DfE doubles campaign budget to attract people into teaching

The government has significantly stepped up the amount it spends on an integrated comms campaign to tempt people into teaching.

The ‘Your Future: Their Future’ campaign was launched in September 2014 to boost the number of teachers and had an advertising budget of less than £4m in its first year.





But last month it emerged that the Department for Education (DfE) is to spend £16.6m on its "annual marketing campaign which aims to get 35,000 people to apply for a teacher training course each year".





This is a marked increase from 2015/16 – when £7.7m was spent on what the DfE describes as "recruitment marketing".





And the new budget is significantly more than the £13.9m allocated in 2016/17 to promote teaching as a career.





The decision to more than double the budget for teacher recruitment from two years ago comes as the number of graduates choosing to take up teaching is in decline.





There were 1,900 fewer people enrolling on post-graduate teacher training courses in England and Wales last year, with 25,950 starting on such courses in 2016 compared to 27,850 in 2015, according to the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS).





In a bid to communicate the positive aspects of being a teacher, the DfE is taking a case study-led approach, using individual stories to promote teaching as a career and highlighting positive personal experiences.





Geraldine Vesey, director of SKV Communications, one of the agencies retained by the DfE, said: "The Get Into Teaching PR campaign tells the story of teaching from a teacher’s perspective. It aims to encourage more people to consider a career in teaching to help recruit the 35,000 new teachers needed each year."





She added: "The PR activity is just one important strand of the annual multi-layered communication and marketing campaign, which includes: Press and broadcast media, cinema and digital advertising, as well social media activity and train-to-teach events across the country."





Click here to subscribe to the new FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.