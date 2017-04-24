FA, Sky and Ofcom veteran Julian Eccles joins travel tech firm Travelport

The b2b travel tech firm Travelport has appointed Julian Eccles, who has led comms for Sky, the Football Association and Ofcom in previous roles, as VP of PR and corporate communications.

Eccles succeeds Kate Aldridge, a 12-year veteran of the firm who, according to LinkedIn, has held the VP role for three years. She previously worked for TUI UK. Aldridge will leave the firm in October, but it is not known what she will do after this.

Eccles' CV includes nearly six years at Sky up to 2005, followed by three years at media regulator Ofcom and a year at the FA. Most recently, he spent two years at Luxembourg-based telecoms firm Millicom. He has also worked as a spad in the UK's Department for Culture, Media and Sport and began his career working at agency Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

He will report to chief customer and marketing officer Fiona Shanley.

UK-based and New York-listed Travelport has 4,000 staff and offers two services - a travel commerce platform linking b2b travel buyers with travel firms, and a range of IT solutions for airlines.

CEO Gordon Wilson said: "I am delighted Julian will be joining the Travelport team. His background in promoting rapidly changing companies combined with an exceptional breadth of experience will help us tell our growth and transformation story in even more compelling ways.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the fantastic work done by Kate in her time at Travelport. She has been a major contributor to the company’s reputation globally and was pivotal in the communications element of our successful IPO in September 2014."

Eccles said: "Travelport operates in a highly competitive and fast-moving environment so I relish the opportunity of joining the team and engaging new audiences with the company."