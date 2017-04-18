M Booth hires Varland, Overall to boost marketing tech, entertainment

Scott Varland has joined the agency as SVP of marketing technology and Michelle Overall as SVP of entertainment marketing.

NEW YORK: M Booth has brought on Scott Varland and Michelle Overall as SVPs of marketing technology and entertainment marketing, respectively.

Varland is responsible for building and supporting marketing technology strategy; he will work closely with the agency’s creative team and content studio, Made@Mbooth, which launched last year. Varland started at M Booth in February. Based in New York, he is reporting to CEO Dale Bornstein.

Previously, Varland was VP and head of creative at IPG Media Lab and at Ansible, a mobile marketing and advertising agency. He was also director of product at Refinery29 after his marketing technology agency Socialbomb was acquired by the website. Earlier in his career, Varland worked at private equity firm GTCR, investment banking group CEA Financial Associates, and Critical Mass Media.

"We want someone who will bring the most cutting edge tech solutions to marketing communications clients," Bornstein said. "Someone like [Varland] has his finger on the pulse of how tech can solve business problems and marketing problems and has been steeped in innovation and tech all through his career."

Overall is heading up M Booth’s entertainment marketing and sponsorships group. She will work with clients on entertainment strategy, for instance pairing brands with spokespeople and securing film, TV, and music integration opportunities for clients. Overall also began working at the agency in February and reports to Bornstein.

"We have a very robust entertainment marketing practice and [Overall] continues to deepen our expertise and broaden capabilities," Bornstein said. "Entertainment marketing, entertainment partnerships, and brand integration partnerships are critical for so many of our clients who want to build their brands through that brand building [entertainment] jetstream."

Prior to joining M Booth, Overall launched and led the talent, licensing, and casting group at Grey Group. She has also worked in entertainment marketing for Starpower, MS&L, and Ketchum.

In January, M Booth hired FleishmanHillard veteran Nancy Seliger as EVP of brand development and client experience.