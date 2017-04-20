Pramana Collective brings on Yahoo's Ana Braskamp as principal

SAN FRANCISCO: The Pramana Collective has hired Yahoo’s corporate communications manager, Ana Braskamp, as principal.

Pramana announced the hire on Twitter. Representatives from the tech-focused consultancy and Braskamp could not be reached for comment.

Braskamp joined Pramana this month, according to her LinkedIn profile, which listed her most recent role as corporate communications manager at Yahoo. She worked at Yahoo in several roles starting in 2014.

Representatives from Yahoo were not immediately available for comment.

Braskamp’s hire comes one month after Obama White House veteran Clay Dumas joined Pramana.

Former Twitter communications VP Sean Garrett formed Pramana in early 2013 with Brandee Barker, former director of global communications and public policy at Facebook, and onetime head of global communications at Skype, Brian O’Shaughnessy.