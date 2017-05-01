Rankings Tables: PRWeek Agency Business Report 2017

Global View
US View
UK View
APAC View
Global Revenue
Global Staff
Continental Europe
Americas View (non-US)
Middle East View
Africa View
UK Independents
UK Outside London
UK Consumer
UK Technology
UK Public Affairs
UK Public Sector
UK Healthcare
US Consumer
US Technology
US Public Affairs
US Public Sector
US Healthcare
US Northeast
US South
US Midwest
US West
Rank Agency Name 2016 Global Revenue 2015 Global Revenue % Change 2016 Global Staff 2015 Global Staff % Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ
1
Edelman 1
$874,814,426
$854,576,000
2%
5,903
6,025
-2%
$148,198
$141,838
4%
Chicago
2
Weber Shandwick*
$808,000,000
$735,000,000
10%
4,700
4,300
9%
$171,915
$170,930
1%
New York
3
FleishmanHillard*
$590,000,000
$570,000,000
4%
2,800
2,750
2%
$210,714
$207,273
2%
St. Louis
4
Ketchum*
$540,000,000
$530,000,000
2%
2,635
2,575
2%
$204,934
$205,825
0%
New York
5
MSLGroup**
$498,000,000
$495,000,000
1%
3,133
3,025
4%
$158,953
$163,636
-3%
Paris
6
Burson-Marsteller*
$450,000,000
$450,000,000
0%
2,700
2,500
8%
$166,667
$180,000
-7%
New York
7
Hill+Knowlton Strategies*
$390,000,000
$380,000,000
3%
2,750
2,700
2%
$141,818
$140,741
1%
New York
8
Ogilvy*
$375,000,000
$353,000,000
6%
2,703
2,550
6%
$138,735
$138,431
0%
New York
9
Brunswick**
$276,522,000
$260,000,000
6%
895
980
-9%
$308,963
$265,306
16%
London
10
BlueFocus (Citizen Relations)
$271,018,736
$245,055,844
11%
2,440
1,900
28%
$111,073
$128,977
-14%
Beijing
11
Cohn & Wolfe*
$218,000,000
$195,000,000
12%
1,405
1,250
12%
$155,160
$156,000
-1%
New York
12
Golin**
$202,000,000
$192,000,000
5%
1,500
1,500
0%
$134,667
$128,000
5%
Chicago
13
MC Group
$195,276,941
$165,236,084
18%
996
808
23%
$196,061
$204,500
-4%
Berlin
14
FTI Consulting*
$191,184,000
$189,974,000
1%
647
599
8%
$295,493
$317,152
-7%
New York
15
ICF/ICF Olson 2
$155,566,678
$143,099,233
9%
912
812
12%
$170,577
$176,231
-3%
Fairfax
16
Porter Novelli*
$151,500,000
$153,000,000
-1%
720
720
0%
$210,417
$212,500
-1%
New York
17
Sunny Side Up
$124,999,999
$109,515,921
14%
336
281
20%
$372,024
$389,736
-5%
Shibuya
18
W2O Group 3
$122,715,000
$92,247,736
33%
472
427
11%
$259,989
$216,037
20%
San Francisco
19
APCO Worldwide 6
$120,622,100
$119,858,299
1%
672
680
-1%
$179,497
$176,262
2%
Washington, DC
20
Finsbury*
$106,000,000
$110,000,000
-4%
241
220
10%
$439,834
$500,000
-12%
London
21
Vector
$106,000,000
$82,000,000
29%
589
465
27%
$179,966
$176,344
2%
Tokyo
22
WE Communications 4
$101,782,999
$98,745,493
3%
716
666
8%
$142,155
$148,267
-4%
Bellevue
23
inVentiv Health PR Group**
$100,000,000
$99,000,000
1%
393
395
-1%
$254,453
$250,633
2%
New York
24
Res Publica Consulting Group 13
$77,941,450
$59,758,931
30%
558
431
29%
$139,680
$138,652
1%
Montreal
25
Finn Partners 5
$77,707,404
$71,481,999
9%
485
476
2%
$160,221
$150,172
7%
New York
26
FischerAppelt
$77,504,000
$77,672,000
0%
427
395
8%
$181,508
$196,638
-8%
Hamburg
27
Grayling*
$73,061,450
$96,594,880
-24%
630
762
-17%
$115,971
$126,765
-9%
London
28
FSB Comunicação
$70,683,187
$63,025,835
12%
659
704
-6%
$107,258
$89,525
20%
Rio de Janeiro
29
Ruder Finn *** 8
$67,400,000
$74,000,000
-9%
223
242
-8%
$302,242
$305,785
-1%
New York
30
Text100
$65,964,887
$62,647,894
5%
599
602
0%
$110,125
$104,066
6%
New York
31
PMK-BNC**
$65,000,000
$65,000,000
0%
280
304
-8%
$232,143
$213,816
9%
Los Angeles
32
Hopscotch Groupe
$62,117,440
$60,614,880
2%
541
542
0%
$114,820
$111,836
3%
Paris
33
Zeno Group 7
$58,712,788
$39,041,551
50%
406
193
110%
$144,613
$202,288
-29%
New York
34
MWWPR***
$58,000,000
$58,000,000
0%
200
224
-11%
$290,000
$258,929
12%
New York
35
ICR
$56,650,971
$56,208,757
1%
166
-
-
$341,271
-
-
New York
36
Freud Communications
$56,297,388
$44,202,856
27%
263
223
18%
$214,059
$198,219
8%
London
37
DKC
$50,800,000
$46,950,000
8%
238
239
0%
$213,445
$196,444
9%
New York
38
Marina Maher Communications**
$50,000,000
$45,000,000
11%
165
155
6%
$303,030
$290,323
4%
New York
39
PRAP Japan
$49,870,826
$44,888,368
11%
289
275
5%
$172,563
$163,230
6%
Tokyo
40
Hering Schuppener
$49,602,560
$38,392,160
29%
189
180
5%
$262,447
$213,290
23%
Duesseldorf
41
Allison+Partners
$47,445,448
$43,409,004
9%
338
300
13%
$140,371
$144,697
-3%
San Francisco
42
Instinctif Partners
$45,898,233
$50,809,171
-10%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
43
Bell Pottinger
$44,000,000
$53,231,115
-17%
250
266
-6%
$176,000
$200,117
-12%
London
44
Dentsu Public Relations
$44,000,000
$44,000,000
0%
260
253
3%
$169,231
$173,913
-3%
Tokyo
45
Four Communications Group
$43,250,196
$39,958,415
8%
277
229
21%
$156,138
$174,491
-11%
London
46
Sermo Communications (Talk PR)
$42,140,821
$39,899,999
6%
471
489
-4%
$89,471
$81,595
10%
London
47
Portland
$39,987,250
$34,006,900
18%
180
120
50%
$222,151
$283,391
-22%
London
48
Newlink
$39,600,000
$46,700,000
-15%
300
350
-14%
$132,000
$133,429
-1%
Miami
49
Padilla 9
$39,473,297
$34,813,666
13%
248
205
21%
$159,167
$169,823
-6%
Minneapolis
50
Kyodo Public Relations
$37,723,173
$33,564,180
12%
223
224
0%
$169,162
$149,840
13%
Tokyo
51
Llorente & Cuenca
$37,417,526
$33,334,287
12%
496
482
3%
$75,439
$69,158
9%
Madrid
52
DeVries Global**
$37,000,000
$37,000,000
0%
214
214
0%
$172,897
$172,897
0%
New York
53
Prain Global
$32,853,248
$28,429,507
16%
220
227
-3%
$149,333
$125,240
19%
Seoul
54
Ozma
$31,962,083
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tokyo
55
Hotwire PR
$31,702,339
$23,397,226
35%
216
169
28%
$146,770
$138,445
6%
London
56
Prosek Partners
$31,488,458
$24,428,968
29%
127
102
25%
$247,941
$239,500
4%
New York
57
Newgate Communications
$30,917,751
$29,595,816
4%
171
147
16%
$180,806
$201,332
-10%
London
58
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
$29,956,550
$30,568,000
-2%
190
176
8%
$157,666
$173,682
-9%
London
59
Racepoint Global 14
$29,037,669
$26,935,473
8%
174
168
4%
$166,883
$160,330
4%
Boston
60
Steinreich Communications Group
$28,847,126
$19,064,871
51%
72
60
20%
$400,655
$317,748
26%
New York
61
M Booth
$28,844,191
$25,546,472
13%
150
141
6%
$192,295
$181,181
6%
New York
62
iMARS Communications
$28,469,000
$26,239,754
8%
141
146
-3%
$201,908
$179,724
12%
Moscow
63
Carmichael Lynch Relate** 10
$28,000,000
$19,500,000
44%
85
70
21%
$329,412
$278,571
18%
Minneapolis
64
MHP Communications
$26,216,862
$27,132,615
-3%
147
168
-13%
$178,346
$161,504
10%
London
65
Coyne Public Relations 11
$26,000,000
$21,000,000
24%
159
190
-16%
$163,522
$110,526
48%
Parsippany
66
SEC
$25,273,231
$23,572,342
7%
263
202
30%
$96,096
$116,695
-18%
Milan
67
Fahlgren Mortine
$24,440,092
$20,554,236
19%
119
119
0%
$205,379
$172,725
19%
Columbus
68
5W Public Relations
$24,311,212
$21,467,473
13%
138
133
4%
$176,168
$161,410
9%
New York
69
Adfactors PR
$24,300,000
$20,840,000
17%
555
501
11%
$43,784
$41,597
5%
Mumbai
70
G&S Business Communications
$24,228,511
$25,012,724
-3%
135
142
-5%
$179,470
$176,146
2%
New York
71
Premier
$23,737,058
$24,678,923
-4%
187
175
7%
$126,936
$141,022
-10%
London
72
Hunter Public Relations**
$23,500,000
$21,000,000
12%
121
111
9%
$194,215
$189,189
3%
New York
73
French|West|Vaughan
$23,371,021
$21,166,208
10%
103
96
7%
$226,903
$220,481
3%
Raleigh
74
Taylor
$22,900,000
$22,380,000
2%
112
105
7%
$204,464
$213,143
-4%
New York
75
Strategic Public Relations Group
$22,116,751
$21,582,938
2%
302
282
7%
$73,234
$76,535
-4%
Hong Kong
76
Jackson Spalding
$20,998,755
$18,174,951
16%
133
123
8%
$157,885
$147,764
7%
Atlanta
77
Exposure
$20,662,288
$20,841,720
-1%
148
131
13%
$139,610
$159,097
-12%
London
78
Peppercomm
$20,427,321
$20,647,387
-1%
101
106
-5%
$202,251
$194,787
4%
New York
79
Spectrum
$20,000,000
$14,840,000
35%
78
67
16%
$256,410
$221,493
16%
Washington, DC
80
CROS
$19,704,078
$15,453,834
28%
186
203
-8%
$105,936
$76,127
39%
Moscow
81
Farner Consulting
$19,077,056
$17,914,492
6%
101
86
17%
$188,882
$208,308
-9%
Zurich
82
Imagination
$18,600,000
$15,488,378
20%
99
92
8%
$187,879
$168,352
12%
Chicago
83
CYTS-Linkage
$18,123,494
$10,075,286
80%
150
100
50%
$120,823
$100,753
20%
Beijing
84
The Red Consultancy
$18,094,835
$19,609,065
-8%
133
132
1%
$136,051
$148,554
-8%
London
85
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
$17,700,000
$16,467,270
7%
123
111
11%
$143,902
$148,354
-3%
London
86
LaunchSquad
$17,409,000
$16,221,000
7%
122
111
10%
$142,697
$146,135
-2%
San Francisco
87
Breakthrough Media
$17,108,325
$18,291,683
-6%
5
61
-92%
$3,421,665
$299,864
1041%
London
88
Havas Formula
$17,030,177
$14,356,219
19%
118
110
7%
$144,324
$130,511
11%
New York
89
Mitchell Communications
$16,700,000
$15,992,972
4%
73
79
-8%
$228,767
$202,443
13%
Fayetteville, AR
90
Achtung!
$16,516,102
$15,613,182
6%
160
145
10%
$103,226
$107,677
-4%
Hamburg
91
Brands2Life
$15,855,961
$17,669,832
-10%
119
123
-3%
$133,243
$143,657
-7%
London
92
Pan Communications
$15,605,800
$13,156,519
19%
98
94
4%
$159,243
$139,963
14%
Boston
93
Atrevia
$15,397,738
$13,004,876
18%
237
215
10%
$64,969
$60,488
7%
Madrid
94
Lansons
$15,304,533
$16,726,042
-8%
115
111
4%
$133,083
$150,685
-12%
London
95
Hanover
$15,183,582
$14,094,847
8%
115
78
47%
$132,031
$180,703
-27%
London
96
Cooney/Waters Group
$15,164,000
$14,020,725
8%
46
46
0%
$329,652
$304,798
8%
New York
97
Imre
$15,090,000
$14,600,000
3%
85
85
0%
$177,529
$171,765
3%
Sparks
98
Bader Rutter
$15,068,250
$13,575,000
11%
85
77
10%
$177,274
$176,299
1%
Brookfield, WI
99
Eric Mower + Associates
$14,612,728
$11,945,100
22%
51
76
-33%
$286,524
$157,172
82%
Syracuse
100
Spark
$14,021,737
$14,007,456
0%
55
53
4%
$254,941
$264,292
-4%
San Francisco
101
Interel
$13,818,424
$15,180,800
-9%
117
115
2%
$118,106
$132,007
-11%
Brussels
102
AXON Communications
$13,748,777
$11,191,211
23%
68
57
19%
$202,188
$196,337
3%
London
103
Crosby
$13,495,411
$9,985,929
35%
68
50
36%
$198,462
$199,719
-1%
Annapolis
104
Makovsky
$13,141,000
$14,650,000
-10%
56
60
-7%
$234,661
$244,167
-4%
New York
105
Pegasus
$12,968,069
$13,459,090
-4%
108
92
17%
$120,075
$146,294
-18%
Brighton
106
M&C Saatchi PR
$12,543,154
$10,929,590
15%
118
92
28%
$106,298
$118,800
-11%
London
107
Exponent PR
$12,520,000
$11,800,000
6%
54
38
42%
$231,852
$310,526
-25%
Minneapolis
108
RF Binder Partners
$12,500,000
$12,554,218
0%
61
68
-10%
$204,918
$184,621
11%
New York
109
Current Marketing
$12,012,000
$10,535,000
14%
55
50
10%
$218,400
$210,700
4%
Chicago
110
Merritt Group
$11,805,901
$11,113,958
6%
57
53
8%
$207,121
$209,697
-1%
McLean
111
TVC Group
$11,402,534
$12,975,580
-12%
50
55
-9%
$228,051
$235,920
-3%
London
112
Purple PR
$11,142,780
$9,782,320
14%
104
82
27%
$107,142
$119,297
-10%
London
113
Rasky Partners
$11,041,927
$14,126,430
-22%
44
51
-14%
$250,953
$276,989
-9%
Boston
114
Kwittken
$11,026,325
$9,934,554
11%
69
59
17%
$159,802
$168,382
-5%
New York
115
Lift World
$10,912,484
$9,708,645
12%
120
110
9%
$90,937
$88,260
3%
Lisbon
116
Action Global Communications
$10,858,994
$12,842,590
-15%
291
330
-12%
$37,316
$38,917
-4%
Nicosia
117
Bateman Group
$10,482,117
$8,600,000
22%
53
55
-4%
$197,776
$156,364
26%
San Francisco
118
PrettyGreen Things
$10,214,904
$11,656,374
-12%
45
42
7%
$226,998
$277,533
-18%
London
119
Method Communications
$10,141,885
$9,734,260
4%
59
66
-11%
$171,896
$147,489
17%
Salt Lake City
120
Englander Knabe & Allen
$10,100,000
$9,500,000
6%
21
21
0%
$480,952
$452,381
6%
Los Angeles
121
Teamspirit
$10,055,133
$11,322,849
-11%
76
73
4%
$132,304
$155,108
-15%
London
122
Bliss Integrated Communication
$9,988,000
$9,361,000
7%
48
49
-2%
$208,083
$191,041
9%
New York
123
PRR
$9,782,849
$9,081,986
8%
96
85
13%
$101,905
$106,847
-5%
Seattle
124
Powerscourt
$9,759,601
$10,844,874
-10%
38
34
12%
$256,832
$318,967
-19%
London
125
SenateSHJ
$9,720,795
$9,001,903
8%
58
53
9%
$167,600
$169,847
-1%
Wellington
126
The Big Partnership Group
$9,716,313
$11,345,313
-14%
96
109
-12%
$101,212
$104,085
-3%
Glasgow
127
Rbb Communications
$9,241,425
$7,605,890
22%
51
48
6%
$181,204
$158,456
14%
Miami
128
JPA Health Communications
$9,116,600
$7,313,379
25%
40
32
25%
$227,915
$228,543
0%
Washington, DC
129
HSE Cake
$9,081,850
$9,093,980
0%
65
74
-12%
$139,721
$122,892
14%
London
130
LaForce
$9,000,000
-
-
75
-
-
$120,000
-
-
New York
131
Camargue
$8,913,380
$8,935,907
0%
72
69
4%
$123,797
$129,506
-4%
London
132
Good Relations
$8,709,088
$9,358,393
-7%
60
56
7%
$145,151
$167,114
-13%
London
133
Quinn
$8,523,350
$7,337,887
16%
63
58
9%
$135,291
$126,515
7%
New York
134
Frank Public Relations Limited
$8,480,104
$10,314,571
-18%
54
71
-24%
$157,039
$145,276
8%
London
135
Salt
$8,315,117
$9,080,196
-8%
45
44
2%
$184,780
$206,368
-10%
London
136
Marco de Comunicación
$8,145,643
$6,665,469
22%
97
79
23%
$83,976
$84,373
0%
Madrid
137
360PR+
$8,079,022
$7,504,871
8%
46
48
-4%
$175,631
$156,351
12%
Boston
138
AMI Communications
$8,024,749
$9,816,826
-18%
100
106
-6%
$80,247
$92,612
-13%
Prague
139
C+C
$8,002,057
$6,502,467
23%
45
40
13%
$177,823
$162,562
9%
Seattle
140
Citypress
$7,998,048
$7,750,516
3%
72
70
3%
$111,084
$110,722
0%
Manchester
141
RMA Comunicação
$7,931,914
$7,021,276
13%
103
85
21%
$77,009
$82,603
-7%
Sao Paulo
142
PHA Media
$7,902,764
$8,154,014
-3%
74
65
14%
$106,794
$125,446
-15%
London
143
W Communications
$7,902,465
$6,207,777
27%
91
53
72%
$86,840
$117,128
-26%
London
144
MP&F Public Relations
$7,845,354
$6,806,534
15%
63
60
5%
$124,529
$113,442
10%
Nashville
145
Performance Communications
$7,680,542
$6,549,677
17%
42
34
24%
$182,870
$192,638
-5%
Kingston upon Thames
146
Octopus Group
$7,590,800
$7,296,956
4%
58
65
-11%
$130,876
$112,261
17%
London
147
Dodge Communications
$7,578,042
$7,609,561
0%
42
50
-16%
$180,430
$152,191
19%
Alpharetta
148
Lou Hammond Group
$7,573,744
$6,574,617
15%
40
40
0%
$189,344
$164,365
15%
New York
149
Greentarget Global Group
$7,447,000
$6,835,000
9%
33
32
3%
$225,667
$213,594
6%
Chicago
150
Iris Culture
$7,253,596
$6,505,344
12%
54
46
17%
$134,326
$141,421
-5%
London
151
JeffreyGroup
$7,213,840
$7,408,281
-3%
122
125
-2%
$59,130
$59,266
0%
Miami Beach
152
Cicero Group
$7,197,405
$7,136,378
1%
54
52
4%
$133,285
$137,238
-3%
London
153
Smarts Communicate
$7,112,874
$5,984,985
19%
69
48
44%
$103,085
$124,687
-17%
Holywood
154
Fink & Fuchs
$7,108,224
$6,546,640
9%
77
70
10%
$92,315
$93,523
-1%
Wiesbaden
155
Mischief PR
$7,079,777
$7,377,587
-4%
70
70
0%
$101,140
$105,394
-4%
London
156
Sachs Media Group
$6,869,500
$5,468,382
26%
31
28
11%
$221,597
$195,299
13%
Tallahassee
157
EMG
$6,659,200
$5,505,520
21%
46
44
5%
$144,765
$125,125
16%
Bergen op Zoom
158
LDWWgroup
$6,607,757
$6,596,362
0%
18
15
20%
$367,098
$439,757
-17%
Dallas
159
Moore Communications Group
$6,542,410
$5,737,878
14%
42
39
8%
$155,772
$147,125
6%
Tallahassee
160
Pierpont Communications
$6,528,763
$6,991,677
-7%
31
36
-14%
$210,605
$194,213
8%
Houston
161
Media Zoo
$6,506,400
$5,502,240
18%
55
50
10%
$118,298
$110,045
8%
London
162
Saxum
$6,460,846
$5,431,758
19%
36
36
0%
$179,468
$150,882
19%
Oklahoma City
163
Speed Communications
$6,446,181
$7,259,900
-11%
71
75
-5%
$90,791
$96,799
-6%
Bristol
164
The Diplomat Group
$6,427,035
$6,982,810
-8%
44
45
-2%
$146,069
$155,174
-6%
Stockholm
165
Camron Public Relations
$6,424,250
$5,486,137
17%
53
41
29%
$121,212
$133,808
-9%
London
166
Headland Consultancy
$6,383,929
$5,720,499
12%
40
33
21%
$159,598
$173,348
-8%
London
167
Hope&Glory PR
$6,232,527
$5,050,226
23%
58
39
49%
$107,457
$129,493
-17%
London
168
Aspectus
$6,217,480
$6,072,531
2%
52
47
11%
$119,567
$129,203
-7%
London
169
Public Communications
$6,150,712
$5,724,039
7%
46
48
-4%
$133,711
$119,251
12%
Chicago
170
Another Company
$6,100,000
$5,200,000
17%
90
65
38%
$67,778
$80,000
-15%
Mexico
171
Cerrell Associates
$6,098,178
$5,948,056
3%
27
25
8%
$225,858
$237,922
-5%
Los Angeles
172
Operate A/S
$6,055,011
$5,769,539
5%
51
41
24%
$118,726
$140,720
-16%
Copenhagen
173
Eulogy
$6,025,826
$6,235,872
-3%
51
45
13%
$118,153
$138,575
-15%
London
174
Klenk & Hoursch
$5,797,018
$5,392,312
8%
48
48
0%
$120,771
$112,340
8%
Frankfurt
175
Berkeley Public Relations International
$5,764,942
$6,327,576
-9%
63
63
0%
$91,507
$100,438
-9%
Reading
176
Tunheim
$5,757,017
$5,120,195
12%
29
26
12%
$198,518
$196,931
1%
Minneapolis
177
Seven Hills
$5,748,213
$6,046,389
-5%
46
45
2%
$124,961
$134,364
-7%
London
178
London Communications Agency
$5,650,044
$5,399,908
5%
34
30
13%
$166,178
$179,997
-8%
London
179
Incisive Health
$5,571,105
$4,617,296
21%
25
20
25%
$222,844
$230,865
-3%
London
180
Evercom
$5,508,320
$4,020,081
37%
65
45
44%
$84,743
$89,335
-5%
Madrid
181
Harvard
$5,489,875
$4,802,205
14%
44
32
38%
$124,770
$150,069
-17%
London
182
Vault Communications
$5,477,700
$4,398,000
25%
30
24
25%
$182,590
$183,250
0%
Plymouth Meeting
183
Freshwater UK
$5,453,076
$5,379,496
1%
55
42
31%
$99,147
$128,083
-23%
Cardiff
184
Threepipe
$5,443,688
$4,632,580
18%
67
50
34%
$81,249
$92,652
-12%
London
185
Clarion Communications
$5,422,000
$6,113,600
-11%
50
50
0%
$108,440
$122,272
-11%
London
186
Singer Associates
$5,364,538
$4,736,816
13%
16
18
-11%
$335,284
$263,156
27%
San Francisco
187
Nelson Bostock Unlimited
$5,357,776
-
-
35
0
-
$153,079
-
-
London
188
Cirkle
$5,357,000
$5,686,649
-6%
46
42
10%
$116,457
$135,396
-14%
Beaconsfield
189
Remarkable Group
$5,281,028
$5,482,371
-4%
41
45
-9%
$128,806
$121,024
6%
Winchester
190
Shine Communications
$5,265,754
$4,522,745
16%
39
32
22%
$135,019
$141,336
-4%
London
191
90TEN
$5,195,357
$3,568,272
46%
31
24
29%
$167,592
$148,678
13%
London
192
Talk PR
$5,195,241
$5,763,596
-10%
50
47
6%
$103,905
$122,630
-15%
London
193
MadanoPartnership
$4,894,858
$4,621,044
6%
27
27
0%
$181,291
$171,150
6%
London
194
Splendid Communications
$4,850,119
$4,947,588
-2%
45
44
2%
$107,780
$112,445
-4%
London
195
NJF
$4,816,600
$4,028,638
20%
48
26
85%
$100,346
$154,948
-35%
New York
196
Cooperkatz & Co.
$4,748,633
$5,581,445
-15%
30
35
-14%
$158,288
$159,470
-1%
New York
197
Luchford APM
$4,676,676
$5,281,652
-11%
46
45
2%
$101,667
$117,370
-13%
London
198
Pitch
$4,537,536
-
-
38
-
-
$119,409
-
-
London
199
Redder Advertising
$4,500,000
$4,000,000
13%
45
50
-10%
$100,000
$80,000
25%
Ho Chi Minh City
200
Imagem Corporativa
$4,378,597
$4,609,299
-5%
82
87
-6%
$53,398
$52,980
1%
Sao Paulo
201
Tact Intelligence-Conseil
$4,373,843
$4,088,931
7%
40
34
18%
$109,346
$120,263
-9%
Montreal
202
North 6th Agency
$4,360,000
$3,430,000
27%
35
28
25%
$124,571
$122,500
2%
New York
203
Willoughby Public Relations
$4,342,534
$4,242,172
2%
50
43
17%
$86,851
$98,885
-12%
Birmingham
204
Fever
$4,321,017
-
-
34
-
-
$127,089
-
-
London
205
PLMR
$4,320,157
$4,854,934
-11%
32
29
10%
$135,005
$167,412
-19%
London
206
Nuffer, Smith, Tucker
$4,297,501
$3,062,118
40%
20
1,921
-99%
$214,875
$1,594
13380%
San Diego
207
Cap et Cime PR
$4,273,206
$5,769,303
-26%
24
26
-8%
$178,050
$221,896
-20%
Paris
208
CCgroup
$4,147,922
$3,535,189
17%
25
24
4%
$165,917
$147,300
13%
London
209
Linhart Public Relations
$4,143,733
$4,724,824
-12%
20
26
-23%
$207,187
$181,724
14%
Denver
210
Cow
$4,080,055
$4,019,692
2%
1
1
0%
$4,080,055
$4,019,692
2%
London
211
Eskenzi PR
$4,000,212
$3,537,896
13%
27
22
23%
$148,156
$160,813
-8%
Barnet
212
HBI Helga Bailey
$3,985,920
$3,440,648
16%
24
22
9%
$166,080
$156,393
6%
Munich
213
Touchdown PR
$3,861,914
$3,445,766
12%
36
33
9%
$107,275
$104,417
3%
Farnham
214
Trevelino/Keller
$3,830,000
$2,876,746
33%
24
22
9%
$159,583
$130,761
22%
Atlanta
215
The Whiteoaks Consultancy
$3,828,698
$3,825,391
0%
29
29
0%
$132,024
$131,910
0%
Farnham
216
Intermarket
$3,825,000
$3,725,000
3%
20
18
11%
$191,250
$206,944
-8%
New York
217
JTA
$3,805,275
$3,428,559
11%
18
16
13%
$211,404
$214,285
-1%
Tunbridge Wells
218
Whyte Corporate Affairs
$3,725,728
$3,383,170
10%
23
21
10%
$161,988
$161,103
1%
Brussels
219
Schwartz Public Relations
$3,653,760
$3,328,800
10%
21
21
0%
$173,989
$158,514
10%
Munich
220
R/P Marketing Public Relations
$3,520,156
$3,094,992
14%
25
24
4%
$140,806
$128,958
9%
Holland
221
Taylor Herring
$3,474,456
$2,947,481
18%
20
20
0%
$173,723
$147,374
18%
London
222
Westbourne Comms Company
$3,460,968
$3,803,786
-9%
20
23
-13%
$173,048
$165,382
5%
London
223
Firstlight PR
$3,434,837
$3,091,816
11%
29
25
16%
$118,443
$123,673
-4%
London
224
FWD Consulting
$3,390,529
$2,934,528
16%
15
16
-6%
$226,035
$183,408
23%
London
225
Rostrum
$3,390,011
$3,273,067
4%
23
17
35%
$147,392
$192,533
-23%
London
226
Ink Public Relations
$3,383,292
$2,600,000
30%
28
21
33%
$120,832
$123,810
-2%
Austin
227
Brazen
$3,347,138
$3,393,048
-1%
40
37
8%
$83,678
$91,704
-9%
Manchester
228
Monet + Associés
$3,344,851
$2,558,738
31%
30
20
50%
$111,495
$127,937
-13%
Paris
229
The Eon Group
$3,340,000
$3,244,444
3%
110
104
6%
$30,364
$31,197
-3%
Makati
230
Fiona Hutton & Associates
$3,339,558
$2,990,440
12%
12
10
20%
$278,297
$299,044
-7%
Studio City
231
JMW
$3,321,600
$3,328,800
0%
22
23
-4%
$150,982
$144,730
4%
Stockholm
232
Finn
$3,316,609
$3,558,329
-7%
31
27
15%
$106,987
$131,790
-19%
Leeds
233
William Murray Communications
$3,285,900
$3,673,583
-11%
22
19
16%
$149,359
$193,346
-23%
Croydon
234
Clarity PR
$3,259,330
$2,486,726
31%
26
23
13%
$125,359
$108,119
16%
London
235
Standing Partnership
$3,230,123
$3,414,265
-5%
19
20
-5%
$170,006
$170,713
0%
St. Louis
236
Man Bites Dog
$3,177,777
$3,061,691
4%
23
23
0%
$138,164
$133,117
4%
Brighton
237
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
$3,172,197
$3,127,106
1%
33
24
38%
$96,127
$130,296
-26%
London
238
Kaizo
$3,152,386
$2,650,192
19%
25
19
32%
$126,095
$139,484
-10%
London
239
Ballou PR
$3,119,143
$2,691,899
16%
30
20
50%
$103,971
$134,595
-23%
London
240
Multiply
$3,117,000
$2,761,000
13%
24
24
0%
$129,875
$115,042
13%
Washington, DC
241
Richmond Towers Communications
$3,104,407
$3,237,151
-4%
27
25
8%
$114,978
$129,486
-11%
London
242
Fish Consulting
$3,100,000
$2,900,000
7%
22
18
22%
$140,909
$161,111
-13%
Hollywood
243
Beehive Strategic Communication
$3,034,793
$4,071,785
-25%
14
12
17%
$216,771
$339,315
-36%
Saint Paul
244
Intrepid
$3,004,146
$3,029,014
-1%
16
17
-6%
$187,759
$178,177
5%
Salt Lake City
245
Jones PR
$3,003,500
$2,203,020
36%
19
19
0%
$158,079
$115,948
36%
Oklahoma City
246
Westbound Communications
$2,950,000
$3,000,122
-2%
14
15
-7%
$210,714
$200,008
5%
Orange
247
The Outside Organisation
$2,899,143
$2,334,336
24%
20
21
-5%
$144,957
$111,159
30%
London
248
SE10
$2,878,463
$2,846,342
1%
23
19
21%
$125,151
$149,807
-16%
London
249
Lucre
$2,849,444
$3,093,885
-8%
26
25
4%
$109,594
$123,755
-11%
Leeds
250
Wyatt International
$2,801,453
$2,737,387
2%
16
17
-6%
$175,091
$161,023
9%
Birmingham
251
Say Communications
$2,783,332
$2,436,835
14%
18
18
0%
$154,630
$135,380
14%
Wimbledon
252
Schwartz Media Strategies
$2,750,000
$2,520,000
9%
16
15
7%
$171,875
$168,000
2%
Miami
253
Manifest
$2,742,394
$2,569,285
7%
31
33
-6%
$88,464
$77,857
14%
London
254
Rice Communications Pte
$2,734,321
$2,521,418
8%
31
25
24%
$88,204
$100,857
-13%
Singapore
255
Schneider Associates
$2,699,331
$2,879,297
-6%
15
11
36%
$179,955
$261,754
-31%
Boston
256
JMPR Public Relations
$2,686,438
$2,457,333
9%
17
17
0%
$158,026
$144,549
9%
Woodland Hills
257
IW Group
$2,636,000
$2,251,000
17%
52
59
-12%
$50,692
$38,153
33%
West Hollywood
258
Concept Public Relations India
$2,609,440
$2,529,391
3%
235
210
12%
$11,104
$12,045
-8%
Mumbai
259
Bottle
$2,602,560
$2,694,986
-3%
24
22
9%
$108,440
$122,499
-11%
Oxford
260
Propeller Group
$2,531,236
$2,494,373
1%
20
18
11%
$126,562
$138,576
-9%
London
261
Chameleon
$2,462,411
$2,569,309
-4%
17
15
13%
$144,848
$171,287
-15%
London
262
3x1 Group
$2,403,330
$3,050,686
-21%
21
25
-16%
$114,444
$122,027
-6%
Glasgow
263
Babel PR
$2,318,996
$2,553,812
-9%
15
18
-17%
$154,600
$141,878
9%
London
264
Spark Communications
$2,264,921
$2,022,160
12%
18
15
20%
$125,829
$134,811
-7%
London
265
AD Communications
$2,263,493
$2,122,978
7%
23
23
0%
$98,413
$92,303
7%
Esher Surrey
266
O'Malley Hansen Communications
$2,223,000
$1,730,000
28%
22
15
47%
$101,045
$115,333
-12%
Chicago
267
Stir Public Relations .
$2,195,815
$2,104,602
4%
19
16
19%
$115,569
$131,538
-12%
London
268
Focus Media
$2,178,662
$1,925,453
13%
22
18
22%
$99,030
$106,970
-7%
Goshen
269
GingerMay PR
$2,176,167
$1,622,458
34%
23
17
35%
$94,616
$95,439
-1%
Tunbridge Wells
270
Dynamo Communications
$2,175,096
$2,173,590
0%
23
21
10%
$94,569
$103,504
-9%
London
271
Third City
$2,166,635
$2,262,183
-4%
28
27
4%
$77,380
$83,785
-8%
London
272
Landis Communications
$2,113,000
$2,029,000
4%
20
20
0%
$105,650
$101,450
4%
San Francisco
273
The PR Office
$2,078,944
$2,254,561
-8%
15
16
-6%
$138,596
$140,910
-2%
London
274
Atmosphere Communications
$2,077,000
$2,440,000
-15%
40
38
5%
$51,925
$64,211
-19%
Cape Town
275
Midas Public Relations
$2,074,232
$2,102,039
-1%
21
25
-16%
$98,773
$84,082
17%
London
276
TopLine Comms
$2,073,728
$1,830,378
13%
21
19
11%
$98,749
$96,336
3%
London
277
The PR Network
$2,035,419
$1,911,807
6%
6
6
0%
$339,236
$318,634
6%
London
278
PR Agency One
$2,033,250
$1,711,808
19%
23
16
44%
$88,402
$106,988
-17%
Manchester
279
Hollywood Public Relations
$2,027,993
$1,229,994
65%
11
11
0%
$184,363
$111,818
65%
Plymouth
280
Perry Communications Group
$2,019,615
$1,674,250
21%
10
10
0%
$201,962
$167,425
21%
Sacramento
281
THRSXTY
$1,976,461
$1,489,177
33%
14
14
0%
$141,176
$106,370
33%
London
282
Blue
$1,968,056
$1,826,391
8%
19
15
27%
$103,582
$121,759
-15%
Oxford
283
Storm Communications
$1,954,521
$1,731,818
13%
22
23
-4%
$88,842
$75,296
18%
London
284
JPES Partners
$1,947,854
$2,129,061
-9%
11
10
10%
$177,078
$212,906
-17%
London
285
Florence Gillier & Associes
$1,926,528
$2,376,763
-19%
13
14
-7%
$148,194
$169,769
-13%
Suresnes
286
Influential Agency
$1,916,741
$1,909,591
0%
24
20
20%
$79,864
$95,480
-16%
Liverpool
287
Marlin PR
$1,888,763
$2,506,701
-25%
20
22
-9%
$94,438
$113,941
-17%
London
288
ZPR
$1,882,453
$2,127,195
-12%
23
17
35%
$81,846
$125,129
-35%
London
289
Clifford French
$1,864,668
$1,662,201
12%
14
12
17%
$133,191
$138,517
-4%
London
290
Field Consulting
$1,801,460
$1,597,178
13%
10
9
11%
$180,146
$177,464
2%
London
291
M/C/C
$1,800,000
$1,800,000
0%
30
30
0%
$60,000
$60,000
0%
Dallas
292
Maverick
$1,778,872
$1,955,010
-9%
80
80
0%
$22,236
$24,438
-9%
Jakarta
293
Ahjo Communications Oy
$1,707,875
$1,729,014
-1%
20
14
43%
$85,394
$123,501
-31%
Helsinki
294
The Ideas Network
$1,674,780
$1,702,732
-2%
14
14
0%
$119,627
$121,624
-2%
London
295
Intelligent Conversation
$1,663,506
$1,484,322
12%
14
10
40%
$118,822
$148,432
-20%
Manchester
296
Rooster PR
$1,636,735
$1,574,862
4%
18
16
13%
$90,930
$98,429
-8%
London
297
Arenalia Comunicacion & Eventos
$1,628,112
$1,318,939
23%
24
21
14%
$67,838
$62,807
8%
Barcelona
298
Liquid
$1,626,609
$1,685,529
-3%
15
14
7%
$108,441
$120,395
-10%
Birmingham
299
Ranieri
$1,626,600
$1,375,560
18%
18
15
20%
$90,367
$91,704
-1%
London
300
Fleet Street Communications
$1,620,259
$1,552,532
4%
18
16
13%
$90,014
$97,033
-7%
London
301
Roberts Communications
$1,616,380
$1,593,347
1%
14
13
8%
$115,456
$122,565
-6%
Rochester
302
Smoking Gun PR
$1,604,870
$1,813,954
-12%
15
18
-17%
$106,991
$100,775
6%
Manchester
303
Yellow Jersey PR
$1,596,588
$1,702,465
-6%
13
6
117%
$122,814
$283,744
-57%
London
304
Capella
$1,577,744
$1,420,686
11%
15
12
25%
$105,183
$118,391
-11%
London
305
CenterTable
$1,553,796
-
-
15
-
-
$103,586
-
-
Denver
306
Hatch Commun
$1,519,216
$1,229,289
24%
16
12
33%
$94,951
$102,441
-7%
Leeds
307
Fox Agency
$1,491,186
$1,615,465
-8%
16
13
23%
$93,199
$124,267
-25%
Leeds
308
Focus PR
$1,485,253
$1,441,335
3%
16
17
-6%
$92,828
$84,784
9%
London
309
Lodestone Communications
$1,318,278
$1,271,267
4%
9
8
13%
$146,475
$158,908
-8%
London
310
Tank
$1,291,466
$1,075,055
20%
16
15
7%
$80,717
$71,670
13%
Nottingham
311
Oracle Group
$1,286,370
$1,189,263
8%
19
13
46%
$67,704
$91,482
-26%
Epsom
312
Acceleris
$1,258,837
$1,623,161
-22%
15
16
-6%
$83,922
$101,448
-17%
Harrogate
313
Umpf
$1,235,029
$1,306,134
-5%
9
8
13%
$137,225
$163,267
-16%
Leeds
314
Iseepr
$1,217,105
$1,301,148
-6%
13
11
18%
$93,623
$118,286
-21%
Leeds
315
Int/Ext Communications
$1,198,655
$1,093,100
10%
8
7
14%
$149,832
$156,157
-4%
Basel
316
Karbo Communications
$1,197,464
$704,925
70%
14
10
40%
$85,533
$70,493
21%
San Francisco
317
Stand Agency
$1,194,312
$1,206,759
-1%
20
18
11%
$59,716
$67,042
-11%
London
318
Lotus
$1,175,178
$1,201,588
-2%
14
14
0%
$83,941
$85,828
-2%
London
319
The Garrity Group
$1,148,664
$2,475,079
-54%
6
6
0%
$191,444
$412,513
-54%
Albuquerque
320
The Honey Partnership
$1,143,187
$889,667
28%
24
26
-8%
$47,633
$34,218
39%
Reading
321
KCD PR
$1,085,000
$1,099,500
-1%
9
8
13%
$120,556
$137,438
-12%
San Diego
322
Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting
$1,050,000
$780,000
35%
13
11
18%
$80,769
$70,909
14%
Mumbai
323
Wells Haslem Strategic Public Affairs
$1,047,669
$1,065,169
-2%
6
6
0%
$168,979
$171,801
-2%
Sydney
324
INR
$1,043,478
$1,015,434
3%
23
21
10%
$45,369
$48,354
-6%
Seoul
325
Multi Communications
$1,014,368
$1,083,538
-6%
32
32
0%
$31,699
$33,861
-6%
Warsaw
326
DTW
$987,556
$991,656
0%
14
13
8%
$70,540
$76,281
-8%
Guisborough
327
Jargon PR
$981,463
$858,172
14%
9
8
13%
$109,051
$107,271
2%
Hook
328
Gootenberg
$966,143
$968,681
0%
8
8
0%
$120,768
$121,085
0%
Paris
329
PRHub
$956,555
$840,000
14%
60
46
30%
$15,943
$18,261
-13%
Bengaluru
330
Bianchi Public Relations
$950,044
$906,980
5%
6
6
0%
$172,735
$164,905
5%
Troy
331
Target Public Relations
$904,613
$758,065
19%
11
10
10%
$82,238
$75,807
8%
Cheltenham
332
Tin Man
$894,677
$708,462
26%
13
7
86%
$68,821
$101,209
-32%
London
333
Context Public Relations
$884,057
$971,543
-9%
10
9
11%
$88,406
$107,949
-18%
Macclesfield
334
WordWrite Communications
$833,600
$694,375
20%
8
7
14%
$104,200
$99,196
5%
Pittsburgh
335
Muckle Media
$810,589
$788,980
3%
12
11
9%
$67,549
$71,725
-6%
Edinburgh
336
Wisse Kommunikatie
$808,256
$793,364
2%
12
13
-8%
$67,355
$61,028
10%
Arnhem
337
Kalaapa
$775,040
$776,720
0%
5
5
0%
$155,008
$155,344
0%
Argenteuil
338
Alfred
$767,502
$638,397
20%
8
8
0%
$95,938
$79,800
20%
London
339
CommsCo
$713,923
$555,280
29%
8
6
33%
$89,240
$92,547
-4%
London
340
Genesis PR
$705,977
$792,987
-11%
13
10
30%
$54,306
$79,299
-32%
Ipswich
341
TransMedia Group
$696,000
$1,007,231
-31%
13
5
160%
$53,538
$201,446
-73%
Boca Raton
342
Communications Office Colic, Laco & Partners
$693,454
$662,312
5%
9
8
13%
$77,050
$82,789
-7%
Zagreb
343
Fanclub PR
$692,110
$594,398
16%
7
6
17%
$98,873
$99,066
0%
London
344
Simulations Public Affairs Management Services Pvt
$657,984
$451,771
46%
11
11
0%
$59,817
$41,070
46%
Ahmedabad
345
Rantau PR
$575,270
$428,551
34%
16
14
14%
$35,954
$30,611
17%
Petaling Jaya
346
Free Communication
$520,384
$466,032
12%
16
15
7%
$32,524
$31,069
5%
Bucharest
347
Comm:unications, Agentur für PR, Events & Marketing
$498,240
$446,059
12%
5
5
0%
$99,648
$89,212
12%
Wien
348
PublicCity PR
$430,000
$405,000
6%
3
3
0%
$143,333
$135,000
6%
Southfield
349
InstiCom
$392,046
$314,234
25%
2
3
-33%
$196,023
$104,745
87%
Brussels
350
Dextera Comunicacion
$388,950
$678,618
-43%
9
10
-10%
$43,217
$67,862
-36%
Mexico City
351
Nobiletec FinTech Consultancy
$300,000
$70,000
329%
10
5
100%
$30,000
$14,000
114%
Sao Paulo
352
Probako Communications
$225,149
$235,115
-4%
10
9
11%
$22,515
$26,124
-14%
Budapest
Rank Agency Name 2016 US Revenue 2015 US Revenue % Change 2016 US Staff 2015 US Staff Change % Revenue Per Employee 2016 Revenue Per Employee 2015 Change % HQ
1
Edelman
$532,900,000
$523,065,000
2%
2,625
2,751
-5%
$203,010
$190,136
7%
Chicago
2
Weber Shandwick
$509,000,000
$459,000,000
11%
2,860
2,600
10%
$177,972
$176,538
1%
New York
3
FleishmanHillard
$440,000,000
$420,000,000
5%
1,750
1,750
0%
$251,429
$240,000
5%
St. Louis
4
Ketchum
$360,000,000
$350,000,000
3%
1,735
1,675
4%
$207,493
$208,955
-1%
New York
5
Burson-Marsteller
$232,000,000
$235,000,000
-1%
930
930
0%
$249,462
$252,688
-1%
New York
6
MSLGroup
$175,000,000
$175,000,000
0%
565
625
-10%
$309,735
$280,000
11%
Paris
7
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
$152,000,000
$145,000,000
5%
660
650
2%
$230,303
$223,077
3%
New York
8
ICF/ICF Olson
$131,707,108
$120,277,211
10%
686
602
14%
$191,993
$199,796
-4%
Fairfax
9
Golin
$126,000,000
$120,000,000
5%
725
680
7%
$173,793
$176,471
-2%
Chicago
10
Ogilvy
$125,000,000
$120,000,000
4%
472
460
3%
$264,831
$260,870
2%
New York
11
W2O Group
$113,511,155
$85,695,887
32%
432
392
10%
$262,757
$218,612
20%
San Francisco
12
Porter Novelli
$110,000,000
$110,000,000
0%
510
510
0%
$215,686
$215,686
0%
New York
13
Brunswick
$109,117,750
$100,000,000
9%
254
220
15%
$429,597
$454,545
-5%
London
14
Cohn & Wolfe
$103,000,000
$90,000,000
14%
670
600
12%
$153,731
$150,000
2%
New York
15
WE
$83,787,000
$80,044,000
5%
477
464
3%
$175,654
$172,509
2%
Bellevue
16
inVentiv Health PR Group
$77,150,000
$75,000,000
3%
277
262
6%
$278,520
$286,260
-3%
New York
17
FTI Consulting
$76,500,000
$76,000,000
1%
260
239
9%
$294,231
$317,992
-7%
New York
18
Finn Partners
$73,217,440
$66,500,000
10%
448
436
3%
$163,432
$152,523
7%
New York
19
APCO Worldwide
$66,474,900
$66,152,400
0%
249
265
-6%
$266,967
$249,632
7%
Washington, DC
20
PMK-BNC
$64,000,000
$64,000,000
0%
271
298
-9%
$236,162
$214,765
10%
Los Angeles
21
ICR
$56,650,971
$56,208,757
1%
157
153
3%
$360,834
$367,377
-2%
New York
22
MWWPR
$54,000,000
$54,000,000
0%
179
203
-12%
$301,676
$266,010
13%
New York
23
DKC
$50,800,000
$46,950,000
8%
238
239
0%
$213,445
$196,444
9%
New York
24
Marina Maher Communications
$50,000,000
$45,000,000
11%
165
155
6%
$303,030
$290,323
4%
New York
25
Allison+Partners
$41,800,000
$39,200,000
7%
213
225
-5%
$196,244
$174,222
13%
San Francisco
26
Zeno Group
$41,394,945
$35,420,631
17%
212
176
20%
$195,259
$201,254
-3%
New York
27
Ruder Finn
$39,500,000
$43,200,000
-9%
223
242
-8%
$177,130
$178,512
-1%
New York
28
Padilla
$39,473,297
$34,813,666
13%
248
205
21%
$159,167
$169,823
-6%
Minneapolis
29
Finsbury
$37,000,000
$37,000,000
0%
106
98
8%
$349,057
$377,551
-8%
London
30
Newlink
$32,000,000
$40,000,000
-20%
90
90
0%
$355,556
$444,444
-20%
Miami
31
Prosek Partners
$29,096,000
$22,870,000
27%
114
93
23%
$255,228
$245,914
4%
New York
32
Text100
$28,867,427
$26,661,491
8%
149
141
6%
$193,741
$189,089
2%
New York
33
M Booth
$28,844,191
$25,546,472
13%
150
141
6%
$192,295
$181,181
6%
New York
34
Carmichael Lynch Relate
$28,000,000
$19,500,000
44%
85
70
21%
$329,412
$278,571
18%
Minneapolis
35
Coyne Public Relations
$26,000,000
$21,000,000
24%
159
190
-16%
$163,522
$110,526
48%
Parsippany
36
BlueFocus (Citizen Relations)
$24,703,000
$21,688,000
14%
58
58
0%
$425,914
$373,931
14%
Beijing
37
Fahlgren Mortine
$24,440,092
$20,554,236
19%
119
119
0%
$205,379
$172,725
19%
Columbus
38
5W Public Relations
$24,311,212
$21,467,473
13%
138
133
4%
$176,168
$161,410
9%
New York
39
G&S Business Communications
$24,228,511
$25,012,724
-3%
135
142
-5%
$179,470
$176,146
2%
New York
40
Res Publica Consulting Group
$23,900,000
$2,816,411
749%
133
16
731%
$179,699
$176,026
2%
Montreal
41
French|West|Vaughan
$23,371,021
$21,166,208
10%
103
96
7%
$226,903
$220,481
3%
Raleigh
42
DeVries Global
$23,000,000
$23,000,000
0%
100
100
0%
$230,000
$230,000
0%
New York
43
Taylor
$22,900,000
$22,380,000
2%
112
105
7%
$204,464
$213,143
-4%
New York
44
Racepoint Global
$22,835,585
$20,996,911
9%
127
123
3%
$179,808
$170,707
5%
Boston
45
Hunter Public Relations
$22,750,000
$20,500,000
11%
117
108
8%
$194,444
$189,815
2%
New York
46
Steinreich Communications Group
$22,247,106
$15,752,811
41%
58
46
26%
$383,571
$342,452
12%
New York
47
Jackson Spalding
$20,998,755
$18,174,951
16%
133
123
8%
$157,885
$147,764
7%
Atlanta
48
Grayling
$20,457,206
$29,945,000
-32%
195
237
-18%
$104,909
$126,350
-17%
London
49
Spectrum
$20,000,000
$14,840,000
35%
78
67
16%
$256,410
$221,493
16%
Washington, DC
50
Peppercomm
$18,877,612
$18,790,052
0%
86
90
-4%
$219,507
$208,778
5%
New York
51
Imagination
$18,600,000
$15,488,378
20%
99
92
8%
$187,879
$168,352
12%
Chicago
52
LaunchSquad
$17,409,000
$16,221,000
7%
122
111
10%
$142,697
$146,135
-2%
San Francisco
53
Havas Formula
$17,030,177
$14,356,219
19%
118
110
7%
$144,324
$130,511
11%
New York
54
Mitchell Communications
$16,700,000
$15,992,972
4%
73
79
-8%
$228,767
$202,443
13%
Fayetteville, AR
55
Pan Communications
$15,605,800
$13,156,519
19%
98
94
4%
$159,243
$139,963
14%
Boston
56
Sermo Communications (Talk PR)
$15,596,279
$6,323,260
147%
94
47
100%
$165,918
$134,537
23%
London
57
Cooney/Waters Group
$15,164,000
$14,020,725
8%
46
46
0%
$329,652
$304,798
8%
New York
58
Imre
$15,090,000
$14,600,000
3%
85
85
0%
$177,529
$171,765
3%
Sparks
59
Bader Rutter
$15,068,250
$13,575,000
11%
85
77
10%
$177,274
$176,299
1%
Brookfield, WI
60
Eric Mower + Associates
$14,612,728
$11,945,100
22%
51
76
-33%
$286,524
$157,172
82%
Syracuse
61
Spark
$14,021,737
$14,007,456
0%
55
53
4%
$254,941
$264,292
-4%
San Francisco
62
Crosby
$13,495,411
$9,985,929
35%
68
50
36%
$198,462
$199,719
-1%
Annapolis
63
Hotwire PR
$13,247,420
$3,137,558
-
70
17
-
$189,249
-
-
London
64
Makovsky
$13,141,000
$14,650,000
-10%
56
60
-7%
$234,661
$244,167
-4%
New York
65
Exponent PR
$12,520,000
$11,800,000
6%
54
38
42%
$231,852
$310,526
-25%
Minneapolis
66
RF Binder Partners
$12,500,000
$12,554,218
0%
61
68
-10%
$204,918
$184,621
11%
New York
67
Current Marketing
$12,012,000
$10,535,000
14%
55
50
10%
$218,400
$210,700
4%
Chicago
68
Merritt Group
$11,805,901
$11,113,958
6%
57
53
8%
$207,121
$209,697
-1%
McLean
69
Rasky Partners
$11,041,927
$14,126,430
-22%
44
51
-14%
$250,953
$276,989
-9%
Boston
70
Bateman Group
$10,482,117
$8,600,000
22%
53
55
-4%
$197,776
$156,364
26%
San Francisco
71
Method Communications
$10,141,885
$9,734,260
4%
59
66
-11%
$171,896
$147,489
17%
Salt Lake City
72
Englander Knabe & Allen
$10,100,000
$9,500,000
6%
21
21
0%
$480,952
$452,381
6%
Los Angeles
73
Bliss Integrated Communication
$9,988,000
$9,361,000
7%
48
49
-2%
$208,083
$191,041
9%
New York
74
PRR
$9,782,849
$9,081,986
8%
96
85
13%
$101,905
$106,847
-5%
Seattle
75
Rbb Communications
$9,241,425
$7,605,890
22%
51
48
6%
$181,204
$158,456
14%
Miami
76
LaForce
$9,000,000
-
-
75
-
-
$120,000
-
-
New York
77
Kwittken
$8,601,467
$7,629,290
13%
47
40
18%
$183,010
$190,732
-4%
New York
78
Quinn
$8,523,350
$7,337,887
16%
63
58
9%
$135,291
$126,515
7%
New York
79
360PR+
$8,079,022
$7,504,871
8%
46
48
-4%
$175,631
$156,351
12%
Boston
80
C+C
$8,002,057
$6,502,467
23%
45
40
13%
$177,823
$162,562
9%
Seattle
81
MP&F Public Relations
$7,845,354
$6,806,534
15%
63
60
5%
$124,529
$113,442
10%
Nashville
82
Dodge Communications
$7,578,042
$7,609,561
0%
42
50
-16%
$180,430
$152,191
19%
Alpharetta
83
Lou Hammond Group
$7,573,744
$6,574,617
15%
40
40
0%
$189,344
$164,365
15%
New York
84
JPA Health Communications
$7,525,594
$6,068,827
24%
33
28
18%
$228,048
$216,744
5%
Washington, DC
85
Greentarget Global Group
$7,447,000
$6,835,000
9%
33
32
3%
$225,667
$213,594
6%
Chicago
86
Sachs Media Group
$6,869,500
$5,468,382
26%
31
28
-
-
-
-
Tallahassee
87
LDWWgroup
$6,607,757
$6,596,362
0%
18
15
20%
$367,098
$439,757
-17%
Dallas
88
Moore Communications Group
$6,542,410
$5,737,878
14%
42
39
8%
$155,772
$147,125
6%
Tallahassee
89
Pierpont Communications
$6,528,763
$6,991,677
-7%
31
36
-14%
$210,605
$194,213
8%
Houston
90
Saxum
$6,460,846
$5,431,758
19%
36
36
0%
$179,468
$150,882
19%
Oklahoma City
91
Public Communications
$6,150,712
$5,724,039
7%
46
48
-4%
$133,711
$119,251
12%
Chicago
92
Sunny Side Up
$6,136,756
$5,802,687
6%
124
87
43%
$49,490
$66,698
-26%
Shibuya
93
Cerrell Associates
$6,098,178
$5,948,056
3%
27
25
8%
$225,858
$237,922
-5%
Los Angeles
94
Tunheim
$5,757,017
$5,120,195
12%
29
26
12%
$198,518
$196,931
1%
Minneapolis
95
Freud Communications
$5,580,000
-
-
23
-
-
$242,609
-
-
London
96
Vault Communications
$5,477,700
$4,398,000
25%
30
24
25%
$182,590
$183,250
0%
Plymouth Meeting
97
Singer Associates
$5,364,538
$4,736,816
13%
16
18
-11%
$335,284
$263,156
27%
San Francisco
98
NJF
$4,816,600
$4,028,638
20%
48
26
85%
$100,346
$154,948
-35%
New York
99
Cooperkatz & Co.
$4,748,633
$5,581,445
-15%
30
35
-14%
$158,288
$159,470
-1%
New York
100
JeffreyGroup
$4,436,077
$3,950,036
12%
13
10
30%
$341,237
$395,004
-14%
Miami Beach
101
North 6th Agency
$4,360,000
$3,430,000
27%
35
28
25%
$124,571
$122,500
2%
New York
102
Nuffer, Smith, Tucker
$4,297,501
$3,062,118
40%
20
19
5%
$214,875
$161,164
33%
San Diego
103
Linhart Public Relations
$4,143,733
$4,724,824
-12%
20
26
-23%
$207,187
$181,724
14%
Denver
104
Purple PR
$4,143,173
$2,267,637
83%
38
17
124%
$109,031
$133,390
-18%
London
105
Exposure
$4,118,630
$4,008,820
3%
23
22
5%
$179,071
$182,219
-2%
London
106
Trevelino/Keller
$3,830,000
$2,876,746
33%
24
22
9%
$159,583
$130,761
22%
Atlanta
107
Intermarket
$3,825,000
$3,725,000
3%
20
18
11%
$191,250
$206,944
-8%
New York
108
R/P Marketing Public Relations
$3,520,156
$3,094,992
14%
25
24
4%
$140,806
$128,958
9%
Holland
109
Ink Public Relations
$3,383,292
$2,600,000
30%
28
21
33%
$120,832
$123,810
-2%
Austin
110
Fiona Hutton & Associates
$3,339,558
$2,990,440
12%
12
10
20%
$278,297
$299,044
-7%
Studio City
111
Standing Partnership
$3,230,123
$3,414,265
-5%
19
20
-5%
$170,006
$170,713
0%
St. Louis
112
Multiply
$3,117,000
$2,761,000
13%
24
24
0%
$129,875
$115,042
13%
Washington, DC
113
Fish Consulting
$3,100,000
$2,900,000
7%
22
18
22%
$140,909
$161,111
-13%
Hollywood
114
Beehive Strategic Communication
$3,034,793
$4,071,785
-25%
14
12
17%
$216,771
$339,315
-36%
Saint Paul
115
Intrepid
$3,004,146
$3,029,014
-1%
16
17
-6%
$187,759
$178,177
5%
Salt Lake City
116
Jones PR
$3,003,500
$2,203,020
36%
19
19
0%
$158,079
$115,948
36%
Oklahoma City
117
Westbound Communications
$2,950,000
$3,000,122
-2%
14
15
-7%
$210,714
$200,008
5%
Orange
118
Camron Public Relations
$2,866,686
$2,236,216
28%
20
14
43%
$143,334
$159,730
-10%
London
119
Schwartz Media Strategies
$2,750,000
$2,520,000
9%
16
15
7%
$171,875
$168,000
2%
Miami
120
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
$2,700,000
$1,958,727
38%
20
16
25%
$135,000
$122,420
10%
London
121
Schneider Associates
$2,699,331
$2,879,297
-6%
15
11
36%
$179,955
$261,754
-31%
Boston
122
IW Group
$2,636,000
$2,251,000
17%
52
59
-12%
$50,692
$38,153
33%
West Hollywood
123
MC Group
$2,546,330
$2,552,080
0%
7
7
0%
$363,761
$364,583
0%
Berlin
124
Llorente & Cuenca
$2,413,000
-
-
15
23
-35%
$160,867
-
-
Madrid
125
JMPR Public Relations
$2,312,586
$2,279,604
1%
17
17
0%
$136,034
$134,094
1%
Woodland Hills
126
O'Malley Hansen Communications
$2,223,000
$1,730,000
28%
22
15
47%
$101,045
$115,333
-12%
Chicago
127
Focus Media
$2,178,662
$1,925,453
13%
22
18
22%
$99,030
$106,970
-7%
Goshen
128
Landis Communications
$2,113,000
$2,029,000
4%
20
20
0%
$105,650
$101,450
4%
San Francisco
129
Hollywood Public Relations
$2,027,993
$1,229,994
65%
11
11
0%
$184,363
$111,818
65%
Plymouth
130
Perry Communications Group
$2,019,615
$1,674,250
21%
10
10
0%
$201,962
$167,425
21%
Sacramento
131
Aspectus
$1,820,597
$1,540,000
18%
12
10
20%
$151,716
$154,000
-1%
London
132
M/C/C
$1,800,000
$1,800,000
0%
30
30
0%
$60,000
$60,000
0%
Dallas
133
M&C Saatchi PR
$1,769,169
$1,266,435
40%
8
4
100%
$221,146
$316,609
-30%
London
134
TVC Group
$1,726,399
$1,401,458
23%
4
6
-33%
$431,600
-
-
London
135
Roberts Communications
$1,616,380
$1,593,347
1%
14
13
8%
$115,456
$122,565
-6%
Rochester
136
CenterTable
$1,553,796
-
-
15
-
-
$103,586
-
-
Denver
137
Clarity PR
$1,483,268
$702,900
111%
8
6
33%
$185,409
$117,150
58%
London
138
Instinctif Partners
$1,334,000
$1,017,000
31%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
139
Karbo Communications
$1,197,464
$704,925
70%
14
10
40%
$85,533
$70,493
21%
San Francisco
140
The Garrity Group
$1,148,664
$2,475,079
-54%
6
6
0%
$191,444
$412,513
-54%
Albuquerque
141
KCD PR
$1,085,000
$1,099,500
-1%
9
8
13%
$120,556
$137,438
-12%
San Diego
142
Bianchi Public Relations
$950,044
$906,980
5%
6
6
0%
$172,735
$164,905
5%
Troy
143
WordWrite Communications
$833,600
$694,375
20%
8
7
14%
$104,200
$99,196
5%
Pittsburgh
144
TransMedia Group
$696,000
$1,007,231
-31%
12
5
140%
$58,000
$201,446
-71%
Boca Raton
145
Salt
$536,156
$535,984
0%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
146
Breakthrough Media
$460,254
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
147
PublicCity PR
$430,000
$405,000
6%
3
3
0%
$143,333
$135,000
6%
Southfield
148
Luchford APM
$362,475
$117,686
208%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
149
Manifest
$362,204
$118,875
205%
5
5
0%
$72,441
$23,775
205%
London
150
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
$299,566
-
-
5
-
-
$59,913
-
-
London
151
90TEN
$293,484
$92,499
217%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
152
Dynamo Communications
$207,032
-
-
4
-
-
$51,758
-
-
London
153
PrettyGreen Things
$182,730
$227,401
-20%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
154
FWD Consulting
$171,832
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
155
Jargon PR
$103,967
$43,582
139%
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hook
156
Marco de Comunicacion
$100,000
$150,000
-33%
2
1
100%
$50,000
$150,000
-67%
Madrid
157
Atrevia
$90,570
-
-
1
1
0%
$90,570
$0
-
Madrid
158
Cap et Cime PR
$56,537
$58,000
-3%
-
-
-
-
-
-
Paris
159
The Honey Partnership
$44,366
$102,569
-57%
1
2
-50%
$44,366
$51,285
-13%
Reading
160
Interel
$36,673
-
-
2
2
0%
$18,337
$0
-
Brussels
161
CommsCo
$24,400
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
162
PLMR
$20,604
$9,651
113%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
Rank Agency Name 2016 UK Revenue 2015 UK Revenue % Change 2016 UK Staff 2015 UK Staff % Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ
1
Edelman 1
£60,160,000
£55,904,000
7.61%
500
478
4.60%
£120,320
£116,954
2.88%
Chicago
2
Brunswick**
£50,500,000
£50,000,000
1.00%
273
260
5.00%
£184,982
£192,308
-3.81%
London
3
Weber Shandwick*
£47,750,000
£43,000,000
11.05%
310
280
10.71%
£154,032
£153,571
0.30%
New York
4
Teneo Blue Rubicon
£40,000,000
-
-
250
-
-
-
-
-
London
5
Freud Communications
£37,416,000
£28,921,000
29.37%
240
223
7.62%
£155,900
£129,691
20.21%
London
6
Hill+Knowlton Strategies*
£36,000,000
£33,000,000
9.09%
310
300
3.33%
£116,129
£110,000
5.57%
New York
7
FTI Consulting*
£36,000,000
£32,500,000
10.77%
185
170
8.82%
£194,595
£191,176
1.79%
New York
8
MSLGroup**
£35,000,000
£29,500,000
18.64%
207
225
-8.00%
£169,082
£131,111
28.96%
Paris
9
Ogilvy*
£32,779,000
£30,750,000
6.60%
264
250
5.60%
£124,163
£123,000
0.95%
New York
10
FleishmanHillard*
£30,000,000
£28,000,000
7.14%
250
200
25.00%
£120,000
£140,000
-14.29%
St. Louis
11
Finsbury*
£28,500,000
£28,500,000
0.00%
107
104
2.88%
£266,355
£274,038
-2.80%
London
12
Four Communications Group
£27,375,143
£23,292,829
17.53%
235
198
18.69%
£116,490
£117,641
-0.98%
London
14
Portland
£27,000,000
£22,250,000
21.35%
160
120
33.33%
£168,750
£185,417
-8.99%
London
13
Bell Pottinger
£27,000,000
£27,920,000
-3.30%
190
201
-5.47%
£142,105
£138,905
2.30%
London
15
Ketchum*
£25,600,000
£25,600,000
0.00%
220
220
0.00%
£116,364
£116,364
0.00%
New York
16
Instinctif Partners
£25,498,000
£25,363,000
0.53%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
17
Golin**
£25,000,000
£22,000,000
13.64%
260
260
0.00%
£96,154
£84,615
13.64%
Chicago
18
Cohn & Wolfe*
£21,240,000
£18,500,000
14.81%
200
175
14.29%
£106,200
£105,714
0.46%
New York
19
Premier
£17,511,662
£16,146,901
8.45%
187
175
6.86%
£93,645
£92,268
1.49%
London
20
MHP Communications
£17,088,400
£16,547,216
3.27%
135
154
-12.34%
£126,581
£107,449
17.80%
London
21
Burson-Marsteller*
£15,500,000
£13,700,000
13.14%
120
95
26.32%
£129,167
£144,211
-10.43%
New York
22
Grayling*
£13,475,000
£17,064,000
-21.03%
170
206
-17.48%
£79,265
£82,835
-4.31%
London
23
The Red Consultancy
£13,349,196
£12,829,799
4.05%
133
132
0.76%
£100,370
£97,195
3.27%
London
24
Exposure
£12,204,838
£11,013,413
10.82%
124
108
14.81%
£98,426
£101,976
-3.48%
London
25
Brands2Life
£11,697,500
£11,561,000
1.18%
119
123
-3.25%
£98,298
£93,992
4.58%
London
26
Lansons
£11,290,692
£10,943,498
3.17%
115
111
3.60%
£98,180
£98,590
-0.42%
London
27
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
£11,050,000
£10,200,000
8.33%
95
90
5.56%
£116,316
£113,333
2.63%
London
28
AXON Communications
£10,142,956
£7,322,174
38.52%
68
57
19.30%
£149,161
£128,459
16.12%
London
29
Newgate Communications
£10,006,670
£9,322,135
7.34%
74
67
10.45%
£135,225
£139,136
-2.81%
London
30
Hanover
£9,897,000
£8,276,000
19.59%
100
71
40.85%
£98,970
£116,563
-15.09%
London
31
Breakthrough Media
£9,598,523
£9,952,000
-3.55%
1
55
-98.18%
£9,598,523
£180,945
5204.65%
London
32
Pegasus
£9,567,000
£8,806,000
8.64%
108
92
17.39%
£88,583
£95,717
-7.45%
Brighton
33
Porter Novelli*
£8,200,000
£8,200,000
0.00%
75
75
0.00%
£109,333
£109,333
0.00%
New York
34
inVentiv Health PR Group**
£7,850,000
£7,850,000
0.00%
96
92
4.35%
£81,771
£85,326
-4.17%
New York
35
Teamspirit
£7,418,025
£7,408,302
0.13%
76
73
4.11%
£97,606
£101,484
-3.82%
London
36
The Big Partnership Group
£7,168,066
£7,423,000
-3.43%
96
109
-11.93%
£74,667
£68,101
9.64%
Glasgow
37
TVC Group
£7,138,425
£7,572,705
-5.73%
46
49
-6.12%
£155,183
£154,545
0.41%
London
38
M&C Saatchi PR
£7,073,759
£5,718,379
23.70%
85
78
8.97%
£83,221
£73,313
13.51%
London
39
Hotwire PR
£7,070,244
£7,159,699
-1.25%
68
70
-2.86%
£103,974
£102,281
1.66%
London
40
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
£7,008,484
£5,936,782
18.05%
67
65
3.08%
£104,604
£91,335
14.53%
London
41
PrettyGreen Things
£6,892,666
£6,967,000
-1.07%
45
42
7.14%
£153,170
£165,881
-7.66%
London
42
Zeno Group 7
£6,888,582
£1,676,863
310.80%
69
11
527.27%
£99,835
£152,442
-34.51%
New York
43
W2O Group 3
£6,790,000
£4,286,737
58.40%
39
35
11.43%
£174,103
£122,478
42.15%
San Francisco
44
HSE Cake
£6,700,000
£5,950,000
12.61%
65
74
-12.16%
£103,077
£80,405
28.20%
London
45
Powerscourt
£6,624,698
£6,733,902
-1.62%
34
32
6.25%
£194,844
£210,434
-7.41%
London
46
Camargue
£6,575,714
£5,846,576
12.47%
72
69
4.35%
£91,329
£84,733
7.78%
London
47
Text100
£6,522,976
£5,427,826
20.18%
58
74
-21.62%
£112,465
£73,349
53.33%
New York
48
Good Relations
£6,425,000
£6,123,000
4.93%
60
56
7.14%
£107,083
£109,339
-2.06%
London
49
Citypress
£5,900,441
£5,071,000
16.36%
72
70
2.86%
£81,951
£72,443
13.12%
Manchester
50
PHA Media
£5,830,147
£5,335,000
9.28%
74
65
13.85%
£78,786
£82,077
-4.01%
London
51
Performance Communications
£5,666,206
£4,285,316
32.22%
42
34
23.53%
£134,910
£126,039
7.04%
Kingston upon Thames
52
W Communications
£5,630,000
£4,034,440
39.55%
83
50
66.00%
£67,831
£80,689
-15.93%
London
53
Octopus Group
£5,600,000
£4,774,245
17.30%
58
65
-10.77%
£96,552
£73,450
31.45%
London
54
APCO Worldwide 6
£5,353,154
£5,455,574
-1.88%
54
57
-5.26%
£99,132
£95,712
3.57%
Washington, DC
55
Iris Culture
£5,351,233
£4,256,310
25.72%
54
46
17.39%
£99,097
£92,528
7.10%
London
56
Cicero Group
£5,309,779
£4,669,182
13.72%
48
46
4.35%
£110,620
£101,504
8.98%
London
57
Frank Public Relations Limited
£5,295,153
£5,927,380
-10.67%
44
61
-27.87%
£120,344
£97,170
23.85%
London
58
Smarts Communicate
£5,247,417
£3,915,850
34.00%
69
48
43.75%
£76,050
£81,580
-6.78%
Holywood
59
Mischief PR
£5,223,000
£4,827,000
8.20%
70
70
0.00%
£74,614
£68,957
8.20%
London
60
Purple PR
£5,163,856
£4,916,699
5.03%
66
65
1.54%
£78,240
£75,642
3.44%
London
61
Media Zoo
£4,800,000
£3,600,000
33.33%
55
50
10.00%
£87,273
£72,000
21.21%
London
62
Speed Communications
£4,755,574
£4,750,000
0.12%
71
75
-5.33%
£66,980
£63,333
5.76%
Bristol
63
Headland Consultancy
£4,709,649
£3,742,802
25.83%
40
33
21.21%
£117,741
£113,418
3.81%
London
64
Hope&Glory PR
£4,597,954
£3,304,257
39.15%
58
39
48.72%
£79,275
£84,725
-6.43%
London
65
Eulogy
£4,445,464
£4,080,000
8.96%
51
45
13.33%
£87,166
£90,667
-3.86%
London
66
Berkeley Public Relations International
£4,253,000
£4,140,000
2.73%
63
63
0.00%
£67,508
£65,714
2.73%
Reading
67
Seven Hills
£4,240,659
£3,956,025
7.19%
46
45
2.22%
£92,188
£87,912
4.86%
London
68
Salt
£4,193,161
£4,069,556
3.04%
34
35
-2.86%
£123,328
£116,273
6.07%
London
69
London Communications Agency
£4,168,236
£3,533,046
17.98%
34
30
13.33%
£122,595
£117,768
4.10%
London
70
Incisive Health
£4,110,000
£3,021,000
36.05%
25
20
25.00%
£164,400
£151,050
8.84%
London
71
Harvard
£4,050,074
£3,141,982
28.90%
44
32
37.50%
£92,047
£98,187
-6.25%
London
72
Freshwater UK
£4,022,926
£3,519,691
14.30%
55
42
30.95%
£73,144
£83,802
-12.72%
Cardiff
73
Threepipe
£4,016,000
£3,031,000
32.50%
67
50
34.00%
£59,940
£60,620
-1.12%
London
74
DeVries Global**
£4,000,000
£4,000,000
0.00%
30
33
-9.09%
£133,333
£121,212
10.00%
New York
75
Clarion Communications
£4,000,000
£4,000,000
0.00%
50
50
0.00%
£80,000
£80,000
0.00%
London
76
Nelson Bostock Unlimited
£3,952,620
-
-
35
-
-
£112,932
-
-
London
77
Cirkle
£3,952,047
£3,720,655
6.22%
46
42
9.52%
£85,914
£88,587
-3.02%
Beaconsfield
78
Remarkable Group
£3,896,000
£3,587,000
8.61%
41
45
-9.49%
£95,024
£79,183
20.01%
Winchester
79
Shine Communications
£3,884,732
£2,959,137
31.28%
39
32
21.88%
£99,609
£92,473
7.72%
London
81
Talk PR
£3,832,712
£3,771,000
1.64%
50
47
6.38%
£76,654
£80,234
-4.46%
London
80
Sermo Communications (Talk PR)
£3,832,712
£3,771,000
1.64%
50
45
11.11%
£76,654
£83,800
-8.53%
London
82
MadanoPartnership
£3,611,109
£3,023,452
19.44%
27
27
0.00%
£133,745
£111,980
19.44%
London
83
MC Group
£3,593,685
£2,903,952
23.75%
11
11
0.00%
£326,699
£263,996
23.75%
Berlin
84
Splendid Communications
£3,578,103
£3,237,103
10.53%
45
44
2.27%
£79,513
£73,571
8.08%
London
85
90TEN
£3,536,173
£2,274,125
55.50%
31
24
29.17%
£114,070
£94,755
20.38%
London
86
Pitch
£3,347,500
-
-
38
-
-
£88,092
-
-
London
87
SEC
£3,300,000
-
-
41
-
-
£80,488
-
-
Milan
88
WE Communications 4
£3,296,200
£3,771,264
-12.60%
37
43
-13.95%
£89,086
£87,704
1.58%
Bellevue
89
Willoughby Public Relations
£3,203,640
£2,775,564
15.42%
50
43
16.55%
£64,073
£64,698
-0.97%
Birmingham
90
Fever
£3,187,766
-
-
34
-
-
£93,758
-
-
London
91
Aspectus
£3,121,212
£2,924,320
6.73%
36
35
2.86%
£86,700
£83,552
3.77%
London
92
PLMR
£3,114,510
£2,973,992
4.72%
32
29
10.34%
£97,328
£102,551
-5.09%
London
93
CCgroup
£3,060,068
£2,313,000
32.30%
25
24
4.17%
£122,403
£96,375
27.01%
London
94
Cow
£3,010,000
£2,630,000
14.45%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
95
Eskenzi PR
£2,951,097
£2,314,771
27.49%
14
12
16.67%
£210,793
£192,898
9.28%
Barnet
96
Touchdown PR
£2,849,070
£2,254,492
26.37%
27
27
0.00%
£105,521
£83,500
26.37%
Farnham
97
The Whiteoaks Consultancy
£2,824,565
£2,502,873
12.85%
29
29
0.00%
£97,399
£86,306
12.85%
Farnham
98
JTA
£2,807,285
£2,243,234
25.14%
15
13
15.38%
£187,152
£172,556
8.46%
Tunbridge Wells
99
Luchford APM
£2,807,000
£2,692,223
4.26%
46
45
2.22%
£61,022
£59,827
2.00%
London
100
Interel
£2,717,835
£2,600,000
4.53%
24
23
4.35%
£113,243
£113,043
0.18%
Brussels
101
Camron Public Relations
£2,624,540
£2,126,355
23.43%
33
27
22.22%
£79,532
£78,754
0.99%
London
102
MWWPR***
£2,600,000
£2,600,000
0.00%
21
21
0.00%
£123,810
£123,810
0.00%
New York
103
Racepoint Global 14
£2,592,547
£2,044,073
26.83%
27
20
35.00%
£96,020
£102,204
-6.05%
Boston
104
Taylor Herring
£2,563,228
£1,928,475
32.91%
20
20
0.00%
£128,161
£96,424
32.91%
London
105
Westbourne Comms Company
£2,553,278
£2,488,737
2.59%
20
23
-13.04%
£127,664
£108,206
17.98%
London
106
Firstlight PR
£2,534,000
£2,022,910
25.27%
29
25
16.00%
£87,379
£80,916
7.99%
London
107
Rostrum
£2,500,930
£2,141,499
16.78%
23
17
35.29%
£108,736
£125,971
-13.68%
London
108
Finn
£2,446,779
£2,328,140
5.10%
31
27
14.81%
£78,928
£86,227
-8.46%
Leeds
109
William Murray Communications
£2,424,124
£2,403,548
0.86%
22
19
15.79%
£110,187
£126,503
-12.90%
Croydon
110
Man Bites Dog
£2,344,358
£2,003,200
17.03%
23
23
0.00%
£101,929
£87,096
17.03%
Brighton
111
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
£2,340,241
£2,046,000
14.38%
25
20
25.00%
£93,610
£102,300
-8.49%
London
112
Kaizo
£2,325,626
£1,733,965
34.12%
25
19
31.58%
£93,025
£91,261
1.93%
London
113
Richmond Towers Communications
£2,290,230
£2,118,000
8.13%
27
25
8.00%
£84,823
£84,720
0.12%
London
114
Brazen
£2,269,301
£2,120,000
7.04%
32
30
6.67%
£70,916
£70,667
0.35%
Manchester
115
Steinreich Communications Group
£2,200,000
£750,000
193.33%
4
4
0.00%
£550,000
£187,500
193.33%
New York
116
FWD Consulting
£2,180,555
£1,920,000
13.57%
15
16
-6.25%
£145,370
£120,000
21.14%
London
117
The Outside Organisation
£2,138,800
£1,527,307
40.04%
20
21
-4.76%
£106,940
£72,729
47.04%
London
118
SE10
£2,123,543
£1,862,302
14.03%
23
19
21.05%
£92,328
£98,016
-5.80%
London
119
Lucre
£2,102,135
£2,024,264
3.85%
26
25
4.00%
£80,851
£80,971
-0.15%
Leeds
120
Wyatt International
£2,066,730
£1,791,015
15.39%
16
17
-5.88%
£129,171
£105,354
22.61%
Birmingham
121
Say Communications
£2,053,362
£1,594,370
28.79%
18
18
0.00%
£114,076
£88,576
28.79%
Wimbledon
122
BlueFocus (Citizen Relations)
£1,979,841
£1,979,841
0.00%
29
29
0.00%
£68,270
£68,270
0.00%
Beijing
123
Bottle
£1,920,000
£1,763,273
8.89%
24
22
9.09%
£80,000
£80,149
-0.19%
Oxford
124
Propeller Group
£1,867,382
£1,632,016
14.42%
20
18
11.11%
£93,369
£90,668
2.98%
London
125
Finn Partners 5
£1,848,000
£1,960,874
-5.76%
22
26
-15.38%
£84,000
£75,418
11.38%
New York
126
Chameleon
£1,816,607
£1,681,045
8.06%
17
15
13.33%
£106,859
£112,070
-4.65%
London
127
3x1 Group
£1,773,021
£1,996,000
-11.17%
21
25
-16.00%
£84,430
£79,840
5.75%
Glasgow
128
Prosek Partners
£1,765,000
£1,020,000
73.04%
13
9
44.44%
£135,769
£113,333
19.80%
New York
129
Manifest
£1,755,950
£1,603,252
9.52%
26
28
-7.14%
£67,537
£57,259
17.95%
London
130
Babel PR
£1,710,805
£1,604,300
6.64%
15
16
-6.25%
£114,054
£100,269
13.75%
London
131
AD Communications
£1,669,858
£1,389,020
20.22%
23
23
0.00%
£72,603
£60,392
20.22%
Esher Surrey
132
Stir Public Relations .
£1,619,930
£1,376,997
17.64%
19
16
18.75%
£85,259
£86,062
-0.93%
London
133
GingerMay PR
£1,605,435
£1,061,540
51.24%
22
17
29.41%
£72,974
£62,444
16.86%
Tunbridge Wells
134
Third City
£1,598,403
£1,480,099
7.99%
28
27
3.70%
£57,086
£54,818
4.14%
London
135
Spark Communications
£1,547,659
£1,323,057
16.98%
18
15
20.00%
£85,981
£88,204
-2.52%
London
136
The PR Office
£1,533,710
£1,475,112
3.97%
15
16
-6.25%
£102,247
£92,195
10.90%
London
137
Midas Public Relations
£1,530,234
£1,375,320
11.26%
21
25
-16.00%
£72,868
£55,013
32.46%
London
138
The PR Network
£1,501,600
£1,250,855
20.05%
6
6
0.00%
£250,267
£208,476
20.05%
London
139
PR Agency One
£1,500,000
£1,120,000
33.93%
23
16
43.75%
£65,217
£70,000
-6.83%
Manchester
140
THRSXTY
£1,458,105
£974,337
49.65%
14
14
0.00%
£104,150
£69,596
49.65%
London
141
Dynamo Communications
£1,451,910
£1,422,134
2.09%
19
21
-9.52%
£76,416
£67,721
12.84%
London
142
Blue
£1,451,904
£1,194,969
21.50%
19
15
26.67%
£76,416
£79,665
-4.08%
Oxford
143
Storm Communications
£1,441,919
£1,133,092
27.26%
22
23
-4.35%
£65,542
£49,265
33.04%
London
144
TopLine Comms
£1,440,305
£1,197,578
20.27%
17
17
0.00%
£84,724
£70,446
20.27%
London
145
JPES Partners
£1,437,000
£1,393,000
3.16%
11
10
10.00%
£130,636
£139,300
-6.22%
London
146
Influential Agency
£1,414,047
£1,249,405
13.18%
24
20
20.00%
£58,919
£62,470
-5.69%
Liverpool
147
Marlin PR
£1,393,407
£1,640,082
-15.04%
20
22
-9.09%
£69,670
£74,549
-6.54%
London
148
ZPR
£1,388,752
£1,391,779
-0.22%
23
17
35.29%
£60,381
£81,869
-26.25%
London
149
Clifford French
£1,375,631
£1,087,543
26.49%
14
12
16.67%
£98,259
£90,629
8.42%
London
150
Field Consulting
£1,329,000
£1,045,000
27.18%
10
9
11.11%
£132,900
£116,111
14.46%
London
151
Kwittken
£1,275,347
£1,320,009
-3.38%
16
16
0.00%
£79,709
£82,501
-3.38%
New York
152
The Ideas Network
£1,235,544
£1,114,062
10.90%
14
14
0.00%
£88,253
£79,576
10.90%
London
153
Intelligent Conversation
£1,227,227
£971,161
26.37%
14
10
40.00%
£87,659
£97,116
-9.74%
Manchester
154
Clarity PR
£1,208,263
£958,277
26.09%
16
14
14.29%
£75,516
£68,448
10.33%
London
155
Rooster PR
£1,207,477
£1,030,399
17.19%
18
16
12.50%
£67,082
£64,400
4.16%
London
156
Liquid
£1,200,007
£1,102,806
8.81%
15
14
7.14%
£80,000
£78,772
1.56%
Birmingham
157
Ranieri
£1,200,000
£900,000
33.33%
18
15
20.00%
£66,667
£60,000
11.11%
London
158
Fleet Street Communications
£1,195,322
£1,015,789
17.67%
18
16
12.50%
£66,407
£63,487
4.60%
London
159
Smoking Gun PR
£1,183,969
£1,186,832
-0.24%
15
18
-16.67%
£78,931
£65,935
19.71%
Manchester
160
Yellow Jersey PR
£1,177,859
£1,113,887
5.74%
13
6
116.67%
£90,605
£185,648
-51.20%
London
161
JPA Health Communications
£1,173,741
£814,284
44.14%
7
4
75.00%
£167,677
£203,571
-17.63%
Washington, DC
162
Capella
£1,163,957
£929,525
25.22%
15
12
25.00%
£77,597
£77,460
0.18%
London
163
Peppercomm
£1,143,275
£1,215,215
-5.92%
15
16
-6.25%
£76,218
£75,951
0.35%
New York
164
Hatch Commun
£1,120,779
£804,298
39.35%
16
12
33.33%
£70,049
£67,025
4.51%
Leeds
165
Fox Agency
£1,100,100
£1,056,965
4.08%
16
13
23.08%
£68,756
£81,305
-15.43%
Leeds
166
Focus PR
£1,095,723
£943,035
16.19%
16
17
-5.88%
£68,483
£55,473
23.45%
London
167
Lodestone Communications
£972,540
£831,763
16.93%
9
8
12.50%
£108,060
£103,970
3.93%
London
168
Tank
£952,760
£703,386
35.45%
16
15
6.67%
£59,548
£46,892
26.99%
Nottingham
169
Oracle Group
£949,000
£778,110
21.96%
19
13
46.15%
£49,947
£59,855
-16.55%
Epsom
170
Acceleris
£928,688
£1,062,000
-12.55%
15
16
-6.25%
£61,913
£66,375
-6.72%
Harrogate
171
Umpf
£911,124
£854,576
6.62%
9
8
12.50%
£101,236
£106,822
-5.23%
Leeds
172
Iseepr
£897,901
£851,314
5.47%
13
11
18.18%
£69,069
£77,392
-10.75%
Leeds
173
Stand Agency
£881,086
£789,557
11.59%
20
18
11.11%
£44,054
£43,864
0.43%
London
174
Lotus
£866,970
£786,174
10.28%
14
14
0.00%
£61,926
£56,155
10.28%
London
175
Allison+Partners
£860,000
£856,454
0.41%
7
9
-22.22%
£122,857
£95,162
29.10%
San Francisco
176
Ballou PR
£772,330
£796,030
-2.98%
9
7
28.57%
£85,814
£113,719
-24.54%
London
177
DTW
£728,555
£648,820
12.29%
14
13
7.69%
£52,040
£49,909
4.27%
Guisborough
178
Target Public Relations
£667,365
£495,986
34.55%
11
10
10.00%
£60,670
£49,599
22.32%
Cheltenham
179
Tin Man
£660,035
£463,532
42.39%
13
7
85.71%
£50,772
£66,219
-23.33%
London
180
Context Public Relations
£652,200
£635,660
2.60%
10
9
11.11%
£65,220
£70,629
-7.66%
Macclesfield
181
PMK-BNC**
£650,000
£650,000
0.00%
9
6
50.00%
£72,222
£108,333
-33.33%
Los Angeles
182
Muckle Media
£598,000
£516,213
15.84%
12
11
9.09%
£49,833
£46,928
6.19%
Edinburgh
183
Alfred
£566,213
£417,690
35.56%
8
8
0.00%
£70,777
£52,211
35.56%
London
184
Hunter Public Relations**
£553,300
£325,000
70.25%
4
3
33.33%
£138,325
£108,333
27.68%
New York
185
Jargon PR
£530,260
£442,314
19.88%
9
8
12.50%
£58,918
£55,289
6.56%
Hook
186
Genesis PR
£520,824
£518,835
0.38%
13
10
30.00%
£40,063
£51,884
-22.78%
Ipswich
187
Fanclub PR
£510,594
£388,902
31.29%
7
6
16.67%
£72,942
£64,817
12.54%
London
188
CommsCo
£508,685
£363,308
40.01%
8
6
33.33%
£63,586
£60,551
5.01%
London
189
Cap et Cime PR
£452,793
£484,293
-6.50%
-
-
-
-
-
-
Paris
190
The Honey Partnership
£294,514
£275,264
6.99%
15
15
0.00%
£19,634
£18,351
6.99%
Reading
191
Lift World
£52,182
-
-
2
-
-
£26,091
-
-
Lisbon
Rank Agency Name 2016 APAC Revenue 2015 APAC Revenue % Change 2016 APAC Staff 2015 APAC Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ
1
BlueFocus (Citizen Relations)
$220,633,831
$220,633,831
0%
2,290
1,750
31%
$96,347
$126,076
-24%
Beijing
2
Ogilvy*
$142,000,000
$137,000,000
4%
1,365
1,320
3%
$104,029
$103,788
0%
New York
3
MSLGroup**
$137,000,000
$140,000,000
-2%
1,325
1,200
10%
$103,396
$116,667
-11%
Paris
4
Sunny Side Up
$118,863,243
$103,713,234
15%
212
194
9%
$560,676
$534,604
5%
Shibuya
5
Weber Shandwick*
$113,000,000
$103,000,000
10%
990
900
10%
$114,141
$114,444
0%
New York
6
Vector
$106,000,000
$82,000,000
29%
589
465
27%
$179,966
$176,344
2%
Tokyo
7
Edelman 1
$104,945,000
$107,131,000
-2%
1,352
1,410
-4%
$77,622
$75,979
2%
Chicago
8
MC Group
$62,501,331
$55,208,148
13%
322
275
17%
$194,104
$200,757
-3%
Berlin
9
Burson-Marsteller*
$58,000,000
$55,000,000
5%
850
750
13%
$68,235
$73,333
-7%
New York
10
Hill+Knowlton Strategies*
$51,000,000
$49,000,000
4%
610
600
2%
$83,607
$81,667
2%
New York
11
FleishmanHillard*
$50,000,000
$50,000,000
0%
500
500
0%
$100,000
$100,000
0%
St. Louis
12
PRAP Japan
$49,870,826
$44,888,368
11%
289
275
5%
$172,563
$163,230
6%
Tokyo
13
Dentsu Public Relations
$44,000,000
$44,000,000
0%
260
253
3%
$169,231
$173,913
-3%
Tokyo
14
Kyodo Public Relations
$37,723,173
$33,564,180
12%
223
224
0%
$169,162
$149,840
13%
Tokyo
15
Prain Global
$32,853,248
$28,429,507
16%
220
227
-3%
$149,333
$125,240
19%
Seoul
16
Ozma
$31,962,083
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tokyo
17
Brunswick**
$29,821,000
$30,568,000
-2%
-
110
-100%
-
$277,891
-
London
18
Adfactors PR
$24,300,000
$20,840,000
17%
555
501
11%
$43,784
$41,597
5%
Mumbai
19
Ketchum*
$23,000,000
$23,000,000
0%
90
90
0%
$255,556
$255,556
0%
New York
20
Strategic Public Relations Group
$22,116,751
$21,582,938
2%
302
282
7%
$73,234
$76,535
-4%
Hong Kong
21
Cohn & Wolfe*
$22,000,000
$20,000,000
10%
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
22
Text100
$19,116,700
$17,811,797
7%
311
301
3%
$61,468
$59,175
4%
New York
23
CYTS-Linkage
$18,123,494
$10,075,286
80%
150
100
50%
$120,823
$100,753
20%
Beijing
24
Newgate Communications
$16,929,780
$14,852,467
14%
93
71
31%
$182,041
$209,190
-13%
London
25
APCO Worldwide 6
$11,535,400
$13,874,400
-17%
131
126
4%
$88,056
$110,114
-20%
Washington, DC
26
Finsbury*
$11,000,000
$11,000,000
0%
19
11
73%
$578,947
$1,000,000
-42%
London
27
WE Communications 4
$10,985,000
$9,909,000
11%
166
123
35%
$66,175
$80,561
-18%
Bellevue
28
SenateSHJ
$9,720,795
$9,001,903
8%
58
53
9%
$167,600
$169,847
-1%
Wellington
29
Sermo Communications (Talk PR)
$9,491,326
$9,056,499
5%
130
115
13%
$73,010
$78,752
-7%
London
30
DeVries Global**
$8,000,000
$8,000,000
0%
99
-
-
$80,808
-
-
New York
31
Zeno Group 7
$6,992,886
-
-
116
-
-
$60,284
-
-
New York
32
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
$6,890,007
$2,300,000
200%
45
40
13%
$153,111
$57,500
166%
London
33
Redder Advertising
$4,500,000
$4,000,000
13%
45
50
-10%
$100,000
$80,000
25%
Ho Chi Minh City
34
Allison+Partners
$4,400,000
$2,900,000
52%
110
66
67%
$40,000
$43,939
-9%
San Francisco
35
Bell Pottinger
$4,300,000
$6,113,600
-30%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
36
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
$3,400,000
$3,212,653
6%
18
16
13%
$188,889
$200,791
-6%
London
37
The Eon Group
$3,340,000
$3,244,444
3%
110
104
6%
$30,364
$31,197
-3%
Makati
38
MHP Communications
$3,053,536
$1,841,850
66%
12
14
-14%
$254,461
$131,561
93%
London
39
Rice Communications Pte
$2,734,321
$2,521,418
8%
31
25
24%
$88,204
$100,857
-13%
Singapore
40
Racepoint Global 14
$2,687,887
$2,814,401
-4%
20
25
-20%
$134,394
$112,576
19%
Boston
41
Concept Public Relations India
$2,609,440
$2,529,391
3%
235
210
12%
$11,104
$12,045
-8%
Mumbai
42
Maverick
$1,778,872
$1,955,010
-9%
80
80
0%
$22,236
$24,438
-9%
Jakarta
43
Instinctif Partners
$1,521,000
$2,107,000
-28%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
44
Breakthrough Media
$1,489,000
-
-
1
-
-
$1,489,000
-
-
London
45
Grayling*
$1,461,229
$5,795,693
-75%
40
45
-11%
$36,531
$128,793
-72%
London
46
EMG
$1,400,000
$1,400,000
0%
21
21
0%
$66,667
$66,667
0%
Bergen op Zoom
47
Frank Public Relations Limited
$1,302,524
$1,255,163
4%
10
10
0%
$130,252
$125,516
4%
London
48
Hotwire PR
$1,224,434
$2,080,185
-41%
7
12
-42%
$174,919
$173,349
1%
London
49
Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting
$1,050,000
$780,000
35%
13
11
18%
$80,769
$70,909
14%
Mumbai
50
Wells Haslem Strategic Public Affairs
$1,047,669
$1,065,169
-2%
6
6
0%
$168,979
$171,801
-2%
Sydney
51
INR
$1,043,478
$1,015,434
3%
23
21
10%
$45,369
$48,354
-6%
Seoul
52
PRHub
$956,555
$840,000
14%
60
46
30%
$15,943
$18,261
-13%
Bengaluru
53
Salt
$784,331
$862,955
-9%
11
-
-
$71,303
-
-
London
54
Simulations Public Affairs Management Services Pvt
$657,984
$451,771
46%
11
11
0%
$59,817
$41,070
46%
Ahmedabad
55
Rantau PR
$575,270
$428,551
34%
16
14
14%
$35,954
$30,611
17%
Petaling Jaya
56
The Honey Partnership
$395,996
$215,436
84%
3
3
0%
$131,999
$71,812
84%
Reading
57
W Communications
$271,000
$41,539
552%
7
3
133%
$38,714
$13,846
180%
London
58
Interel
$210,935
-
-
4
1
300%
$52,734
-
-
Brussels
59
Cap et Cime PR
$5,652
$61,000
-91%
-
-
-
-
-
-
Paris
Rank Agency Name 2016 Global Revenue 2016 US Revenue 2016 UK Revenue 2016 Asia-Pacific Revenue 2016 Americas (non-US) Revenue 2016 Middle East Revenue 2016 Africa Revenue 2016 Continental Europe (non-UK) Revenue HQ
1
Edelman 1
$874,814,426
$532,900,000
£60,160,000
$104,945,000
$48,214,000
$22,847,000
$2,514,000
€73,923,000
Chicago
2
Weber Shandwick*
$808,000,000
$509,000,000
£47,750,000
$113,000,000
$15,000,000
$16,000,000
$3,250,000
€71,350,000
New York
3
FleishmanHillard*
$590,000,000
$440,000,000
£30,000,000
$50,000,000
-
-
-
-
St. Louis
4
Ketchum*
$540,000,000
$360,000,000
£25,600,000
$23,000,000
$20,000,000
$8,000,000
-
€81,000,000
New York
5
MSLGroup**
$498,000,000
$175,000,000
£35,000,000
$137,000,000
$15,000,000
$6,000,000
$3,000,000
€104,000,000
Paris
6
Burson-Marsteller*
$450,000,000
$232,000,000
£15,500,000
$58,000,000
$35,000,000
$20,000,000
$2,000,000
€74,000,000
New York
7
Hill+Knowlton Strategies*
$390,000,000
$152,000,000
£36,000,000
$51,000,000
-
-
-
-
New York
8
Ogilvy*
$375,000,000
$125,000,000
£32,779,000
$142,000,000
$6,800,000
$15,000,000
$12,000,000
€30,400,000
New York
9
Brunswick**
$276,522,000
$109,117,750
£50,500,000
$29,821,000
$3,388,750
$11,521,750
$4,744,250
€42,000,000
London
10
BlueFocus (Citizen Relations)
$271,018,736
$24,703,000
£1,979,841
$220,633,831
$7,647,154
-
-
-
Beijing
11
Cohn & Wolfe*
$218,000,000
$103,000,000
£21,240,000
$22,000,000
-
-
-
-
New York
12
Golin**
$202,000,000
$126,000,000
£25,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
Chicago
13
MC Group
$195,276,941
$2,546,330
£3,593,685
$62,501,331
$7,306,860
$25,719,926
-
€83,345,200
Berlin
14
FTI Consulting*
$191,184,000
$76,500,000
£36,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
New York
15
ICF/ICF Olson 2
$155,566,678
$131,707,108
-
-
$8,471,704
-
-
€13,898,000
Fairfax
16
Porter Novelli*
$151,500,000
$110,000,000
£8,200,000
-
-
-
-
-
New York
17
Sunny Side Up
$124,999,999
$6,136,756
-
$118,863,243
-
-
-
-
Shibuya
18
W2O Group 3
$122,715,000
$113,511,155
£6,790,000
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
19
APCO Worldwide 6
$120,622,100
$66,474,900
£5,353,154
$11,535,400
-
$18,104,400
-
€15,580,925
Washington, DC
20
Finsbury*
$106,000,000
$37,000,000
£28,500,000
$11,000,000
-
$9,500,000
-
€8,500,000
London
21
Vector
$106,000,000
-
-
$106,000,000
-
-
-
-
Tokyo
22
WE Communications 4
$101,782,999
$83,787,000
£3,296,200
$10,985,000
-
-
$1,397,000
€1,035,043
Bellevue
23
inVentiv Health PR Group**
$100,000,000
$77,150,000
£7,850,000
-
-
-
-
€11,000,000
New York
24
Res Publica Consulting Group 13
$77,941,450
$23,900,000
£13,900,000
-
$35,200,000
-
-
-
Montreal
25
Finn Partners 5
$77,707,404
$73,217,440
£1,848,000
-
-
$898,000
-
€981,756
New York
26
FischerAppelt
$77,504,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
€70,000,000
Hamburg
27
Grayling*
$73,061,450
$20,457,206
£13,475,000
$1,461,229
-
$3,653,073
$1,461,229
€21,800,000
London
28
FSB Comunicação
$70,683,187
-
-
-
$70,683,187
-
-
-
Rio de Janeiro
29
Ruder Finn *** 8
$67,400,000
$39,500,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
30
Text100
$65,964,887
$28,867,427
£6,522,976
$19,116,700
-
-
-
€8,254,034
New York
31
PMK-BNC**
$65,000,000
$64,000,000
£650,000
-
-
-
-
-
Los Angeles
32
Hopscotch Groupe
$62,117,440
-
-
-
-
-
$1,000,000
€55,200,000
Paris
33
Zeno Group 7
$58,712,788
$41,394,945
£6,888,582
$6,992,886
$987,484
-
-
-
New York
34
MWWPR***
$58,000,000
$54,000,000
£2,600,000
-
-
-
-
-
New York
35
ICR
$56,650,971
$56,650,971
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
36
Freud Communications
$56,297,388
$5,580,000
£37,416,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
37
DKC
$50,800,000
$50,800,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
38
Marina Maher Communications**
$50,000,000
$50,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
39
PRAP Japan
$49,870,826
-
-
$49,870,826
-
-
-
-
Tokyo
40
Hering Schuppener
$49,602,560
-
-
-
-
-
-
€44,800,000
Duesseldorf
41
Allison+Partners
$47,445,448
$41,800,000
£860,000
$4,400,000
-
-
-
€72,000
San Francisco
42
Instinctif Partners
$45,898,233
$1,334,000
£25,498,000
$1,521,000
-
$714,000
$1,924,000
€5,277,000
London
43
Bell Pottinger
$44,000,000
-
£27,000,000
$4,300,000
-
$3,100,000
-
-
London
44
Dentsu Public Relations
$44,000,000
-
-
$44,000,000
-
-
-
-
Tokyo
45
Four Communications Group
$43,250,196
-
£27,375,143
-
-
$6,143,190
-
-
London
47
Sermo Communications (Talk PR)
$42,140,821
$15,596,279
£3,832,712
$9,491,326
-
$1,293,229
-
€9,541,859
London
48
Portland
$39,987,250
-
£27,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
49
Newlink
$39,600,000
$32,000,000
-
-
$7,600,000
-
-
-
Miami
46
Padilla 9
$39,473,297
$39,473,297
-
-
-
-
-
-
Minneapolis
50
Kyodo Public Relations
$37,723,173
-
-
$37,723,173
-
-
-
-
Tokyo
51
Llorente & Cuenca
$37,417,526
$2,413,000
-
-
$20,653,000
-
-
€12,962,000
Madrid
52
DeVries Global**
$37,000,000
$23,000,000
£4,000,000
$8,000,000
-
-
-
-
New York
53
Prain Global
$32,853,248
-
-
$32,853,248
-
-
-
-
Seoul
54
Ozma
$31,962,083
-
-
$31,962,083
-
-
-
-
Tokyo
55
Hotwire PR
$31,702,339
$13,247,420
£7,070,244
$1,224,434
-
-
-
€6,906,403
London
56
Prosek Partners
$31,488,458
$29,096,000
£1,765,000
-
-
-
-
-
New York
57
Newgate Communications
$30,917,751
-
£10,006,670
$16,929,780
-
$423,930
-
-
London
58
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
$29,956,550
$299,566
£11,050,000
$6,890,007
-
-
-
€6,600,000
London
59
Racepoint Global 14
$29,037,669
$22,835,585
£2,592,547
$2,687,887
-
-
-
-
Boston
60
Steinreich Communications Group
$28,847,126
$22,247,106
£2,200,000
-
-
$2,400,000
-
€1,100,000
New York
61
M Booth
$28,844,191
$28,844,191
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
62
iMARS Communications
$28,469,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
€25,712,608
Moscow
63
Carmichael Lynch Relate** 10
$28,000,000
$28,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Minneapolis
64
MHP Communications
$26,216,862
-
£17,088,400
$3,053,536
-
-
-
-
London
65
Coyne Public Relations 11
$26,000,000
$26,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Parsippany
66
SEC
$25,273,231
-
£3,300,000
-
-
-
-
€18,786,200
Milan
67
Fahlgren Mortine
$24,440,092
$24,440,092
-
-
-
-
-
-
Columbus
68
5W Public Relations
$24,311,212
$24,311,212
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
69
Adfactors PR
$24,300,000
-
-
$24,300,000
-
-
-
-
Mumbai
70
G&S Business Communications
$24,228,511
$24,228,511
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
71
Premier
$23,737,058
-
£17,511,662
-
-
-
-
-
London
72
Hunter Public Relations**
$23,500,000
$22,750,000
£553,300
-
-
-
-
-
New York
73
French|West|Vaughan
$23,371,021
$23,371,021
-
-
-
-
-
-
Raleigh
74
Taylor
$22,900,000
$22,900,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
75
Strategic Public Relations Group
$22,116,751
-
-
$22,116,751
-
-
-
-
Hong Kong
76
Jackson Spalding
$20,998,755
$20,998,755
-
-
-
-
-
-
Atlanta
77
Exposure
$20,662,288
$4,118,630
£12,204,838
-
-
-
-
-
London
78
Peppercomm
$20,427,321
$18,877,612
£1,143,275
-
-
-
-
-
New York
79
Spectrum
$20,000,000
$20,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Washington, DC
80
CROS
$19,704,078
-
-
-
-
-
-
€17,796,313
Moscow
81
Farner Consulting
$19,077,056
-
-
-
-
-
-
€17,230,000
Zurich
82
Imagination
$18,600,000
$18,600,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chicago
83
CYTS-Linkage
$18,123,494
-
-
$18,123,494
-
-
-
-
Beijing
84
The Red Consultancy
$18,094,835
-
£13,349,196
-
-
-
-
-
London
85
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
$17,700,000
$2,700,000
£7,008,484
$3,400,000
-
-
-
€1,896,676
London
86
LaunchSquad
$17,409,000
$17,409,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
87
Breakthrough Media
$17,108,325
$460,254
£9,598,523
$1,489,000
-
-
$2,148,273
-
London
88
Havas Formula
$17,030,177
$17,030,177
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
89
Mitchell Communications
$16,700,000
$16,700,000
0%
-
-
-
-
-
-
90
Achtung!
$16,516,102
-
-
-
-
-
-
€14,917,000
Hamburg
91
Brands2Life
$15,855,961
-
£11,697,500
-
-
-
-
-
London
92
Pan Communications
$15,605,800
$15,605,800
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston
93
Atrevia
$15,397,738
$90,570
-
-
$1,002,238
-
-
€12,919,915
Madrid
94
Lansons
$15,304,533
-
£11,290,692
-
-
-
-
-
London
95
Hanover
$15,183,582
-
£9,897,000
-
-
-
-
€1,597,000
London
96
Cooney/Waters Group
$15,164,000
$15,164,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
97
Imre
$15,090,000
$15,090,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sparks
98
Bader Rutter
$15,068,250
$15,068,250
-
-
-
-
-
-
Brookfield, WI
99
Eric Mower + Associates
$14,612,728
$14,612,728
-
-
-
-
-
-
Syracuse
100
Spark
$14,021,737
$14,021,737
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
101
Interel
$13,818,424
$36,673
£2,717,835
$210,935
-
-
-
€8,929,544
Brussels
102
AXON Communications
$13,748,777
-
£10,142,956
-
-
-
-
-
London
103
Crosby
$13,495,411
$13,495,411
-
-
-
-
-
-
Annapolis
104
Makovsky
$13,141,000
$13,141,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
105
Pegasus
$12,968,069
-
£9,567,000
-
-
-
-
-
Brighton
106
M&C Saatchi PR
$12,543,154
$1,769,169
£7,073,759
-
-
-
-
€1,070,723
London
107
Exponent PR
$12,520,000
$12,520,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Minneapolis
108
RF Binder Partners
$12,500,000
$12,500,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
109
Current Marketing
$12,012,000
$12,012,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chicago
110
Merritt Group
$11,805,901
$11,805,901
-
-
-
-
-
-
McLean
111
TVC Group
$11,402,534
$1,726,399
£7,138,425
-
-
-
-
-
London
112
Purple PR
$11,142,780
$4,143,173
£5,163,856
-
-
-
-
-
London
113
Rasky Partners
$11,041,927
$11,041,927
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston
114
Kwittken
$11,026,325
$8,601,467
£1,275,347
-
$696,125
-
-
-
New York
115
Lift World
$10,912,484
-
£52,182
-
-
-
$294,819
€9,525,770
Lisbon
116
Action Global Communications
$10,858,994
-
-
-
-
$4,082,000
$305,000
€5,845,370
Nicosia
117
Bateman Group
$10,482,117
$10,482,117
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
118
PrettyGreen Things
$10,214,904
$182,730
£6,892,666
-
-
-
-
€622,440
London
119
Method Communications
$10,141,885
$10,141,885
-
-
-
-
-
-
Salt Lake City
120
Englander Knabe & Allen
$10,100,000
$10,100,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Los Angeles
121
Teamspirit
$10,055,133
-
£7,418,025
-
-
-
-
-
London
122
Bliss Integrated Communication
$9,988,000
$9,988,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
123
PRR
$9,782,849
$9,782,849
-
-
-
-
-
-
Seattle
124
Powerscourt
$9,759,601
-
£6,624,698
-
-
-
-
€704,320
London
125
SenateSHJ
$9,720,795
-
-
$9,720,795
-
-
-
-
Wellington
126
The Big Partnership Group
$9,716,313
-
£7,168,066
-
-
-
-
-
Glasgow
127
Rbb Communications
$9,241,425
$9,241,425
-
-
-
-
-
-
Miami
128
JPA Health Communications
$9,116,600
$7,525,594
£1,173,741
-
-
-
-
-
Washington, DC
129
HSE Cake
$9,081,850
-
£6,700,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
130
LaForce
$9,000,000
$9,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
131
Camargue
$8,913,380
-
£6,575,714
-
-
-
-
-
London
132
Good Relations
$8,709,088
-
£6,425,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
133
Quinn
$8,523,350
$8,523,350
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
134
Frank Public Relations Limited
$8,480,104
-
£5,295,153
$1,302,524
-
-
-
-
London
135
Salt
$8,315,117
$536,156
£4,193,161
$784,331
-
-
$15,744
€1,169,668
London
136
Marco de Comunicación
$8,145,643
$100,000
-
-
-
-
$100,000
€7,176,339
Madrid
137
360PR+
$8,079,022
$8,079,022
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston
138
AMI Communications
$8,024,749
-
-
-
-
-
-
€7,247,786
Prague
139
C+C
$8,002,057
$8,002,057
-
-
-
-
-
-
Seattle
140
Citypress
$7,998,048
-
£5,900,441
-
-
-
-
-
Manchester
141
RMA Comunicação
$7,931,914
-
-
-
$7,931,914
-
-
-
Sao Paulo
142
PHA Media
$7,902,764
-
£5,830,147
-
-
-
-
-
London
143
W Communications
$7,902,465
-
£5,630,000
$271,000
-
-
-
-
London
144
MP&F Public Relations
$7,845,354
$7,845,354
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nashville
145
Performance Communications
$7,680,542
-
£5,666,206
-
-
-
-
-
Kingston upon Thames
146
Octopus Group
$7,590,800
-
£5,600,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
147
Dodge Communications
$7,578,042
$7,578,042
-
-
-
-
-
-
Alpharetta
148
Lou Hammond Group
$7,573,744
$7,573,744
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
149
Greentarget Global Group
$7,447,000
$7,447,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chicago
150
Iris Culture
$7,253,596
-
£5,351,233
-
-
-
-
-
London
151
JeffreyGroup
$7,213,840
$4,436,077
-
-
$2,777,763
-
-
-
Miami Beach
152
Cicero Group
$7,197,405
-
£5,309,779
-
-
-
-
-
London
153
Smarts Communicate
$7,112,874
-
£5,247,417
-
-
-
-
-
Holywood
154
Fink & Fuchs
$7,108,224
-
-
-
-
-
-
€6,420,000
Wiesbaden
155
Mischief PR
$7,079,777
-
£5,223,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
156
Sachs Media Group
$6,869,500
$6,869,500
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tallahassee
157
EMG
$6,659,200
-
-
$1,400,000
-
-
-
€4,750,000
Bergen op Zoom
158
LDWWgroup
$6,607,757
$6,607,757
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dallas
159
Moore Communications Group
$6,542,410
$6,542,410
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tallahassee
160
Pierpont Communications
$6,528,763
$6,528,763
-
-
-
-
-
-
Houston
161
Media Zoo
$6,506,400
-
£4,800,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
162
Saxum
$6,460,846
$6,460,846
-
-
-
-
-
-
Oklahoma City
163
Speed Communications
$6,446,181
-
£4,755,574
-
-
-
-
-
Bristol
164
The Diplomat Group
$6,427,035
-
-
-
-
-
-
€5,804,764
Stockholm
165
Camron Public Relations
$6,424,250
$2,866,686
£2,624,540
-
-
-
-
-
London
166
Headland Consultancy
$6,383,929
-
£4,709,649
-
-
-
-
-
London
167
Hope&Glory PR
$6,232,527
-
£4,597,954
-
-
-
-
-
London
168
Aspectus
$6,217,480
$1,820,597
£3,121,212
-
-
-
-
€150,000
London
169
Public Communications
$6,150,712
$6,150,712
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chicago
170
Another Company
$6,100,000
-
-
-
$6,100,000
-
-
-
Mexico
171
Cerrell Associates
$6,098,178
$6,098,178
-
-
-
-
-
-
Los Angeles
172
Operate A/S
$6,055,011
-
-
-
-
-
-
€5,468,760
Copenhagen
173
Eulogy
$6,025,826
-
£4,445,464
-
-
-
-
-
London
174
Klenk & Hoursch
$5,797,018
-
-
-
-
-
-
€5,235,746
Frankfurt
175
Berkeley Public Relations International
$5,764,942
-
£4,253,000
-
-
-
-
-
Reading
176
Tunheim
$5,757,017
$5,757,017
-
-
-
-
-
-
Minneapolis
177
Seven Hills
$5,748,213
-
£4,240,659
-
-
-
-
-
London
178
London Communications Agency
$5,650,044
-
£4,168,236
-
-
-
-
-
London
179
Incisive Health
$5,571,105
-
£4,110,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
180
Evercom
$5,508,320
-
-
-
-
-
-
€4,975,000
Madrid
181
Harvard
$5,489,875
-
£4,050,074
-
-
-
-
-
London
182
Vault Communications
$5,477,700
$5,477,700
-
-
-
-
-
-
Plymouth Meeting
183
Freshwater UK
$5,453,076
-
£4,022,926
-
-
-
-
-
Cardiff
184
Threepipe
$5,443,688
-
£4,016,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
185
Clarion Communications
$5,422,000
-
£4,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
186
Singer Associates
$5,364,538
$5,364,538
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
187
Nelson Bostock Unlimited
$5,357,776
-
£3,952,620
-
-
-
-
-
London
188
Cirkle
$5,357,000
-
£3,952,047
-
-
-
-
-
Beaconsfield
189
Remarkable Group
$5,281,028
-
£3,896,000
-
-
-
-
-
Winchester
190
Shine Communications
$5,265,754
-
£3,884,732
-
-
-
-
-
London
191
90TEN
$5,195,357
$293,484
£3,536,173
-
-
-
-
€98,077
London
192
Talk PR
$5,195,241
-
£3,832,712
-
-
-
-
-
London
193
MadanoPartnership
$4,894,858
-
£3,611,109
-
-
-
-
-
London
194
Splendid Communications
$4,850,119
-
£3,578,103
-
-
-
-
-
London
195
NJF
$4,816,600
$4,816,600
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
196
Cooperkatz & Co.
$4,748,633
$4,748,633
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
197
Luchford APM
$4,676,676
$362,475
£2,807,000
-
-
-
-
€460,000
London
198
Pitch
$4,537,536
-
£3,347,500
-
-
-
-
-
London
199
Redder Advertising
$4,500,000
-
-
$4,500,000
-
-
-
-
Ho Chi Minh City
200
Imagem Corporativa
$4,378,597
-
-
-
$4,378,597
-
-
-
Sao Paulo
201
Tact Intelligence-Conseil
$4,373,843
-
-
-
$4,373,843
-
-
-
Montreal
202
North 6th Agency
$4,360,000
$4,360,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
203
Willoughby Public Relations
$4,342,534
-
£3,203,640
-
-
-
-
-
Birmingham
204
Fever
$4,321,017
-
£3,187,766
-
-
-
-
-
London
205
PLMR
$4,320,157
$20,604
£3,114,510
-
-
-
-
€70,299
London
206
Nuffer, Smith, Tucker
$4,297,501
$4,297,501
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Diego
207
Cap et Cime PR
$4,273,206
$56,537
£452,793
$5,652
$56,791
$19,951
$21,338
€3,160,383
Paris
208
CCgroup
$4,147,922
-
£3,060,068
-
-
-
-
-
London
209
Linhart Public Relations
$4,143,733
$4,143,733
-
-
-
-
-
-
Denver
210
Cow
$4,080,055
-
£3,010,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
211
Eskenzi PR
$4,000,212
-
£2,951,097
-
-
-
-
-
Barnet
212
HBI Helga Bailey
$3,985,920
-
-
-
-
-
-
€3,600,000
Munich
213
Touchdown PR
$3,861,914
-
£2,849,070
-
-
-
-
-
Farnham
214
Trevelino/Keller
$3,830,000
$3,830,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Atlanta
215
The Whiteoaks Consultancy
$3,828,698
-
£2,824,565
-
-
-
-
-
Farnham
216
Intermarket
$3,825,000
$3,825,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
217
JTA
$3,805,275
-
£2,807,285
-
-
-
-
-
Tunbridge Wells
218
Whyte Corporate Affairs
$3,725,728
-
-
-
-
-
-
€3,365,000
Brussels
219
Schwartz Public Relations
$3,653,760
-
-
-
-
-
-
€3,300,000
Munich
220
R/P Marketing Public Relations
$3,520,156
$3,520,156
-
-
-
-
-
-
Holland
221
Taylor Herring
$3,474,456
-
£2,563,228
-
-
-
-
-
London
222
Westbourne Comms Company
$3,460,968
-
£2,553,278
-
-
-
-
-
London
223
Firstlight PR
$3,434,837
-
£2,534,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
224
FWD Consulting
$3,390,529
$171,832
£2,180,555
-
-
-
-
€237,495
London
225
Rostrum
$3,390,011
-
£2,500,930
-
-
-
-
-
London
226
Ink Public Relations
$3,383,292
$3,383,292
-
-
-
-
-
-
Austin
227
Brazen
$3,347,138
-
£2,269,301
-
-
$271,100
-
-
Manchester
228
Monet + Associés
$3,344,851
-
-
-
-
-
-
€3,021,000
Paris
229
The Eon Group
$3,340,000
-
-
$3,340,000
-
-
-
-
Makati
230
Fiona Hutton & Associates
$3,339,558
$3,339,558
-
-
-
-
-
-
Studio City
231
JMW
$3,321,600
-
-
-
-
-
-
€3,000,000
Stockholm
232
Finn
$3,316,609
-
£2,446,779
-
-
-
-
-
Leeds
233
William Murray Communications
$3,285,900
-
£2,424,124
-
-
-
-
-
Croydon
234
Clarity PR
$3,259,330
$1,483,268
£1,208,263
-
-
-
-
€124,875
London
235
Standing Partnership
$3,230,123
$3,230,123
-
-
-
-
-
-
St. Louis
236
Man Bites Dog
$3,177,777
-
£2,344,358
-
-
-
-
-
Brighton
237
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
$3,172,197
-
£2,340,241
-
-
-
-
-
London
238
Kaizo
$3,152,386
-
£2,325,626
-
-
-
-
-
London
239
Ballou PR
$3,119,143
-
£772,330
-
-
-
-
€1,871,613
London
240
Multiply
$3,117,000
$3,117,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Washington, DC
241
Richmond Towers Communications
$3,104,407
-
£2,290,230
-
-
-
-
-
London
242
Fish Consulting
$3,100,000
$3,100,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hollywood
243
Beehive Strategic Communication
$3,034,793
$3,034,793
-
-
-
-
-
-
Saint Paul
244
Intrepid
$3,004,146
$3,004,146
-
-
-
-
-
-
Salt Lake City
245
Jones PR
$3,003,500
$3,003,500
-
-
-
-
-
-
Oklahoma City
246
Westbound Communications
$2,950,000
$2,950,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Orange
247
The Outside Organisation
$2,899,143
-
£2,138,800
-
-
-
-
-
London
248
SE10
$2,878,463
-
£2,123,543
-
-
-
-
-
London
249
Lucre
$2,849,444
-
£2,102,135
-
-
-
-
-
Leeds
250
Wyatt International
$2,801,453
-
£2,066,730
-
-
-
-
-
Birmingham
251
Say Communications
$2,783,332
-
£2,053,362
-
-
-
-
-
Wimbledon
252
Schwartz Media Strategies
$2,750,000
$2,750,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Miami
253
Manifest
$2,742,394
$362,204
£1,755,950
-
-
-
-
-
London
254
Rice Communications Pte
$2,734,321
-
-
$2,734,321
-
-
-
-
Singapore
255
Schneider Associates
$2,699,331
$2,699,331
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston
256
JMPR Public Relations
$2,686,438
$2,312,586
-
-
-
-
-
€337,655
Woodland Hills
257
IW Group
$2,636,000
$2,636,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Hollywood
258
Concept Public Relations India
$2,609,440
-
-
$2,609,440
-
-
-
-
Mumbai
259
Bottle
$2,602,560
-
£1,920,000
-
-
-
-
-
Oxford
260
Propeller Group
$2,531,236
-
£1,867,382
-
-
-
-
-
London
261
Chameleon
$2,462,411
-
£1,816,607
-
-
-
-
-
London
262
3x1 Group
$2,403,330
-
£1,773,021
-
-
-
-
-
Glasgow
263
Babel PR
$2,318,996
-
£1,710,805
-
-
-
-
-
London
264
Spark Communications
$2,264,921
-
£1,547,659
-
-
-
-
€150,893
London
265
AD Communications
$2,263,493
-
£1,669,858
-
-
-
-
-
Esher Surrey
266
O'Malley Hansen Communications
$2,223,000
$2,223,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chicago
267
Stir Public Relations .
$2,195,815
-
£1,619,930
-
-
-
-
-
London
268
Focus Media
$2,178,662
$2,178,662
-
-
-
-
-
-
Goshen
269
GingerMay PR
$2,176,167
-
£1,605,435
-
-
-
-
-
Tunbridge Wells
270
Dynamo Communications
$2,175,096
$207,032
£1,451,910
-
-
-
-
-
London
271
Third City
$2,166,635
-
£1,598,403
-
-
-
-
-
London
272
Landis Communications
$2,113,000
$2,113,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
273
The PR Office
$2,078,944
-
£1,533,710
-
-
-
-
-
London
274
Atmosphere Communications
$2,077,000
-
-
-
-
-
$2,077,000
-
Cape Town
275
Midas Public Relations
$2,074,232
-
£1,530,234
-
-
-
-
-
London
276
TopLine Comms
$2,073,728
-
£1,440,305
-
-
-
$121,395
-
London
277
The PR Network
$2,035,419
-
£1,501,600
-
-
-
-
-
London
278
PR Agency One
$2,033,250
-
£1,500,000
-
-
-
-
-
Manchester
279
Hollywood Public Relations
$2,027,993
$2,027,993
-
-
-
-
-
-
Plymouth
280
Perry Communications Group
$2,019,615
$2,019,615
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sacramento
281
THRSXTY
$1,976,461
-
£1,458,105
-
-
-
-
-
London
282
Blue
$1,968,056
-
£1,451,904
-
-
-
-
-
Oxford
283
Storm Communications
$1,954,521
-
£1,441,919
-
-
-
-
-
London
284
JPES Partners
$1,947,854
-
£1,437,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
285
Florence Gillier & Associes
$1,926,528
-
-
-
-
-
-
€1,740,000
Suresnes
286
Influential Agency
$1,916,741
-
£1,414,047
-
-
-
-
-
Liverpool
287
Marlin PR
$1,888,763
-
£1,393,407
-
-
-
-
-
London
288
ZPR
$1,882,453
-
£1,388,752
-
-
-
-
-
London
289
Clifford French
$1,864,668
-
£1,375,631
-
-
-
-
-
London
290
Field Consulting
$1,801,460
-
£1,329,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
291
M/C/C
$1,800,000
$1,800,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dallas
292
Maverick
$1,778,872
-
-
$1,778,872
-
-
-
-
Jakarta
293
Ahjo Communications Oy
$1,707,875
-
-
-
-
-
-
€1,542,517
Helsinki
294
The Ideas Network
$1,674,780
-
£1,235,544
-
-
-
-
-
London
295
Intelligent Conversation
$1,663,506
-
£1,227,227
-
-
-
-
-
Manchester
296
Rooster PR
$1,636,735
-
£1,207,477
-
-
-
-
-
London
297
Arenalia Comunicacion & Eventos
$1,628,112
-
-
-
-
-
-
€1,470,477
Barcelona
298
Liquid
$1,626,609
-
£1,200,007
-
-
-
-
-
Birmingham
299
Ranieri
$1,626,600
-
£1,200,000
-
-
-
-
-
London
300
Fleet Street Communications
$1,620,259
-
£1,195,322
-
-
-
-
-
London
301
Roberts Communications
$1,616,380
$1,616,380
-
-
-
-
-
-
Rochester
302
Smoking Gun PR
$1,604,870
-
£1,183,969
-
-
-
-
-
Manchester
303
Yellow Jersey PR
$1,596,588
-
£1,177,859
-
-
-
-
-
London
304
Capella
$1,577,744
-
£1,163,957
-
-
-
-
-
London
305
CenterTable
$1,553,796
$1,553,796
-
-
-
-
-
-
Denver
306
Hatch Commun
$1,519,216
-
£1,120,779
-
-
-
-
-
Leeds
307
Fox Agency
$1,491,186
-
£1,100,100
-
-
-
-
-
Leeds
308
Focus PR
$1,485,253
-
£1,095,723
-
-
-
-
-
London
309
Lodestone Communications
$1,318,278
-
£972,540
-
-
-
-
-
London
310
Tank
$1,291,466
-
£952,760
-
-
-
-
-
Nottingham
311
Oracle Group
$1,286,370
-
£949,000
-
-
-
-
-
Epsom
312
Acceleris
$1,258,837
-
£928,688
-
-
-
-
-
Harrogate
313
Umpf
$1,235,029
-
£911,124
-
-
-
-
-
Leeds
314
Iseepr
$1,217,105
-
£897,901
-
-
-
-
-
Leeds
315
Int/Ext Communications
$1,198,655
-
-
-
-
-
-
€1,082,600
Basel
316
Karbo Communications
$1,197,464
$1,197,464
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
317
Stand Agency
$1,194,312
-
£881,086
-
-
-
-
-
London
318
Lotus
$1,175,178
-
£866,970
-
-
-
-
-
London
319
The Garrity Group
$1,148,664
$1,148,664
-
-
-
-
-
-
Albuquerque
320
The Honey Partnership
$1,143,187
$44,366
£294,514
$395,996
-
-
-
€274,215
Reading
321
KCD PR
$1,085,000
$1,085,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Diego
322
Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting
$1,050,000
-
-
$1,050,000
-
-
-
-
Mumbai
323
Wells Haslem Strategic Public Affairs
$1,047,669
-
-
$1,047,669
-
-
-
-
Sydney
324
INR
$1,043,478
-
-
$1,043,478
-
-
-
-
Seoul
325
Multi Communications
$1,014,368
-
-
-
-
-
-
€916,156
Warsaw
326
DTW
$987,556
-
£728,555
-
-
-
-
-
Guisborough
327
Jargon PR
$981,463
$103,967
£530,260
-
-
-
-
€143,360
Hook
328
Gootenberg
$966,143
-
-
-
-
-
-
€872,600
Paris
329
PRHub
$956,555
-
-
$956,555
-
-
-
-
Bengaluru
330
Bianchi Public Relations
$950,044
$950,044
-
-
-
-
-
-
Troy
331
Target Public Relations
$904,613
-
£667,365
-
-
-
-
-
Cheltenham
332
Tin Man
$894,677
-
£660,035
-
-
-
-
-
London
333
Context Public Relations
$884,057
-
£652,200
-
-
-
-
-
Macclesfield
334
WordWrite Communications
$833,600
$833,600
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pittsburgh
335
Muckle Media
$810,589
-
£598,000
-
-
-
-
-
Edinburgh
336
Wisse Kommunikatie
$808,256
-
-
-
-
-
-
€730,000
Arnhem
337
Kalaapa
$775,040
-
-
-
-
-
-
€700,000
Argenteuil
338
Alfred
$767,502
-
£566,213
-
-
-
-
-
London
339
CommsCo
$713,923
$24,400
£508,685
-
-
-
-
-
London
340
Genesis PR
$705,977
-
£520,824
-
-
-
-
-
Ipswich
341
TransMedia Group
$696,000
$696,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boca Raton
342
Communications Office Colic, Laco & Partners
$693,454
-
-
-
-
-
-
€626,313
Zagreb
343
Fanclub PR
$692,110
-
£510,594
-
-
-
-
-
London
344
Simulations Public Affairs Management Services Pvt
$657,984
-
-
$657,984
-
-
-
-
Ahmedabad
345
Rantau PR
$575,270
-
-
$575,270
-
-
-
-
Petaling Jaya
346
Free Communication
$520,384
-
-
-
-
-
-
€470,000
Bucharest
347
Comm:unications, Agentur für PR, Events & Marketing
$498,240
-
-
-
-
-
-
€450,000
Wien
348
PublicCity PR
$430,000
$430,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Southfield
349
InstiCom
$392,046
-
-
-
-
-
-
€354,088
Brussels
350
Dextera Comunicacion
$388,950
-
-
-
$388,950
-
-
-
Mexico City
351
Nobiletec FinTech Consultancy
$300,000
-
-
-
$300,000
-
-
-
Sao Paulo
352
Probako Communications
$225,149
-
-
-
-
-
-
€203,350
Budapest
Rank Agency Name 2016 Global Staff 2016 US Staff 2016 UK Staff 2016 Asia-Pacific Staff 2016 Americas (non-US) Staff 2016 Middle East Staff 2016 Africa Staff 2016 Continental Europe (non-UK) Staff HQ
1
Edelman 1
5,903
2,625
500
1,352
562
188
23
653
Chicago
2
Weber Shandwick*
4,700
2,860
310
990
50
50
20
420
New York
3
MSLGroup**
3,133
565
207
1,325
230
63
83
660
Paris
4
FleishmanHillard*
2,800
1,750
250
500
-
-
-
-
St. Louis
5
Hill+Knowlton Strategies*
2,750
660
310
610
-
-
-
-
New York
6
Ogilvy*
2,703
472
264
1,365
70
131
181
220
New York
7
Burson-Marsteller*
2,700
930
120
850
200
225
25
350
New York
8
Ketchum*
2,635
1,735
220
90
105
35
-
450
New York
9
BlueFocus (Citizen Relations)
2,440
58
29
2,290
87
-
-
-
Beijing
10
Golin**
1,500
725
260
305
75
30
-
105
Chicago
11
Cohn & Wolfe*
1,405
670
200
-
-
-
-
-
New York
12
MC Group
996
7
11
322
12
198
-
446
Berlin
13
ICF/ICF Olson 2
912
686
3
-
76
-
-
147
Fairfax
14
Brunswick**
895
254
273
-
-
-
-
-
London
15
Porter Novelli*
720
510
75
-
-
-
-
-
New York
16
WE Communications 4
716
477
37
166
-
-
22
14
Bellevue
17
APCO Worldwide 6
672
249
54
131
-
128
-
110
Washington, DC
18
FSB Comunicação
659
3
-
-
656
-
-
-
Rio de Janeiro
19
FTI Consulting*
647
260
185
-
-
-
-
-
New York
20
Grayling*
630
195
170
40
-
25
10
190
London
21
Text100
599
149
58
311
-
-
-
81
New York
22
Vector
589
-
-
589
-
-
-
-
Tokyo
23
Res Publica Consulting Group 13
558
133
94
-
328
-
-
3
Montreal
24
Adfactors PR
555
-
-
555
-
-
-
-
Mumbai
25
Hopscotch Groupe
541
-
-
-
-
-
8
533
Paris
26
Llorente & Cuenca
496
15
-
-
301
-
-
180
Madrid
27
Finn Partners 5
485
448
22
-
-
9
-
6
New York
28
W2O Group 3
472
432
39
-
-
-
-
1
San Francisco
29
Sermo Communications (Talk PR)
471
94
50
130
-
12
-
185
London
30
FischerAppelt
427
3
-
-
-
15
-
409
Hamburg
31
Zeno Group 7
406
212
69
116
9
-
-
-
New York
32
inVentiv Health PR Group**
393
277
96
-
-
-
-
20
New York
33
Allison+Partners
338
213
7
110
-
-
-
8
San Francisco
34
Sunny Side Up
336
124
-
212
-
-
-
-
Shibuya
35
Strategic Public Relations Group
302
-
-
302
-
-
-
-
Hong Kong
36
Newlink
300
90
-
-
210
-
-
-
Miami
37
Action Global Communications
291
-
-
-
-
92
19
180
Nicosia
38
PRAP Japan
289
-
-
289
-
-
-
-
Tokyo
39
PMK-BNC**
280
271
9
-
-
-
-
-
Los Angeles
40
Four Communications Group
277
-
235
-
-
42
-
-
London
41
Freud Communications
263
23
240
-
-
-
-
-
London
42
SEC
263
-
41
-
-
-
-
222
Milan
43
Dentsu Public Relations
260
-
-
260
-
-
-
-
Tokyo
44
Bell Pottinger
250
-
190
-
-
-
-
-
London
45
Padilla 9
248
248
-
-
-
-
-
-
Minneapolis
46
Finsbury*
241
106
107
19
-
7
-
2
London
47
DKC
238
238
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
48
Atrevia
237
1
-
-
21
-
-
215
Madrid
49
Concept Public Relations India
235
-
-
235
-
-
-
-
Mumbai
50
Ruder Finn *** 8
223
223
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
51
Kyodo Public Relations
223
-
-
223
-
-
-
-
Tokyo
52
Prain Global
220
-
-
220
-
-
-
-
Seoul
53
Hotwire PR
216
70
68
7
-
-
-
71
London
54
DeVries Global**
214
100
30
99
-
-
-
-
New York
55
MWWPR***
200
179
21
-
-
-
-
-
New York
56
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
190
5
95
45
-
-
-
45
London
57
Hering Schuppener
189
-
-
-
-
-
-
189
Duesseldorf
58
Premier
187
-
187
-
-
-
-
-
London
59
CROS
186
-
-
-
-
-
-
186
Moscow
60
Portland
180
-
160
-
-
-
-
-
London
61
Racepoint Global 14
174
127
27
20
-
-
-
-
Boston
62
Newgate Communications
171
-
74
93
-
4
-
-
London
63
ICR
166
157
-
9
-
-
-
-
New York
64
Marina Maher Communications**
165
165
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
65
Achtung!
160
-
-
-
-
-
-
160
Hamburg
66
Coyne Public Relations 11
159
159
-
-
-
-
-
-
Parsippany
67
M Booth
150
150
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
68
CYTS-Linkage
150
-
-
150
-
-
-
-
Beijing
69
Exposure
148
23
124
1
-
-
-
-
London
70
MHP Communications
147
-
135
12
-
-
-
-
London
71
iMARS Communications
141
-
-
-
-
-
-
141
Moscow
72
5W Public Relations
138
138
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
73
G&S Business Communications
135
135
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
74
Jackson Spalding
133
133
-
-
-
-
-
-
Atlanta
75
The Red Consultancy
133
-
133
-
-
-
-
-
London
76
Prosek Partners
127
114
13
-
-
-
-
-
New York
77
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
123
20
67
18
-
-
-
18
London
78
LaunchSquad
122
122
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
79
JeffreyGroup
122
13
-
-
109
-
-
-
Miami Beach
80
Hunter Public Relations**
121
117
4
-
-
-
-
-
New York
81
Lift World
120
-
2
-
3
-
3
112
Lisbon
82
Fahlgren Mortine
119
119
-
-
-
-
-
-
Columbus
83
Brands2Life
119
-
119
-
-
-
-
-
London
84
Havas Formula
118
118
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
85
M&C Saatchi PR
118
8
85
-
-
-
-
25
London
86
Interel
117
2
24
4
-
-
-
87
Brussels
87
Lansons
115
-
115
-
-
-
-
-
London
88
Hanover
115
-
100
-
-
1
-
14
London
89
Taylor
112
112
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
90
The Eon Group
110
-
-
110
-
-
-
-
Makati
91
Pegasus
108
-
108
-
-
-
-
-
Brighton
92
Purple PR
104
38
66
-
-
-
-
-
London
93
French|West|Vaughan
103
103
-
-
-
-
-
-
Raleigh
94
RMA Comunicação
103
-
-
-
103
-
-
-
Sao Paulo
95
Peppercomm
101
86
15
-
-
-
-
-
New York
96
Farner Consulting
101
-
-
-
-
-
-
101
Zurich
97
AMI Communications
100
-
-
-
-
-
-
100
Prague
98
Imagination
99
99
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chicago
99
Pan Communications
98
98
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston
100
Marco de Comunicación
97
2
1
-
-
-
2
92
Madrid
101
PRR
96
96
-
-
-
-
-
-
Seattle
102
The Big Partnership Group
96
-
96
-
-
-
-
-
Glasgow
103
W Communications
91
-
83
7
-
-
-
1
London
104
Another Company
90
-
-
-
90
-
-
-
Mexico
105
Carmichael Lynch Relate** 10
85
85
-
-
-
-
-
-
Minneapolis
106
Imre
85
85
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sparks
107
Bader Rutter
85
85
-
-
-
-
-
-
Brookfield, WI
108
Imagem Corporativa
82
-
-
-
82
-
-
-
Sao Paulo
109
Maverick
80
-
-
80
-
-
-
-
Jakarta
110
Spectrum
78
78
-
-
-
-
-
-
Washington, DC
111
Fink & Fuchs
77
-
-
-
-
-
-
77
Wiesbaden
112
Teamspirit
76
-
76
-
-
-
-
-
London
113
LaForce
75
75
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
114
PHA Media
74
-
74
-
-
-
-
-
London
115
Mitchell Communications
73
$73
0%
-
-
-
-
-
-
116
Steinreich Communications Group
72
58
4
-
-
6
-
4
New York
117
Camargue
72
-
72
-
-
-
-
-
London
118
Citypress
72
-
72
-
-
-
-
-
Manchester
119
Speed Communications
71
-
71
-
-
-
-
-
Bristol
120
Mischief PR
70
-
70
-
-
-
-
-
London
121
Kwittken
69
47
16
-
6
-
-
-
New York
122
Smarts Communicate
69
-
69
-
-
-
-
-
Holywood
123
Crosby
68
68
-
-
-
-
-
-
Annapolis
124
AXON Communications
68
-
68
-
-
-
-
-
London
125
Threepipe
67
-
67
-
-
-
-
-
London
126
HSE Cake
65
-
65
-
-
-
-
-
London
127
Evercom
65
-
-
-
-
-
-
65
Madrid
128
Quinn
63
63
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
129
MP&F Public Relations
63
63
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nashville
130
Berkeley Public Relations International
63
-
63
-
-
-
-
-
Reading
131
RF Binder Partners
61
61
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
132
Good Relations
60
-
60
-
-
-
-
-
London
133
PRHub
60
-
-
60
-
-
-
-
Bengaluru
134
Method Communications
59
59
-
-
-
-
-
-
Salt Lake City
135
Octopus Group
58
-
58
-
-
-
-
-
London
136
Hope&Glory PR
58
-
58
-
-
-
-
-
London
137
SenateSHJ
58
-
-
58
-
-
-
-
Wellington
138
Merritt Group
57
57
-
-
-
-
-
-
McLean
139
Makovsky
56
56
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
140
Spark
55
55
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
141
Current Marketing
55
55
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chicago
142
Media Zoo
55
-
55
-
-
-
-
-
London
143
Freshwater UK
55
-
55
-
-
-
-
-
Cardiff
144
Exponent PR
54
54
-
-
-
-
-
-
Minneapolis
145
Iris Culture
54
-
54
-
-
-
-
-
London
146
Cicero Group
54
1
48
1
-
-
-
4
London
147
Frank Public Relations Limited
54
-
44
10
-
-
-
-
London
148
Bateman Group
53
53
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
149
Camron Public Relations
53
20
33
-
-
-
-
-
London
150
IW Group
52
52
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Hollywood
151
Aspectus
52
12
36
2
-
-
-
2
London
152
Eric Mower + Associates
51
51
-
-
-
-
-
-
Syracuse
153
Rbb Communications
51
51
-
-
-
-
-
-
Miami
154
Eulogy
51
-
51
-
-
-
-
-
London
155
Operate A/S
51
-
-
-
-
-
-
51
Copenhagen
156
TVC Group
50
4
46
-
-
-
-
-
London
157
Clarion Communications
50
-
50
-
-
-
-
-
London
158
Talk PR
50
-
50
-
-
-
-
-
London
159
Willoughby Public Relations
50
-
50
-
-
-
-
-
Birmingham
160
Bliss Integrated Communication
48
48
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
161
NJF
48
48
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
162
Klenk & Hoursch
48
-
-
-
-
-
-
48
Frankfurt
163
Cooney/Waters Group
46
46
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
164
360PR+
46
46
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston
165
Public Communications
46
46
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chicago
166
Luchford APM
46
-
46
-
-
-
-
-
London
167
Seven Hills
46
-
46
-
-
-
-
-
London
168
Cirkle
46
-
46
-
-
-
-
-
Beaconsfield
169
EMG
46
-
-
21
-
-
-
25
Bergen op Zoom
170
C+C
45
45
-
-
-
-
-
-
Seattle
171
Salt
45
-
34
11
-
-
-
-
London
172
PrettyGreen Things
45
-
45
-
-
-
-
-
London
173
Splendid Communications
45
-
45
-
-
-
-
-
London
174
Redder Advertising
45
-
-
45
-
-
-
-
Ho Chi Minh City
175
Rasky Partners
44
44
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston
176
Harvard
44
-
44
-
-
-
-
-
London
177
The Diplomat Group
44
-
-
-
-
-
-
44
Stockholm
178
Dodge Communications
42
42
-
-
-
-
-
-
Alpharetta
179
Moore Communications Group
42
42
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tallahassee
180
Performance Communications
42
-
42
-
-
-
-
-
Kingston upon Thames
181
Remarkable Group
41
-
41
-
-
-
-
-
Winchester
182
Lou Hammond Group
40
40
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
183
JPA Health Communications
40
33
7
-
-
-
-
-
Washington, DC
184
Headland Consultancy
40
-
40
-
-
-
-
-
London
185
Brazen
40
-
32
-
-
8
-
-
Manchester
186
Tact Intelligence-Conseil
40
-
-
-
40
-
-
-
Montreal
187
Atmosphere Communications
40
-
-
-
-
-
40
-
Cape Town
188
Shine Communications
39
-
39
-
-
-
-
-
London
189
Pitch
38
-
38
-
-
-
-
-
London
190
Powerscourt
38
-
34
-
-
-
-
4
London
191
Saxum
36
36
-
-
-
-
-
-
Oklahoma City
192
Touchdown PR
36
9
27
-
-
-
-
-
Farnham
193
North 6th Agency
35
35
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
194
Nelson Bostock Unlimited
35
-
35
-
-
-
-
-
London
195
London Communications Agency
34
-
34
-
-
-
-
-
London
196
Fever
34
-
34
-
-
-
-
-
London
197
Greentarget Global Group
33
33
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chicago
198
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
33
8
25
-
-
-
-
-
London
199
PLMR
32
-
32
-
-
-
-
-
London
200
Multi Communications
32
-
-
-
-
-
-
32
Warsaw
201
Sachs Media Group
31
31
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tallahassee
202
Pierpont Communications
31
31
-
-
-
-
-
-
Houston
203
Manifest
31
5
26
-
-
-
-
-
London
204
90TEN
31
-
31
-
-
-
-
-
London
205
Finn
31
-
31
-
-
-
-
-
Leeds
206
Rice Communications Pte
31
-
-
31
-
-
-
-
Singapore
207
Vault Communications
30
30
-
-
-
-
-
-
Plymouth Meeting
208
Cooperkatz & Co.
30
30
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
209
M/C/C
30
30
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dallas
210
Ballou PR
30
-
9
-
-
-
-
21
London
211
Monet + Associés
30
-
-
-
-
-
-
30
Paris
212
Tunheim
29
29
-
-
-
-
-
-
Minneapolis
213
The Whiteoaks Consultancy
29
-
29
-
-
-
-
-
Farnham
214
Firstlight PR
29
-
29
-
-
-
-
-
London
215
Ink Public Relations
28
28
-
-
-
-
-
-
Austin
216
Third City
28
-
28
-
-
-
-
-
London
217
Cerrell Associates
27
27
-
-
-
-
-
-
Los Angeles
218
MadanoPartnership
27
-
27
-
-
-
-
-
London
219
Eskenzi PR
27
4
14
1
-
-
-
8
Barnet
220
Richmond Towers Communications
27
-
27
-
-
-
-
-
London
221
Clarity PR
26
8
16
-
-
-
-
2
London
222
Lucre
26
-
26
-
-
-
-
-
Leeds
223
R/P Marketing Public Relations
25
25
-
-
-
-
-
-
Holland
224
Incisive Health
25
-
25
-
-
-
-
-
London
225
CCgroup
25
-
25
-
-
-
-
-
London
226
Kaizo
25
-
25
-
-
-
-
-
London
227
Trevelino/Keller
24
24
-
-
-
-
-
-
Atlanta
228
Multiply
24
24
-
-
-
-
-
-
Washington, DC
229
Cap et Cime PR
24
-
-
-
-
-
-
24
Paris
230
The Honey Partnership
24
1
15
3
-
-
-
5
Reading
231
Bottle
24
-
24
-
-
-
-
-
Oxford
232
Influential Agency
24
-
24
-
-
-
-
-
Liverpool
233
HBI Helga Bailey
24
-
-
-
-
-
-
24
Munich
234
Arenalia Comunicacion & Eventos
24
-
-
-
-
-
-
24
Barcelona
235
Dynamo Communications
23
4
19
-
-
-
-
-
London
236
Rostrum
23
-
23
-
-
-
-
-
London
237
Man Bites Dog
23
-
23
-
-
-
-
-
Brighton
238
SE10
23
-
23
-
-
-
-
-
London
239
AD Communications
23
-
23
-
-
-
-
-
Esher Surrey
240
GingerMay PR
23
1
22
-
-
-
-
-
Tunbridge Wells
241
PR Agency One
23
-
23
-
-
-
-
-
Manchester
242
ZPR
23
-
23
-
-
-
-
-
London
243
Whyte Corporate Affairs
23
-
-
-
-
-
-
23
Brussels
244
INR
23
-
-
23
-
-
-
-
Seoul
245
Fish Consulting
22
22
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hollywood
246
O'Malley Hansen Communications
22
22
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chicago
247
Focus Media
22
22
-
-
-
-
-
-
Goshen
248
William Murray Communications
22
-
22
-
-
-
-
-
Croydon
249
Storm Communications
22
-
22
-
-
-
-
-
London
250
JMW
22
-
-
-
-
-
-
22
Stockholm
251
Englander Knabe & Allen
21
21
-
-
-
-
-
-
Los Angeles
252
3x1 Group
21
-
21
-
-
-
-
-
Glasgow
253
Midas Public Relations
21
-
21
-
-
-
-
-
London
254
TopLine Comms
21
-
17
-
-
-
4
-
London
255
Schwartz Public Relations
21
-
-
-
-
-
-
21
Munich
256
Nuffer, Smith, Tucker
20
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Diego
257
Linhart Public Relations
20
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
Denver
258
Intermarket
20
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York
259
Landis Communications
20
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
260
Taylor Herring
20
-
20
-
-
-
-
-
London
261
Westbourne Comms Company
20
-
20
-
-
-
-
-
London
262
The Outside Organisation
20
-
20
-
-
-
-
-
London
263
Propeller Group
20
-
20
-
-
-
-
-
London
264
Marlin PR
20
-
20
-
-
-
-
-
London
265
Stand Agency
20
-
20
-
-
-
-
-
London
266
Ahjo Communications Oy
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
20
Helsinki
267
Standing Partnership
19
19
-
-
-
-
-
-
St. Louis
268
Jones PR
19
19
-
-
-
-
-
-
Oklahoma City
269
Stir Public Relations .
19
-
19
-
-
-
-
-
London
270
Blue
19
-
19
-
-
-
-
-
Oxford
271
Oracle Group
19
-
19
-
-
-
-
-
Epsom
272
LDWWgroup
18
18
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dallas
273
JTA
18
-
15
-
-
-
-
3
Tunbridge Wells
274
Say Communications
18
-
18
-
-
-
-
-
Wimbledon
275
Spark Communications
18
-
18
-
-
-
-
-
London
276
Rooster PR
18
-
18
-
-
-
-
-
London
277
Ranieri
18
-
18
-
-
-
-
-
London
278
Fleet Street Communications
18
-
18
-
-
-
-
-
London
279
JMPR Public Relations
17
17
-
-
-
-
-
-
Woodland Hills
280
Chameleon
17
-
17
-
-
-
-
-
London
281
Singer Associates
16
16
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
282
Intrepid
16
16
-
-
-
-
-
-
Salt Lake City
283
Schwartz Media Strategies
16
16
-
-
-
-
-
-
Miami
284
Wyatt International
16
-
16
-
-
-
-
-
Birmingham
285
Hatch Commun
16
-
16
-
-
-
-
-
Leeds
286
Fox Agency
16
-
16
-
-
-
-
-
Leeds
287
Focus PR
16
-
16
-
-
-
-
-
London
288
Tank
16
-
16
-
-
-
-
-
Nottingham
289
Rantau PR
16
-
-
16
-
-
-
-
Petaling Jaya
290
Free Communication
16
-
-
-
-
-
-
16
Bucharest
291
Schneider Associates
15
15
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston
292
CenterTable
15
15
-
-
-
-
-
-
Denver
293
FWD Consulting
15
-
15
-
-
-
-
-
London
294
Babel PR
15
-
15
-
-
-
-
-
London
295
The PR Office
15
-
15
-
-
-
-
-
London
296
Liquid
15
-
15
-
-
-
-
-
Birmingham
297
Smoking Gun PR
15
-
15
-
-
-
-
-
Manchester
298
Capella
15
-
15
-
-
-
-
-
London
299
Acceleris
15
-
15
-
-
-
-
-
Harrogate
300
Beehive Strategic Communication
14
14
-
-
-
-
-
-
Saint Paul
301
Westbound Communications
14
14
-
-
-
-
-
-
Orange
302
Roberts Communications
14
14
-
-
-
-
-
-
Rochester
303
Karbo Communications
14
14
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
304
THRSXTY
14
-
14
-
-
-
-
-
London
305
Clifford French
14
-
14
-
-
-
-
-
London
306
The Ideas Network
14
-
14
-
-
-
-
-
London
307
Intelligent Conversation
14
-
14
-
-
-
-
-
Manchester
308
Lotus
14
-
14
-
-
-
-
-
London
309
DTW
14
-
14
-
-
-
-
-
Guisborough
310
TransMedia Group
13
12
-
-
1
-
-
-
Boca Raton
311
Yellow Jersey PR
13
-
13
-
-
-
-
-
London
312
Iseepr
13
-
13
-
-
-
-
-
Leeds
313
Tin Man
13
-
13
-
-
-
-
-
London
314
Genesis PR
13
-
13
-
-
-
-
-
Ipswich
315
Florence Gillier & Associes
13
-
-
-
-
-
-
13
Suresnes
316
Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting
13
-
-
13
-
-
-
-
Mumbai
317
Fiona Hutton & Associates
12
12
-
-
-
-
-
-
Studio City
318
Muckle Media
12
-
12
-
-
-
-
-
Edinburgh
319
Wisse Kommunikatie
12
-
-
-
-
-
-
12
Arnhem
320
Hollywood Public Relations
11
11
-
-
-
-
-
-
Plymouth
321
JPES Partners
11
-
11
-
-
-
-
-
London
322
Target Public Relations
11
-
11
-
-
-
-
-
Cheltenham
323
Simulations Public Affairs Management Services Pvt
11
-
-
11
-
-
-
-
Ahmedabad
324
Perry Communications Group
10
10
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sacramento
325
Field Consulting
10
-
10
-
-
-
-
-
London
326
Context Public Relations
10
-
10
-
-
-
-
-
Macclesfield
327
Nobiletec FinTech Consultancy
10
-
-
-
10
-
-
-
Sao Paulo
328
KCD PR
9
9
-
-
-
-
-
-
San Diego
329
Jargon PR
9
-
9
-
-
-
-
-
Hook
330
Lodestone Communications
9
-
9
-
-
-
-
-
London
331
Umpf
9
-
9
-
-
-
-
-
Leeds
332
Communications Office Colic, Laco & Partners
9
-
-
-
-
-
-
9
Zagreb
333
Dextera Comunicacion
9
-
-
-
9
-
-
-
Mexico City
334
WordWrite Communications
8
8
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pittsburgh
335
CommsCo
8
-
8
-
-
-
-
-
London
336
Alfred
8
-
8
-
-
-
-
-
London
337
Int/Ext Communications
8
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
Basel
338
Gootenberg
8
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
Paris
339
Fanclub PR
7
-
7
-
-
-
-
-
London
340
Wells Haslem Strategic Public Affairs
6
-
-
6
-
-
-
-
Sydney
341
The Garrity Group
6
6
-
-
-
-
-
-
Albuquerque
342
The PR Network
6
-
6
-
-
-
-
-
London
343
Bianchi Public Relations
6
6
-
-
-
-
-
-
Troy
344
Breakthrough Media
5
-
1
1
-
1
1
1
London
345
Kalaapa
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
5
Argenteuil
346
Comm:unications, Agentur für PR, Events & Marketing
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
5
Wien
347
PublicCity PR
3
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
Southfield
348
InstiCom
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
Brussels
349
Cow
1
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
350
Instinctif Partners
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
Rank Agency Name 2016 Continental Europe (non-UK) Revenue 2015 Continental Europe (non-UK) Revenue % Change 2016 Continental Europe (non-UK) Staff 2015 Continental Europe (non-UK) Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ
1
MSLGroup**
€104,000,000
€100,000,000
4%
660
775
-14.84%
$157,576
$129,032
22%
Paris
2
MC Group
€83,345,200
€71,740,000
16%
446
385
15.84%
$186,873
$186,338
0%
Berlin
3
Ketchum*
€81,000,000
€81,000,000
0%
450
450
0.00%
$180,000
$180,000
0%
New York
4
Burson-Marsteller*
€74,000,000
€74,000,000
0%
350
310
12.90%
$211,429
$238,710
-11%
New York
5
Edelman 1
€73,923,000
€63,961,000
16%
653
708
-7.77%
$113,205
$90,340
25%
Chicago
6
Weber Shandwick*
€71,350,000
€67,500,000
6%
420
400
5.00%
$169,881
$168,750
1%
New York
7
FischerAppelt
€70,000,000
€70,000,000
0%
409
377
8.49%
$171,149
$185,676
-8%
Hamburg
8
Hopscotch Groupe
€55,200,000
€53,900,000
2%
533
534
-0.19%
$103,565
$100,936
3%
Paris
9
Hering Schuppener
€44,800,000
€34,600,000
29%
189
180
5.00%
$237,037
$192,222
23%
Duesseldorf
10
Brunswick**
€42,000,000
€42,000,000
0%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
11
Ogilvy*
€30,400,000
€21,000,000
45%
220
210
4.76%
$138,182
$100,000
38%
New York
12
iMARS Communications
€25,712,608
€23,647,940
9%
141
146
-3.42%
$182,359
$161,972
13%
Moscow
13
Grayling*
€21,800,000
€21,993,600
-1%
190
229
-17.03%
$114,737
$96,042
19%
London
14
SEC
€18,786,200
€21,244,000
-12%
222
202
9.90%
$84,623
$105,168
-20%
Milan
15
CROS
€17,796,313
€13,927,392
28%
186
203
-8.37%
$95,679
$68,608
39%
Moscow
16
Farner Consulting
€17,230,000
€16,145,000
7%
101
86
17.44%
$170,594
$187,733
-9%
Zurich
17
APCO Worldwide 6
€15,580,925
€15,787,220
-1%
110
106
3.77%
$141,645
$148,936
-5%
Washington, DC
18
Achtung!
€14,917,000
€14,071,000
6%
160
145
10.34%
$93,231
$97,041
-4%
Hamburg
19
ICF/ICF Olson 2
€13,898,000
€14,459,205
-4%
147
160
-8.13%
$94,544
$90,370
5%
Fairfax
20
Llorente & Cuenca
€12,962,000
€11,207,000
16%
180
177
1.69%
$72,011
$63,316
14%
Madrid
21
Atrevia
€12,919,915
€10,920,428
18%
215
195
10.26%
$60,093
$56,002
7%
Madrid
22
inVentiv Health PR Group**
€11,000,000
€11,000,000
0%
20
27
-25.93%
$550,000
$407,407
35%
New York
23
Sermo Communications (Talk PR)
€9,541,859
€6,666,380
43%
185
121
52.89%
$51,578
$55,094
-6%
London
24
Lift World
€9,525,770
€8,469,995
12%
112
106
5.66%
$85,052
$79,906
6%
Lisbon
25
Interel
€8,929,544
€10,100,000
-12%
87
89
-2.25%
$102,638
$113,483
-10%
Brussels
26
Finsbury*
€8,500,000
€8,500,000
0%
2
1
100.00%
$4,250,000
$8,500,000
-50%
London
27
Text100
€8,254,034
€8,902,953
-7%
81
86
-5.81%
$101,902
$103,523
-2%
New York
28
AMI Communications
€7,247,786
€8,847,176
-18%
100
106
-5.66%
$72,478
$83,464
-13%
Prague
29
Marco de Comunicacion
€7,176,339
€5,601,540
28%
92
75
22.67%
$78,004
$74,687
4%
Madrid
30
Hotwire PR
€6,906,403
€6,521,809
6%
71
70
1.43%
$97,273
$93,169
4%
London
31
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
€6,600,000
€6,010,000
10%
45
46
-2.17%
$146,667
$130,652
12%
London
32
Fink & Fuchs
€6,420,000
€5,900,000
9%
77
70
10.00%
$83,377
$84,286
-1%
Wiesbaden
33
Action Global Communications
€5,845,370
€7,279,630
-20%
180
196
-8.16%
$32,474
$37,141
-13%
Nicosia
34
The Diplomat Group
€5,804,764
€6,293,088
-8%
44
45
-2.22%
$131,926
$139,846
-6%
Stockholm
35
Operate A/S
€5,468,760
€5,199,657
5%
51
41
24.39%
$107,231
$126,821
-15%
Copenhagen
36
Instinctif Partners
€5,277,000
€5,496,000
-4%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
37
Klenk & Hoursch
€5,235,746
€4,859,690
8%
48
48
0.00%
$109,078
$101,244
8%
Frankfurt
38
Evercom
€4,975,000
€3,623,000
37%
65
45
44.44%
$76,538
$80,511
-5%
Madrid
39
EMG
€4,750,000
€3,700,000
28%
25
23
8.70%
$190,000
$160,870
18%
Bergen op Zoom
40
HBI Helga Bailey
€3,600,000
€3,100,800
16%
24
22
9.09%
$150,000
$140,945
6%
Munich
41
Whyte Corporate Affairs
€3,365,000
€3,049,000
10%
23
21
9.52%
$146,304
$145,190
1%
Brussels
42
Schwartz Public Relations
€3,300,000
€3,000,000
10%
21
21
0.00%
$157,143
$142,857
10%
Munich
43
Cap et Cime PR
€3,160,383
€4,357,025
-27%
24
26
-7.69%
$131,683
$167,578
-21%
Paris
44
Monet + Associes
€3,021,000
€2,306,000
31%
30
20
50.00%
$100,700
$115,300
-13%
Paris
45
JMW
€3,000,000
€3,000,000
0%
22
23
-4.35%
$136,364
$130,435
5%
Stockholm
46
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
€1,896,676
€2,002,625
-5%
18
14
28.57%
$105,371
$143,045
-26%
London
47
Ballou PR
€1,871,613
€1,329,530
41%
21
13
61.54%
$89,124
$102,272
-13%
London
48
Florence Gillier & Associes
€1,740,000
€2,142,000
-19%
13
14
-7.14%
$133,846
$153,000
-13%
Suresnes
49
Hanover
€1,597,000
€1,303,000
23%
14
7
100.00%
$114,071
$186,143
-39%
London
50
Ahjo Communications Oy
€1,542,517
€1,558,232
-1%
20
14
42.86%
$77,126
$111,302
-31%
Helsinki
51
Arenalia Comunicacion & Eventos
€1,470,477
€1,188,662
24%
24
21
14.29%
$61,270
$56,603
8%
Barcelona
52
Salt
€1,169,668
€1,249,686
-6%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
53
Steinreich Communications Group
€1,100,000
€600,000
83%
4
4
0.00%
$275,000
$150,000
83%
New York
54
Int/Ext Communications
€1,082,600
€985,130
10%
8
7
14.29%
$135,325
$140,733
-4%
Basel
55
M&C Saatchi PR
€1,070,723
€831,998
29%
25
10
150.00%
$42,829
$83,200
-49%
London
56
WE Communications 4
€1,035,043
€1,218,000
-15%
14
15
-6.67%
$73,932
$81,200
-9%
Bellevue
57
Finn Partners 5
€981,756
€979,632
0%
6
6
0.00%
$163,626
$163,272
0%
New York
58
Multi Communications
€916,156
€976,512
-6%
32
32
0.00%
$28,630
$30,516
-6%
Warsaw
59
Gootenberg
€872,600
€873,000
0%
8
8
0.00%
$109,075
$109,125
0%
Paris
60
Wisse Kommunikatie
€730,000
€715,000
2%
12
13
-7.69%
$60,833
$55,000
11%
Arnhem
61
Powerscourt
€704,320
€498,178
41%
4
2
100.00%
$176,080
$249,089
-29%
London
62
Kalaapa
€700,000
€700,000
0%
5
5
0.00%
$140,000
$140,000
0%
Argenteuil
63
Communications Office Colic, Laco & Partners
€626,313
€596,893
5%
9
8
12.50%
$69,590
$74,612
-7%
Zagreb
64
PrettyGreen Things
€622,440
€703,506
-12%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
65
Free Communication
€470,000
€420,000
12%
16
15
6.67%
$29,375
$28,000
5%
Bucharest
66
Luchford APM
€460,000
€918,000
-50%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
67
Comm:unications, Agentur fur PR, Events & Marketing
€450,000
€402,000
12%
5
5
0.00%
$90,000
$80,400
12%
Wien
68
InstiCom
€354,088
€283,196
25%
2
3
-33.33%
$177,044
$94,399
88%
Brussels
69
JMPR Public Relations
€337,655
€160,174
111%
-
-
-
-
-
-
Woodland Hills
70
The Honey Partnership
€274,215
€136,039
102%
5
6
-16.67%
$54,843
$22,673
142%
Reading
71
FWD Consulting
€237,495
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
72
Probako Communications
€203,350
€211,892
-4%
10
9
11.11%
$20,335
$23,544
-14%
Budapest
73
Spark Communications
€150,893
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
74
Aspectus
€150,000
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
London
75
Jargon PR
€143,360
€124,871
15%
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hook
76
Clarity PR
€124,875
€287,667
-57%
2
3
-33.33%
$62,438
$95,889
-35%
London
77
90TEN
€98,077
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
78
Allison+Partners
€72,000
-
-
8
-
-
-
-
-
San Francisco
79
PLMR
€70,299
€270,218
-74%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
Rank Agency Name 2016 Americas (non-US) Revenue 2015 Americas (non-US) Revenue % Change 2016 Americas (non-US) Staff 2015 Americas (non-US) Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ
1
FSB Comunicacao
$70,683,187
$63,025,835
12%
656
701
-6.42%
$107,749
$89,908
20%
Rio de Janeiro
2
Edelman 1
$48,214,000
$48,340,000
0%
562
534
5.24%
$85,790
$90,524
-5%
Chicago
3
Res Publica Consulting Group 13
$35,200,000
$41,200,000
-15%
328
329
-0.30%
$107,317
$125,228
-14%
Montreal
4
Burson-Marsteller*
$35,000,000
$35,000,000
0%
200
170
17.65%
$175,000
$205,882
-15%
New York
5
Llorente & Cuenca
$20,653,000
$20,899,000
-1%
301
282
6.74%
$68,615
$74,110
-7%
Madrid
6
Ketchum*
$20,000,000
$20,000,000
0%
105
105
0.00%
$190,476
$190,476
0%
New York
7
Weber Shandwick*
$15,000,000
$14,000,000
7%
50
50
0.00%
$300,000
$280,000
7%
New York
8
MSLGroup**
$15,000,000
$15,000,000
0%
230
125
84.00%
$65,217
$120,000
-46%
Paris
9
ICF/ICF Olson 2
$8,471,704
$6,778,088
25%
76
50
52.00%
$111,470
$135,562
-18%
Fairfax
10
RMA Comunicacao
$7,931,914
$7,021,276
13%
103
85
21.18%
$77,009
$82,603
-7%
Sao Paulo
11
BlueFocus (Citizen Relations)
$7,647,154
$7,647,154
0%
87
87
0.00%
$87,898
$87,898
0%
Beijing
12
Newlink
$7,600,000
$6,700,000
13%
210
260
-19.23%
$36,190
$25,769
40%
Miami
13
MC Group
$7,306,860
$2,319,064
215%
12
12
0.00%
$608,905
$193,255
215%
Berlin
14
Ogilvy*
$6,800,000
$5,000,000
36%
70
65
7.69%
$97,143
$76,923
26%
New York
15
Another Company
$6,100,000
$5,200,000
17%
90
65
38.46%
$67,778
$80,000
-15%
Mexico
16
Imagem Corporativa
$4,378,597
$4,609,299
-5%
82
87
-5.75%
$53,398
$52,980
1%
Sao Paulo
17
Tact Intelligence-Conseil
$4,373,843
$4,088,931
7%
40
34
17.65%
$109,346
$120,263
-9%
Montreal
18
Brunswick**
$3,388,750
$764,200
343%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
19
JeffreyGroup
$2,777,763
$3,458,245
-20%
109
115
-5.22%
$25,484
$30,072
-15%
Miami Beach
20
Atrevia
$1,002,238
$887,569
13%
21
19
10.53%
$47,726
$46,714
2%
Madrid
21
Zeno Group 7
$987,484
$1,058,003
-7%
9
6
50.00%
$109,720
$176,334
-38%
New York
22
Kwittken
$696,125
$287,762
142%
6
3
100.00%
$116,021
$95,921
21%
New York
23
Dextera Comunicacion
$388,950
$678,618
-43%
9
10
-10.00%
$43,217
$67,862
-36%
Mexico City
24
Nobiletec FinTech Consultancy
$300,000
$70,000
329%
10
5
100.00%
$30,000
$14,000
114%
Sao Paulo
25
Cap et Cime PR
$56,791
$50,000
14%
-
-
-
-
-
-
Paris
Rank Agency Name 2016 Middle East Revenue 2015 Middle East Revenue % Change 2016 Middle East Staff 2015 Middle East Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ
1
MC Group
$25,719,926
$21,115,688
22%
198
118
68%
$129,899
$178,947
-27%
Berlin
2
Edelman 1
$22,847,000
$16,808,000
36%
188
162
16%
$121,527
$103,753
17%
Chicago
3
Burson-Marsteller*
$20,000,000
$20,000,000
0%
225
225
0%
$88,889
$88,889
0%
New York
4
APCO Worldwide 6
$18,104,400
$13,975,700
30%
128
126
2%
$141,441
$110,918
28%
Washington, DC
5
Weber Shandwick*
$16,000,000
$15,000,000
7%
50
50
0%
$320,000
$300,000
7%
New York
6
Ogilvy*
$15,000,000
$13,000,000
15%
131
125
5%
$114,504
$104,000
10%
New York
7
Brunswick**
$11,521,750
$6,113,600
88%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
8
Finsbury*
$9,500,000
$9,500,000
0%
7
6
17%
$1,357,143
$1,583,333
-14%
London
9
Ketchum*
$8,000,000
$8,000,000
0%
35
35
0%
$228,571
$228,571
0%
New York
10
Four Communications Group
$6,143,190
$4,357,655
41%
42
31
35%
$146,266
$140,570
4%
London
11
MSLGroup**
$6,000,000
$6,000,000
0%
63
25
152%
$95,238
$240,000
-60%
Paris
12
Action Global Communications
$4,082,000
$4,496,961
-9%
92
111
-17%
$44,370
$40,513
10%
Nicosia
13
Grayling*
$3,653,073
$3,997,056
-9%
25
30
-17%
$146,123
$133,235
10%
London
14
Bell Pottinger
$3,100,000
$4,432,360
-30%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
15
Steinreich Communications Group
$2,400,000
$1,500,000
60%
6
6
0%
$400,000
$250,000
60%
New York
16
Sermo Communications (Talk PR)
$1,293,229
$1,990,043
-35%
12
16
-25%
$107,769
$124,378
-13%
London
17
Finn Partners 5
$898,000
$898,000
0%
9
8
13%
$99,778
$112,250
-11%
New York
18
Instinctif Partners
$714,000
$722,000
-1%
-
-
-
-
-
-
London
19
Newgate Communications
$423,930
$495,398
-14%
4
4
0%
$105,983
$123,850
-14%
London
20
Brazen
$271,100
$152,840
77%
8
7
14%
$33,888
$21,834
55%
Manchester
21
Cap et Cime PR
$19,951
$11,155
79%
-
-
-
-
-
-
Paris
Rank Agency Name 2016 Africa Revenue 2015 Africa Revenue % Change 2016 Africa Staff 2015 Africa Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 HQ
1
Ogilvy*
$12,000,000
$8,000,000
50%
181
120
51%
$66,298
$66,667
New York
2
Brunswick**
$4,744,250
$4,585,200
3%
-
-
-
-
-
London
3
Weber Shandwick*
$3,250,000
$3,000,000
8%
20
20
0%
$162,500
$150,000
New York
4
MSLGroup**
$3,000,000
$3,000,000
0%
83
50
66%
$36,145
$60,000
Paris
5
Edelman 1
$2,514,000
$2,755,000
-9%
23
23
0%
$109,304
$119,783
Chicago
6
Breakthrough Media
$2,148,273
$3,081,046
-30%
1
6
-83%
$2,148,273
$513,508
London
7
Atmosphere Communications
$2,077,000
$2,440,000
-15%
40
38
5%
$51,925
$64,211
Cape Town
8
Burson-Marsteller*
$2,000,000
$2,000,000
0%
25
20
25%
$80,000
$100,000
New York
9
Instinctif Partners
$1,924,000
$2,100,000
-8%
-
-
-
-
-
London
10
Grayling*
$1,461,229
$1,798,621
-19%
10
15
-33%
$146,123
$119,908
London
11
WE Communications 4
$1,397,000
$1,677,000
-17%
22
21
5%
$63,500
$79,857
Bellevue
12
Hopscotch Groupe
$1,000,000
$807,440
24%
8
8
0%
$125,000
$100,930
Paris
13
Action Global Communications
$305,000
$268,152
14%
19
23
-17%
$16,053
$11,659
Nicosia
14
Lift World
$294,819
$310,339
-5%
3
4
-25%
$98,273
$77,585
Lisbon
15
TopLine Comms
$121,395
-
-
4
2
100%
$30,349
-
London
16
Marco de Comunicación
$100,000
$150,000
-33%
2
2
0%
$50,000
$75,000
Madrid
17
Cap et Cime PR
$21,338
$14,400
48%
-
-
-
-
-
Paris
18
Salt
$15,744
$74,696
-79%
-
-
-
-
-
London
Rank Agency Name 2016 UK Revenue (£k) 2015 UK Revenue (£k) % change 2016 UK staff 2015 UK staff % change 2016 Revenue Per staff (£k) HQ
1
Edelman
£60,160,000
£55,904,000
7.61%
500
478
4.60%
120,329
London
2
Brunswick 1
£50,500,000
£50,000,000
1.00%
273
260
5.00%
184,982
London
3
Freuds
£37,416,000
£28,921,000
29.37%
240
223
7.62%
155,900
London
4
Four Communications Group
£27,375,143
£23,292,829
17.53%
235
198
18.69%
116,490
London
5
Bell Pottinger 2
£27,000,000
£27,920,000
-3.30%
190
201
-5.47%
142,105
London
6
Instinctif Partners
£25,498,000
£25,363,000
0.53%
-
-
-
-
London
7
Premier
£17,511,662
£16,146,901
8.45%
187
175
6.86%
93,645
London
8
Exposure
£12,204,838
£11,013,413
10.82%
124
108
14.81%
98,426
London
9
Brands2Life
£11,697,500
£11,561,000
1.18%
119
123
-3.25%
98,298
London
10
Lansons
£11,290,692
£10,943,498
3.17%
115
111
3.60%
98,180
London
11
Hanover
£9,897,000
£8,276,000
19.59%
100
71
40.85%
98,970
London
12
Breakthrough Media
£9,598,523
£9,952,000
-3.55%
-
55
-
-
London
13
The Big Partnership Group
£7,168,066
£7,423,000
-3.43%
96
109
-11.93%
74,667
Glasgow
14
TVC Group
£7,138,425
£7,572,705
-5.73%
46
49
-6.12%
155,183
London
15
PrettyGreen
£6,892,666
£6,967,000
-1.07%
45
42
7.14%
153,170
London
16
W2O Group
£6,790,000
£4,286,737
58.40%
39
35
11.43%
174,103
London
17
Powerscourt
£6,624,698
£6,733,902
-1.62%
34
32
6.25%
194,844
London
18
Camargue
£6,575,714
£5,846,576
12.47%
72
69
4.35%
91,329
London
19
Citypress
£5,900,441
£5,071,000
16.36%
72
70
2.86%
81,951
Manchester
20
PHA Media
£5,830,147
£5,335,000
9.28%
74
65
13.85%
78,786
London
21
Performance Communications
£5,666,206
£4,285,316
32.22%
42
34
23.53%
134,910
Kingston
22
W 3
£5,630,000
£4,034,440
39.55%
83
50
66.00%
67,831
London
23
Octopus Group
£5,600,000
£4,774,245
17.30%
58
65
-10.77%
96,552
London
24
APCO Worldwide
£5,353,154
£5,455,574
-1.88%
54
57
-5.26%
99,132
London
25
Iris Culture
£5,351,233
£4,256,310
25.72%
54
46
17.39%
99,097
London
26
Cicero Group
£5,309,779
£4,669,182
13.72%
48
46
4.35%
110,620
London
27
Smarts
£5,247,417
£3,915,850
34.00%
69
48
43.75%
76,050
Belfast
28
Purple
£5,163,856
£4,916,699
5.03%
66
65
1.54%
78,240
London
29
Media Zoo
£4,800,000
£3,600,000
33.33%
55
50
10.00%
87,273
London
30
Headland Consultancy
£4,709,649
£3,742,802
25.83%
40
33
21.21%
117,741
London
31
Hope&Glory
£4,597,954
£3,304,257
39.15%
58
39
48.72%
79,275
London
32
Eulogy
£4,445,464
£4,080,000
8.96%
51
45
13.33%
87,166
London
33
Berkeley PR International
£4,253,000
£4,140,000
2.73%
63
63
0.00%
67,508
Reading
34
Seven Hills
£4,240,659
£3,956,025
7.19%
46
45
2.22%
92,188
London
35
Salt
£4,193,161
£4,069,556
3.04%
34
35
-2.86%
123,328
London
36
London Communications Agency
£4,168,236
£3,533,046
17.98%
34
30
13.33%
122,595
London
37
Incisive Health
£4,110,000
£3,021,000
36.05%
25
20
25.00%
164,400
London
38
Freshwater
£4,022,926
£3,519,691
14.30%
55
42
30.95%
73,144
Cardiff
39
Threepipe
£4,016,000
£3,031,000
32.50%
67
50
34.00%
59,940
London
40
Cirkle
£3,952,047
£3,720,655
6.22%
46
42
9.52%
85,914
Beaconsfield
Rank Agency Name 2016 UK Revenue 2015 UK Revenue % Change 2016 UK Staff 2015 UK Staff % Change 2016 Revenue Per Staff HQ
1
Pegasus
£9,567,000
£8,806,000
8.64%
108
92
17.39%
£88,583
Brighton
2
The Big Partnership Group
£7,168,066
£7,423,000
-3.43%
96
109
-11.93%
£74,667
Glasgow
3
Citypress
£5,900,441
£5,071,000
16.36%
72
70
2.86%
£81,951
Manchester
4
Speed Communications
£4,755,574
£4,750,000
0.12%
71
75
-5.33%
£66,980
Bristol
5
Performance Communications
£5,666,206
£4,285,316
32.22%
42
34
23.53%
£134,910
Kingston
6
Berkeley PR International
£4,253,000
£4,140,000
2.73%
63
63
0.00%
£67,508
Reading
7
Smarts
£5,247,417
£3,915,850
34.00%
69
48
43.75%
£76,050
Belfast
8
Cirkle
£3,952,047
£3,720,655
6.22%
46
42
9.52%
£85,914
Beaconsfield
9
Remarkable Group
£3,896,000
£3,587,000
8.61%
41
45
-9.49%
£95,024
Winchester
10
Freshwater UK
£4,022,926
£3,519,691
14.30%
55
42
30.95%
£73,144
Cardiff
11
Willoughby PR
£3,203,640
£2,775,564
15.42%
50
43
16.55%
£64,073
Birmingham
12
The Whiteoaks Consultancy
£2,824,565
£2,502,873
12.85%
29
29
0.00%
£97,399
Farnham
13
William Murray Communications
£2,424,124
£2,403,548
0.86%
22
19
15.79%
£110,187
Croydon
14
Finn Communications
£2,446,779
£2,328,140
5.10%
31
27
14.81%
£78,928
Leeds
15
Eskenzi PR
£2,951,097
£2,314,771
27.49%
14
12
16.67%
£210,793
Barnet
16
Touchdown PR
£2,849,070
£2,254,492
26.37%
27
27
0.00%
£105,521
Farnham
17
Brazen
£2,269,301
£2,120,000
7.04%
32
30
6.67%
£70,916
Manchester
18
Lucre
£2,102,135
£2,024,264
3.85%
26
25
4.00%
£80,851
Leeds
19
Man Bites Dog
£2,344,358
£2,003,200
17.03%
23
23
0.00%
£101,929
Brighton
20
3x1 Group
£1,773,021
£1,996,000
-11.17%
21
25
-16.00%
£84,430
Glasgow
21
Wyatt International
£2,066,730
£1,791,015
15.39%
16
17
-5.88%
£129,171
Birmingham
22
AD Communications
£1,669,858
£1,389,020
20.22%
23
23
0.00%
£72,603
Esher, Surrey
23
Influential Agency
£1,414,047
£1,249,405
13.18%
24
20
20.00%
£58,919
Liverpool
24
Blue Communications
£1,451,904
£1,194,969
21.50%
19
15
26.67%
£76,416
Oxford
25
Smoking Gun PR
£1,183,969
£1,186,832
-0.24%
15
18
-16.67%
£78,931
Oxford
26
PR Agency One
£1,500,000
£1,120,000
33.93%
23
16
43.75%
£65,217
Manchester
27
Liquid
£1,200,007
£1,102,806
8.81%
15
14
7.14%
£80,000
Birmingham
28
GingerMay PR
£1,605,435
£1,061,540
51.24%
22
17
29.41%
£72,974
Tunbridge Wells
29
Intelligent Conversation
£1,227,227
£971,161
26.37%
14
10
40.00%
£87,659
Manchester
30
JTA
£1,173,741
£814,284
44.14%
7
4
75.00%
£167,677
Tunbridge Wells
Rank Agency Name Consumer Revenue 2016 Consumer Revenue 2015 % Change HQ
1
Freud Communications
£22,150,000
£17,931,020
24%
London
2
Premier
£17,511,662.00
£16,146,901
8%
London
3
Ogilvy*
£14,750,550
-
-
New York
4
Exposure
£12,204,838
£11,013,413
11%
London
5
Four Communications Group
£11,775,468
£11,289,674
4%
London
6
HSE Cake
£6,700,000
£5,740,000
17%
London
7
PrettyGreen Things
£6,548,033
£6,618,650
-1%
London
8
PHA Media
£5,830,147
£5,335,000
9%
London
9
TVC Group
£5,746,913
£7,070,812
-19%
London
10
Performance Communications
£5,666,206
£4,285,316
32%
Kingston upon Thames
11
W Communications
£5,630,000
£4,034,440
40%
London
12
Iris Culture
£5,351,233
£4,256,310
26%
London
13
Frank Public Relations Limited
£5,295,153
£5,927,380
-11%
London
14
Dynamo Communications
£5,250,000
-
-
London
15
Purple PR
£5,163,856
£4,916,699
5%
London
16
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
£5,046,108
£4,927,529
2%
London
17
Smarts Communicate
£4,750,572
£3,363,502
41%
Holywood
18
M&C Saatchi PR
£4,698,225
£4,479,548
5%
London
19
Mischief PR
£4,262,000
£4,827,000
-12%
London
20
Clarion Communications
£4,000,000
£4,000,000
0%
London
21
Brands2Life
£3,971,000
£3,903,100
2%
London
22
Shine Communications
£3,884,732
£2,959,137
31%
London
23
Cirkle
£3,843,462
£3,650,746
5%
Beaconsfield
24
Sermo Communications (Talk PR)
£3,832,712
£3,771,000
2%
London
25
Talk PR
£3,832,712
£3,771,000
2%
London
26
Splendid Communications
£3,578,103
£2,848,650
26%
London
27
Taylor Herring
£3,474,455
£2,946,709
18%
London
28
Hope&Glory PR
£3,448,465
£2,379,065
45%
London
29
Threepipe
£3,416,000
£2,731,000
25%
London
30
Fever
£3,187,766
-
-
London
31
Willoughby Public Relations
£3,015,040
£2,587,636
17%
Birmingham
32
Cow
£3,010,000
£2,630,000
14%
London
33
Salt
£2,695,564
£2,728,162
-1%
London
34
Speed Communications
£2,694,274
£3,420,000
-21%
Bristol
35
Camron Public Relations
£2,624,540
£2,126,355
23%
London
36
Lansons
£2,517,764
£3,283,049
-23%
London
37
Teamspirit
£2,447,949
£3,037,404
-19%
London
38
The Big Partnership Group
£2,437,142
£2,226,900
9%
Glasgow
39
Citypress
£2,360,176
£2,028,400
16%
Manchester
40
Brazen
£2,269,301
£2,120,000
7%
Manchester
41
Richmond Towers Communications
£2,129,914
£1,906,200
12%
London
42
Eulogy
£2,098,277
£2,020,000
4%
London
43
MHP Communications
£1,866,633
£1,619,649
15%
London
44
Luchford APM
£1,824,550
£1,615,334
13%
London
45
Finn
£1,747,366
£1,699,542
3%
Leeds
46
Lucre
£1,681,708
£1,518,198
11%
Leeds
47
Hotwire PR
£1,591,507
£1,945,659
-18%
London
48
Midas Public Relations
£1,530,234
£1,375,320
11%
London
49
Stir Public Relations .
£1,523,890
£1,269,240
20%
London
50
Manifest
£1,492,558
£1,362,764
10%
London
51
THRSXTY
£1,458,105
£974,337
50%
London
52
Clifford French
£1,375,631
£1,087,543
26%
London
53
Freshwater UK
£1,283,932
£955,024
34%
Cardiff
54
William Murray Communications
£1,272,665
£1,201,774
6%
Croydon
55
The Ideas Network
£1,235,544
£1,114,062
11%
London
56
The Outside Organisation
£1,205,495
£1,149,587
5%
London
57
Media Zoo
£1,200,000
£900,000
33%
London
58
Third City
£1,187,065
£1,181,619
0%
London
59
Hatch Commun
£1,120,779
£804,298
39%
Leeds
60
Focus PR
£966,256
£872,773
11%
London
61
Smoking Gun PR
£959,000
£965,832
-1%
Manchester
62
Bottle
£941,000
£876,577
7%
Oxford
63
Storm Communications
£940,081
£701,285
34%
London
64
Rooster PR
£933,770
£721,279
29%
London
65
Umpf
£911,124
£854,576
7%
Leeds
66
Lotus
£866,970
£786,174
10%
London
67
Oracle Group
£839,167
£649,092
29%
Epsom
68
Kaizo
£720,944
£832,303
-13%
London
69
Tin Man
£660,035
£463,532
42%
London
70
PR Agency One
£600,000
£450,000
33%
Manchester
71
Tank
£505,651
£397,843
27%
Nottingham
72
Stand Agency
£419,040
£213,518
96%
London
73
CCgroup
£392,659
£353,889
11%
London
74
Target Public Relations
£367,050
£322,391
14%
Cheltenham
75
3x1 Group
£354,604
£598,915
-41%
Glasgow
76
Liquid
£348,593
£452,150
-23%
Birmingham
77
Alfred
£311,417
£334,152
-7%
London
78
Rostrum
£250,093
£214,150
17%
London
79
Fleet Street Communications
£239,064
£203,158
18%
London
80
Influential Agency
£230,374
£216,137
7%
Liverpool
81
Peppercomm
£228,698
£243,044
-6%
New York
82
Intelligent Conversation
£226,019
£151,519
49%
Manchester
83
Allison+Partners
£215,000
£214,114
0%
San Francisco
84
Berkeley Public Relations International
£213,000
£621,000
-66%
Reading
85
The PR Network
£200,500
£150,300
33%
London
86
London Communications Agency
£195,000
£211,983
-8%
London
87
The Honey Partnership
£191,434
£192,685
-1%
Reading
88
W2O Group 3
£169,750
£107,168
58%
San Francisco
89
Fanclub PR
£153,286
£116,671
31%
London
90
Remarkable Group
£134,419
£789,235
-83%
Winchester
91
Firstlight PR
£123,000
£124,000
-1%
London
92
Kwittken
£114,934
£65,525
75%
New York
93
Capella
£108,050
£143,399
-25%
London
94
Wyatt International
£105,000
£90,000
17%
Birmingham
95
Muckle Media
£80,000
£90,000
-11%
Edinburgh
96
Chameleon
£72,664
£16,810
332%
London
97
Westbourne Comms Company
£64,154
£30,999
107%
London
98
SE10
£63,118
£74,492
-15%
London
99
PLMR
£31,838
£44,610
-29%
London
Rank Agency Name Technology Revenue 2016 Technology Revenue 2015 % change HQ
1
Brands2Life
£7,726,500
£7,657,900
1%
London
2
Octopus Group
£5,600,000
£4,774,245
17%
London
3
Hotwire PR
£4,569,200
£4,140,586
10%
London
4
Harvard
£4,050,074
£3,141,982
29%
London
5
Nelson Bostock Unlimited
£3,952,620
-
-
London
6
Berkeley Public Relations International
£3,560,000
£3,105,000
15%
Reading
7
Aspectus
£3,121,212
£2,924,320
7%
London
8
Eskenzi PR
£2,951,097
£2,314,771
27%
Barnet
9
Touchdown PR
£2,849,070
£2,254,492
26%
Farnham
10
The Whiteoaks Consultancy
£2,824,565
£2,502,873
13%
Farnham
11
CCgroup
£2,667,409
£1,959,111
36%
London
12
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
£2,340,241
£2,046,000
14%
London
13
Racepoint Global 14
£2,077,988
£1,979,998
5%
Boston
14
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
£1,962,376
£1,009,253
94%
London
15
Teamspirit
£1,854,506
£592,664
213%
London
16
Finn Partners 5
£1,737,000
£1,863,000
-7%
New York
17
Babel PR
£1,710,805
£1,604,300
7%
London
18
Chameleon
£1,702,161
£1,580,183
8%
London
19
Eulogy
£1,700,389
-
-
London
20
Good Relations
£1,605,435
£1,061,540
51%
London
21
GingerMay PR
£1,605,435
£1,061,540
51%
Tunbridge Wells
22
Kaizo
£1,604,682
£901,662
78%
London
23
Spark Communications
£1,547,659
£1,323,057
17%
London
24
Dynamo Communications
£1,451,910
£1,422,134
2%
London
25
TopLine Comms
£1,440,305
£1,197,578
20%
London
26
Seven Hills
£1,424,025
£1,306,064
9%
London
27
Marlin PR
£1,393,407
£1,640,082
-15%
London
28
Clarity PR
£1,208,263
£958,277
26%
London
29
Ranieri
£1,200,000
£900,000
33%
London
30
Media Zoo
£1,200,000
£900,000
33%
London
31
Hope&Glory PR
£1,149,489
£925,192
24%
London
32
The PR Network
£1,120,500
£920,050
22%
London
33
Man Bites Dog
£1,054,961
£661,056
60%
Brighton
34
Capella
£953,093
£672,123
42%
London
35
Wyatt International
£928,730
£805,500
15%
Birmingham
36
Kwittken
£898,339
£978,694
-8%
New York
37
Iseepr
£897,901
£851,314
5%
Leeds
38
Ballou PR
£772,330
£796,030
-3%
London
39
Context Public Relations
£652,200
£635,660
3%
Macclesfield
40
M&C Saatchi PR
£640,667
£389,525
64%
London
41
Say Communications
£631,503
£324,889
94%
Wimbledon
42
Firstlight PR
£617,000
£472,923
30%
London
43
Threepipe
£600,000
£300,000
100%
London
44
Jargon PR
£530,260
£442,314
20%
Hook
45
Rostrum
£500,186
£428,300
17%
London
46
Mischief PR
£500,000
-
-
London
47
Lansons
£484,696
£437,740
11%
London
48
CommsCo
£484,685
£339,308
43%
London
49
Prosek Partners
£446,000
£224,000
99%
New York
50
Allison+Partners
£430,000
£428,227
0%
San Francisco
51
Hanover
£355,000
-
-
London
52
Newgate Communications
£302,364
£182,227
66%
London
53
PR Agency One
£300,000
£250,000
20%
Manchester
54
Citypress
£295,022
£253,550
16%
Manchester
55
3x1 Group
£265,953
£79,855
233%
Glasgow
56
Fanclub PR
£255,477
£194,451
31%
London
57
W2O Group 3
£237,650
£150,036
58%
San Francisco
58
The Outside Organisation
£206,975
£100,000
107%
London
59
Rooster PR
£204,604
£103,040
99%
London
60
Manifest
£175,595
£160,325
10%
London
61
Muckle Media
£170,000
£180,000
-6%
Edinburgh
62
Willoughby Public Relations
£162,700
£166,455
-2%
Birmingham
63
SEC
£150,000
-
-
Milan
64
SE10
£144,134
£55,869
158%
London
65
The Big Partnership Group
£143,361
£148,460
-3%
Glasgow
66
Alfred
£113,243
£20,885
442%
London
67
Third City
£111,278
£45,652
144%
London
68
Lucre
£105,107
£202,426
-48%
Leeds
69
Smoking Gun PR
£104,969
£105,000
0%
Manchester
70
The Honey Partnership
£103,080
£82,579
25%
Reading
71
Westbourne Comms Company
£90,500
-
-
London
72
The PR Office
£79,651
£18,795
324%
London
73
Tank
£54,600
£24,750
121%
Nottingham
74
PLMR
£44,793
£74,350
-40%
London
75
Influential Agency
£43,750
£37,500
17%
Liverpool
76
Genesis PR
£26,041
£25,942
0%
Ipswich
Rank Agency Name Public Affairs Revenue 2016 Public Affairs Revenue 2015 % change HQ
1
Four Communications Group
£5,388,681
£2,403,820
124%
London
2
Newgate Communications
£4,262,533
£4,716,507
-10%
London
3
Hanover
£3,883,000
£3,405,000
14%
London
4
Cicero Group
£3,298,648
£2,853,412
16%
London
5
Camargue
£3,287,857
£3,274,083
0%
London
6
Remarkable Group
£2,748,174
£2,521,611
9%
Winchester
7
Interel
£2,717,835
£2,600,000
5%
Brussels
8
SEC
£2,700,000
-
-
Milan
9
MHP Communications
£2,003,290
£1,804,012
11%
London
10
Westbourne Comms Company
£1,390,563
£1,440,204
-3%
London
11
JTA
£1,122,914
£897,294
25%
Tunbridge Wells
12
London Communications Agency
£989,725
£1,059,914
-7%
London
13
Lodestone Communications
£943,364
£790,000
19%
London
14
Headland Consultancy
£800,640
£374,280
114%
London
15
Field Consulting
£800,000
£700,000
14%
London
16
Lansons
£758,210
£594,350
28%
London
17
Freshwater UK
£486,040
£420,227
16%
Cardiff
18
PLMR
£469,667
£469,891
0%
London
19
3x1 Group
£354,604
£159,711
122%
Glasgow
20
Citypress
£295,022
£253,550
16%
Manchester
21
Muckle Media
£140,000
£103,000
36%
Edinburgh
22
The PR Office
£111,123
£216,081
-49%
London
23
The Big Partnership Group
£71,681
£222,690
-68%
Glasgow
24
The PR Network
£59,100
£59,500
-1%
London
25
William Murray Communications
£48,483
£10,000
385%
Croydon
26
Finn Partners 5
£18,000
£16,000
13%
New York
27
DTW
£4,800
-
-
Guisborough
Rank Agency Name Public Sector Revenue 2016 Public Sector Revenue 2015 % change HQ
1
Breakthrough Media
£9,598,522
£9,952,000
-4%
-
-
2
Four Communications Group
£2,392,309
£2,308,680
4%
3
London Communications Agency
£879,877
£364,174
142%
4
Lansons
£794,260
£500,000
59%
5
The Big Partnership Group
£673,149
£742,300
-9%
6
M&C Saatchi PR
£600,000
£300,000
100%
7
The PR Office
£571,697
£474,526
20%
8
PLMR
£487,415
£431,229
13%
9
Teamspirit
£445,081
£592,664
-25%
10
Smarts Communicate
£436,288
£330,555
32%
11
Remarkable Group
£432,261
£122,670
252%
12
3x1 Group
£398,930
£299,457
33%
13
DTW
£374,255
£428,222
-13%
14
SEC
£300,000
-
-
15
Cicero Group
£298,450
£174,110
71%
16
Mischief PR
£200,000
-
-
17
Influential Agency
£185,920
£163,048
14%
18
Newgate Communications
£142,953
-
-
19
Freshwater UK
£141,082
£259,946
-46%
20
Luchford APM
£140,350
£134,611
4%
21
Camargue
£131,514
£116,932
12%
22
Muckle Media
£120,000
£60,000
100%
23
Pitch
£100,000
£100,000
0%
24
Genesis PR
£78,124
£77,825
0%
25
Kwittken
£66,000
£36,000
83%
26
Capella
£43,867
£74,003
-41%
27
Allison+Partners
£43,000
£42,823
0%
San Francisco
28
Finn Partners 5
£36,000
£32,000
13%
New York
29
Liquid
£36,000
-
-
Birmingham
30
Hotwire PR
£29,103
£8,678
235%
London
31
The Outside Organisation
£26,100
£70,000
-63%
London
1
AXON Communications
£10,142,956
£7,322,174
39%
London
2
Ogilvy*
£9,833,700
-
-
New York
3
Pegasus
£9,567,000
£8,806,000
9%
Brighton
4
W2O Group 3
£6,382,600
£4,029,533
58%
San Francisco
5
Four Communications Group
£4,659,666
£733,724
535%
London
6
Incisive Health
£4,110,000
£3,021,000
36%
London
7
90TEN
£3,536,173
£2,274,125
55%
London
8
MHP Communications
£3,059,285
£3,290,254
-7%
London
9
Hanover
£3,027,000
£2,101,000
44%
London
10
Say Communications
£1,421,859
£1,269,481
12%
Wimbledon
11
JPA Health Communications
£1,173,741
£814,284
44%
Washington, DC
12
Freshwater UK
£1,145,871
£1,147,528
0%
Cardiff
13
Firstlight PR
£944,000
£892,139
6%
London
14
MadanoPartnership
£762,182
£362,850
110%
London
15
Teamspirit
£593,442
£444,498
34%
London
16
Racepoint Global 14
£514,559
£64,075
703%
Boston
17
PLMR
£462,051
£463,943
0%
London
18
Intelligent Conversation
£436,591
£352,089
24%
Manchester
19
Lansons
£347,964
£328,305
6%
London
20
London Communications Agency
£265,574
£345,580
-23%
London
21
Remarkable Group
£232,404
£60,210
286%
Winchester
22
PR Agency One
£200,000
£150,000
33%
Manchester
23
Influential Agency
£144,961
£105,688
37%
Liverpool
24
Salt
£110,483
-
-
London
25
Wyatt International
£105,000
£90,015
17%
Birmingham
26
Hotwire PR
£80,498
-
-
London
27
Newgate Communications
£60,856
£35,012
74%
London
28
Berkeley Public Relations International
£60,000
-
-
Reading
29
Genesis PR
£52,082
£51,883
0%
Ipswich
30
Stand Agency
£50,824
£28,266
80%
London
31
The Outside Organisation
£45,000
-
-
London
32
3x1 Group
£44,326
£59,891
-26%
Glasgow
33
Finn Partners 5
£37,000
£33,000
12%
New York
34
Willoughby Public Relations
£25,900
£21,473
21%
Birmingham
35
CommsCo
£24,000
£24,000
0%
London
36
The PR Office
£23,081
-
-
London
37
The PR Network
£22,000
-
-
London
38
Liquid
£20,195
-
-
Birmingham
39
Third City
£10,500
£2,100
400%
London
Rank Agency Name Consumer Revenue 2016 Consumer Revenue 2015 % change HQ
1
ICF/ICF Olson 2
$43,463,345
$39,691,480
10%
Fairfax
2
Taylor
$22,900,000
$22,380,000
2%
New York
3
French|West|Vaughan
$19,607,093
$17,837,320
10%
Raleigh
4
Coyne Public Relations 11
$19,000,000
$17,000,000
12%
Parsippany
5
Padilla 9
$14,999,853
$12,881,056
16%
Minneapolis
6
Sermo Communications (Talk PR)
$15,596,279
$6,049,097
158%
London
7
M Booth
$14,459,543
$12,793,361
13%
New York
8
Jackson Spalding
$13,715,800
$10,170,414
35%
Atlanta
9
Finn Partners 5
$13,650,000
$14,500,000
-6%
New York
10
Fahlgren Mortine
$12,999,503
$10,092,130
29%
Columbus
11
Steinreich Communications Group
$12,980,711
$15,177,659
-14%
New York
12
Allison+Partners
$12,540,000
$11,760,000
7%
San Francisco
13
Current Marketing
$12,012,000
$10,535,000
14%
Chicago
14
Havas Formula
$11,750,823
$9,905,791
19%
New York
15
5W Public Relations
$11,300,000
$9,600,000
18%
New York
16
Imre
$10,353,000
$9,525,000
9%
Sparks
17
Res Publica Consulting Group 13
$9,000,000
-
-
Montreal
18
LaForce
$9,000,000
-
-
New York
19
W2O Group 3
$8,900,000
$6,690,000
33%
San Francisco
20
LaunchSquad
$8,704,500
$8,110,500
7%
San Francisco
21
Quinn
$8,523,350
$7,337,887
16%
New York
22
Rbb Communications
$8,105,288
$6,491,771
25%
Miami
23
360PR+
$8,026,000
$8,026,000
0%
Boston
24
DKC
$7,620,000
$7,042,000
8%
New York
25
Exponent PR
$5,000,000
$5,000,000
0%
Minneapolis
26
Peppercomm
$4,835,900
$5,364,383
-10%
New York
27
NJF
$4,816,600
$4,028,638
20%
New York
28
Merritt Group
$4,416,703
$3,981,895
11%
McLean
29
C+C
$4,401,131
$3,576,357
23%
Seattle
30
RF Binder Partners
$4,200,000
$4,393,976
-4%
New York
31
Purple PR
$4,143,173
$2,267,637
83%
London
32
Exposure
$4,118,630
$4,008,820
3%
London
33
Sunny Side Up
$3,988,952
$4,061,881
-2%
Shibuya
34
Kwittken
$3,227,123
$2,203,864
46%
New York
35
Eric Mower + Associates
$2,922,550
$2,922,550
0%
Syracuse
36
Camron Public Relations
$2,866,686
$2,236,216
28%
London
37
Multiply
$2,769,000
$2,402,000
15%
Washington, DC
38
Spectrum
$2,700,000
$3,300,000
-18%
Washington, DC
39
Bader Rutter
$2,260,250
$1,357,500
67%
Brookfield, WI
40
Linhart Public Relations
$2,248,712
$2,976,639
-24%
Denver
41
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
$2,241,000
$1,860,791
20%
London
42
Nuffer, Smith, Tucker
$1,999,103
$1,400,000
43%
San Diego
43
Tunheim
$1,860,445
$663,026
181%
Minneapolis
44
Vault Communications
$1,686,305
$1,511,054
12%
Plymouth Meeting
45
Saxum
$1,585,078
$1,317,158
20%
Oklahoma City
46
IW Group
$1,546,000
$1,116,000
39%
West Hollywood
47
M&C Saatchi PR
$1,461,294
$1,117,007
31%
London
48
O'Malley Hansen Communications
$1,450,000
$989,000
47%
Chicago
49
JeffreyGroup
$1,419,545
$1,145,510
24%
Miami Beach
50
Method Communications
$1,400,031
$1,460,139
-4%
Salt Lake City
51
Pierpont Communications
$1,392,960
$695,080
100%
Houston
52
Hotwire PR
$1,324,742
$313,756
322%
London
53
Hollywood Public Relations
$1,269,038
$820,918
55%
Plymouth
54
North 6th Agency
$1,220,800
$800,000
53%
New York
55
Beehive Strategic Communication
$1,034,057
$1,423,639
-27%
Saint Paul
56
Moore Communications Group
$928,173
$1,147,576
-19%
Tallahassee
57
Trevelino/Keller
$845,000
$600,000
41%
Atlanta
58
MP&F Public Relations
$774,062
$1,202,412
-36%
Nashville
59
Rasky Partners
$639,381
$720,156
-11%
Boston
60
M/C/C
$600,000
$600,000
0%
Dallas
61
Westbound Communications
$600,000
$600,000
0%
Orange
62
CenterTable
$590,442
-
-
Denver
63
Focus Media
$589,864
$619,383
-5%
Goshen
64
Standing Partnership
$518,135
$375,569
38%
St. Louis
65
Jones PR
$508,161
$506,695
0%
Oklahoma City
66
Schneider Associates
$500,485
$591,431
-15%
Boston
67
Fish Consulting
$500,000
$600,000
-17%
Hollywood
68
TransMedia Group
$475,000
$167,000
184%
Boca Raton
69
Landis Communications
$450,000
$775,000
-42%
San Francisco
70
Ink Public Relations
$446,500
$239,000
87%
Austin
71
R/P Marketing Public Relations
$379,576
$96,937
292%
Holland
72
Llorente & Cuenca
$368,000
-
-
Madrid
73
Luchford APM
$362,475
$80,000
353%
London
74
Schwartz Media Strategies
$360,000
$400,000
-10%
Miami
75
Manifest
$344,094
$112,931
205%
London
76
PublicCity PR
$330,000
$355,000
-7%
Southfield
77
Roberts Communications
$321,146
$312,270
3%
Rochester
78
Intrepid
$300,000
$300,000
0%
Salt Lake City
79
PRR
$293,485
$272,460
8%
Seattle
80
TVC Group
$245,593
$207,811
18%
London
81
Pan Communications
$243,000
$620,000
-61%
Boston
82
Cooperkatz & Co.
$58,441
$175,930
-67%
New York
83
Crosby
$52,823
$127,718
-59%
Annapolis
Rank Agency Name Technology Revenue 2016 Technology Revenue 2015 % change HQ
1
Racepoint Global 14
$19,375,901
$18,043,324
7%
Boston
2
Finn Partners 5
$17,025,000
$17,500,000
-3%
New York
3
Spark
$14,021,737
$14,007,456
0%
San Francisco
4
Pan Communications
$13,324,800
$10,565,519
26%
Boston
5
Allison+Partners
$12,958,000
$12,152,000
7%
San Francisco
6
Hotwire PR
$11,260,307
$2,823,802
299%
London
7
W2O Group 3
$10,615,000
$7,980,000
33%
San Francisco
8
Bateman Group
$10,482,117
$8,643,281
21%
San Francisco
9
Res Publica Consulting Group 13
$10,400,000
-
-
Montreal
10
DKC
$10,106,000
$9,390,000
8%
New York
11
LaunchSquad
$8,704,500
$8,110,500
7%
San Francisco
12
Method Communications
$7,206,699
$5,645,871
28%
Salt Lake City
13
M Booth
$7,038,030
$7,099,446
-1%
New York
14
Fahlgren Mortine
$6,965,213
$7,790,055
-11%
Columbus
15
Merritt Group
$6,846,835
$6,612,157
4%
McLean
16
Freud Communications
$5,580,000
-
-
London
17
5W Public Relations
$5,300,000
$4,900,000
8%
New York
18
Jackson Spalding
$4,547,739
$4,034,520
13%
Atlanta
19
Havas Formula
$4,257,544
$4,019,741
6%
New York
20
Steinreich Communications Group
$3,461,523
-
-
New York
21
Bader Rutter
$3,013,650
$3,393,750
-11%
Brookfield, WI
22
Padilla 9
$2,368,398
$2,088,820
13%
Minneapolis
23
Ink Public Relations
$2,122,792
$1,926,900
10%
Austin
24
Coyne Public Relations 11
$2,000,000
$1,000,000
100%
Parsippany
25
Aspectus
$1,820,597
$1,540,000
18%
London
26
Kwittken
$1,549,666
$1,847,946
-16%
New York
27
Clarity PR
$1,483,268
$702,900
111%
London
28
North 6th Agency
$1,438,800
$1,195,000
20%
New York
29
Prosek Partners
$1,327,000
$1,451,000
-9%
New York
30
M/C/C
$1,200,000
$1,200,000
0%
Dallas
31
Karbo Communications
$1,197,464
$704,925
70%
San Francisco
32
Trevelino/Keller
$1,000,000
$939,000
6%
Atlanta
33
Cooperkatz & Co.
$928,174
$221,461
319%
New York
34
Sunny Side Up
$920,514
$580,269
59%
Shibuya
35
Peppercomm
$918,764
$547,370
68%
New York
36
Singer Associates
$804,681
$710,522
13%
San Francisco
37
JeffreyGroup
$754,133
$750,507
0%
Miami Beach
38
Tunheim
$643,258
$687,177
-6%
Minneapolis
39
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
$459,000
$97,936
369%
London
40
Bianchi Public Relations
$380,018
$362,792
5%
Troy
41
Pierpont Communications
$376,203
$139,540
170%
Houston
42
Llorente & Cuenca
$317,000
-
-
Madrid
43
French|West|Vaughan
$310,275
$285,109
9%
Raleigh
44
Standing Partnership
$298,842
-
-
St. Louis
45
M&C Saatchi PR
$257,875
$124,112
108%
London
46
KCD PR
$251,000
-
-
San Diego
47
Landis Communications
$250,000
$375,000
-33%
San Francisco
48
MP&F Public Relations
$242,525
$276,508
-12%
Nashville
49
Saxum
$218,055
$377,246
-42%
Oklahoma City
50
Dynamo Communications
$207,032
-
-
London
51
Intrepid
$200,000
$200,000
0%
Salt Lake City
52
PRR
$195,657
$181,640
8%
Seattle
53
Rasky Partners
$177,713
$496,300
-64%
Boston
54
Multiply
$168,000
$193,000
-13%
Washington, DC
55
CenterTable
$155,380
-
-
Denver
56
Cerrell Associates
$150,618
$150,063
0%
Los Angeles
57
Fiona Hutton & Associates
$106,983
-
-
Studio City
58
Beehive Strategic Communication
$77,150
$42,610
81%
Saint Paul
59
PublicCity PR
$50,000
$20,000
150%
Southfield
60
Greentarget Global Group
$40,000
-
-
Chicago
61
Jones PR
$39,009
$264,362
-85%
Oklahoma City
62
Public Communications
$29,430
$57,800
-49%
Chicago
63
TransMedia Group
$25,000
$21,500
16%
Boca Raton
64
CommsCo
$24,400
-
-
London
Rank Agency Name Public Affairs Revenue 2016 Public Affairs Revenue 2015 % change HQ
1
Finn Partners 5
$10,616,000
$12,000,000
-12%
New York
2
DKC
$10,106,000
$9,390,000
8%
New York
3
Rasky Partners
$5,815,660
$5,837,147
0%
Boston
4
Cerrell Associates
$4,962,735
$4,884,244
2%
Los Angeles
5
Steinreich Communications Group
$4,615,365
$2,859,557
61%
New York
6
ICF/ICF Olson 2
$2,634,142
$2,405,544
10%
Fairfax
7
Bader Rutter
$2,260,240
$2,715,000
-17%
Brookfield, WI
8
Moore Communications Group
$2,146,352
$1,032,818
108%
Tallahassee
9
Singer Associates
$2,145,815
$1,894,727
13%
San Francisco
10
Saxum
$1,994,446
$1,246,533
60%
Oklahoma City
11
Sachs Media Group
$1,914,843
$1,749,883
9%
Tallahassee
12
Exponent PR
$1,800,000
$1,800,000
0%
Minneapolis
13
Jones PR
$1,592,695
$1,233,691
29%
Oklahoma City
14
PRR
$1,467,427
$1,362,298
8%
Seattle
15
Eric Mower + Associates
$1,461,274
$1,461,274
0%
Syracuse
16
Makovsky
$1,314,000
$1,172,000
12%
New York
17
Vault Communications
$1,264,454
$1,186,718
7%
Plymouth Meeting
18
Allison+Partners
$1,254,000
$1,176,000
7%
San Francisco
19
Tunheim
$1,238,285
$1,213,928
2%
Minneapolis
20
RF Binder Partners
$1,100,000
-
-
New York
21
Fiona Hutton & Associates
$1,076,890
$1,973,690
-45%
Studio City
22
Fahlgren Mortine
$613,841
$596,073
3%
Columbus
23
Schwartz Media Strategies
$600,000
$500,000
20%
Miami
24
French|West|Vaughan
$485,000
$350,000
39%
Raleigh
25
Nuffer, Smith, Tucker
$413,548
$500,000
-17%
San Diego
26
Spectrum
$400,000
-
-
Washington, DC
27
MP&F Public Relations
$390,036
$310,534
26%
Nashville
28
Jackson Spalding
$381,546
$518,977
-26%
Atlanta
29
Pierpont Communications
$326,438
$349,584
-7%
Houston
30
Perry Communications Group
$325,054
$1,425,167
-77%
Sacramento
31
Cooperkatz & Co.
$322,975
$463,681
-30%
New York
32
Standing Partnership
$318,108
-
-
St. Louis
33
Schneider Associates
$258,267
$433,642
-40%
Boston
34
Padilla 9
$394,733
$1,392,547
-72%
Minneapolis
35
JeffreyGroup
$221,804
$158,001
40%
Miami Beach
36
Focus Media
$213,810
$437,217
-51%
Goshen
37
WordWrite Communications
$163,400
$52,000
214%
Pittsburgh
38
Kwittken
$112,550
$61,967
82%
New York
39
IW Group
$95,000
$53,000
79%
West Hollywood
40
Llorente & Cuenca
$84,000
-
-
Madrid
41
Method Communications
$83,837
$389,370
-78%
Salt Lake City
42
TransMedia Group
$62,000
-
-
Boca Raton
43
CenterTable
$46,614
-
-
Denver
44
Interel
$36,673
-
-
Brussels
Rank Agency Name Public Affairs Revenue 2016 Public Affairs Revenue 2015 % change HQ
1
ICF/ICF Olson 2
$56,634,056
$52,921,973
7%
Fairfax
2
Finn Partners 5
$5,693,000
$7,500,000
-24%
New York
3
DKC
$5,080,000
$4,695,000
8%
New York
4
PRR
$4,891,424
$4,540,993
8%
Seattle
5
MP&F Public Relations
$3,358,279
$2,336,076
44%
Nashville
6
C+C
$2,000,515
$1,625,617
23%
Seattle
7
French|West|Vaughan
$1,966,007
$1,406,204
40%
Raleigh
8
Rasky Partners
$1,930,017
$2,193,838
-12%
Boston
9
Moore Communications Group
$1,813,624
$1,377,091
32%
Tallahassee
10
Nuffer, Smith, Tucker
$1,655,511
$900,000
84%
San Diego
11
Intrepid
$1,500,000
$1,500,000
0%
Salt Lake City
12
Westbound Communications
$1,350,000
$1,400,122
-4%
Orange
13
Crosby
$1,110,459
$1,288,448
-14%
Annapolis
14
Tunheim
$934,280
$820,666
14%
Minneapolis
15
Allison+Partners
$836,000
$784,000
7%
San Francisco
16
Jones PR
$773,530
$88,121
778%
Oklahoma City
17
Padilla 9
$789,466
$348,136
127%
Minneapolis
18
Pierpont Communications
$593,594
$583,778
2%
Houston
19
Fiona Hutton & Associates
$499,846
$358,853
39%
Studio City
20
Jackson Spalding
$346,270
$382,295
-9%
Atlanta
21
CenterTable
$341,835
-
-
Denver
22
Focus Media
$340,729
$124,456
174%
Goshen
23
Linhart Public Relations
$323,367
-
-
Denver
24
Sunny Side Up
$306,807
$290,134
6%
Shibuya
25
Schwartz Media Strategies
$300,000
$320,000
-6%
Miami
26
Exponent PR
$250,000
$200,000
25%
Minneapolis
27
Method Communications
$193,251
-
-
Salt Lake City
28
Cooperkatz & Co.
$151,162
$81,912
85%
New York
29
JeffreyGroup
$88,722
$79,001
12%
Miami Beach
30
Trevelino/Keller
$80,000
$40,000
100%
Atlanta
31
Fahlgren Mortine
$48,880
-
-
Columbus
32
Llorente & Cuenca
$40,000
-
-
Madrid
Rank Agency Name Healthcare Revenue 2016 Healthcare Revenue 2015 % change HQ
1
W2O Group 3
$103,200,000
$77,578,000
33%
San Francisco
2
Spectrum
$16,900,000
$11,540,000
46%
Washington, DC
3
ICF/ICF Olson 2
$15,804,853
$10,824,949
46%
Fairfax
4
Cooney/Waters Group
$15,164,000
$14,020,725
8%
New York
5
Finn Partners 5
$14,772,000
$9,500,000
55%
New York
6
Crosby
$11,872,025
$8,005,242
48%
Annapolis
7
DKC
$7,620,000
$7,042,000
8%
New York
8
Dodge Communications
$7,578,042
$7,609,561
0%
Alpharetta
9
JPA Health Communications
$7,525,594
$6,068,827
24%
Washington, DC
10
Makovsky
$6,571,000
$7,325,000
-10%
New York
11
Padilla 9
$5,526,262
$5,918,323
-7%
Minneapolis
12
Coyne Public Relations 11
$5,000,000
$3,000,000
67%
Parsippany
13
Imre
$4,715,000
$4,756,000
-1%
Sparks
14
Res Publica Consulting Group 13
$4,500,000
$3,000,000
50%
Montreal
15
5W Public Relations
$4,000,000
$3,800,000
5%
New York
16
Public Communications
$3,884,477
$3,125,777
24%
Chicago
17
Racepoint Global 14
$3,459,683
$2,953,587
17%
Boston
18
RF Binder Partners
$2,800,000
$2,761,928
1%
New York
19
Steinreich Communications Group
$2,596,142
-
-
New York
20
Exponent PR
$2,470,000
$1,300,000
90%
Minneapolis
21
PRR
$2,445,712
$2,270,497
8%
Seattle
22
Allison+Partners
$2,090,000
$1,960,000
7%
San Francisco
23
Pan Communications
$2,038,000
$1,971,000
3%
Boston
24
Perry Communications Group
$1,694,561
$249,083
580%
Sacramento
25
C+C
$1,600,411
$1,300,493
23%
Seattle
26
Beehive Strategic Communication
$1,457,335
$2,098,941
-31%
Saint Paul
27
Kwittken
$1,347,052
$1,117,280
21%
New York
28
Singer Associates
$1,341,135
$947,363
42%
San Francisco
29
Fahlgren Mortine
1,270,885
760,507
67%
Columbus
30
MP&F Public Relations
$1,204,254
$1,347,959
-11%
Nashville
31
R/P Marketing Public Relations
$1,201,241
$1,205,553
0%
Holland
32
Rasky Partners
$1,191,805
$2,170,078
-45%
Boston
33
Vault Communications
$1,155,393
$372,259
210%
Plymouth Meeting
34
Bliss Integrated Communication
$1,133,000
$1,526,000
-26%
New York
35
Tunheim
$1,001,628
$1,241,509
-19%
Minneapolis
36
Landis Communications
$1,000,000
$450,000
122%
San Francisco
37
Cerrell Associates
$984,825
$913,749
8%
Los Angeles
38
Standing Partnership
$973,228
$1,126,707
-14%
St. Louis
39
Cooperkatz & Co.
$968,042
$1,072,936
-10%
New York
40
Trevelino/Keller
$960,000
$685,000
40%
Atlanta
41
JeffreyGroup
$842,855
$790,007
7%
Miami Beach
42
The Garrity Group
$800,000
$1,100,000
-27%
Albuquerque
43
Bader Rutter
$753,412
$678,750
11%
Brookfield, WI
44
Sachs Media Group
$733,750
$929,625
-21%
Tallahassee
45
Merritt Group
$717,671
$519,906
38%
McLean
46
French|West|Vaughan
$700,000
$975,000
-28%
Raleigh
47
Westbound Communications
$700,000
$700,000
0%
Orange
48
Havas Formula
$681,207
$430,687
58%
New York
49
Hotwire PR
$662,371
-
-
London
50
Fiona Hutton & Associates
$632,858
$358,853
76%
Studio City
51
North 6th Agency
$523,200
$357,000
47%
New York
52
Moore Communications Group
$434,527
$1,491,848
-71%
Tallahassee
53
Rbb Communications
$411,656
$388,368
6%
Miami
54
Jackson Spalding
$372,129
$501,562
-26%
Atlanta
55
Greentarget Global Group
$366,000
$194,000
89%
Chicago
56
Focus Media
$363,676
$421,820
-14%
Goshen
57
Llorente & Cuenca
$347,000
-
-
Madrid
58
Roberts Communications
$323,276
-
-
Rochester
59
Saxum
$322,497
$217,694
48%
Oklahoma City
60
Linhart Public Relations
$318,230
$283,489
12%
Denver
61
CenterTable
$310,759
-
-
Denver
62
Sunny Side Up
$306,807
$290,134
6%
Shibuya
63
90TEN
$293,484
$92,499
217%
London
64
Method Communications
$229,075
$292,028
-22%
Salt Lake City
65
WordWrite Communications
$223,900
$228,900
-2%
Pittsburgh
66
Pierpont Communications
$109,465
$458,581
-76%
Houston
67
Intrepid
$100,000
$100,000
0%
Salt Lake City
68
IW Group
$89,000
-
-
West Hollywood
69
TransMedia Group
$45,000
$475,500
-91%
Boca Raton
70
Schneider Associates
$5,000
$25,000
-80%
Boston
Rank Agency Name 2016 US Revenue 2015 US Revenue % Change 2016 US Staff 2015 US Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ
1
Weber Shandwick*
$509,000,000
$459,000,000
11%
2,860
2,600
10%
$177,972
$176,538
1%
New York
2
Ketchum*
$360,000,000
$350,000,000
3%
1,735
1,675
4%
$207,493
$208,955
-1%
New York
3
Burson-Marsteller*
$232,000,000
$235,000,000
-1%
930
930
0%
$249,462
$252,688
-1%
New York
4
Hill+Knowlton Strategies*
$152,000,000
$145,000,000
5%
660
650
2%
$230,303
$223,077
3%
New York
5
Ogilvy*
$125,000,000
$120,000,000
4%
472
460
3%
$264,831
$260,870
2%
New York
6
Porter Novelli*
$110,000,000
$110,000,000
0%
510
510
0%
$215,686
$215,686
0%
New York
7
Cohn & Wolfe*
$103,000,000
$90,000,000
14%
670
600
12%
$153,731
$150,000
2%
New York
8
inVentiv Health PR Group**
$77,150,000
$75,000,000
3%
277
262
6%
$278,520
$286,260
-3%
New York
9
FTI Consulting*
$76,500,000
$76,000,000
1%
260
239
9%
$294,231
$317,992
-7%
New York
10
Finn Partners 5
$73,217,440
$66,500,000
10%
448
436
3%
$163,432
$152,523
7%
New York
11
ICR
$56,650,971
$56,208,757
1%
157
153
3%
$360,834
$367,377
-2%
New York
12
MWWPR***
$54,000,000
$54,000,000
0%
179
203
-12%
$301,676
$266,010
13%
New York
13
DKC
$50,800,000
$46,950,000
8%
238
239
0%
$213,445
$196,444
9%
New York
14
Marina Maher Communications**
$50,000,000
$45,000,000
11%
165
155
6%
$303,030
$290,323
4%
New York
15
Zeno Group 7
$41,394,945
$35,420,631
17%
212
176
20%
$195,259
$201,254
-3%
New York
16
Ruder Finn *** 8
$39,500,000
$43,200,000
-9%
223
242
-8%
$177,130
$178,512
-1%
New York
17
Prosek Partners
$29,096,000
$22,870,000
27%
114
93
23%
$255,228
$245,914
4%
New York
18
Text100
$28,867,427
$26,661,491
8%
149
141
6%
$193,741
$189,089
2%
New York
19
M Booth
$28,844,191
$25,546,472
13%
150
141
6%
$192,295
$181,181
6%
New York
20
Coyne Public Relations 11
$26,000,000
$21,000,000
24%
159
190
-16%
$163,522
$110,526
48%
Parsippany
21
5W Public Relations
$24,311,212
$21,467,473
13%
138
133
4%
$176,168
$161,410
9%
New York
22
G&S Business Communications
$24,228,511
$25,012,724
-3%
135
142
-5%
$179,470
$176,146
2%
New York
23
DeVries Global**
$23,000,000
$23,000,000
0%
100
100
0%
$230,000
$230,000
0%
New York
24
Taylor
$22,900,000
$22,380,000
2%
112
105
7%
$204,464
$213,143
-4%
New York
25
Racepoint Global 14
$22,835,585
$20,996,911
9%
127
123
3%
$179,808
$170,707
5%
Boston
26
Hunter Public Relations**
$22,750,000
$20,500,000
11%
117
108
8%
$194,444
$189,815
2%
New York
27
Steinreich Communications Group
$22,247,106
$15,752,811
41%
58
46
26%
$383,571
$342,452
12%
New York
28
Peppercomm
$18,877,612
$18,790,052
0%
86
90
-4%
$219,507
$208,778
5%
New York
29
Havas Formula
$17,030,177
$14,356,219
19%
118
110
7%
$144,324
$130,511
11%
New York
30
Pan Communications
$15,605,800
$13,156,519
19%
98
94
4%
$159,243
$139,963
14%
Boston
31
Cooney/Waters Group
$15,164,000
$14,020,725
8%
46
46
0%
$329,652
$304,798
8%
New York
32
Eric Mower + Associates
$14,612,728
$11,945,100
22%
51
76
-33%
$286,524
$157,172
82%
Syracuse
33
Makovsky
$13,141,000
$14,650,000
-10%
56
60
-7%
$234,661
$244,167
-4%
New York
34
RF Binder Partners
$12,500,000
$12,554,218
0%
61
68
-10%
$204,918
$184,621
11%
New York
35
Rasky Partners
$11,041,927
$14,126,430
-22%
44
51
-14%
$250,953
$276,989
-9%
Boston
36
Bliss Integrated Communication
$9,988,000
$9,361,000
7%
48
49
-2%
$208,083
$191,041
9%
New York
37
LaForce
$9,000,000
-
-
75
-
-
$120,000
-
-
New York
38
Kwittken
$8,601,467
$7,629,290
13%
47
40
18%
$183,010
$190,732
-4%
New York
39
Quinn
$8,523,350
$7,337,887
16%
63
58
9%
$135,291
$126,515
7%
New York
40
360PR+
$8,079,022
$7,504,871
8%
46
48
-4%
$175,631
$156,351
12%
Boston
41
Lou Hammond Group
$7,573,744
$6,574,617
15%
40
40
0%
$189,344
$164,365
15%
New York
42
Vault Communications
$5,477,700
$4,398,000
25%
30
24
25%
$182,590
$183,250
0%
Plymouth Meeting
43
NJF
$4,816,600
$4,028,638
20%
48
26
85%
$100,346
$154,948
-35%
New York
44
Cooperkatz & Co.
$4,748,633
$5,581,445
-15%
30
35
-14%
$158,288
$159,470
-1%
New York
45
North 6th Agency
$4,360,000
$3,430,000
27%
35
28
25%
$124,571
$122,500
2%
New York
46
Intermarket
$3,825,000
$3,725,000
3%
20
18
11%
$191,250
$206,944
-8%
New York
47
Schneider Associates
$2,699,331
$2,879,297
-6%
15
11
36%
$179,955
$261,754
-31%
Boston
48
Focus Media
$2,178,662
$1,925,453
13%
22
18
22%
$99,030
$106,970
-7%
Goshen
49
Hollywood Public Relations
$2,027,993
$1,229,994
65%
11
11
0%
$184,363
$111,818
65%
Plymouth
50
Roberts Communications
$1,616,380
$1,593,347
1%
14
13
8%
$115,456
$122,565
-6%
Rochester
51
WordWrite Communications
$833,600
$694,375
20%
8
7
14%
$104,200
$99,196
5%
Pittsburgh
Rank Agency Name 2016 US Revenue 2015 US Revenue % Change 2016 US Staff 2015 US Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ
1
ICF/ICF Olson 2
$131,707,108
$120,277,211
10%
686
602
14%
$191,993
$199,796
-4%
Fairfax
2
APCO Worldwide 6
$66,474,900
$66,152,400
0%
249
265
-6%
$266,967
$249,632
7%
Washington, DC
3
Newlink
$32,000,000
$40,000,000
-20%
90
90
0%
$355,556
$444,444
-20%
Miami
4
French|West|Vaughan
$23,371,021
$21,166,208
10%
103
96
7%
$226,903
$220,481
3%
Raleigh
5
Jackson Spalding
$20,998,755
$18,174,951
16%
133
123
8%
$157,885
$147,764
7%
Atlanta
6
Spectrum
$20,000,000
$14,840,000
35%
78
67
16%
$256,410
$221,493
16%
Washington, DC
7
Mitchell Communications
$16,700,000
$15,992,972
4%
73
79
-8%
$228,767
$202,443
13%
Fayetteville, AR
8
Imre
$15,090,000
$14,600,000
3%
85
85
0%
$177,529
$171,765
3%
Sparks
9
Crosby
$13,495,411
$9,985,929
35%
68
50
36%
$198,462
$199,719
-1%
Annapolis
10
Merritt Group
$11,805,901
$11,113,958
6%
57
53
8%
$207,121
$209,697
-1%
McLean
11
Rbb Communications
$9,241,425
$7,605,890
22%
51
48
6%
$181,204
$158,456
14%
Miami
12
MP&F Public Relations
$7,845,354
$6,806,534
15%
63
60
5%
$124,529
$113,442
10%
Nashville
13
Dodge Communications
$7,578,042
$7,609,561
0%
42
50
-16%
$180,430
$152,191
19%
Alpharetta
14
JPA Health Communications
$7,525,594
$6,068,827
24%
33
28
18%
$228,048
$216,744
5%
Washington, DC
15
Sachs Media Group
$6,869,500
$5,468,382
26%
31
28
11%
$221,597
$195,299
13%
Tallahassee
16
LDWWgroup
$6,607,757
$6,596,362
0%
18
15
20%
$367,098
$439,757
-17%
Dallas
17
Moore Communications Group
$6,542,410
$5,737,878
14%
42
39
8%
$155,772
$147,125
6%
Tallahassee
18
Pierpont Communications
$6,528,763
$6,991,677
-7%
31
36
-14%
$210,605
$194,213
8%
Houston
19
Saxum
$6,460,846
$5,431,758
19%
36
36
0%
$179,468
$150,882
19%
Oklahoma City
20
JeffreyGroup
$4,436,077
$3,950,036
12%
13
10
30%
$341,237
$395,004
-14%
Miami Beach
21
Trevelino/Keller
$3,830,000
$2,876,746
33%
24
22
9%
$159,583
$130,761
22%
Atlanta
22
Ink Public Relations
$3,383,292
$2,600,000
30%
28
21
33%
$120,832
$123,810
-2%
Austin
23
Multiply
$3,117,000
$2,761,000
13%
24
24
0%
$129,875
$115,042
13%
Washington, DC
24
Fish Consulting
$3,100,000
$2,900,000
7%
22
18
22%
$140,909
$161,111
-13%
Hollywood
25
Jones PR
$3,003,500
$2,203,020
36%
19
19
0%
$158,079
$115,948
36%
Oklahoma City
26
Schwartz Media Strategies
$2,750,000
$2,520,000
9%
16
15
7%
$171,875
$168,000
2%
Miami
27
M/C/C
$1,800,000
$1,800,000
0%
30
30
0%
$60,000
$60,000
0%
Dallas
28
TransMedia Group
$696,000
$1,007,231
-31%
12
5
140%
$58,000
$201,446
-71%
Boca Raton
Rank Agency Name 2016 US Revenue 2015 US Revenue % Change 2016 US Staff 2015 US Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ
1
Edelman 1
$532,900,000
$523,065,000
2%
2,625
2,751
-5%
$203,010
$190,136
7%
Chicago
2
FleishmanHillard*
$440,000,000
$420,000,000
5%
1,750
1,750
0%
$251,429
$240,000
5%
St. Louis
3
Golin**
$126,000,000
$120,000,000
5%
725
680
7%
$173,793
$176,471
-2%
Chicago
4
Padilla 9
$39,473,297
$34,813,666
13%
248
205
21%
$159,167
$169,823
-6%
Minneapolis
5
Carmichael Lynch Relate** 10
$28,000,000
$19,500,000
44%
85
70
21%
$329,412
$278,571
18%
Minneapolis
6
Fahlgren Mortine
$24,440,092
$20,554,236
19%
119
119
0%
$205,379
$172,725
19%
Columbus
7
Imagination
$18,600,000
$15,488,378
20%
99
92
8%
$187,879
$168,352
12%
Chicago
8
Bader Rutter
$15,068,250
$13,575,000
11%
85
77
10%
$177,274
$176,299
1%
Brookfield, WI
9
Exponent PR
$12,520,000
$11,800,000
6%
54
38
42%
$231,852
$310,526
-25%
Minneapolis
10
Current Marketing
$12,012,000
$10,535,000
14%
55
50
10%
$218,400
$210,700
4%
Chicago
11
Greentarget Global Group
$7,447,000
$6,835,000
9%
33
32
3%
$225,667
$213,594
6%
Chicago
12
Public Communications
$6,150,712
$5,724,039
7%
46
48
-4%
$133,711
$119,251
12%
Chicago
13
Tunheim
$5,757,017
$5,120,195
12%
29
26
12%
$198,518
$196,931
1%
Minneapolis
14
R/P Marketing Public Relations
$3,520,156
$3,094,992
14%
25
24
4%
$140,806
$128,958
9%
Holland
15
Standing Partnership
$3,230,123
$3,414,265
-5%
19
20
-5%
$170,006
$170,713
0%
St. Louis
16
Beehive Strategic Communication
$3,034,793
$4,071,785
-25%
14
12
17%
$216,771
$339,315
-36%
Saint Paul
17
O'Malley Hansen Communications
$2,223,000
$1,730,000
28%
22
15
47%
$101,045
$115,333
-12%
Chicago
18
Bianchi Public Relations
$950,044
$906,980
5%
6
6
0%
$172,735
$164,905
5%
Troy
Rank Agency Name 2016 US Revenue 2015 US Revenue % Change 2016 US Staff 2015 US Staff Change Revenue Per Staff 2016 Revenue Per Staff 2015 % Change HQ
1
W2O Group 3
$113,511,155
$85,695,887
32%
432
392
10%
$262,757
$218,612
20%
San Francisco
2
WE Communications 4
$83,787,000
$80,044,000
5%
477
464
3%
$175,654
$172,509
2%
Bellevue
3
PMK-BNC**
$64,000,000
$64,000,000
0%
271
298
-9%
$236,162
$214,765
10%
Los Angeles
4
Allison+Partners
$41,800,000
$39,200,000
7%
213
225
-5%
$196,244
$174,222
13%
San Francisco
5
LaunchSquad
$17,409,000
$16,221,000
7%
122
111
10%
$142,697
$146,135
-2%
San Francisco
6
Spark
$14,021,737
$14,007,456
0%
55
53
4%
$254,941
$264,292
-4%
San Francisco
7
Bateman Group
$10,482,117
$8,600,000
22%
53
55
-4%
$197,776
$156,364
26%
San Francisco
8
Method Communications
$10,141,885
$9,734,260
4%
59
66
-11%
$171,896
$147,489
17%
Salt Lake City
9
Englander Knabe & Allen
$10,100,000
$9,500,000
6%
21
21
0%
$480,952
$452,381
6%
Los Angeles
10
PRR
$9,782,849
$9,081,986
8%
96
85
13%
$101,905
$106,847
-5%
Seattle
11
C+C
$8,002,057
$6,502,467
23%
45
40
13%
$177,823
$162,562
9%
Seattle
12
Cerrell Associates
$6,098,178
$5,948,056
3%
27
25
8%
$225,858
$237,922
-5%
Los Angeles
13
Singer Associates
$5,364,538
$4,736,816
13%
16
18
-11%
$335,284
$263,156
27%
San Francisco
14
Nuffer, Smith, Tucker
$4,297,501
$3,062,118
40%
20
1,921
-99%
$214,875
$1,594
13380%
San Diego
15
Linhart Public Relations
$4,143,733
$4,724,824
-12%
20
26
-23%
$207,187
$181,724
14%
Denver
16
Fiona Hutton & Associates
$3,339,558
$2,990,440
12%
12
10
20%
$278,297
$299,044
-7%
Studio City
17
Intrepid
$3,004,146
$3,029,014
-1%
16
17
-6%
$187,759
$178,177
5%
Salt Lake City
18
Westbound Communications
$2,950,000
$3,000,122
-2%
14
15
-7%
$210,714
$200,008
5%
Orange
19
IW Group
$2,636,000
$2,251,000
17%
52
59
-12%
$50,692
$38,153
33%
West Hollywood
20
JMPR Public Relations
$2,312,586
$2,279,604
1%
17
17
0%
$136,034
$134,094
1%
Woodland Hills
21
Landis Communications
$2,113,000
$2,029,000
4%
20
20
0%
$105,650
$101,450
4%
San Francisco
22
Perry Communications Group
$2,019,615
$1,674,250
21%
10
10
0%
$201,962
$167,425
21%
Sacramento
23
CenterTable
$1,553,796
-
-
15
-
-
$103,586
-
-
Denver
24
Karbo Communications
$1,197,464
$704,925
70%
14
10
40%
$85,533
$70,493
21%
San Francisco
25
The Garrity Group
$1,148,664
$2,475,079
-54%
6
6
0%
$191,444
$412,513
-54%
Albuquerque
26
KCD PR
$1,085,000
$1,099,500
-1%
9
8
13%
$120,556
$137,438
-12%
San Diego
Rankings Tables Notes
U.S. Table View Notes
* Indicates 2016 and 2015 revenue and staff figures are PRWeek estimates owing to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (2002) or agencies declining to take part
** Indicates 2016 and 2015 revenue figures are PRWeek estimates as per* (staff numbers were provided by the agency)
***Indicates only 2016 revenue is an estimate (2015 revenue and both years’ staff numbers provided by the agency)
1. Edelman’s office totals reported in 2015 — 72 — was adjusted after an internal review; Its global staff totals and U.S. headcount reported in 2015 — 5,849 and 2,751 — were adjusted after an internal review
2. ICF/ICF Olson’s global revenue for 2015 — $142,808,294 — was adjusted after an internal review
3. W2O Group’s U.S. revenue for 2015 — $88,468,473 — was reduced after accounting for the sale of a company
4. WE Communications’ global revenue for 2015 — $99,082,666 — was adjusted after an internal review
5. Finn Partners’ U.S. and global revenue for 2015 — $66,805,000 and $71,643,901 — were restated after an internal review
6. APCO’s U.K. revenue reported in 2015 — $5,454,400 — was adjusted after an internal review
7. Zeno Group’s U.S. and global revenue in 2015 — $35,420,631 and $39.7 million — were restated after an internal review
8. Ruder Finn’s 2015 global revenue was adjusted after an internal review
9. Padilla’s 2015 revenue numbers were updated after an internal review
10. Previously known as Spong
11. Coyne Public Relations’ revenue for 2015 — $27,300,000 — was restated due to a revised close caused by misrepresentation
12. Citizen Relations’ (Blue Focus) U.S. revenue for 2015 — $13,748,870 — was adjusted after an internal review
13. Res Publica Consulting Group acquired Shift Communications last May
14. Racepoint Global’s U.S. revenue for 2015 — $23,120,315 — was adjusted after an internal review
15. Hotwire PR acquired Eastwick in September
16. Kwittken’s global revenue from 2015 — $9,800,000 — and U.S. revenue from 2015 — $7,500,000 — were adjusted after an internal review
17. Formerly known as 360 Public Relations, changed its revenue after an internal review
18. Formerly known as DBC PR+Social Media
Global Tables Notes
1. Edelman’s office totals reported in 2015 and its global and U.S. staff headcounts in 2015 were adjusted after an internal review
2. BlueFocus’ (Citizen Relations) U.S. revenue for 2015 was adjusted after an internal review; Its 2015 staff numbers were adjusted to reflect only PR
3. ICF/ICF Olson’s global revenue for 2015 was adjusted after an internal review
4. W2O Group’s U.S. revenue for 2015 was reduced after accounting for the sale of a company
5. APCO’s U.K. revenue for 2015 was adjusted after an internal review
6. WE Communications’ global revenue for 2015 was adjusted after an internal review
7. Finn Partners’ U.S. and global revenue for 2015 were restated after an internal review
8. Ruder Finn’s global revenue was adjusted after an internal review
Disclaimer and currency rates
Holding company and other figures: The 2017 rankings and profiles include agencies owned by holding companies such as: Interpublic Group, Omnicom, WPP Group, Havas, and Publicis Groupe. These companies claim the Sarbanes-Oxley Act prohibits them from revealing revenue and headcounts for their constituent agencies. Some independent firms also did not supply revenue. In these cases, PRWeek has provided estimates for these firms, where applicable.
Attesting:
The agency CEO or CFO were required to sign their submission attesting to the accuracy and completeness of the figures presented. Agencies were encouraged to submit a letter from their CPA firm, as well.
Data:
Revenue is defined as fee income earned in the U.S. or globally, markup on billable items, and, when applicable, advertising commissions up to 10% of fee income. Revenue from subsidiaries and affiliates was not included if there was less than 50% ownership, while "n/a" denotes not applicable, where the agency did not submit.
Disclaimer:
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of these figures, PRWeek is not responsible for, nor does it make financial guarantees based on, the information presented or any inference that could be drawn from them.
Source: PRWeek
Note about currency exchange rates: Where applicable, PRWeek used the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2016 average rate of exchange to determine 2016 revenue in either $U.S., British pounds, or Euros. Similarly, PRWeek used the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2015 average rate of exchange to determine 2015 revenue in either $U.S., British pounds, or Euros.
The exchange rates are as follows: £1 = $1.3555 U.S. (2016); £1 = $1.5284 U.S. (2015); €1 = $1.1072 U.S. (2016); €1 = $1.1096 U.S. (2015).
Currency volatility in 2016 particularly affected firms predominantly trading in countries with currencies that aren’t doing well against the dollar.