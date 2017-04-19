In brief: Wins for Munch, Brighter and Fourth Day, funeral site hires PR chief, Instinctif's IPO work

Influencer marketing platform hires Munch

Influencer marketing platform Sweet P Social has appointed consumer PR agency Munch to raise awareness of the business among brands and encourage content creators to collaborate on social media projects. Former Golin senior account director Lizzie Earl founded Munch last year. Its clients include indy music magazine Music Crowns and production company Pebble Studios.

Travel agent appoints Brighter Group

Independent travel agent Advantage Travel Partnership has appointed specialist agency Brighter Group to handle its PR in the UK. The agency has been tasked with implementing a consumer and b2b campaign to raise the profile of the company. Brighter Group head of PR Sarah Long will lead the account.

Fourth Day PR wins Hamburg

Fourth Day PR has been appointed by Hamburg Marketing to handle media relations in the UK and US, as the company looks to promote Hamburg as a business and investment location. The agency will also support Hamburg Marketing across a number of events it plans to host throughout the year.

Funeral site hires first PR chief

Funeral price comparison site Funeralbooker has appointed Jo Ganly-Hilaire as its first head of PR. Before joining the company this month, she was head of PR at EEF, the manufacturers' organisation. She was also senior PR manager at services switching site uSwitch between 2007 and 2014.

Instinctif advises on Dubai IPO

Instinctif Partners Middle East has completed its delivery of counsel and IPO comms advice to ENBD REIT (CEIC) Limited, a Shari'a compliant real estate investment trust managed by Emirates NBD Asset Management. It completed its listing on Nasdaq Dubai on 23 March 2017.

L’Occitane Group extends Threepipe support

Cosmetics group L’Occitane Group, has appointed Threepipe to manage the UK paid search account for its Erborian beauty brand. This extends Threepipe’s relationship with the client - it is already supporting the L’Occitane brand in the UK with paid search, paid social, display and SEO services.

Hair loss clinic hires marco/richards

Manchester-based consumer PR agency marco/richards has been appointed as the retained agency for hair restoration firm The Maitland Clinic. The clinic has two bases, in London's Harley Street and in Portsmouth.