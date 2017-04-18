Omnicom PR revenue up 1.8% in Q1

NEW YORK: Omnicom Group’s PR revenue grew 1.8% organically in the first quarter to $325.3 million. As-reported growth for the PR sector was 2% in the period.



For the holding company as a whole, revenue was up 4.4% organically to $3.6 billion. Net income increased 10.7% to $241.8 million; operating profit improved by 4.5% to $409.9 million. Omnicom’s operating profit margin percentage was 11.4% in the quarter, up from 11.2% in Q1 2016.



The holding company owns and operates FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, Marina Maher Communications, and other firms under its Omnicom Public Relations Group. The PR results were measured against a first quarter of 2016 in which revenue was down 0.9%.



Omnicom’s other business segments outpaced PR in Q1. Advertising revenue increased 6.4% organically in the period to $1.9 billion, while CRM increased 2.1% to $1.1 billion. Specialty communications revenue improved by 3.3% to $270.3 million.



Growth in North America, Omnicom’s largest region, was slower than others in Q1 at 1.1% to $2.1 billion. Revenue growth in the U.K. was 8.1% in the first quarter to $309.2 million, and it improved by 8.2% in other European markets to $578.4 million. Revenue growth in Asia-Pacific was 9.1% organically in the period to $375 million. Latin American revenue increased 5.4% organically to $106.6 million, and Africa and the Middle East was up by 37.9% to $78.9 million.



Organic revenue represents change without taking into account the impact of acquisitions or disposals.