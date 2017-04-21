The PR Week 4.21.2017: Andy Pray, April the Giraffe, #NuggsForCarter

PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Andy Pray, founder of Praytell.

Andy Pray
Andy Pray

ThePRWeek042117.mp3

PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with Andy Pray, founder of Praytell, about McDonald's new storytelling team, Toys 'R' Us and April the giraffe, #NuggsForCarter, Burger King's Google assistant ad, and Google's ad blocker.

