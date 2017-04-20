Wagamama orders Talker Tailor Trouble Maker to cook up consumer PR

The agency was hired following a competitive pitch, replacing Inkling, which has held the account for a little over two years.

Talker Tailor’s remit covers restaurant launches, including new flagship sites on St Andrew Square in Edinburgh and in London's Bedford Street and Dean Street, as well as seasonal campaigns. The agency said it would handle influencer partnerships and content creation "to deliver deeper relationships with gen Z".

Joss Byone, head of brand at Wagamama, which operates 125 restaurants in the UK and four in the US, said: "I look forward to working with Talker Tailor Trouble Maker as we continue our expansion throughout the UK.

"They are helping us on our journey to become a global iconic brand. The team demonstrates real passion for our brand, constantly sharing new creative ideas and concepts to keep us top of mind with customers old and new. They also get the complexity of a pioneering business like ours."

Talker Tailor was founded last year by former M&C Saatchi PR chiefs Gary Wheeldon and Steve Strickland, and recent account wins have included online gambling firm GVC holdings and the St Giles Hotel brand.

The agency has shown a tendency to include off-beat quotations when it announces account wins. The latest press release quotes Wheeldon saying: "Can we get a Raaamen! Thank you Jesus and all the saints, we love working with the kings of katsu."

Laura Burch, head of PR at Inkling, said: "We had a great two years with wagamama, but we’re now parting ways. We wish them the very best of luck with their new agency."