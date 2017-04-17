Jenny Dervin joins Pratt & Whitney from Qatar Airways

Dervin is serving as head of media bureau and strategic messaging for the United Technologies subsidiary.

HARTFORD, CT: Pratt & Whitney, a United Technologies subsidiary, has hired former Qatar Airways VP Jenny Dervin as head of media bureau and strategic messaging.

Dervin joined Pratt & Whitney this month, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was previously VP of corporate communications at Qatar Airways from August 2015 to this March. Previously, Dervin worked at JetBlue Airways for nearly nine years, most recently as VP of corporate communications. She started her career at TWA in Chicago and joined Delta Air Lines in 1999.

Dervin declined to comment on the move. Qatar Airways did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Last September, United Technologies rolled out a digital campaign to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its tuition-assistance program, called the Employee Scholar Program, across its social media channels and its website. The effort featured the initiative’s alumni and included a video of CEO Gregory Hayes, who was also elected chairman in September.

Sales of Pratt & Whitney, the second-biggest business unit at United Technologies, were up nearly 4% in the fourth quarter of last year to $3.99 billion, according to CNBC.