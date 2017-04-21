Breakfast Briefing, 4.21.2017: Uber aims to wrap up investigation by Memorial Day

Uber eyes late May close to inquiry

The ride-hailing company’s internal investigation is taking longer than planned. Uber now expects to have the inquiry wrapped up by the end of May, according to an internal memo obtained by Recode. The company launched the investigation, chaired by former Attorney General Eric Holder, in February after former engineer Susan Fowler penned a blog post saying her complaints about sexual harassment were ignored by human resources. How not to fix your corporate culture: A group of Uber employees spray-painted #UnDelete on a San Francisco wall this week in response to #DeleteUber campaigns, according to The Verge.



Interpublic’s CMG reports nearly 5% growth in Q1

The holding company’s Constituency Management Group, which contains the bulk of its PR firms as well as other marketing and events shops, reported 4.6% organic growth in the first quarter to $346.3 million. The holding company as a whole saw organic growth of 2.7% in Q1 to $1.8 billion. Operating income and net income both improved to $29.7 million and $18.1 million, respectively. Interpublic owns and operates Weber Shandwick, Golin, DeVries Global, and other firms. IPG's profit beat expectations, but its revenue did not, according to MarketWatch.



PSA: Check those email addresses before hitting send

A lawyer for Bill O’Reilly did not do that, and mistakenly sent Politico his firm’s last-gasp strategy for saving the Fox News host’s job, according to the website. The lawyers were pleading to News Corp. executives that O’Reilly was the victim of a left-wing hit job led by Media Matters for America. Despite their efforts, the company fired O’Reilly on Wednesday after an exodus of advertisers from his show.



Facebook spends record amount on lobbying

The social network spent more money on lobbying in the first quarter of this year than at any time since it registered to do so in 2009. The Palo Alto, California-based company spent $3.2 million on lobbying in Q1, up from $2.8 million the year before, according to Axios, which cites a new administration and criticism over privacy and fake news for the spending boost.



Samsung Galaxy S8 goes on sale

The company’s latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, are going on sale in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, and South Korea on Friday. The launch is much more than a product debut for the company, it’s also an opportunity to rebound from its Galaxy Note 7 disaster. The smartphone is getting largely positive reviews from analysts and testers, according to CNBC.