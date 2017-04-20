Property developer British Land reviewing Quiller-held public affairs account

Added 22 hours ago by Robert Smith , Be the first to comment

British Land, one of the UK's largest property developers, is reviewing its public affairs account, PRWeek has learned.

Glasgow Fort leisure complex: One of British Land's assets
British Land corporate comms director Pip Wood confirmed to PRWeek that Westminster Policy Institute and Newington Communications have been invited to pitch for the business.

It is unclear whether incumbent agency Quiller Consultants will pitch. The agency, which was acquired by Hunstworth in 2006, has held the account since 2012. Quiller declined to comment.

FTI Consulting handles corporate and social PR for British Land, while Finsbury looks after trade and consumer comms.

Citypress, which was appointed for a social and digital brief in 2015, now handles regional retail activity, Wood said.

The FTSE 100-listed landlord, which was founded in 1856, has £19bn worth of assets under management and recorded revenues of £569m in 2016.

