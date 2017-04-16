SNL puts Sean Spicer (back) in a bunny suit for Hitler comments

Saturday Night Live had a special Easter egg for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer last night, bringing back guest star Melissa McCarthy to mock the embattled spokesman for his ill-advised Assad-Hitler moral equivalence argument.
Making the case for his boss’ military action in Syria, Spicer drew a line between the country’s dictator, Bashar al-Assad, and Adolf Hitler, saying the German dictator didn’t even gas his own people as Assad did. Spicer also coined the unfortunate term "holocaust centers" this week.
Fun fact: Spicer actually was the man under the Easter Bunny’s big ears for at least one White House Easter Egg Roll during President George W. Bush’s administration.
#neverforget #WhiteHousebunny @seanspicer pic.twitter.com/Fi134UjYYJ— Olivier Knox (@OKnox) March 28, 2016
The show didn't let Pepsi and United Airlines off the hook, either.