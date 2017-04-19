PhRMA debuts new ads in Go Boldly campaign

WASHINGTON, DC: PhRMA has launched a series of new advertisements as part of its Go Boldly campaign, showing patients and researchers together in the fight to beat diseases.

The ads, called Together, are part of the industry trade group’s ongoing Go Boldly effort, which began in January and highlights the research work the pharmaceutical industry does. The first three ads feature patients with researchers working on cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s. PhRMA has another 10 ads that will roll out featuring diseases such as hepatitis C, depression, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, and others.

"The next wave of ad spots features stories of the researchers developing these medicines alongside patients directly benefiting from the advances," said Holly Campbell, senior director of public affairs at PhRMA. "We want to link the men and women who go to work every day to develop cures with the patients whose lives are affected by the research."

PhRMA worked with WPP Health & Wellness and Young & Rubicam on creative for the ads. The ads were rolled out digitally and in print on Wednesday. They will debut on TV on May 15. PhRMA is doing a national ad buy for the Together ads, like it did with the first wave of Go Boldly spots, with digital, TV, print, radio, and out-of-home advertising.

The campaign is also an effort to improve the pharmaceutical industry's reputation, which has taken blows over the past couple years due to several drug pricing scandals such as Mylan's EpiPen 400% increase last August and Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli’s 4000% price hike of an HIV drug in 2015.

"As well as an advertising effort, Go Boldly is a public affairs campaign to convene a national healthcare dialogue, as well as educational events and stakeholder engagements across the country around bold advancements in science and the move to a more value-driven healthcare system," Campbell said.