Pramana Collective brings on Yahoo's Ana Braskamp as principal

SAN FRANCISCO: The Pramana Collective has hired Yahoo’s corporate communications manager, Ana Braskamp, as principal.

Pramana announced the hire on Twitter.

Braskamp joined Pramana on Monday. Focused on client services with a concentration in media relations, she is reporting to partner Caroline Caswell.

The firm has not yet determined how many employees Braskamp will oversee. Pramana cofounder Brian O'Shaughnessy noted that the firm plans to hire several other staffers this year and isn’t sure how it will structure its teams.

"We are excited to have [Braskamp]," said O'Shaughnessy. "She has great experience from Yahoo, where she managed senior-level people; she is whip smart and incredibly connected [in terms of] media relations."

Braskamp's most recent role was corporate communications manager at Yahoo. She worked at Yahoo in several roles starting in 2014.

Representatives from Yahoo were not immediately available for comment.

Braskamp’s hire comes one month after Obama White House veteran Clay Dumas joined Pramana.

Former Twitter communications VP Sean Garrett formed Pramana in early 2013 with Brandee Barker, former director of global communications and public policy at Facebook, and onetime head of global communications at Skype, O’Shaughnessy.

This story was updated on April 20 with comment from O'Shaughnessy.