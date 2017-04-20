Mars hires Lisa Manley to help it meet sustainability goals

MCLEAN, VA: Mars has hired former Coca-Cola director Lisa Manley as senior director of sustainability engagement and partnerships.

Manley joined Mars this month, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is responsible for building inclusive partnerships, coalitions, and cross-sector initiatives to help Mars achieve its sustainability goals and amplify its impact. Manley will also work to generate awareness and understanding of Mars' contributions to the United Nations' Global Goals for Sustainable Development, according to her LinkedIn account.

Manley, who was not immediately available for comment, was most recently EVP of Cone Communications’ CSR strategy group. She had worked at Cone since June 2015.

Previously, Manley worked at Edelman for three years as EVP for its business and social purpose practice. She oversaw strategy, corporate reporting, and philanthropy for brands including Darden Restaurants, HP, Humana, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Wrigley in the role.

Previously, she was director of sustainability communications at Coca-Cola. During her nearly six years there, Manley was responsible for global CSR and sustainability strategy as well as communications and marketing initiatives focused on water, health and wellness, climate protection, sustainable agriculture, packaging, and women’s issues.

Earlier in her career, she served as VP and group director for Widmeyer Communications in Washington. Manley has also worked for the University of the South and Georgetown University on alumni and student initiatives.

Last fall, David Kamenetzky, Mars’ VP of corporate strategy, strategic initiatives, and corporate affairs, departed to start his own investment business. He was succeeded by Andy Pharoah, SVP of corporate affairs, sustainability, and strategy at Mars segment Wrigley.CF O Claus Aagaard took over Kamenetzky’s corporate strategy responsibilities.

Bruce McColl retired from his position as Mars’ CMO early last year after 10 years and joined the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute in South Australia as an industry professor. Chief customer officer Andrew Clarke assumed the newly created role of chief marketing and customer officer upon his departure.

A Cone representative could not be immediately reached for comment.