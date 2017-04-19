Cision brings on former Nasdaq VP Michael Piispanen as COO

CHICAGO: Cision has scooped up Nasdaq’s former VP of corporate solutions, Michael Piispanen, as COO.

Piispanen will work to boost the company’s business operations, program and project management, business process engineering, and M&A, Cision said in a statement.

Piispanen left Nasdaq in March, according to his LinkedIn account.

Dawn Conway, president at Shumsky & Boost Rewards, was the last person to hold the title of COO at Cision, but she had different responsibilities than Piispanen, according to a Cision spokesperson.

His primary tasks will include integrating the companies rolled up by private equity firm GTCR since it acquired a majority share of Cision, as well as standardizing best practices across the portfolio.

Cision acquired Bulletin Intelligence last month after saying it plans to go public via a merger with blank-check company Capitol Acquisition Group III. The deal, which would give the combined company a $2.4 billion enterprise valuation, is expected to close this quarter.

"We will be opportunistic when it comes to making new investments," Piispanen said. "It's part of my job to make sure we're looking at the full value out there."

At Nasdaq, Piispanen was global head of the PR and digital media verticals within the corporate solutions business unit. Asked why he joined Cision, Piispanen said, "If you look at verticals Nasdaq competes in across the corporate space and laid those out [from] some of the more dry and mundane to the more sexy, Cision is clearly the sexier piece on the comms side."

A Nasdaq spokesperson declined to comment.

Cision also hired Pat Galvin as chief revenue officer of North America, overseeing its customer acquisition and retention go-to-market strategy and sales integration efforts, Cision said in a statement.

Prior to joining Cision, Galvin was VP of general business at InsideSales.com, a sales acceleration platform. He also held several roles at Oracle during a nine-year stint at the company that ended in 2013, most recently as VP of North America. Galvin worked at Marketo.

This role has reunited Galvin with CEO Kevin Akeroyd, both of whom held leadership positions at Oracle Marketing Cloud. Galvin served as group VP of Oracle Enterprise Marketing Cloud, and reported to Akeroyd, who was GM of the entire division.



Galvin noted that Akeroyd is a "big reason" he joined Cision.



"[Akeroyd's] one of the most authentic leaders I’ve ever worked for," said Galvin. "He is the same person on or off the field, and I think that really resonates with employees and customers alike. We also share many of the same passions [such as] bringing value to a notoriously underserved space, such as earned media, which we are about to transform with our Cision Communications Cloud."

Editor's note: This story was updated on April 19, 2017 with comment from Galvin