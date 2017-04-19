Rogue One: A Brexit Story

Young people left out of debate and decisions that will inarguably impact their future… You take one bank holiday break and look what you come back to.

The general consensus is that the media is now more active in taking political sides than politicians are.

So debate lies limp, in a vacuum when it comes to genuine, informed discussions on what success post Brexit looks like.

For industries like communications, agriculture, hospitality – speculation is a-plenty, but debate cannot exist in an echo chamber.

Opinions and informed leadership are necessary.

In Gideon Rachman’s recent FT article "Amicable Brexit Divorce hinges on cash settlement", he muses about the dangers of a 'lose-lose' approach to the conscious uncoupling of the UK and EU.

The dangers of four factors – the shock to the UK of the cost of said divorce, the negotiation not being between two equals, the length of time it is drawn out over, eventually costing the UK any strong negotiation position and the finally, the bitter fall out of two sides wanting to hurt each other.

The question is – is there a better way?