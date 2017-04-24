Rabobank replaces MHP with Citypress for European wholesale banking brief

Netherlands-based global bank Rabobank has replaced MHP with Citypress for its European wholesale banking brief following a competitive pitch.

The brief, which PRWeek understands is worth six figures annually, includes a corporate brand communications campaign, promoting Rabobank’s major debt transactions, advisory services and research through international media relations.

Citypress has been retained for the brief, and also given a place on a roster of firms who will deliver projects for Rabobank’s agricultural research team, RaboResearch. This includes the F&A Next conference and an ‘agritech’ start-up competition taking place in the Netherlands next month.

Rabobank operates in 40 countries worldwide, but its European wholesale food and agriculture business is based in London and supports €28bn (£23.4bn) in client commitments from offices in Dublin, Antwerp, Madrid, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan and Istanbul.

Rishi Sethi, communications manager at Rabobank, said: "Citypress demonstrated that they have the capability and expertise needed to generate much broader awareness and understanding of this success and to help articulate our strategic direction to a European-wide audience of stakeholders."

Ricky Ambury, director at Citypress, which is headquartered in Manchester and has five offices across the UK, said: "This is a great opportunity for us to use our international reach as we enhance Rabobank’s credibility and ensure it is universally recognised for its leadership position in global food and agriculture finance."

Named one of PRWeek UK's Best Places to Work for 2017 in January, Citypress also recently won new work with Weightmans, one of the largest UK law firms to have a headquarters outside of London.