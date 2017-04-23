Paddy Power offers Arsenal fans the chance to save Arsène Wenger or give him the boot

Controversial bookmaker Paddy Power is offering Arsenal fans the chance to vote on the future of beleaguered boss Arsène Wenger before the FA Cup semi-final.

Before the club's FA Cup clash with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium today (Sunday 23 April), Arsenal fans will be encouraged to walk under either a 'Wenger In' or 'Wenger Out' banner (pictured below) to help decide the Frenchman's fate.

The bookmaker said it would be announcing the results of the 'Wengerendum' after Sunday's game, in the hope that it "puts an end to embarrassing outbursts and in-fighting amongst fans".

Fictional company spokesman Paddy Power said: "Arsenal supporters have been at each other's throats (literally) over whether Arsène Wenger should be 'in' or 'out' come the end of the season, so it made perfect sense to stop the animosity and let democracy do the talking by inviting fans to vote with their feet."

Arsenal, who finished second behind Leicester during last year's campaign, currently sit sixth in the Premier League, 18 points behind leaders Chelsea and 14 points behind north London rivals Spurs.

As a result, many Gunners' fans have repeatedly called for Wenger's head this season, with some supporters holding up 'Wenger Out' banners at matches.

PR agency Frank, which helped create the stunt, regularly teams up with Paddy Power to cause mischief.