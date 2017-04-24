Breakfast Briefing, 4.24.2017: American Airlines learns lessons from United

American Airlines tries to avoid pulling a United
Perhaps learning a lesson from the controversy that engulfed United Airlines two weeks ago, American Airlines quickly apologized this weekend after a flight attendant’s confrontation with a passenger was recorded and posted on Facebook. The Airline has suspended the employee, who has been accused of pulling a stroller away from a woman traveling with children from San Francisco to Texas, while it investigates the incident.
Cook threatened Uber with App Store expulsion
A Sunday New York Times profile of rule-breaking Uber CEO Travis Kalanick kicked off with a conversation he reportedly had with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, who threatened to pull the app from Apple’s App Store for "secretly identifying and tagging iPhones" even after users delated it. (As you can see by looking at your own smartphone, Kalanick backed down). Fast Company posted a helpful rundown of the biggest revelations from the story, including that Uber engineers built a digital moat of sorts around Apple headquarters to prevent the company from figuring out what they were doing. Uber is pushing back against the report, saying the company does not track users who have dropped the app. Also from Silicon Valley: One prominent tech investor is taking out ads in major newspapers urging Elon Musk to step down from a Trump advisory board.
Why is Spicer’s job safe? Ratings, of course
President Donald Trump told a working lunch last month that he isn’t dumping White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, saying, "That guy gets great ratings. Everyone tunes in," according to The Washington Post. The article is a deep dive into how cable news drives the president’s agenda.
Big numbers for Wendy’s (and Carter)
Wendy’s has seen boffo social-engagement numbers since daring Nevada teen Carter Wilkerson to amass 18 million retweets early this month. The fast-food chain has earned 165.8 million social impressions and won 149,000 new followers since April 5, according to Campaign. Wilkerson is also closing in on breaking Ellen DeGeneres’ retweet record.
What to watch this week: Budget debate
White House officials told CNN on Sunday they’re planning to focus on budget negotiations this week, with the clock ticking before federal funding runs out on Friday. The story contradicts earlier reports that the Trump administration was planning to do both the budget and healthcare reform this week. Trump will mark his 100th day in office, a milestone he embraced and then dismissed, on Saturday.
Bonus: News to know on Monday
Marcon, LePen head to runoff in French presidential election. Obama to hold first event as ex-president today. More allegations of sexual harassment at Fox News. Russell Westbrook holds contentious press conference after team goes down three games to one in first round.