PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with Andy Pray, founder of Praytell, about McDonald's new storytelling team, Toys 'R' Us and April the giraffe, #NuggsForCarter, Burger King's Google assistant ad, and Google's ad blocker.
The PR Week 4.21.2017: Andy Pray, April the Giraffe, #NuggsForCarter
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Andy Pray, founder of Praytell.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins