In brief: Black Diamond wins Catalan tourism brief, Brazen to brew coffee campaign, Beattie hires from B&Q

Catalan tourism brief for Black Diamond, Brazen to brew coffee campaign, Beattie bags B&Q manager and more from PRWeek UK.

Catalan tourism brief for Black Diamond

The Catalan Tourist Board has appointed London's Black Diamond as its PR agency in the UK and Ireland following a competitive pitch. The UK is the second-largest source market for tourism in Catalonia, with more than two million British tourists visiting the Spanish region in 2016, a 6.9 per cent rise on 2015. The board had spent the previous three years working with Hills Balfour. Black Diamond's highest-profile travel account is the $1m-a-year Brand USA brief, which is currently under review.

Brazen to brew coffee campaign

UCC Coffee has hired Manchester's Brazen to raise the profile of its Lyons coffee brand to consumer and b2b audiences, following a competitive pitch. It will deliver a national campaign with a special focus on Lyons' coffee bags, which are similar to the more familiar tea bag. The #ItsInTheBag campaign has now kicked off with help from TV star Melanie Sykes. UCC also handed an international brief to Porter Novelli earlier this year.

Beattie bags B&Q manager

B&Q corporate comms manager Fflur Sheppard has joined Beattie as an associate director. Sheppard, who has also worked for Tesco, joins Beattie's 18-person corporate, b2b and crisis team. The agency says it has added clients including construction firm Carillion, insurance brands BRIT and RenRE and clean air tech firm RoboVent since the start of the year.

Loyalty firm hires Milk & Honey

Customer loyalty specialist Paytronix has appointed Milk & Honey PR, the corporate brand agency set up earlier this year by Hudson Sandler MD Kirsty Leighton, to support its launch into the UK. The US firm has asked Milk & Honey to target retail and hospitality audiences. The agency's team will be led by client director Jo Cresswell, who joined from Rostrum.

Loewe turns on Little Red Rooster

Lifestyle consumer agency Little Red Rooster has been appointed to handle the UK PR agency for German TV and audio brand Loewe. The brief for the near-century-old firm includes social media. Little Red Rooster's clients also include Ted Baker, appliances manufacturer Smeg and sock merchant Pantherella.

Finn hired for Bio-Oil campaign

Leeds and London agency Finn has been appointed by Godrej UK to run a new digtial marketing campaign for Bio-Oil, the scars and stretch marks treatment, which it distributes in the UK.

Conference win for JBP

JBP Associates, which has an office in Bristol, has been appointed by the Built Environment Network to provide PR and stakeholder engagement support to the inaugural West of England Economic Growth Conference. The event takes place on 23 June.