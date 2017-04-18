Breakfast Briefing, 4.18.2017: Another top exec steps out of Uber

Another Uber executive out
Uber VP of global vehicle programs Sherif Marakby has left the besieged ride-hailing company, according to Automotive News. Why Marakby stepped down is unclear, according to media reports. His departure came on the heels of top communicator Rachel Whetstone departing last week. Marakby, who joined Uber from Ford last April, was one of the leaders of its driverless car program. Meanwhile, New York City officials are moving to force Uber to add a tipping option.
Omnicom PR up nearly 2% in Q1
The public relations segment at Omnicom Group saw an organic revenue increase of 1.8% in the first quarter to $325.3 million. Overall, the holding company, which is the parent of FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, and others, reported 4.4% revenue growth in the quarter to $3.6 billion. Net income and operating profit both improved from Q1 2016 to $241.8 million and $409.9 million, respectively.
Munoz apologizes again
Despite a sharp drop in first-quarter profit, United Airlines’ Q1 earnings largely beat or matched analysts’ expectations, with revenue up 2.7% to $8.4 billion. Although the period did not include Dr. David Dao’s violent removal from a Chicago-to-Louisville flight last Sunday, United CEO Oscar Munoz apologized again for the incident on the earnings call. "It is obvious from recent experiences that we need to do a much better job serving our customers," Munoz said, according to Fortune.
What Sean Spicer thinks of Melissa McCarthy’s impressions
Zzzzzzzzzzz in a word (or a sound). The press secretary told CNN’s Jim Acosta at Monday’s White House Easter Egg Roll—he was not dressed as the Easter Bunny—that he’s usually asleep by the time Saturday Night Live gets in full swing. McCarthy, who has done three acerbic Spicer impressions on SNL this season, is scheduled to host the show next month.
What to watch today
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to speak at the F8 conference early this afternoon (on East Coast time) as his company faces the aftermath of a murder being broadcast on its social media platform this weekend. Facebook is under pressure to improve its procedures for reviewing and removing violent content after taking hours to pull down the murder of 74-year-old Robert Godwin on Sunday.
New from PRWeek today
Brunswick is set to open its fifth U.S. office in Chicago next month. Kreab has been accused of spreading fake news about Estee Lauder heir Ronald Lauder.
News to know
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May calls for June 8 snap election. Voters go to the polls in widely watched Georgia special election. Air Canada apologizes for bumping 10-year-old passenger off overbooked flight. Theranos agrees to stay out of blood testing for two years. Bill O’Reilly’s viewers still see him favorably amid advertiser boycott. Trump executive order to extend "Buy American, Hire American" rules.
Breakfast Briefing, 4.18.2017: Another top exec steps out of Uber
One of the executives behind Uber's self-driving car program has departed, the company said Monday.
Another Uber executive out
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins