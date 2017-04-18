PR firm Kreab accused over Estée Lauder heir 'fake news' smear campaign

International PR agency Kreab has been accused of establishing a think-tank to publish "fake news" about Ronald Lauder, heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics business.

An article in The Times yesterday suggests Kreab founded The Centre for Media Transparency and published a report about media ownership in Romania.

The report, called The Men Who Bit The (Watch) Dogs, profiled Lauder and highlighted his links to Central European Media Enterprises, the broadcast media company he founded in 1991.

A spokesman for Lauder told The Times: "The articles are fake news. They should never have been published."

Records on Companies House show the centre was incorporated in 2015 and dissolved earlier this month (4 April).

Kreab, which was ranked 38th in PRWeek's 2016 Global Agency Business Report and is part-owned by Omnicom, was yet to respond to request for comment at the time of publication.