Breakfast Briefing, 4.19.2017: The end is near for O'Reilly, say reports

News Corp. talks exit terms with Bill O’Reilly
Representatives for Fox News Channel and Bill O’Reilly are negotiating how they can make the embattled talk-show host disappear, CNN reported Tuesday night. O’Reilly, who is on vacation, has denied the reports. Then the story got juicier when Fox’s News Corp. sibling, The Wall Street Journal, also reported the network is preparing to say goodbye to The O’Reilly Factor host. Scores of advertisers have fled the show in the weeks since The New York Times reported several women have received settlements from the network after accusing O’Reilly of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior. Almost half (46%) of respondents to a Daily Consult poll said Fox should cancel The O’Reilly Factor, including nearly one-quarter (23%) of the show’s viewers.
Munoz tries damage control with Chinese
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz met with officials at the Chinese consulate in Chicago to quell outrage on the other side of the Pacific over his company’s forced removal of Dr. David Dao from a flight last Sunday, according to CNBC. Dao has said he believes his treatment was racially motivated, a sentiment shared by armies of social media users in China. United has a partnership with Air China and 20% of U.S.-China traffic, according to the network. WSJ: United Airlines says corporate clients seek customer-policy fixes. CNN: Munoz says no one has been fired over Dao incident.
PhRMA rolls out latest Go Boldly ads
The pharmaceutical industry group has debuted its latest bunch of spots, designed to show a kinship between researchers, doctors, and patients in the fight against disease and boost the pharma industry’s reputation. Called Together, the ad series is part of the group’s Go Boldly campaign. Its first three installations feature researchers and patients facing cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s.
Ossoff misses outright win in Georgia special election
Upstart Democrat Jon Ossoff just missed hitting the 50% threshold in a special election in Georgia to fill Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s old seat. That means he’ll face Republican Karen Handel in a June election. The Republican spin: Democrats poured crazy amounts of outside money into the district and it failed! So much for a referendum on President Trump! Sad! The Democrats’ spin: Ossoff’s near win shows we’re mobilized and ready to take the fight to Republicans in 2018. And you didn’t think it’d be that easy to turn a seat that’s been reliably red since the Carter administration, did you?
Another reminder that asking for a second opinion on your work never hurts
Recovering runners received an email from Adidas on Monday saying, "Congrats! You survived the Boston Marathon," which wasn’t all that smart considering there was a terrorist attack at the event in 2013. However, unlike other brands—cough cough, United, Pepsi—Adidas quickly and profoundly apologized for its poor choice of words and tweeted its mea culpa.
April 18, 2017