 Wells Haslem Strategic Public Affairs $1,047,669 - - $1,047,669 - - - - Sydney 324 INR $1,043,478 - - $1,043,478 - - - - Seoul 325 Multi Communications $1,014,368 - - - - - - €916,156 Warsaw 326 DTW $987,556 - £728,555 - - - - - Guisborough 327 Jargon PR $981,463 $103,967 £530,260 - - - - €143,360 Hook 328 Gootenberg $966,143 - - - - - - €872,600 Paris 329 PRHub $956,555 - - $956,555 - - - - Bengaluru 330 Bianchi Public Relations $950,044 $950,044 - - - - - - Troy 331 Target Public Relations $904,613 - £667,365 - - - - - Cheltenham 332 Tin Man $894,677 - £660,035 - - - - - London 333 Context Public Relations $884,057 - £652,200 - - - - - Macclesfield 334 WordWrite Communications $833,600 $833,600 - - - - - - Pittsburgh 335 Muckle Media $810,589 - £598,000 - - - - - Edinburgh 336 Wisse Kommunikatie $808,256 - - - - - - €730,000 Arnhem 337 Kalaapa $775,040 - - - - - - €700,000 Argenteuil 338 Alfred $767,502 - £566,213 - - - - - London 339 CommsCo $713,923 $24,400 £508,685 - - - - - London 340 Genesis PR $705,977 - £520,824 - - - - - Ipswich 341 TransMedia Group $696,000 $696,000 - - - - - - Boca Raton 342 Communications Office Colic, Laco & Partners $693,454 - - - - - - €626,313 Zagreb 343 Fanclub PR $692,110 - £510,594 - - - - - London 344 Simulations Public Affairs Management Services Pvt $657,984 - - $657,984 - - - - Ahmedabad 345 Rantau PR $575,270 - - $575,270 - - - - Petaling Jaya 346 Free Communication $520,384 - - - - - - €470,000 Bucharest 347 Comm:unications, Agentur für PR, Events & Marketing $498,240 - - - - - - €450,000 Wien 348 PublicCity PR $430,000 $430,000 - - - - - - Southfield 349 InstiCom $392,046 - - - - - - €354,088 Brussels 350 Dextera Comunicacion $388,950 - - - $388,950 - - - Mexico City 351 Nobiletec FinTech Consultancy $300,000 - - - $300,000 - - - Sao Paulo 352 Probako Communications $225,149 - - - - - - €203,350 Budapest Rank Agency Name 2016 Global Staff 2016 US Staff 2016 UK Staff 2016 Asia-Pacific Staff 2016 Americas (non-US) Staff 2016 Middle East Staff 2016 Africa Staff 2016 Continental Europe (non-UK) Staff HQ 1 Edelman 1 5,903 2,625 500 1,352 562 188 23 653 Chicago 2 Weber Shandwick* 4,700 2,860 310 990 50 50 20 420 New York 3 MSLGroup** 3,133 565 207 1,325 230 63 83 660 Paris 4 FleishmanHillard* 2,800 1,750 250 500 - - - - St. Louis 5 Hill+Knowlton Strategies* 2,750 660 310 610 - - - - New York 6 Ogilvy* 2,703 472 264 1,365 70 131 181 220 New York 7 Burson-Marsteller* 2,700 930 120 850 200 225 25 350 New York 8 Ketchum* 2,635 1,735 220 90 105 35 - 450 New York 9 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) 2,440 58 29 2,290 87 - - - Beijing 10 Golin** 1,500 725 260 305 75 30 - 105 Chicago 11 Cohn & Wolfe* 1,405 670 200 - - - - - New York 12 MC Group 996 7 11 322 12 198 - 446 Berlin 13 ICF/ICF Olson 2 912 686 3 - 76 - - 147 Fairfax 14 Brunswick** 895 254 273 - - - - - London 15 Porter Novelli* 720 510 75 - - - - - New York 16 WE Communications 4 716 477 37 166 - - 22 14 Bellevue 17 APCO Worldwide 6 672 249 54 131 - 128 - 110 Washington, DC 18 FSB Comunicação 659 3 - - 656 - - - Rio de Janeiro 19 FTI Consulting* 647 260 185 - - - - - New York 20 Grayling* 630 195 170 40 - 25 10 190 London 21 Text100 599 149 58 311 - - - 81 New York 22 Vector 589 - - 589 - - - - Tokyo 23 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 558 133 94 - 328 - - 3 Montreal 24 Adfactors PR 555 - - 555 - - - - Mumbai 25 Hopscotch Groupe 541 - - - - - 8 533 Paris 26 Llorente & Cuenca 496 15 - - 301 - - 180 Madrid 27 Finn Partners 5 485 448 22 - - 9 - 6 New York 28 W2O Group 3 472 432 39 - - - - 1 San Francisco 29 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) 471 94 50 130 - 12 - 185 London 30 FischerAppelt 427 3 - - - 15 - 409 Hamburg 31 Zeno Group 7 406 212 69 116 9 - - - New York 32 inVentiv Health PR Group** 393 277 96 - - - - 20 New York 33 Allison+Partners 338 213 7 110 - - - 8 San Francisco 34 Sunny Side Up 336 124 - 212 - - - - Shibuya 35 Strategic Public Relations Group 302 - - 302 - - - - Hong Kong 36 Newlink 300 90 - - 210 - - - Miami 37 Action Global Communications 291 - - - - 92 19 180 Nicosia 38 PRAP Japan 289 - - 289 - - - - Tokyo 39 PMK-BNC** 280 271 9 - - - - - Los Angeles 40 Four Communications Group 277 - 235 - - 42 - - London 41 Freud Communications 263 23 240 - - - - - London 42 SEC 263 - 41 - - - - 222 Milan 43 Dentsu Public Relations 260 - - 260 - - - - Tokyo 44 Bell Pottinger 250 - 190 - - - - - London 45 Padilla 9 248 248 - - - - - - Minneapolis 46 Finsbury* 241 106 107 19 - 7 - 2 London 47 DKC 238 238 - - - - - - New York 48 Atrevia 237 1 - - 21 - - 215 Madrid 49 Concept Public Relations India 235 - - 235 - - - - Mumbai 50 Ruder Finn *** 8 223 223 - - - - - - New York 51 Kyodo Public Relations 223 - - 223 - - - - Tokyo 52 Prain Global 220 - - 220 - - - - Seoul 53 Hotwire PR 216 70 68 7 - - - 71 London 54 DeVries Global** 214 100 30 99 - - - - New York 55 MWWPR*** 200 179 21 - - - - - New York 56 Citigate Dewe Rogerson 190 5 95 45 - - - 45 London 57 Hering Schuppener 189 - - - - - - 189 Duesseldorf 58 Premier 187 - 187 - - - - - London 59 CROS 186 - - - - - - 186 Moscow 60 Portland 180 - 160 - - - - - London 61 Racepoint Global 14 174 127 27 20 - - - - Boston 62 Newgate Communications 171 - 74 93 - 4 - - London 63 ICR 166 157 - 9 - - - - New York 64 Marina Maher Communications** 165 165 - - - - - - New York 65 Achtung! 160 - - - - - - 160 Hamburg 66 Coyne Public Relations 11 159 159 - - - - - - Parsippany 67 M Booth 150 150 - - - - - - New York 68 CYTS-Linkage 150 - - 150 - - - - Beijing 69 Exposure 148 23 124 1 - - - - London 70 MHP Communications 147 - 135 12 - - - - London 71 iMARS Communications 141 - - - - - - 141 Moscow 72 5W Public Relations 138 138 - - - - - - New York 73 G&S Business Communications 135 135 - - - - - - New York 74 Jackson Spalding 133 133 - - - - - - Atlanta 75 The Red Consultancy 133 - 133 - - - - - London 76 Prosek Partners 127 114 13 - - - - - New York 77 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment 123 20 67 18 - - - 18 London 78 LaunchSquad 122 122 - - - - - - San Francisco 79 JeffreyGroup 122 13 - - 109 - - - Miami Beach 80 Hunter Public Relations** 121 117 4 - - - - - New York 81 Lift World 120 - 2 - 3 - 3 112 Lisbon 82 Fahlgren Mortine 119 119 - - - - - - Columbus 83 Brands2Life 119 - 119 - - - - - London 84 Havas Formula 118 118 - - - - - - New York 85 M&C Saatchi PR 118 8 85 - - - - 25 London 86 Interel 117 2 24 4 - - - 87 Brussels 87 Lansons 115 - 115 - - - - - London 88 Hanover 115 - 100 - - 1 - 14 London 89 Taylor 112 112 - - - - - - New York 90 The Eon Group 110 - - 110 - - - - Makati 91 Pegasus 108 - 108 - - - - - Brighton 92 Purple PR 104 38 66 - - - - - London 93 French|West|Vaughan 103 103 - - - - - - Raleigh 94 RMA Comunicação 103 - - - 103 - - - Sao Paulo 95 Peppercomm 101 86 15 - - - - - New York 96 Farner Consulting 101 - - - - - - 101 Zurich 97 AMI Communications 100 - - - - - - 100 Prague 98 Imagination 99 99 - - - - - - Chicago 99 Pan Communications 98 98 - - - - - - Boston 100 Marco de Comunicación 97 2 1 - - - 2 92 Madrid 101 PRR 96 96 - - - - - - Seattle 102 The Big Partnership Group 96 - 96 - - - - - Glasgow 103 W Communications 91 - 83 7 - - - 1 London 104 Another Company 90 - - - 90 - - - Mexico 105 Carmichael Lynch Relate** 10 85 85 - - - - - - Minneapolis 106 Imre 85 85 - - - - - - Sparks 107 Bader Rutter 85 85 - - - - - - Brookfield, WI 108 Imagem Corporativa 82 - - - 82 - - - Sao Paulo 109 Maverick 80 - - 80 - - - - Jakarta 110 Spectrum 78 78 - - - - - - Washington, DC 111 Fink & Fuchs 77 - - - - - - 77 Wiesbaden 112 Teamspirit 76 - 76 - - - - - London 113 LaForce 75 75 - - - - - - New York 114 PHA Media 74 - 74 - - - - - London 115 Mitchell Communications 73 $73 0% - - - - - - 116 Steinreich Communications Group 72 58 4 - - 6 - 4 New York 117 Camargue 72 - 72 - - - - - London 118 Citypress 72 - 72 - - - - - Manchester 119 Speed Communications 71 - 71 - - - - - Bristol 120 Mischief PR 70 - 70 - - - - - London 121 Kwittken 69 47 16 - 6 - - - New York 122 Smarts Communicate 69 - 69 - - - - - Holywood 123 Crosby 68 68 - - - - - - Annapolis 124 AXON Communications 68 - 68 - - - - - London 125 Threepipe 67 - 67 - - - - - London 126 HSE Cake 65 - 65 - - - - - London 127 Evercom 65 - - - - - - 65 Madrid 128 Quinn 63 63 - - - - - - New York 129 MP&F Public Relations 63 63 - - - - - - Nashville 130 Berkeley Public Relations International 63 - 63 - - - - - Reading 131 RF Binder Partners 61 61 - - - - - - New York 132 Good Relations 60 - 60 - - - - - London 133 PRHub 60 - - 60 - - - - Bengaluru 134 Method Communications 59 59 - - - - - - Salt Lake City 135 Octopus Group 58 - 58 - - - - - London 136 Hope&Glory PR 58 - 58 - - - - - London 137 SenateSHJ 58 - - 58 - - - - Wellington 138 Merritt Group 57 57 - - - - - - McLean 139 Makovsky 56 56 - - - - - - New York 140 Spark 55 55 - - - - - - San Francisco 141 Current Marketing 55 55 - - - - - - Chicago 142 Media Zoo 55 - 55 - - - - - London 143 Freshwater UK 55 - 55 - - - - - Cardiff 144 Exponent PR 54 54 - - - - - - Minneapolis 145 Iris Culture 54 - 54 - - - - - London 146 Cicero Group 54 1 48 1 - - - 4 London 147 Frank Public Relations Limited 54 - 44 10 - - - - London 148 Bateman Group 53 53 - - - - - - San Francisco 149 Camron Public Relations 53 20 33 - - - - - London 150 IW Group 52 52 - - - - - - West Hollywood 151 Aspectus 52 12 36 2 - - - 2 London 152 Eric Mower + Associates 51 51 - - - - - - Syracuse 153 Rbb Communications 51 51 - - - - - - Miami 154 Eulogy 51 - 51 - - - - - London 155 Operate A/S 51 - - - - - - 51 Copenhagen 156 TVC Group 50 4 46 - - - - - London 157 Clarion Communications 50 - 50 - - - - - London 158 Talk PR 50 - 50 - - - - - London 159 Willoughby Public Relations 50 - 50 - - - - - Birmingham 160 Bliss Integrated Communication 48 48 - - - - - - New York 161 NJF 48 48 - - - - - - New York 162 Klenk & Hoursch 48 - - - - - - 48 Frankfurt 163 Cooney/Waters Group 46 46 - - - - - - New York 164 360PR+ 46 46 - - - - - - Boston 165 Public Communications 46 46 - - - - - - Chicago 166 Luchford APM 46 - 46 - - - - - London 167 Seven Hills 46 - 46 - - - - - London 168 Cirkle 46 - 46 - - - - - Beaconsfield 169 EMG 46 - - 21 - - - 25 Bergen op Zoom 170 C+C 45 45 - - - - - - Seattle 171 Salt 45 - 34 11 - - - - London 172 PrettyGreen Things 45 - 45 - - - - - London 173 Splendid Communications 45 - 45 - - - - - London 174 Redder Advertising 45 - - 45 - - - - Ho Chi Minh City 175 Rasky Partners 44 44 - - - - - - Boston 176 Harvard 44 - 44 - - - - - London 177 The Diplomat Group 44 - - - - - - 44 Stockholm 178 Dodge Communications 42 42 - - - - - - Alpharetta 179 Moore Communications Group 42 42 - - - - - - Tallahassee 180 Performance Communications 42 - 42 - - - - - Kingston upon Thames 181 Remarkable Group 41 - 41 - - - - - Winchester 182 Lou Hammond Group 40 40 - - - - - - New York 183 JPA Health Communications 40 33 7 - - - - - Washington, DC 184 Headland Consultancy 40 - 40 - - - - - London 185 Brazen 40 - 32 - - 8 - - Manchester 186 Tact Intelligence-Conseil 40 - - - 40 - - - Montreal 187 Atmosphere Communications 40 - - - - - 40 - Cape Town 188 Shine Communications 39 - 39 - - - - - London 189 Pitch 38 - 38 - - - - - London 190 Powerscourt 38 - 34 - - - - 4 London 191 Saxum 36 36 - - - - - - Oklahoma City 192 Touchdown PR 36 9 27 - - - - - Farnham 193 North 6th Agency 35 35 - - - - - - New York 194 Nelson Bostock Unlimited 35 - 35 - - - - - London 195 London Communications Agency 34 - 34 - - - - - London 196 Fever 34 - 34 - - - - - London 197 Greentarget Global Group 33 33 - - - - - - Chicago 198 Red Lorry Yellow Lorry 33 8 25 - - - - - London 199 PLMR 32 - 32 - - - - - London 200 Multi Communications 32 - - - - - - 32 Warsaw 201 Sachs Media Group 31 31 - - - - - - Tallahassee 202 Pierpont Communications 31 31 - - - - - - Houston 203 Manifest 31 5 26 - - - - - London 204 90TEN 31 - 31 - - - - - London 205 Finn 31 - 31 - - - - - Leeds 206 Rice Communications Pte 31 - - 31 - - - - Singapore 207 Vault Communications 30 30 - - - - - - Plymouth Meeting 208 Cooperkatz & Co. 30 30 - - - - - - New York 209 M/C/C 30 30 - - - - - - Dallas 210 Ballou PR 30 - 9 - - - - 21 London 211 Monet + Associés 30 - - - - - - 30 Paris 212 Tunheim 29 29 - - - - - - Minneapolis 213 The Whiteoaks Consultancy 29 - 29 - - - - - Farnham 214 Firstlight PR 29 - 29 - - - - - London 215 Ink Public Relations 28 28 - - - - - - Austin 216 Third City 28 - 28 - - - - - London 217 Cerrell Associates 27 27 - - - - - - Los Angeles 218 MadanoPartnership 27 - 27 - - - - - London 219 Eskenzi PR 27 4 14 1 - - - 8 Barnet 220 Richmond Towers Communications 27 - 27 - - - - - London 221 Clarity PR 26 8 16 - - - - 2 London 222 Lucre 26 - 26 - - - - - Leeds 223 R/P Marketing Public Relations 25 25 - - - - - - Holland 224 Incisive Health 25 - 25 - - - - - London 225 CCgroup 25 - 25 - - - - - London 226 Kaizo 25 - 25 - - - - - London 227 Trevelino/Keller 24 24 - - - - - - Atlanta 228 Multiply 24 24 - - - - - - Washington, DC 229 Cap et Cime PR 24 - - - - - - 24 Paris 230 The Honey Partnership 24 1 15 3 - - - 5 Reading 231 Bottle 24 - 24 - - - - - Oxford 232 Influential Agency 24 - 24 - - - - - Liverpool 233 HBI Helga Bailey 24 - - - - - - 24 Munich 234 Arenalia Comunicacion & Eventos 24 - - - - - - 24 Barcelona 235 Dynamo Communications 23 4 19 - - - - - London 236 Rostrum 23 - 23 - - - - - London 237 Man Bites Dog 23 - 23 - - - - - Brighton 238 SE10 23 - 23 - - - - - London 239 AD Communications 23 - 23 - - - - - Esher Surrey 240 GingerMay PR 23 1 22 - - - - - Tunbridge Wells 241 PR Agency One 23 - 23 - - - - - Manchester 242 ZPR 23 - 23 - - - - - London 243 Whyte Corporate Affairs 23 - - - - - - 23 Brussels 244 INR 23 - - 23 - - - - Seoul 245 Fish Consulting 22 22 - - - - - - Hollywood 246 O'Malley Hansen Communications 22 22 - - - - - - Chicago 247 Focus Media 22 22 - - - - - - Goshen 248 William Murray Communications 22 - 22 - - - - - Croydon 249 Storm Communications 22 - 22 - - - - - London 250 JMW 22 - - - - - - 22 Stockholm 251 Englander Knabe & Allen 21 21 - - - - - - Los Angeles 252 3x1 Group 21 - 21 - - - - - Glasgow 253 Midas Public Relations 21 - 21 - - - - - London 254 TopLine Comms 21 - 17 - - - 4 - London 255 Schwartz Public Relations 21 - - - - - - 21 Munich 256 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker 20 20 - - - - - - San Diego 257 Linhart Public Relations 20 20 - - - - - - Denver 258 Intermarket 20 20 - - - - - - New York 259 Landis Communications 20 20 - - - - - - San Francisco 260 Taylor Herring 20 - 20 - - - - - London 261 Westbourne Comms Company 20 - 20 - - - - - London 262 The Outside Organisation 20 - 20 - - - - - London 263 Propeller Group 20 - 20 - - - - - London 264 Marlin PR 20 - 20 - - - - - London 265 Stand Agency 20 - 20 - - - - - London 266 Ahjo Communications Oy 20 - - - - - - 20 Helsinki 267 Standing Partnership 19 19 - - - - - - St. Louis 268 Jones PR 19 19 - - - - - - Oklahoma City 269 Stir Public Relations . 19 - 19 - - - - - London 270 Blue 19 - 19 - - - - - Oxford 271 Oracle Group 19 - 19 - - - - - Epsom 272 LDWWgroup 18 18 - - - - - - Dallas 273 JTA 18 - 15 - - - - 3 Tunbridge Wells 274 Say Communications 18 - 18 - - - - - Wimbledon 275 Spark Communications 18 - 18 - - - - - London 276 Rooster PR 18 - 18 - - - - - London 277 Ranieri 18 - 18 - - - - - London 278 Fleet Street Communications 18 - 18 - - - - - London 279 JMPR Public Relations 17 17 - - - - - - Woodland Hills 280 Chameleon 17 - 17 - - - - - London 281 Singer Associates 16 16 - - - - - - San Francisco 282 Intrepid 16 16 - - - - - - Salt Lake City 283 Schwartz Media Strategies 16 16 - - - - - - Miami 284 Wyatt International 16 - 16 - - - - - Birmingham 285 Hatch Commun 16 - 16 - - - - - Leeds 286 Fox Agency 16 - 16 - - - - - Leeds 287 Focus PR 16 - 16 - - - - - London 288 Tank 16 - 16 - - - - - Nottingham 289 Rantau PR 16 - - 16 - - - - Petaling Jaya 290 Free Communication 16 - - - - - - 16 Bucharest 291 Schneider Associates 15 15 - - - - - - Boston 292 CenterTable 15 15 - - - - - - Denver 293 FWD Consulting 15 - 15 - - - - - London 294 Babel PR 15 - 15 - - - - - London 295 The PR Office 15 - 15 - - - - - London 296 Liquid 15 - 15 - - - - - Birmingham 297 Smoking Gun PR 15 - 15 - - - - - Manchester 298 Capella 15 - 15 - - - - - London 299 Acceleris 15 - 15 - - - - - Harrogate 300 Beehive Strategic Communication 14 14 - - - - - - Saint Paul 301 Westbound Communications 14 14 - - - - - - Orange 302 Roberts Communications 14 14 - - - - - - Rochester 303 Karbo Communications 14 14 - - - - - - San Francisco 304 THRSXTY 14 - 14 - - - - - London 305 Clifford French 14 - 14 - - - - - London 306 The Ideas Network 14 - 14 - - - - - London 307 Intelligent Conversation 14 - 14 - - - - - Manchester 308 Lotus 14 - 14 - - - - - London 309 DTW 14 - 14 - - - - - Guisborough 310 TransMedia Group 13 12 - - 1 - - - Boca Raton 311 Yellow Jersey PR 13 - 13 - - - - - London 312 Iseepr 13 - 13 - - - - - Leeds 313 Tin Man 13 - 13 - - - - - London 314 Genesis PR 13 - 13 - - - - - Ipswich 315 Florence Gillier & Associes 13 - - - - - - 13 Suresnes 316 Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting 13 - - 13 - - - - Mumbai 317 Fiona Hutton & Associates 12 12 - - - - - - Studio City 318 Muckle Media 12 - 12 - - - - - Edinburgh 319 Wisse Kommunikatie 12 - - - - - - 12 Arnhem 320 Hollywood Public Relations 11 11 - - - - - - Plymouth 321 JPES Partners 11 - 11 - - - - - London 322 Target Public Relations 11 - 11 - - - - - Cheltenham 323 Simulations Public Affairs Management Services Pvt 11 - - 11 - - - - Ahmedabad 324 Perry Communications Group 10 10 - - - - - - Sacramento 325 Field Consulting 10 - 10 - - - - - London 326 Context Public Relations 10 - 10 - - - - - Macclesfield 327 Nobiletec FinTech Consultancy 10 - - - 10 - - - Sao Paulo 328 KCD PR 9 9 - - - - - - San Diego 329 Jargon PR 9 - 9 - - - - - Hook 330 Lodestone Communications 9 - 9 - - - - - London 331 Umpf 9 - 9 - - - - - Leeds 332 Communications Office Colic, Laco & Partners 9 - - - - - - 9 Zagreb 333 Dextera Comunicacion 9 - - - 9 - - - Mexico City 334 WordWrite Communications 8 8 - - - - - - Pittsburgh 335 CommsCo 8 - 8 - - - - - London 336 Alfred 8 - 8 - - - - - London 337 Int/Ext Communications 8 - - - - - - 8 Basel 338 Gootenberg 8 - - - - - - 8 Paris 339 Fanclub PR 7 - 7 - - - - - London 340 Wells Haslem Strategic Public Affairs 6 - - 6 - - - - Sydney 341 The Garrity Group 6 6 - - - - - - Albuquerque 342 The PR Network 6 - 6 - - - - - London 343 Bianchi Public Relations 6 6 - - - - - - Troy 344 Breakthrough Media 5 - 1 1 - 1 1 1 London 345 Kalaapa 5 - - - - - - 5 Argenteuil 346 Comm:unications, Agentur für PR, Events & Marketing 5 - - - - - - 5 Wien 347 PublicCity PR 3 3 - - - - - - Southfield 348 InstiCom 2 - - - - - - 2 Brussels 349 Cow 1 1 - - - - - - London 350 Instinctif Partners - - - - - - - - London Rank Agency Name 2016 Continental Europe (non-UK) Revenue 2015 Continental Europe (non-UK) Revenue % Change 2016 Continental Europe (non-UK) Staff 2015 Continental Europe (non-UK) Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ 1 MSLGroup** €104,000,000 €100,000,000 4% 660 775 -14.84% $157,576 $129,032 22% Paris 2 MC Group €83,345,200 €71,740,000 16% 446 385 15.84% $186,873 $186,338 0% Berlin 3 Ketchum* €81,000,000 €81,000,000 0% 450 450 0.00% $180,000 $180,000 0% New York 4 Burson-Marsteller* €74,000,000 €74,000,000 0% 350 310 12.90% $211,429 $238,710 -11% New York 5 Edelman 1 €73,923,000 €63,961,000 16% 653 708 -7.77% $113,205 $90,340 25% Chicago 6 Weber Shandwick* €71,350,000 €67,500,000 6% 420 400 5.00% $169,881 $168,750 1% New York 7 FischerAppelt €70,000,000 €70,000,000 0% 409 377 8.49% $171,149 $185,676 -8% Hamburg 8 Hopscotch Groupe €55,200,000 €53,900,000 2% 533 534 -0.19% $103,565 $100,936 3% Paris 9 Hering Schuppener €44,800,000 €34,600,000 29% 189 180 5.00% $237,037 $192,222 23% Duesseldorf 10 Brunswick** €42,000,000 €42,000,000 0% - - - - - - London 11 Ogilvy* €30,400,000 €21,000,000 45% 220 210 4.76% $138,182 $100,000 38% New York 12 iMARS Communications €25,712,608 €23,647,940 9% 141 146 -3.42% $182,359 $161,972 13% Moscow 13 Grayling* €21,800,000 €21,993,600 -1% 190 229 -17.03% $114,737 $96,042 19% London 14 SEC €18,786,200 €21,244,000 -12% 222 202 9.90% $84,623 $105,168 -20% Milan 15 CROS €17,796,313 €13,927,392 28% 186 203 -8.37% $95,679 $68,608 39% Moscow 16 Farner Consulting €17,230,000 €16,145,000 7% 101 86 17.44% $170,594 $187,733 -9% Zurich 17 APCO Worldwide 6 €15,580,925 €15,787,220 -1% 110 106 3.77% $141,645 $148,936 -5% Washington, DC 18 Achtung! €14,917,000 €14,071,000 6% 160 145 10.34% $93,231 $97,041 -4% Hamburg 19 ICF/ICF Olson 2 €13,898,000 €14,459,205 -4% 147 160 -8.13% $94,544 $90,370 5% Fairfax 20 Llorente & Cuenca €12,962,000 €11,207,000 16% 180 177 1.69% $72,011 $63,316 14% Madrid 21 Atrevia €12,919,915 €10,920,428 18% 215 195 10.26% $60,093 $56,002 7% Madrid 22 inVentiv Health PR Group** €11,000,000 €11,000,000 0% 20 27 -25.93% $550,000 $407,407 35% New York 23 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) €9,541,859 €6,666,380 43% 185 121 52.89% $51,578 $55,094 -6% London 24 Lift World €9,525,770 €8,469,995 12% 112 106 5.66% $85,052 $79,906 6% Lisbon 25 Interel €8,929,544 €10,100,000 -12% 87 89 -2.25% $102,638 $113,483 -10% Brussels 26 Finsbury* €8,500,000 €8,500,000 0% 2 1 100.00% $4,250,000 $8,500,000 -50% London 27 Text100 €8,254,034 €8,902,953 -7% 81 86 -5.81% $101,902 $103,523 -2% New York 28 AMI Communications €7,247,786 €8,847,176 -18% 100 106 -5.66% $72,478 $83,464 -13% Prague 29 Marco de Comunicacion €7,176,339 €5,601,540 28% 92 75 22.67% $78,004 $74,687 4% Madrid 30 Hotwire PR €6,906,403 €6,521,809 6% 71 70 1.43% $97,273 $93,169 4% London 31 Citigate Dewe Rogerson €6,600,000 €6,010,000 10% 45 46 -2.17% $146,667 $130,652 12% London 32 Fink & Fuchs €6,420,000 €5,900,000 9% 77 70 10.00% $83,377 $84,286 -1% Wiesbaden 33 Action Global Communications €5,845,370 €7,279,630 -20% 180 196 -8.16% $32,474 $37,141 -13% Nicosia 34 The Diplomat Group €5,804,764 €6,293,088 -8% 44 45 -2.22% $131,926 $139,846 -6% Stockholm 35 Operate A/S €5,468,760 €5,199,657 5% 51 41 24.39% $107,231 $126,821 -15% Copenhagen 36 Instinctif Partners €5,277,000 €5,496,000 -4% - - - - - - London 37 Klenk & Hoursch €5,235,746 €4,859,690 8% 48 48 0.00% $109,078 $101,244 8% Frankfurt 38 Evercom €4,975,000 €3,623,000 37% 65 45 44.44% $76,538 $80,511 -5% Madrid 39 EMG €4,750,000 €3,700,000 28% 25 23 8.70% $190,000 $160,870 18% Bergen op Zoom 40 HBI Helga Bailey €3,600,000 €3,100,800 16% 24 22 9.09% $150,000 $140,945 6% Munich 41 Whyte Corporate Affairs €3,365,000 €3,049,000 10% 23 21 9.52% $146,304 $145,190 1% Brussels 42 Schwartz Public Relations €3,300,000 €3,000,000 10% 21 21 0.00% $157,143 $142,857 10% Munich 43 Cap et Cime PR €3,160,383 €4,357,025 -27% 24 26 -7.69% $131,683 $167,578 -21% Paris 44 Monet + Associes €3,021,000 €2,306,000 31% 30 20 50.00% $100,700 $115,300 -13% Paris 45 JMW €3,000,000 €3,000,000 0% 22 23 -4.35% $136,364 $130,435 5% Stockholm 46 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment €1,896,676 €2,002,625 -5% 18 14 28.57% $105,371 $143,045 -26% London 47 Ballou PR €1,871,613 €1,329,530 41% 21 13 61.54% $89,124 $102,272 -13% London 48 Florence Gillier & Associes €1,740,000 €2,142,000 -19% 13 14 -7.14% $133,846 $153,000 -13% Suresnes 49 Hanover €1,597,000 €1,303,000 23% 14 7 100.00% $114,071 $186,143 -39% London 50 Ahjo Communications Oy €1,542,517 €1,558,232 -1% 20 14 42.86% $77,126 $111,302 -31% Helsinki 51 Arenalia Comunicacion & Eventos €1,470,477 €1,188,662 24% 24 21 14.29% $61,270 $56,603 8% Barcelona 52 Salt €1,169,668 €1,249,686 -6% - - - - - - London 53 Steinreich Communications Group €1,100,000 €600,000 83% 4 4 0.00% $275,000 $150,000 83% New York 54 Int/Ext Communications €1,082,600 €985,130 10% 8 7 14.29% $135,325 $140,733 -4% Basel 55 M&C Saatchi PR €1,070,723 €831,998 29% 25 10 150.00% $42,829 $83,200 -49% London 56 WE Communications 4 €1,035,043 €1,218,000 -15% 14 15 -6.67% $73,932 $81,200 -9% Bellevue 57 Finn Partners 5 €981,756 €979,632 0% 6 6 0.00% $163,626 $163,272 0% New York 58 Multi Communications €916,156 €976,512 -6% 32 32 0.00% $28,630 $30,516 -6% Warsaw 59 Gootenberg €872,600 €873,000 0% 8 8 0.00% $109,075 $109,125 0% Paris 60 Wisse Kommunikatie €730,000 €715,000 2% 12 13 -7.69% $60,833 $55,000 11% Arnhem 61 Powerscourt €704,320 €498,178 41% 4 2 100.00% $176,080 $249,089 -29% London 62 Kalaapa €700,000 €700,000 0% 5 5 0.00% $140,000 $140,000 0% Argenteuil 63 Communications Office Colic, Laco & Partners €626,313 €596,893 5% 9 8 12.50% $69,590 $74,612 -7% Zagreb 64 PrettyGreen Things €622,440 €703,506 -12% - - - - - - London 65 Free Communication €470,000 €420,000 12% 16 15 6.67% $29,375 $28,000 5% Bucharest 66 Luchford APM €460,000 €918,000 -50% - - - - - - London 67 Comm:unications, Agentur fur PR, Events & Marketing €450,000 €402,000 12% 5 5 0.00% $90,000 $80,400 12% Wien 68 InstiCom €354,088 €283,196 25% 2 3 -33.33% $177,044 $94,399 88% Brussels 69 JMPR Public Relations €337,655 €160,174 111% - - - - - - Woodland Hills 70 The Honey Partnership €274,215 €136,039 102% 5 6 -16.67% $54,843 $22,673 142% Reading 71 FWD Consulting €237,495 - - - - - - - - London 72 Probako Communications €203,350 €211,892 -4% 10 9 11.11% $20,335 $23,544 -14% Budapest 73 Spark Communications €150,893 - - - - - - - - London 74 Aspectus €150,000 - - 2 - - - - - London 75 Jargon PR €143,360 €124,871 15% - - - - - - Hook 76 Clarity PR €124,875 €287,667 -57% 2 3 -33.33% $62,438 $95,889 -35% London 77 90TEN €98,077 - - - - - - - - London 78 Allison+Partners €72,000 - - 8 - - - - - San Francisco 79 PLMR €70,299 €270,218 -74% - - - - - - London Rank Agency Name 2016 Americas (non-US) Revenue 2015 Americas (non-US) Revenue % Change 2016 Americas (non-US) Staff 2015 Americas (non-US) Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ 1 FSB Comunicacao $70,683,187 $63,025,835 12% 656 701 -6.42% $107,749 $89,908 20% Rio de Janeiro 2 Edelman 1 $48,214,000 $48,340,000 0% 562 534 5.24% $85,790 $90,524 -5% Chicago 3 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 $35,200,000 $41,200,000 -15% 328 329 -0.30% $107,317 $125,228 -14% Montreal 4 Burson-Marsteller* $35,000,000 $35,000,000 0% 200 170 17.65% $175,000 $205,882 -15% New York 5 Llorente & Cuenca $20,653,000 $20,899,000 -1% 301 282 6.74% $68,615 $74,110 -7% Madrid 6 Ketchum* $20,000,000 $20,000,000 0% 105 105 0.00% $190,476 $190,476 0% New York 7 Weber Shandwick* $15,000,000 $14,000,000 7% 50 50 0.00% $300,000 $280,000 7% New York 8 MSLGroup** $15,000,000 $15,000,000 0% 230 125 84.00% $65,217 $120,000 -46% Paris 9 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $8,471,704 $6,778,088 25% 76 50 52.00% $111,470 $135,562 -18% Fairfax 10 RMA Comunicacao $7,931,914 $7,021,276 13% 103 85 21.18% $77,009 $82,603 -7% Sao Paulo 11 BlueFocus (Citizen Relations) $7,647,154 $7,647,154 0% 87 87 0.00% $87,898 $87,898 0% Beijing 12 Newlink $7,600,000 $6,700,000 13% 210 260 -19.23% $36,190 $25,769 40% Miami 13 MC Group $7,306,860 $2,319,064 215% 12 12 0.00% $608,905 $193,255 215% Berlin 14 Ogilvy* $6,800,000 $5,000,000 36% 70 65 7.69% $97,143 $76,923 26% New York 15 Another Company $6,100,000 $5,200,000 17% 90 65 38.46% $67,778 $80,000 -15% Mexico 16 Imagem Corporativa $4,378,597 $4,609,299 -5% 82 87 -5.75% $53,398 $52,980 1% Sao Paulo 17 Tact Intelligence-Conseil $4,373,843 $4,088,931 7% 40 34 17.65% $109,346 $120,263 -9% Montreal 18 Brunswick** $3,388,750 $764,200 343% - - - - - - London 19 JeffreyGroup $2,777,763 $3,458,245 -20% 109 115 -5.22% $25,484 $30,072 -15% Miami Beach 20 Atrevia $1,002,238 $887,569 13% 21 19 10.53% $47,726 $46,714 2% Madrid 21 Zeno Group 7 $987,484 $1,058,003 -7% 9 6 50.00% $109,720 $176,334 -38% New York 22 Kwittken $696,125 $287,762 142% 6 3 100.00% $116,021 $95,921 21% New York 23 Dextera Comunicacion $388,950 $678,618 -43% 9 10 -10.00% $43,217 $67,862 -36% Mexico City 24 Nobiletec FinTech Consultancy $300,000 $70,000 329% 10 5 100.00% $30,000 $14,000 114% Sao Paulo 25 Cap et Cime PR $56,791 $50,000 14% - - - - - - Paris Rank Agency Name 2016 Middle East Revenue 2015 Middle East Revenue % Change 2016 Middle East Staff 2015 Middle East Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ 1 MC Group $25,719,926 $21,115,688 22% 198 118 68% $129,899 $178,947 -27% Berlin 2 Edelman 1 $22,847,000 $16,808,000 36% 188 162 16% $121,527 $103,753 17% Chicago 3 Burson-Marsteller* $20,000,000 $20,000,000 0% 225 225 0% $88,889 $88,889 0% New York 4 APCO Worldwide 6 $18,104,400 $13,975,700 30% 128 126 2% $141,441 $110,918 28% Washington, DC 5 Weber Shandwick* $16,000,000 $15,000,000 7% 50 50 0% $320,000 $300,000 7% New York 6 Ogilvy* $15,000,000 $13,000,000 15% 131 125 5% $114,504 $104,000 10% New York 7 Brunswick** $11,521,750 $6,113,600 88% - - - - - - London 8 Finsbury* $9,500,000 $9,500,000 0% 7 6 17% $1,357,143 $1,583,333 -14% London 9 Ketchum* $8,000,000 $8,000,000 0% 35 35 0% $228,571 $228,571 0% New York 10 Four Communications Group $6,143,190 $4,357,655 41% 42 31 35% $146,266 $140,570 4% London 11 MSLGroup** $6,000,000 $6,000,000 0% 63 25 152% $95,238 $240,000 -60% Paris 12 Action Global Communications $4,082,000 $4,496,961 -9% 92 111 -17% $44,370 $40,513 10% Nicosia 13 Grayling* $3,653,073 $3,997,056 -9% 25 30 -17% $146,123 $133,235 10% London 14 Bell Pottinger $3,100,000 $4,432,360 -30% - - - - - - London 15 Steinreich Communications Group $2,400,000 $1,500,000 60% 6 6 0% $400,000 $250,000 60% New York 16 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) $1,293,229 $1,990,043 -35% 12 16 -25% $107,769 $124,378 -13% London 17 Finn Partners 5 $898,000 $898,000 0% 9 8 13% $99,778 $112,250 -11% New York 18 Instinctif Partners $714,000 $722,000 -1% - - - - - - London 19 Newgate Communications $423,930 $495,398 -14% 4 4 0% $105,983 $123,850 -14% London 20 Brazen $271,100 $152,840 77% 8 7 14% $33,888 $21,834 55% Manchester 21 Cap et Cime PR $19,951 $11,155 79% - - - - - - Paris Rank Agency Name 2016 Africa Revenue 2015 Africa Revenue % Change 2016 Africa Staff 2015 Africa Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 HQ 1 Ogilvy* $12,000,000 $8,000,000 50% 181 120 51% $66,298 $66,667 New York 2 Brunswick** $4,744,250 $4,585,200 3% - - - - - London 3 Weber Shandwick* $3,250,000 $3,000,000 8% 20 20 0% $162,500 $150,000 New York 4 MSLGroup** $3,000,000 $3,000,000 0% 83 50 66% $36,145 $60,000 Paris 5 Edelman 1 $2,514,000 $2,755,000 -9% 23 23 0% $109,304 $119,783 Chicago 6 Breakthrough Media $2,148,273 $3,081,046 -30% 1 6 -83% $2,148,273 $513,508 London 7 Atmosphere Communications $2,077,000 $2,440,000 -15% 40 38 5% $51,925 $64,211 Cape Town 8 Burson-Marsteller* $2,000,000 $2,000,000 0% 25 20 25% $80,000 $100,000 New York 9 Instinctif Partners $1,924,000 $2,100,000 -8% - - - - - London 10 Grayling* $1,461,229 $1,798,621 -19% 10 15 -33% $146,123 $119,908 London 11 WE Communications 4 $1,397,000 $1,677,000 -17% 22 21 5% $63,500 $79,857 Bellevue 12 Hopscotch Groupe $1,000,000 $807,440 24% 8 8 0% $125,000 $100,930 Paris 13 Action Global Communications $305,000 $268,152 14% 19 23 -17% $16,053 $11,659 Nicosia 14 Lift World $294,819 $310,339 -5% 3 4 -25% $98,273 $77,585 Lisbon 15 TopLine Comms $121,395 - - 4 2 100% $30,349 - London 16 Marco de Comunicación $100,000 $150,000 -33% 2 2 0% $50,000 $75,000 Madrid 17 Cap et Cime PR $21,338 $14,400 48% - - - - - Paris 18 Salt $15,744 $74,696 -79% - - - - - London Rank Agency Name 2016 UK Revenue (£k) 2015 UK Revenue (£k) % change 2016 UK staff 2015 UK staff % change 2016 Revenue Per staff (£k) HQ 1 Edelman £60,160,000 £55,904,000 7.61% 500 478 4.60% 120,329 London 2 Brunswick 1 £50,500,000 £50,000,000 1.00% 273 260 5.00% 184,982 London 3 Freuds £37,416,000 £28,921,000 29.37% 240 223 7.62% 155,900 London 4 Four Communications Group £27,375,143 £23,292,829 17.53% 235 198 18.69% 116,490 London 5 Bell Pottinger 2 £27,000,000 £27,920,000 -3.30% 190 201 -5.47% 142,105 London 6 Instinctif Partners £25,498,000 £25,363,000 0.53% - - - - London 7 Premier £17,511,662 £16,146,901 8.45% 187 175 6.86% 93,645 London 8 Exposure £12,204,838 £11,013,413 10.82% 124 108 14.81% 98,426 London 9 Brands2Life £11,697,500 £11,561,000 1.18% 119 123 -3.25% 98,298 London 10 Lansons £11,290,692 £10,943,498 3.17% 115 111 3.60% 98,180 London 11 Hanover £9,897,000 £8,276,000 19.59% 100 71 40.85% 98,970 London 12 Breakthrough Media £9,598,523 £9,952,000 -3.55% - 55 - - London 13 The Big Partnership Group £7,168,066 £7,423,000 -3.43% 96 109 -11.93% 74,667 Glasgow 14 TVC Group £7,138,425 £7,572,705 -5.73% 46 49 -6.12% 155,183 London 15 PrettyGreen £6,892,666 £6,967,000 -1.07% 45 42 7.14% 153,170 London 16 W2O Group £6,790,000 £4,286,737 58.40% 39 35 11.43% 174,103 London 17 Powerscourt £6,624,698 £6,733,902 -1.62% 34 32 6.25% 194,844 London 18 Camargue £6,575,714 £5,846,576 12.47% 72 69 4.35% 91,329 London 19 Citypress £5,900,441 £5,071,000 16.36% 72 70 2.86% 81,951 Manchester 20 PHA Media £5,830,147 £5,335,000 9.28% 74 65 13.85% 78,786 London 21 Performance Communications £5,666,206 £4,285,316 32.22% 42 34 23.53% 134,910 Kingston 22 W 3 £5,630,000 £4,034,440 39.55% 83 50 66.00% 67,831 London 23 Octopus Group £5,600,000 £4,774,245 17.30% 58 65 -10.77% 96,552 London 24 APCO Worldwide £5,353,154 £5,455,574 -1.88% 54 57 -5.26% 99,132 London 25 Iris Culture £5,351,233 £4,256,310 25.72% 54 46 17.39% 99,097 London 26 Cicero Group £5,309,779 £4,669,182 13.72% 48 46 4.35% 110,620 London 27 Smarts £5,247,417 £3,915,850 34.00% 69 48 43.75% 76,050 Belfast 28 Purple £5,163,856 £4,916,699 5.03% 66 65 1.54% 78,240 London 29 Media Zoo £4,800,000 £3,600,000 33.33% 55 50 10.00% 87,273 London 30 Headland Consultancy £4,709,649 £3,742,802 25.83% 40 33 21.21% 117,741 London 31 Hope&Glory £4,597,954 £3,304,257 39.15% 58 39 48.72% 79,275 London 32 Eulogy £4,445,464 £4,080,000 8.96% 51 45 13.33% 87,166 London 33 Berkeley PR International £4,253,000 £4,140,000 2.73% 63 63 0.00% 67,508 Reading 34 Seven Hills £4,240,659 £3,956,025 7.19% 46 45 2.22% 92,188 London 35 Salt £4,193,161 £4,069,556 3.04% 34 35 -2.86% 123,328 London 36 London Communications Agency £4,168,236 £3,533,046 17.98% 34 30 13.33% 122,595 London 37 Incisive Health £4,110,000 £3,021,000 36.05% 25 20 25.00% 164,400 London 38 Freshwater £4,022,926 £3,519,691 14.30% 55 42 30.95% 73,144 Cardiff 39 Threepipe £4,016,000 £3,031,000 32.50% 67 50 34.00% 59,940 London 40 Cirkle £3,952,047 £3,720,655 6.22% 46 42 9.52% 85,914 Beaconsfield Rank Agency Name 2016 UK Revenue 2015 UK Revenue % Change 2016 UK Staff 2015 UK Staff % Change 2016 Revenue Per Staff HQ 1 Pegasus £9,567,000 £8,806,000 8.64% 108 92 17.39% £88,583 Brighton 2 The Big Partnership Group £7,168,066 £7,423,000 -3.43% 96 109 -11.93% £74,667 Glasgow 3 Citypress £5,900,441 £5,071,000 16.36% 72 70 2.86% £81,951 Manchester 4 Speed Communications £4,755,574 £4,750,000 0.12% 71 75 -5.33% £66,980 Bristol 5 Performance Communications £5,666,206 £4,285,316 32.22% 42 34 23.53% £134,910 Kingston 6 Berkeley PR International £4,253,000 £4,140,000 2.73% 63 63 0.00% £67,508 Reading 7 Smarts £5,247,417 £3,915,850 34.00% 69 48 43.75% £76,050 Belfast 8 Cirkle £3,952,047 £3,720,655 6.22% 46 42 9.52% £85,914 Beaconsfield 9 Remarkable Group £3,896,000 £3,587,000 8.61% 41 45 -9.49% £95,024 Winchester 10 Freshwater UK £4,022,926 £3,519,691 14.30% 55 42 30.95% £73,144 Cardiff 11 Willoughby PR £3,203,640 £2,775,564 15.42% 50 43 16.55% £64,073 Birmingham 12 The Whiteoaks Consultancy £2,824,565 £2,502,873 12.85% 29 29 0.00% £97,399 Farnham 13 William Murray Communications £2,424,124 £2,403,548 0.86% 22 19 15.79% £110,187 Croydon 14 Finn Communications £2,446,779 £2,328,140 5.10% 31 27 14.81% £78,928 Leeds 15 Eskenzi PR £2,951,097 £2,314,771 27.49% 14 12 16.67% £210,793 Barnet 16 Touchdown PR £2,849,070 £2,254,492 26.37% 27 27 0.00% £105,521 Farnham 17 Brazen £2,269,301 £2,120,000 7.04% 32 30 6.67% £70,916 Manchester 18 Lucre £2,102,135 £2,024,264 3.85% 26 25 4.00% £80,851 Leeds 19 Man Bites Dog £2,344,358 £2,003,200 17.03% 23 23 0.00% £101,929 Brighton 20 3x1 Group £1,773,021 £1,996,000 -11.17% 21 25 -16.00% £84,430 Glasgow 21 Wyatt International £2,066,730 £1,791,015 15.39% 16 17 -5.88% £129,171 Birmingham 22 AD Communications £1,669,858 £1,389,020 20.22% 23 23 0.00% £72,603 Esher, Surrey 23 Influential Agency £1,414,047 £1,249,405 13.18% 24 20 20.00% £58,919 Liverpool 24 Blue Communications £1,451,904 £1,194,969 21.50% 19 15 26.67% £76,416 Oxford 25 Smoking Gun PR £1,183,969 £1,186,832 -0.24% 15 18 -16.67% £78,931 Oxford 26 PR Agency One £1,500,000 £1,120,000 33.93% 23 16 43.75% £65,217 Manchester 27 Liquid £1,200,007 £1,102,806 8.81% 15 14 7.14% £80,000 Birmingham 28 GingerMay PR £1,605,435 £1,061,540 51.24% 22 17 29.41% £72,974 Tunbridge Wells 29 Intelligent Conversation £1,227,227 £971,161 26.37% 14 10 40.00% £87,659 Manchester 30 JTA £1,173,741 £814,284 44.14% 7 4 75.00% £167,677 Tunbridge Wells Rank Agency Name Consumer Revenue 2016 Consumer Revenue 2015 % Change HQ 1 Freud Communications £22,150,000 £17,931,020 24% London 2 Premier £17,511,662.00 £16,146,901 8% London 3 Ogilvy* £14,750,550 - - New York 4 Exposure £12,204,838 £11,013,413 11% London 5 Four Communications Group £11,775,468 £11,289,674 4% London 6 HSE Cake £6,700,000 £5,740,000 17% London 7 PrettyGreen Things £6,548,033 £6,618,650 -1% London 8 PHA Media £5,830,147 £5,335,000 9% London 9 TVC Group £5,746,913 £7,070,812 -19% London 10 Performance Communications £5,666,206 £4,285,316 32% Kingston upon Thames 11 W Communications £5,630,000 £4,034,440 40% London 12 Iris Culture £5,351,233 £4,256,310 26% London 13 Frank Public Relations Limited £5,295,153 £5,927,380 -11% London 14 Dynamo Communications £5,250,000 - - London 15 Purple PR £5,163,856 £4,916,699 5% London 16 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment £5,046,108 £4,927,529 2% London 17 Smarts Communicate £4,750,572 £3,363,502 41% Holywood 18 M&C Saatchi PR £4,698,225 £4,479,548 5% London 19 Mischief PR £4,262,000 £4,827,000 -12% London 20 Clarion Communications £4,000,000 £4,000,000 0% London 21 Brands2Life £3,971,000 £3,903,100 2% London 22 Shine Communications £3,884,732 £2,959,137 31% London 23 Cirkle £3,843,462 £3,650,746 5% Beaconsfield 24 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) £3,832,712 £3,771,000 2% London 25 Talk PR £3,832,712 £3,771,000 2% London 26 Splendid Communications £3,578,103 £2,848,650 26% London 27 Taylor Herring £3,474,455 £2,946,709 18% London 28 Hope&Glory PR £3,448,465 £2,379,065 45% London 29 Threepipe £3,416,000 £2,731,000 25% London 30 Fever £3,187,766 - - London 31 Willoughby Public Relations £3,015,040 £2,587,636 17% Birmingham 32 Cow £3,010,000 £2,630,000 14% London 33 Salt £2,695,564 £2,728,162 -1% London 34 Speed Communications £2,694,274 £3,420,000 -21% Bristol 35 Camron Public Relations £2,624,540 £2,126,355 23% London 36 Lansons £2,517,764 £3,283,049 -23% London 37 Teamspirit £2,447,949 £3,037,404 -19% London 38 The Big Partnership Group £2,437,142 £2,226,900 9% Glasgow 39 Citypress £2,360,176 £2,028,400 16% Manchester 40 Brazen £2,269,301 £2,120,000 7% Manchester 41 Richmond Towers Communications £2,129,914 £1,906,200 12% London 42 Eulogy £2,098,277 £2,020,000 4% London 43 MHP Communications £1,866,633 £1,619,649 15% London 44 Luchford APM £1,824,550 £1,615,334 13% London 45 Finn £1,747,366 £1,699,542 3% Leeds 46 Lucre £1,681,708 £1,518,198 11% Leeds 47 Hotwire PR £1,591,507 £1,945,659 -18% London 48 Midas Public Relations £1,530,234 £1,375,320 11% London 49 Stir Public Relations . £1,523,890 £1,269,240 20% London 50 Manifest £1,492,558 £1,362,764 10% London 51 THRSXTY £1,458,105 £974,337 50% London 52 Clifford French £1,375,631 £1,087,543 26% London 53 Freshwater UK £1,283,932 £955,024 34% Cardiff 54 William Murray Communications £1,272,665 £1,201,774 6% Croydon 55 The Ideas Network £1,235,544 £1,114,062 11% London 56 The Outside Organisation £1,205,495 £1,149,587 5% London 57 Media Zoo £1,200,000 £900,000 33% London 58 Third City £1,187,065 £1,181,619 0% London 59 Hatch Commun £1,120,779 £804,298 39% Leeds 60 Focus PR £966,256 £872,773 11% London 61 Smoking Gun PR £959,000 £965,832 -1% Manchester 62 Bottle £941,000 £876,577 7% Oxford 63 Storm Communications £940,081 £701,285 34% London 64 Rooster PR £933,770 £721,279 29% London 65 Umpf £911,124 £854,576 7% Leeds 66 Lotus £866,970 £786,174 10% London 67 Oracle Group £839,167 £649,092 29% Epsom 68 Kaizo £720,944 £832,303 -13% London 69 Tin Man £660,035 £463,532 42% London 70 PR Agency One £600,000 £450,000 33% Manchester 71 Tank £505,651 £397,843 27% Nottingham 72 Stand Agency £419,040 £213,518 96% London 73 CCgroup £392,659 £353,889 11% London 74 Target Public Relations £367,050 £322,391 14% Cheltenham 75 3x1 Group £354,604 £598,915 -41% Glasgow 76 Liquid £348,593 £452,150 -23% Birmingham 77 Alfred £311,417 £334,152 -7% London 78 Rostrum £250,093 £214,150 17% London 79 Fleet Street Communications £239,064 £203,158 18% London 80 Influential Agency £230,374 £216,137 7% Liverpool 81 Peppercomm £228,698 £243,044 -6% New York 82 Intelligent Conversation £226,019 £151,519 49% Manchester 83 Allison+Partners £215,000 £214,114 0% San Francisco 84 Berkeley Public Relations International £213,000 £621,000 -66% Reading 85 The PR Network £200,500 £150,300 33% London 86 London Communications Agency £195,000 £211,983 -8% London 87 The Honey Partnership £191,434 £192,685 -1% Reading 88 W2O Group 3 £169,750 £107,168 58% San Francisco 89 Fanclub PR £153,286 £116,671 31% London 90 Remarkable Group £134,419 £789,235 -83% Winchester 91 Firstlight PR £123,000 £124,000 -1% London 92 Kwittken £114,934 £65,525 75% New York 93 Capella £108,050 £143,399 -25% London 94 Wyatt International £105,000 £90,000 17% Birmingham 95 Muckle Media £80,000 £90,000 -11% Edinburgh 96 Chameleon £72,664 £16,810 332% London 97 Westbourne Comms Company £64,154 £30,999 107% London 98 SE10 £63,118 £74,492 -15% London 99 PLMR £31,838 £44,610 -29% London Rank Agency Name Technology Revenue 2016 Technology Revenue 2015 % change HQ 1 Brands2Life £7,726,500 £7,657,900 1% London 2 Octopus Group £5,600,000 £4,774,245 17% London 3 Hotwire PR £4,569,200 £4,140,586 10% London 4 Harvard £4,050,074 £3,141,982 29% London 5 Nelson Bostock Unlimited £3,952,620 - - London 6 Berkeley Public Relations International £3,560,000 £3,105,000 15% Reading 7 Aspectus £3,121,212 £2,924,320 7% London 8 Eskenzi PR £2,951,097 £2,314,771 27% Barnet 9 Touchdown PR £2,849,070 £2,254,492 26% Farnham 10 The Whiteoaks Consultancy £2,824,565 £2,502,873 13% Farnham 11 CCgroup £2,667,409 £1,959,111 36% London 12 Red Lorry Yellow Lorry £2,340,241 £2,046,000 14% London 13 Racepoint Global 14 £2,077,988 £1,979,998 5% Boston 14 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment £1,962,376 £1,009,253 94% London 15 Teamspirit £1,854,506 £592,664 213% London 16 Finn Partners 5 £1,737,000 £1,863,000 -7% New York 17 Babel PR £1,710,805 £1,604,300 7% London 18 Chameleon £1,702,161 £1,580,183 8% London 19 Eulogy £1,700,389 - - London 20 Good Relations £1,605,435 £1,061,540 51% London 21 GingerMay PR £1,605,435 £1,061,540 51% Tunbridge Wells 22 Kaizo £1,604,682 £901,662 78% London 23 Spark Communications £1,547,659 £1,323,057 17% London 24 Dynamo Communications £1,451,910 £1,422,134 2% London 25 TopLine Comms £1,440,305 £1,197,578 20% London 26 Seven Hills £1,424,025 £1,306,064 9% London 27 Marlin PR £1,393,407 £1,640,082 -15% London 28 Clarity PR £1,208,263 £958,277 26% London 29 Ranieri £1,200,000 £900,000 33% London 30 Media Zoo £1,200,000 £900,000 33% London 31 Hope&Glory PR £1,149,489 £925,192 24% London 32 The PR Network £1,120,500 £920,050 22% London 33 Man Bites Dog £1,054,961 £661,056 60% Brighton 34 Capella £953,093 £672,123 42% London 35 Wyatt International £928,730 £805,500 15% Birmingham 36 Kwittken £898,339 £978,694 -8% New York 37 Iseepr £897,901 £851,314 5% Leeds 38 Ballou PR £772,330 £796,030 -3% London 39 Context Public Relations £652,200 £635,660 3% Macclesfield 40 M&C Saatchi PR £640,667 £389,525 64% London 41 Say Communications £631,503 £324,889 94% Wimbledon 42 Firstlight PR £617,000 £472,923 30% London 43 Threepipe £600,000 £300,000 100% London 44 Jargon PR £530,260 £442,314 20% Hook 45 Rostrum £500,186 £428,300 17% London 46 Mischief PR £500,000 - - London 47 Lansons £484,696 £437,740 11% London 48 CommsCo £484,685 £339,308 43% London 49 Prosek Partners £446,000 £224,000 99% New York 50 Allison+Partners £430,000 £428,227 0% San Francisco 51 Hanover £355,000 - - London 52 Newgate Communications £302,364 £182,227 66% London 53 PR Agency One £300,000 £250,000 20% Manchester 54 Citypress £295,022 £253,550 16% Manchester 55 3x1 Group £265,953 £79,855 233% Glasgow 56 Fanclub PR £255,477 £194,451 31% London 57 W2O Group 3 £237,650 £150,036 58% San Francisco 58 The Outside Organisation £206,975 £100,000 107% London 59 Rooster PR £204,604 £103,040 99% London 60 Manifest £175,595 £160,325 10% London 61 Muckle Media £170,000 £180,000 -6% Edinburgh 62 Willoughby Public Relations £162,700 £166,455 -2% Birmingham 63 SEC £150,000 - - Milan 64 SE10 £144,134 £55,869 158% London 65 The Big Partnership Group £143,361 £148,460 -3% Glasgow 66 Alfred £113,243 £20,885 442% London 67 Third City £111,278 £45,652 144% London 68 Lucre £105,107 £202,426 -48% Leeds 69 Smoking Gun PR £104,969 £105,000 0% Manchester 70 The Honey Partnership £103,080 £82,579 25% Reading 71 Westbourne Comms Company £90,500 - - London 72 The PR Office £79,651 £18,795 324% London 73 Tank £54,600 £24,750 121% Nottingham 74 PLMR £44,793 £74,350 -40% London 75 Influential Agency £43,750 £37,500 17% Liverpool 76 Genesis PR £26,041 £25,942 0% Ipswich Rank Agency Name Public Affairs Revenue 2016 Public Affairs Revenue 2015 % change HQ 1 Four Communications Group £5,388,681 £2,403,820 124% London 2 Newgate Communications £4,262,533 £4,716,507 -10% London 3 Hanover £3,883,000 £3,405,000 14% London 4 Cicero Group £3,298,648 £2,853,412 16% London 5 Camargue £3,287,857 £3,274,083 0% London 6 Remarkable Group £2,748,174 £2,521,611 9% Winchester 7 Interel £2,717,835 £2,600,000 5% Brussels 8 SEC £2,700,000 - - Milan 9 MHP Communications £2,003,290 £1,804,012 11% London 10 Westbourne Comms Company £1,390,563 £1,440,204 -3% London 11 JTA £1,122,914 £897,294 25% Tunbridge Wells 12 London Communications Agency £989,725 £1,059,914 -7% London 13 Lodestone Communications £943,364 £790,000 19% London 14 Headland Consultancy £800,640 £374,280 114% London 15 Field Consulting £800,000 £700,000 14% London 16 Lansons £758,210 £594,350 28% London 17 Freshwater UK £486,040 £420,227 16% Cardiff 18 PLMR £469,667 £469,891 0% London 19 3x1 Group £354,604 £159,711 122% Glasgow 20 Citypress £295,022 £253,550 16% Manchester 21 Muckle Media £140,000 £103,000 36% Edinburgh 22 The PR Office £111,123 £216,081 -49% London 23 The Big Partnership Group £71,681 £222,690 -68% Glasgow 24 The PR Network £59,100 £59,500 -1% London 25 William Murray Communications £48,483 £10,000 385% Croydon 26 Finn Partners 5 £18,000 £16,000 13% New York 27 DTW £4,800 - - Guisborough Rank Agency Name Public Sector Revenue 2016 Public Sector Revenue 2015 % change HQ 1 Breakthrough Media £9,598,522 £9,952,000 -4% London - - - 2 Four Communications Group £2,392,309 £2,308,680 4% London - - - 3 London Communications Agency £879,877 £364,174 142% London - - - 4 Lansons £794,260 £500,000 59% London - - - 5 The Big Partnership Group £673,149 £742,300 -9% Glasgow - - - 6 M&C Saatchi PR £600,000 £300,000 100% London - - - 7 The PR Office £571,697 £474,526 20% London - - - 8 PLMR £487,415 £431,229 13% London - - - 9 Teamspirit £445,081 £592,664 -25% London - - - 10 Smarts Communicate £436,288 £330,555 32% Holywood - - - 11 Remarkable Group £432,261 £122,670 252% Winchester - - - 12 3x1 Group £398,930 £299,457 33% Glasgow - - - 13 DTW £374,255 £428,222 -13% Guisborough - - - 14 SEC £300,000 - - Milan - - - 15 Cicero Group £298,450 £174,110 71% London - - - 16 Mischief PR £200,000 - - London - - - 17 Influential Agency £185,920 £163,048 14% Liverpool - - - 18 Newgate Communications £142,953 - - London - - - 19 Freshwater UK £141,082 £259,946 -46% Cardiff - - - 20 Luchford APM £140,350 £134,611 4% London - - - 21 Camargue £131,514 £116,932 12% London - - - 22 Muckle Media £120,000 £60,000 100% Edinburgh - - - 23 Pitch £100,000 £100,000 0% London - - - 24 Genesis PR £78,124 £77,825 0% Ipswich - - - 25 Kwittken £66,000 £36,000 83% New York - - - 26 Capella £43,867 £74,003 -41% London - - - 27 Allison+Partners £43,000 £42,823 0% San Francisco - - - 28 Finn Partners 5 £36,000 £32,000 13% New York - - - 29 Liquid £36,000 - - Birmingham - - - 30 Hotwire PR £29,103 £8,678 235% London - - - 31 The Outside Organisation £26,100 £70,000 -63% London - - Rank Agency Name Healthcare Revenue 2016 Healthcare Revenue 2015 % change HQ 1 AXON Communications £10,142,956 £7,322,174 39% London 2 Ogilvy* £9,833,700 - - New York 3 Pegasus £9,567,000 £8,806,000 9% Brighton 4 W2O Group 3 £6,382,600 £4,029,533 58% San Francisco 5 Four Communications Group £4,659,666 £733,724 535% London 6 Incisive Health £4,110,000 £3,021,000 36% London 7 90TEN £3,536,173 £2,274,125 55% London 8 MHP Communications £3,059,285 £3,290,254 -7% London 9 Hanover £3,027,000 £2,101,000 44% London 10 Say Communications £1,421,859 £1,269,481 12% Wimbledon 11 JPA Health Communications £1,173,741 £814,284 44% Washington, DC 12 Freshwater UK £1,145,871 £1,147,528 0% Cardiff 13 Firstlight PR £944,000 £892,139 6% London 14 MadanoPartnership £762,182 £362,850 110% London 15 Teamspirit £593,442 £444,498 34% London 16 Racepoint Global 14 £514,559 £64,075 703% Boston 17 PLMR £462,051 £463,943 0% London 18 Intelligent Conversation £436,591 £352,089 24% Manchester 19 Lansons £347,964 £328,305 6% London 20 London Communications Agency £265,574 £345,580 -23% London 21 Remarkable Group £232,404 £60,210 286% Winchester 22 PR Agency One £200,000 £150,000 33% Manchester 23 Influential Agency £144,961 £105,688 37% Liverpool 24 Salt £110,483 - - London 25 Wyatt International £105,000 £90,015 17% Birmingham 26 Hotwire PR £80,498 - - London 27 Newgate Communications £60,856 £35,012 74% London 28 Berkeley Public Relations International £60,000 - - Reading 29 Genesis PR £52,082 £51,883 0% Ipswich 30 Stand Agency £50,824 £28,266 80% London 31 The Outside Organisation £45,000 - - London 32 3x1 Group £44,326 £59,891 -26% Glasgow 33 Finn Partners 5 £37,000 £33,000 12% New York 34 Willoughby Public Relations £25,900 £21,473 21% Birmingham 35 CommsCo £24,000 £24,000 0% London 36 The PR Office £23,081 - - London 37 The PR Network £22,000 - - London 38 Liquid £20,195 - - Birmingham 39 Third City £10,500 £2,100 400% London Rank Agency Name Consumer Revenue 2016 Consumer Revenue 2015 % change HQ 1 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $43,463,345 $39,691,480 10% Fairfax 2 Taylor $22,900,000 $22,380,000 2% New York 3 French|West|Vaughan $19,607,093 $17,837,320 10% Raleigh 4 Coyne Public Relations 11 $19,000,000 $17,000,000 12% Parsippany 5 Padilla 9 $14,999,853 $12,881,056 16% Minneapolis 6 Sermo Communications (Talk PR) $15,596,279 $6,049,097 158% London 7 M Booth $14,459,543 $12,793,361 13% New York 8 Jackson Spalding $13,715,800 $10,170,414 35% Atlanta 9 Finn Partners 5 $13,650,000 $14,500,000 -6% New York 10 Fahlgren Mortine $12,999,503 $10,092,130 29% Columbus 11 Steinreich Communications Group $12,980,711 $15,177,659 -14% New York 12 Allison+Partners $12,540,000 $11,760,000 7% San Francisco 13 Current Marketing $12,012,000 $10,535,000 14% Chicago 14 Havas Formula $11,750,823 $9,905,791 19% New York 15 5W Public Relations $11,300,000 $9,600,000 18% New York 16 Imre $10,353,000 $9,525,000 9% Sparks 17 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 $9,000,000 - - Montreal 18 LaForce $9,000,000 - - New York 19 W2O Group 3 $8,900,000 $6,690,000 33% San Francisco 20 LaunchSquad $8,704,500 $8,110,500 7% San Francisco 21 Quinn $8,523,350 $7,337,887 16% New York 22 Rbb Communications $8,105,288 $6,491,771 25% Miami 23 360PR+ $8,026,000 $8,026,000 0% Boston 24 DKC $7,620,000 $7,042,000 8% New York 25 Exponent PR $5,000,000 $5,000,000 0% Minneapolis 26 Peppercomm $4,835,900 $5,364,383 -10% New York 27 NJF $4,816,600 $4,028,638 20% New York 28 Merritt Group $4,416,703 $3,981,895 11% McLean 29 C+C $4,401,131 $3,576,357 23% Seattle 30 RF Binder Partners $4,200,000 $4,393,976 -4% New York 31 Purple PR $4,143,173 $2,267,637 83% London 32 Exposure $4,118,630 $4,008,820 3% London 33 Sunny Side Up $3,988,952 $4,061,881 -2% Shibuya 34 Kwittken $3,227,123 $2,203,864 46% New York 35 Eric Mower + Associates $2,922,550 $2,922,550 0% Syracuse 36 Camron Public Relations $2,866,686 $2,236,216 28% London 37 Multiply $2,769,000 $2,402,000 15% Washington, DC 38 Spectrum $2,700,000 $3,300,000 -18% Washington, DC 39 Bader Rutter $2,260,250 $1,357,500 67% Brookfield, WI 40 Linhart Public Relations $2,248,712 $2,976,639 -24% Denver 41 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment $2,241,000 $1,860,791 20% London 42 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $1,999,103 $1,400,000 43% San Diego 43 Tunheim $1,860,445 $663,026 181% Minneapolis 44 Vault Communications $1,686,305 $1,511,054 12% Plymouth Meeting 45 Saxum $1,585,078 $1,317,158 20% Oklahoma City 46 IW Group $1,546,000 $1,116,000 39% West Hollywood 47 M&C Saatchi PR $1,461,294 $1,117,007 31% London 48 O'Malley Hansen Communications $1,450,000 $989,000 47% Chicago 49 JeffreyGroup $1,419,545 $1,145,510 24% Miami Beach 50 Method Communications $1,400,031 $1,460,139 -4% Salt Lake City 51 Pierpont Communications $1,392,960 $695,080 100% Houston 52 Hotwire PR $1,324,742 $313,756 322% London 53 Hollywood Public Relations $1,269,038 $820,918 55% Plymouth 54 North 6th Agency $1,220,800 $800,000 53% New York 55 Beehive Strategic Communication $1,034,057 $1,423,639 -27% Saint Paul 56 Moore Communications Group $928,173 $1,147,576 -19% Tallahassee 57 Trevelino/Keller $845,000 $600,000 41% Atlanta 58 MP&F Public Relations $774,062 $1,202,412 -36% Nashville 59 Rasky Partners $639,381 $720,156 -11% Boston 60 M/C/C $600,000 $600,000 0% Dallas 61 Westbound Communications $600,000 $600,000 0% Orange 62 CenterTable $590,442 - - Denver 63 Focus Media $589,864 $619,383 -5% Goshen 64 Standing Partnership $518,135 $375,569 38% St. Louis 65 Jones PR $508,161 $506,695 0% Oklahoma City 66 Schneider Associates $500,485 $591,431 -15% Boston 67 Fish Consulting $500,000 $600,000 -17% Hollywood 68 TransMedia Group $475,000 $167,000 184% Boca Raton 69 Landis Communications $450,000 $775,000 -42% San Francisco 70 Ink Public Relations $446,500 $239,000 87% Austin 71 R/P Marketing Public Relations $379,576 $96,937 292% Holland 72 Llorente & Cuenca $368,000 - - Madrid 73 Luchford APM $362,475 $80,000 353% London 74 Schwartz Media Strategies $360,000 $400,000 -10% Miami 75 Manifest $344,094 $112,931 205% London 76 PublicCity PR $330,000 $355,000 -7% Southfield 77 Roberts Communications $321,146 $312,270 3% Rochester 78 Intrepid $300,000 $300,000 0% Salt Lake City 79 PRR $293,485 $272,460 8% Seattle 80 TVC Group $245,593 $207,811 18% London 81 Pan Communications $243,000 $620,000 -61% Boston 82 Cooperkatz & Co. $58,441 $175,930 -67% New York 83 Crosby $52,823 $127,718 -59% Annapolis Rank Agency Name Technology Revenue 2016 Technology Revenue 2015 % change HQ 1 Racepoint Global 14 $19,375,901 $18,043,324 7% Boston 2 Finn Partners 5 $17,025,000 $17,500,000 -3% New York 3 Spark $14,021,737 $14,007,456 0% San Francisco 4 Pan Communications $13,324,800 $10,565,519 26% Boston 5 Allison+Partners $12,958,000 $12,152,000 7% San Francisco 6 Hotwire PR $11,260,307 $2,823,802 299% London 7 W2O Group 3 $10,615,000 $7,980,000 33% San Francisco 8 Bateman Group $10,482,117 $8,643,281 21% San Francisco 9 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 $10,400,000 - - Montreal 10 DKC $10,106,000 $9,390,000 8% New York 11 LaunchSquad $8,704,500 $8,110,500 7% San Francisco 12 Method Communications $7,206,699 $5,645,871 28% Salt Lake City 13 M Booth $7,038,030 $7,099,446 -1% New York 14 Fahlgren Mortine $6,965,213 $7,790,055 -11% Columbus 15 Merritt Group $6,846,835 $6,612,157 4% McLean 16 Freud Communications $5,580,000 - - London 17 5W Public Relations $5,300,000 $4,900,000 8% New York 18 Jackson Spalding $4,547,739 $4,034,520 13% Atlanta 19 Havas Formula $4,257,544 $4,019,741 6% New York 20 Steinreich Communications Group $3,461,523 - - New York 21 Bader Rutter $3,013,650 $3,393,750 -11% Brookfield, WI 22 Padilla 9 $2,368,398 $2,088,820 13% Minneapolis 23 Ink Public Relations $2,122,792 $1,926,900 10% Austin 24 Coyne Public Relations 11 $2,000,000 $1,000,000 100% Parsippany 25 Aspectus $1,820,597 $1,540,000 18% London 26 Kwittken $1,549,666 $1,847,946 -16% New York 27 Clarity PR $1,483,268 $702,900 111% London 28 North 6th Agency $1,438,800 $1,195,000 20% New York 29 Prosek Partners $1,327,000 $1,451,000 -9% New York 30 M/C/C $1,200,000 $1,200,000 0% Dallas 31 Karbo Communications $1,197,464 $704,925 70% San Francisco 32 Trevelino/Keller $1,000,000 $939,000 6% Atlanta 33 Cooperkatz & Co. $928,174 $221,461 319% New York 34 Sunny Side Up $920,514 $580,269 59% Shibuya 35 Peppercomm $918,764 $547,370 68% New York 36 Singer Associates $804,681 $710,522 13% San Francisco 37 JeffreyGroup $754,133 $750,507 0% Miami Beach 38 Tunheim $643,258 $687,177 -6% Minneapolis 39 M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment $459,000 $97,936 369% London 40 Bianchi Public Relations $380,018 $362,792 5% Troy 41 Pierpont Communications $376,203 $139,540 170% Houston 42 Llorente & Cuenca $317,000 - - Madrid 43 French|West|Vaughan $310,275 $285,109 9% Raleigh 44 Standing Partnership $298,842 - - St. Louis 45 M&C Saatchi PR $257,875 $124,112 108% London 46 KCD PR $251,000 - - San Diego 47 Landis Communications $250,000 $375,000 -33% San Francisco 48 MP&F Public Relations $242,525 $276,508 -12% Nashville 49 Saxum $218,055 $377,246 -42% Oklahoma City 50 Dynamo Communications $207,032 - - London 51 Intrepid $200,000 $200,000 0% Salt Lake City 52 PRR $195,657 $181,640 8% Seattle 53 Rasky Partners $177,713 $496,300 -64% Boston 54 Multiply $168,000 $193,000 -13% Washington, DC 55 CenterTable $155,380 - - Denver 56 Cerrell Associates $150,618 $150,063 0% Los Angeles 57 Fiona Hutton & Associates $106,983 - - Studio City 58 Beehive Strategic Communication $77,150 $42,610 81% Saint Paul 59 PublicCity PR $50,000 $20,000 150% Southfield 60 Greentarget Global Group $40,000 - - Chicago 61 Jones PR $39,009 $264,362 -85% Oklahoma City 62 Public Communications $29,430 $57,800 -49% Chicago 63 TransMedia Group $25,000 $21,500 16% Boca Raton 64 CommsCo $24,400 - - London Rank Agency Name Public Affairs Revenue 2016 Public Affairs Revenue 2015 % change HQ 1 Finn Partners 5 $10,616,000 $12,000,000 -12% New York 2 DKC $10,106,000 $9,390,000 8% New York 3 Rasky Partners $5,815,660 $5,837,147 0% Boston 4 Cerrell Associates $4,962,735 $4,884,244 2% Los Angeles 5 Steinreich Communications Group $4,615,365 $2,859,557 61% New York 6 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $2,634,142 $2,405,544 10% Fairfax 7 Bader Rutter $2,260,240 $2,715,000 -17% Brookfield, WI 8 Moore Communications Group $2,146,352 $1,032,818 108% Tallahassee 9 Singer Associates $2,145,815 $1,894,727 13% San Francisco 10 Saxum $1,994,446 $1,246,533 60% Oklahoma City 11 Sachs Media Group $1,914,843 $1,749,883 9% Tallahassee 12 Exponent PR $1,800,000 $1,800,000 0% Minneapolis 13 Jones PR $1,592,695 $1,233,691 29% Oklahoma City 14 PRR $1,467,427 $1,362,298 8% Seattle 15 Eric Mower + Associates $1,461,274 $1,461,274 0% Syracuse 16 Makovsky $1,314,000 $1,172,000 12% New York 17 Vault Communications $1,264,454 $1,186,718 7% Plymouth Meeting 18 Allison+Partners $1,254,000 $1,176,000 7% San Francisco 19 Tunheim $1,238,285 $1,213,928 2% Minneapolis 20 RF Binder Partners $1,100,000 - - New York 21 Fiona Hutton & Associates $1,076,890 $1,973,690 -45% Studio City 22 Fahlgren Mortine $613,841 $596,073 3% Columbus 23 Schwartz Media Strategies $600,000 $500,000 20% Miami 24 French|West|Vaughan $485,000 $350,000 39% Raleigh 25 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $413,548 $500,000 -17% San Diego 26 Spectrum $400,000 - - Washington, DC 27 MP&F Public Relations $390,036 $310,534 26% Nashville 28 Jackson Spalding $381,546 $518,977 -26% Atlanta 29 Pierpont Communications $326,438 $349,584 -7% Houston 30 Perry Communications Group $325,054 $1,425,167 -77% Sacramento 31 Cooperkatz & Co. $322,975 $463,681 -30% New York 32 Standing Partnership $318,108 - - St. Louis 33 Schneider Associates $258,267 $433,642 -40% Boston 34 Padilla 9 $394,733 $1,392,547 -72% Minneapolis 35 JeffreyGroup $221,804 $158,001 40% Miami Beach 36 Focus Media $213,810 $437,217 -51% Goshen 37 WordWrite Communications $163,400 $52,000 214% Pittsburgh 38 Kwittken $112,550 $61,967 82% New York 39 IW Group $95,000 $53,000 79% West Hollywood 40 Llorente & Cuenca $84,000 - - Madrid 41 Method Communications $83,837 $389,370 -78% Salt Lake City 42 TransMedia Group $62,000 - - Boca Raton 43 CenterTable $46,614 - - Denver 44 Interel $36,673 - - Brussels Rank Agency Name Public Affairs Revenue 2016 Public Affairs Revenue 2015 % change HQ 1 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $56,634,056 $52,921,973 7% Fairfax 2 Finn Partners 5 $5,693,000 $7,500,000 -24% New York 3 DKC $5,080,000 $4,695,000 8% New York 4 PRR $4,891,424 $4,540,993 8% Seattle 5 MP&F Public Relations $3,358,279 $2,336,076 44% Nashville 6 C+C $2,000,515 $1,625,617 23% Seattle 7 French|West|Vaughan $1,966,007 $1,406,204 40% Raleigh 8 Rasky Partners $1,930,017 $2,193,838 -12% Boston 9 Moore Communications Group $1,813,624 $1,377,091 32% Tallahassee 10 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $1,655,511 $900,000 84% San Diego 11 Intrepid $1,500,000 $1,500,000 0% Salt Lake City 12 Westbound Communications $1,350,000 $1,400,122 -4% Orange 13 Crosby $1,110,459 $1,288,448 -14% Annapolis 14 Tunheim $934,280 $820,666 14% Minneapolis 15 Allison+Partners $836,000 $784,000 7% San Francisco 16 Jones PR $773,530 $88,121 778% Oklahoma City 17 Padilla 9 $789,466 $348,136 127% Minneapolis 18 Pierpont Communications $593,594 $583,778 2% Houston 19 Fiona Hutton & Associates $499,846 $358,853 39% Studio City 20 Jackson Spalding $346,270 $382,295 -9% Atlanta 21 CenterTable $341,835 - - Denver 22 Focus Media $340,729 $124,456 174% Goshen 23 Linhart Public Relations $323,367 - - Denver 24 Sunny Side Up $306,807 $290,134 6% Shibuya 25 Schwartz Media Strategies $300,000 $320,000 -6% Miami 26 Exponent PR $250,000 $200,000 25% Minneapolis 27 Method Communications $193,251 - - Salt Lake City 28 Cooperkatz & Co. $151,162 $81,912 85% New York 29 JeffreyGroup $88,722 $79,001 12% Miami Beach 30 Trevelino/Keller $80,000 $40,000 100% Atlanta 31 Fahlgren Mortine $48,880 - - Columbus 32 Llorente & Cuenca $40,000 - - Madrid Rank Agency Name Healthcare Revenue 2016 Healthcare Revenue 2015 % change HQ 1 W2O Group 3 $103,200,000 $77,578,000 33% San Francisco 2 Spectrum $16,900,000 $11,540,000 46% Washington, DC 3 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $15,804,853 $10,824,949 46% Fairfax 4 Cooney/Waters Group $15,164,000 $14,020,725 8% New York 5 Finn Partners 5 $14,772,000 $9,500,000 55% New York 6 Crosby $11,872,025 $8,005,242 48% Annapolis 7 DKC $7,620,000 $7,042,000 8% New York 8 Dodge Communications $7,578,042 $7,609,561 0% Alpharetta 9 JPA Health Communications $7,525,594 $6,068,827 24% Washington, DC 10 Makovsky $6,571,000 $7,325,000 -10% New York 11 Padilla 9 $5,526,262 $5,918,323 -7% Minneapolis 12 Coyne Public Relations 11 $5,000,000 $3,000,000 67% Parsippany 13 Imre $4,715,000 $4,756,000 -1% Sparks 14 Res Publica Consulting Group 13 $4,500,000 $3,000,000 50% Montreal 15 5W Public Relations $4,000,000 $3,800,000 5% New York 16 Public Communications $3,884,477 $3,125,777 24% Chicago 17 Racepoint Global 14 $3,459,683 $2,953,587 17% Boston 18 RF Binder Partners $2,800,000 $2,761,928 1% New York 19 Steinreich Communications Group $2,596,142 - - New York 20 Exponent PR $2,470,000 $1,300,000 90% Minneapolis 21 PRR $2,445,712 $2,270,497 8% Seattle 22 Allison+Partners $2,090,000 $1,960,000 7% San Francisco 23 Pan Communications $2,038,000 $1,971,000 3% Boston 24 Perry Communications Group $1,694,561 $249,083 580% Sacramento 25 C+C $1,600,411 $1,300,493 23% Seattle 26 Beehive Strategic Communication $1,457,335 $2,098,941 -31% Saint Paul 27 Kwittken $1,347,052 $1,117,280 21% New York 28 Singer Associates $1,341,135 $947,363 42% San Francisco 29 Fahlgren Mortine 1,270,885 760,507 67% Columbus 30 MP&F Public Relations $1,204,254 $1,347,959 -11% Nashville 31 R/P Marketing Public Relations $1,201,241 $1,205,553 0% Holland 32 Rasky Partners $1,191,805 $2,170,078 -45% Boston 33 Vault Communications $1,155,393 $372,259 210% Plymouth Meeting 34 Bliss Integrated Communication $1,133,000 $1,526,000 -26% New York 35 Tunheim $1,001,628 $1,241,509 -19% Minneapolis 36 Landis Communications $1,000,000 $450,000 122% San Francisco 37 Cerrell Associates $984,825 $913,749 8% Los Angeles 38 Standing Partnership $973,228 $1,126,707 -14% St. Louis 39 Cooperkatz & Co. $968,042 $1,072,936 -10% New York 40 Trevelino/Keller $960,000 $685,000 40% Atlanta 41 JeffreyGroup $842,855 $790,007 7% Miami Beach 42 The Garrity Group $800,000 $1,100,000 -27% Albuquerque 43 Bader Rutter $753,412 $678,750 11% Brookfield, WI 44 Sachs Media Group $733,750 $929,625 -21% Tallahassee 45 Merritt Group $717,671 $519,906 38% McLean 46 French|West|Vaughan $700,000 $975,000 -28% Raleigh 47 Westbound Communications $700,000 $700,000 0% Orange 48 Havas Formula $681,207 $430,687 58% New York 49 Hotwire PR $662,371 - - London 50 Fiona Hutton & Associates $632,858 $358,853 76% Studio City 51 North 6th Agency $523,200 $357,000 47% New York 52 Moore Communications Group $434,527 $1,491,848 -71% Tallahassee 53 Rbb Communications $411,656 $388,368 6% Miami 54 Jackson Spalding $372,129 $501,562 -26% Atlanta 55 Greentarget Global Group $366,000 $194,000 89% Chicago 56 Focus Media $363,676 $421,820 -14% Goshen 57 Llorente & Cuenca $347,000 - - Madrid 58 Roberts Communications $323,276 - - Rochester 59 Saxum $322,497 $217,694 48% Oklahoma City 60 Linhart Public Relations $318,230 $283,489 12% Denver 61 CenterTable $310,759 - - Denver 62 Sunny Side Up $306,807 $290,134 6% Shibuya 63 90TEN $293,484 $92,499 217% London 64 Method Communications $229,075 $292,028 -22% Salt Lake City 65 WordWrite Communications $223,900 $228,900 -2% Pittsburgh 66 Pierpont Communications $109,465 $458,581 -76% Houston 67 Intrepid $100,000 $100,000 0% Salt Lake City 68 IW Group $89,000 - - West Hollywood 69 TransMedia Group $45,000 $475,500 -91% Boca Raton 70 Schneider Associates $5,000 $25,000 -80% Boston Rank Agency Name 2016 US Revenue 2015 US Revenue % Change 2016 US Staff 2015 US Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ 1 Weber Shandwick* $509,000,000 $459,000,000 11% 2,860 2,600 10% $177,972 $176,538 1% New York 2 Ketchum* $360,000,000 $350,000,000 3% 1,735 1,675 4% $207,493 $208,955 -1% New York 3 Burson-Marsteller* $232,000,000 $235,000,000 -1% 930 930 0% $249,462 $252,688 -1% New York 4 Hill+Knowlton Strategies* $152,000,000 $145,000,000 5% 660 650 2% $230,303 $223,077 3% New York 5 Ogilvy* $125,000,000 $120,000,000 4% 472 460 3% $264,831 $260,870 2% New York 6 Porter Novelli* $110,000,000 $110,000,000 0% 510 510 0% $215,686 $215,686 0% New York 7 Cohn & Wolfe* $103,000,000 $90,000,000 14% 670 600 12% $153,731 $150,000 2% New York 8 inVentiv Health PR Group** $77,150,000 $75,000,000 3% 277 262 6% $278,520 $286,260 -3% New York 9 FTI Consulting* $76,500,000 $76,000,000 1% 260 239 9% $294,231 $317,992 -7% New York 10 Finn Partners 5 $73,217,440 $66,500,000 10% 448 436 3% $163,432 $152,523 7% New York 11 ICR $56,650,971 $56,208,757 1% 157 153 3% $360,834 $367,377 -2% New York 12 MWWPR*** $54,000,000 $54,000,000 0% 179 203 -12% $301,676 $266,010 13% New York 13 DKC $50,800,000 $46,950,000 8% 238 239 0% $213,445 $196,444 9% New York 14 Marina Maher Communications** $50,000,000 $45,000,000 11% 165 155 6% $303,030 $290,323 4% New York 15 Zeno Group 7 $41,394,945 $35,420,631 17% 212 176 20% $195,259 $201,254 -3% New York 16 Ruder Finn *** 8 $39,500,000 $43,200,000 -9% 223 242 -8% $177,130 $178,512 -1% New York 17 Prosek Partners $29,096,000 $22,870,000 27% 114 93 23% $255,228 $245,914 4% New York 18 Text100 $28,867,427 $26,661,491 8% 149 141 6% $193,741 $189,089 2% New York 19 M Booth $28,844,191 $25,546,472 13% 150 141 6% $192,295 $181,181 6% New York 20 Coyne Public Relations 11 $26,000,000 $21,000,000 24% 159 190 -16% $163,522 $110,526 48% Parsippany 21 5W Public Relations $24,311,212 $21,467,473 13% 138 133 4% $176,168 $161,410 9% New York 22 G&S Business Communications $24,228,511 $25,012,724 -3% 135 142 -5% $179,470 $176,146 2% New York 23 DeVries Global** $23,000,000 $23,000,000 0% 100 100 0% $230,000 $230,000 0% New York 24 Taylor $22,900,000 $22,380,000 2% 112 105 7% $204,464 $213,143 -4% New York 25 Racepoint Global 14 $22,835,585 $20,996,911 9% 127 123 3% $179,808 $170,707 5% Boston 26 Hunter Public Relations** $22,750,000 $20,500,000 11% 117 108 8% $194,444 $189,815 2% New York 27 Steinreich Communications Group $22,247,106 $15,752,811 41% 58 46 26% $383,571 $342,452 12% New York 28 Peppercomm $18,877,612 $18,790,052 0% 86 90 -4% $219,507 $208,778 5% New York 29 Havas Formula $17,030,177 $14,356,219 19% 118 110 7% $144,324 $130,511 11% New York 30 Pan Communications $15,605,800 $13,156,519 19% 98 94 4% $159,243 $139,963 14% Boston 31 Cooney/Waters Group $15,164,000 $14,020,725 8% 46 46 0% $329,652 $304,798 8% New York 32 Eric Mower + Associates $14,612,728 $11,945,100 22% 51 76 -33% $286,524 $157,172 82% Syracuse 33 Makovsky $13,141,000 $14,650,000 -10% 56 60 -7% $234,661 $244,167 -4% New York 34 RF Binder Partners $12,500,000 $12,554,218 0% 61 68 -10% $204,918 $184,621 11% New York 35 Rasky Partners $11,041,927 $14,126,430 -22% 44 51 -14% $250,953 $276,989 -9% Boston 36 Bliss Integrated Communication $9,988,000 $9,361,000 7% 48 49 -2% $208,083 $191,041 9% New York 37 LaForce $9,000,000 - - 75 - - $120,000 - - New York 38 Kwittken $8,601,467 $7,629,290 13% 47 40 18% $183,010 $190,732 -4% New York 39 Quinn $8,523,350 $7,337,887 16% 63 58 9% $135,291 $126,515 7% New York 40 360PR+ $8,079,022 $7,504,871 8% 46 48 -4% $175,631 $156,351 12% Boston 41 Lou Hammond Group $7,573,744 $6,574,617 15% 40 40 0% $189,344 $164,365 15% New York 42 Vault Communications $5,477,700 $4,398,000 25% 30 24 25% $182,590 $183,250 0% Plymouth Meeting 43 NJF $4,816,600 $4,028,638 20% 48 26 85% $100,346 $154,948 -35% New York 44 Cooperkatz & Co. $4,748,633 $5,581,445 -15% 30 35 -14% $158,288 $159,470 -1% New York 45 North 6th Agency $4,360,000 $3,430,000 27% 35 28 25% $124,571 $122,500 2% New York 46 Intermarket $3,825,000 $3,725,000 3% 20 18 11% $191,250 $206,944 -8% New York 47 Schneider Associates $2,699,331 $2,879,297 -6% 15 11 36% $179,955 $261,754 -31% Boston 48 Focus Media $2,178,662 $1,925,453 13% 22 18 22% $99,030 $106,970 -7% Goshen 49 Hollywood Public Relations $2,027,993 $1,229,994 65% 11 11 0% $184,363 $111,818 65% Plymouth 50 Roberts Communications $1,616,380 $1,593,347 1% 14 13 8% $115,456 $122,565 -6% Rochester 51 WordWrite Communications $833,600 $694,375 20% 8 7 14% $104,200 $99,196 5% Pittsburgh Rank Agency Name 2016 US Revenue 2015 US Revenue % Change 2016 US Staff 2015 US Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ 1 ICF/ICF Olson 2 $131,707,108 $120,277,211 10% 686 602 14% $191,993 $199,796 -4% Fairfax 2 APCO Worldwide 6 $66,474,900 $66,152,400 0% 249 265 -6% $266,967 $249,632 7% Washington, DC 3 Newlink $32,000,000 $40,000,000 -20% 90 90 0% $355,556 $444,444 -20% Miami 4 French|West|Vaughan $23,371,021 $21,166,208 10% 103 96 7% $226,903 $220,481 3% Raleigh 5 Jackson Spalding $20,998,755 $18,174,951 16% 133 123 8% $157,885 $147,764 7% Atlanta 6 Spectrum $20,000,000 $14,840,000 35% 78 67 16% $256,410 $221,493 16% Washington, DC 7 Mitchell Communications $16,700,000 $15,992,972 4% 73 79 -8% $228,767 $202,443 13% Fayetteville, AR 8 Imre $15,090,000 $14,600,000 3% 85 85 0% $177,529 $171,765 3% Sparks 9 Crosby $13,495,411 $9,985,929 35% 68 50 36% $198,462 $199,719 -1% Annapolis 10 Merritt Group $11,805,901 $11,113,958 6% 57 53 8% $207,121 $209,697 -1% McLean 11 Rbb Communications $9,241,425 $7,605,890 22% 51 48 6% $181,204 $158,456 14% Miami 12 MP&F Public Relations $7,845,354 $6,806,534 15% 63 60 5% $124,529 $113,442 10% Nashville 13 Dodge Communications $7,578,042 $7,609,561 0% 42 50 -16% $180,430 $152,191 19% Alpharetta 14 JPA Health Communications $7,525,594 $6,068,827 24% 33 28 18% $228,048 $216,744 5% Washington, DC 15 Sachs Media Group $6,869,500 $5,468,382 26% 31 28 11% $221,597 $195,299 13% Tallahassee 16 LDWWgroup $6,607,757 $6,596,362 0% 18 15 20% $367,098 $439,757 -17% Dallas 17 Moore Communications Group $6,542,410 $5,737,878 14% 42 39 8% $155,772 $147,125 6% Tallahassee 18 Pierpont Communications $6,528,763 $6,991,677 -7% 31 36 -14% $210,605 $194,213 8% Houston 19 Saxum $6,460,846 $5,431,758 19% 36 36 0% $179,468 $150,882 19% Oklahoma City 20 JeffreyGroup $4,436,077 $3,950,036 12% 13 10 30% $341,237 $395,004 -14% Miami Beach 21 Trevelino/Keller $3,830,000 $2,876,746 33% 24 22 9% $159,583 $130,761 22% Atlanta 22 Ink Public Relations $3,383,292 $2,600,000 30% 28 21 33% $120,832 $123,810 -2% Austin 23 Multiply $3,117,000 $2,761,000 13% 24 24 0% $129,875 $115,042 13% Washington, DC 24 Fish Consulting $3,100,000 $2,900,000 7% 22 18 22% $140,909 $161,111 -13% Hollywood 25 Jones PR $3,003,500 $2,203,020 36% 19 19 0% $158,079 $115,948 36% Oklahoma City 26 Schwartz Media Strategies $2,750,000 $2,520,000 9% 16 15 7% $171,875 $168,000 2% Miami 27 M/C/C $1,800,000 $1,800,000 0% 30 30 0% $60,000 $60,000 0% Dallas 28 TransMedia Group $696,000 $1,007,231 -31% 12 5 140% $58,000 $201,446 -71% Boca Raton Rank Agency Name 2016 US Revenue 2015 US Revenue % Change 2016 US Staff 2015 US Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ 1 Edelman 1 $532,900,000 $523,065,000 2% 2,625 2,751 -5% $203,010 $190,136 7% Chicago 2 FleishmanHillard* $440,000,000 $420,000,000 5% 1,750 1,750 0% $251,429 $240,000 5% St. Louis 3 Golin** $126,000,000 $120,000,000 5% 725 680 7% $173,793 $176,471 -2% Chicago 4 Padilla 9 $39,473,297 $34,813,666 13% 248 205 21% $159,167 $169,823 -6% Minneapolis 5 Carmichael Lynch Relate** 10 $28,000,000 $19,500,000 44% 85 70 21% $329,412 $278,571 18% Minneapolis 6 Fahlgren Mortine $24,440,092 $20,554,236 19% 119 119 0% $205,379 $172,725 19% Columbus 7 Imagination $18,600,000 $15,488,378 20% 99 92 8% $187,879 $168,352 12% Chicago 8 Bader Rutter $15,068,250 $13,575,000 11% 85 77 10% $177,274 $176,299 1% Brookfield, WI 9 Exponent PR $12,520,000 $11,800,000 6% 54 38 42% $231,852 $310,526 -25% Minneapolis 10 Current Marketing $12,012,000 $10,535,000 14% 55 50 10% $218,400 $210,700 4% Chicago 11 Greentarget Global Group $7,447,000 $6,835,000 9% 33 32 3% $225,667 $213,594 6% Chicago 12 Public Communications $6,150,712 $5,724,039 7% 46 48 -4% $133,711 $119,251 12% Chicago 13 Tunheim $5,757,017 $5,120,195 12% 29 26 12% $198,518 $196,931 1% Minneapolis 14 R/P Marketing Public Relations $3,520,156 $3,094,992 14% 25 24 4% $140,806 $128,958 9% Holland 15 Standing Partnership $3,230,123 $3,414,265 -5% 19 20 -5% $170,006 $170,713 0% St. Louis 16 Beehive Strategic Communication $3,034,793 $4,071,785 -25% 14 12 17% $216,771 $339,315 -36% Saint Paul 17 O'Malley Hansen Communications $2,223,000 $1,730,000 28% 22 15 47% $101,045 $115,333 -12% Chicago 18 Bianchi Public Relations $950,044 $906,980 5% 6 6 0% $172,735 $164,905 5% Troy Rank Agency Name 2016 US Revenue 2015 US Revenue % Change 2016 US Staff 2015 US Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ 1 W2O Group 3 $113,511,155 $85,695,887 32% 432 392 10% $262,757 $218,612 20% San Francisco 2 WE Communications 4 $83,787,000 $80,044,000 5% 477 464 3% $175,654 $172,509 2% Bellevue 3 PMK-BNC** $64,000,000 $64,000,000 0% 271 298 -9% $236,162 $214,765 10% Los Angeles 4 Allison+Partners $41,800,000 $39,200,000 7% 213 225 -5% $196,244 $174,222 13% San Francisco 5 LaunchSquad $17,409,000 $16,221,000 7% 122 111 10% $142,697 $146,135 -2% San Francisco 6 Spark $14,021,737 $14,007,456 0% 55 53 4% $254,941 $264,292 -4% San Francisco 7 Bateman Group $10,482,117 $8,600,000 22% 53 55 -4% $197,776 $156,364 26% San Francisco 8 Method Communications $10,141,885 $9,734,260 4% 59 66 -11% $171,896 $147,489 17% Salt Lake City 9 Englander Knabe & Allen $10,100,000 $9,500,000 6% 21 21 0% $480,952 $452,381 6% Los Angeles 10 PRR $9,782,849 $9,081,986 8% 96 85 13% $101,905 $106,847 -5% Seattle 11 C+C $8,002,057 $6,502,467 23% 45 40 13% $177,823 $162,562 9% Seattle 12 Cerrell Associates $6,098,178 $5,948,056 3% 27 25 8% $225,858 $237,922 -5% Los Angeles 13 Singer Associates $5,364,538 $4,736,816 13% 16 18 -11% $335,284 $263,156 27% San Francisco 14 Nuffer, Smith, Tucker $4,297,501 $3,062,118 40% 20 1,921 -99% $214,875 $1,594 13380% San Diego 15 Linhart Public Relations $4,143,733 $4,724,824 -12% 20 26 -23% $207,187 $181,724 14% Denver 16 Fiona Hutton & Associates $3,339,558 $2,990,440 12% 12 10 20% $278,297 $299,044 -7% Studio City 17 Intrepid $3,004,146 $3,029,014 -1% 16 17 -6% $187,759 $178,177 5% Salt Lake City 18 Westbound Communications $2,950,000 $3,000,122 -2% 14 15 -7% $210,714 $200,008 5% Orange 19 IW Group $2,636,000 $2,251,000 17% 52 59 -12% $50,692 $38,153 33% West Hollywood 20 JMPR Public Relations $2,312,586 $2,279,604 1% 17 17 0% $136,034 $134,094 1% Woodland Hills 21 Landis Communications $2,113,000 $2,029,000 4% 20 20 0% $105,650 $101,450 4% San Francisco 22 Perry Communications Group $2,019,615 $1,674,250 21% 10 10 0% $201,962 $167,425 21% Sacramento 23 CenterTable $1,553,796 - - 15 - - $103,586 - - Denver 24 Karbo Communications $1,197,464 $704,925 70% 14 10 40% $85,533 $70,493 21% San Francisco 25 The Garrity Group $1,148,664 $2,475,079 -54% 6 6 0% $191,444 $412,513 -54% Albuquerque 26 KCD PR $1,085,000 $1,099,500 -1% 9 8 13% $120,556 $137,438 -12% San Diego

Rankings Tables Notes

U.S. Table View Notes * Indicates 2016 and 2015 revenue and staff figures are PRWeek estimates owing to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (2002) or agencies declining to take part ** Indicates 2016 and 2015 revenue figures are PRWeek estimates as per* (staff numbers were provided by the agency) ***Indicates only 2016 revenue is an estimate (2015 revenue and both years’ staff numbers provided by the agency) 1. Edelman’s office totals reported in 2015 — 72 — was adjusted after an internal review; Its global staff totals and U.S. headcount reported in 2015 — 5,849 and 2,751 — were adjusted after an internal review 2. ICF/ICF Olson’s global revenue for 2015 — $142,808,294 — was adjusted after an internal review 3. W2O Group’s U.S. revenue for 2015 — $88,468,473 — was reduced after accounting for the sale of a company 4. WE Communications’ global revenue for 2015 — $99,082,666 — was adjusted after an internal review 5. Finn Partners’ U.S. and global revenue for 2015 — $66,805,000 and $71,643,901 — were restated after an internal review 6. APCO’s U.K. revenue reported in 2015 — $5,454,400 — was adjusted after an internal review 7. Zeno Group’s U.S. and global revenue in 2015 — $35,420,631 and $39.7 million — were restated after an internal review 8. Ruder Finn’s 2015 global revenue was adjusted after an internal review 9. Padilla’s 2015 revenue numbers were updated after an internal review 10. Previously known as Spong 11. Coyne Public Relations’ revenue for 2015 — $27,300,000 — was restated due to a revised close caused by misrepresentation 12. Citizen Relations’ (Blue Focus) U.S. revenue for 2015 — $13,748,870 — was adjusted after an internal review 13. Res Publica Consulting Group acquired Shift Communications last May 14. Racepoint Global’s U.S. revenue for 2015 — $23,120,315 — was adjusted after an internal review 15. Hotwire PR acquired Eastwick in September 16. Kwittken’s global revenue from 2015 — $9,800,000 — and U.S. revenue from 2015 — $7,500,000 — were adjusted after an internal review 17. Formerly known as 360 Public Relations, changed its revenue after an internal review 18. Formerly known as DBC PR+Social Media Global Tables Notes 1. Edelman’s office totals reported in 2015 and its global and U.S. staff headcounts in 2015 were adjusted after an internal review 2. BlueFocus’ (Citizen Relations) U.S. revenue for 2015 was adjusted after an internal review; Its 2015 staff numbers were adjusted to reflect only PR 3. ICF/ICF Olson’s global revenue for 2015 was adjusted after an internal review 4. W2O Group’s U.S. revenue for 2015 was reduced after accounting for the sale of a company 5. APCO’s U.K. revenue for 2015 was adjusted after an internal review 6. WE Communications’ global revenue for 2015 was adjusted after an internal review 7. Finn Partners’ U.S. and global revenue for 2015 were restated after an internal review 8. Ruder Finn’s global revenue was adjusted after an internal review

Disclaimer and currency rates

Holding company and other figures:

The 2017 rankings and profiles include agencies owned by holding companies such as: Interpublic Group, Omnicom, WPP Group, Havas, and Publicis Groupe. These companies claim the Sarbanes-Oxley Act prohibits them from revealing revenue and headcounts for their constituent agencies. Some independent firms also did not supply revenue. In these cases, PRWeek has provided estimates for these firms, where applicable.

Attesting:

The agency CEO or CFO were required to sign their submission attesting to the accuracy and completeness of the figures presented. Agencies were encouraged to submit a letter from their CPA firm, as well.

Data:

Revenue is defined as fee income earned in the U.S. or globally, markup on billable items, and, when applicable, advertising commissions up to 10% of fee income. Revenue from subsidiaries and affiliates was not included if there was less than 50% ownership, while "n/a" denotes not applicable, where the agency did not submit.

Disclaimer:

While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of these figures, PRWeek is not responsible for, nor does it make financial guarantees based on, the information presented or any inference that could be drawn from them.

Source: PRWeek

Note about currency exchange rates:

Where applicable, PRWeek used the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2016 average rate of exchange to determine 2016 revenue in either $U.S., British pounds, or Euros. Similarly, PRWeek used the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2015 average rate of exchange to determine 2015 revenue in either $U.S., British pounds, or Euros.

The exchange rates are as follows:

£1 = $1.3555 U.S. (2016); £1 = $1.5284 U.S. (2015);

€1 = $1.1072 U.S. (2016); €1 = $1.1096 U.S. (2015).

Currency volatility in 2016 particularly affected firms predominantly trading in countries with currencies that aren’t doing well against the dollar.