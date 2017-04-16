SNL puts Sean Spicer (back) in a bunny suit for Hitler comments

An Easter treat for everyone: Melissa McCarthy yells at kids at an Easter egg roll.

Saturday Night Live had a special Easter egg for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer last night, bringing back guest star Melissa McCarthy to mock the embattled spokesman for his ill-advised Assad-Hitler moral equivalence argument.

Making the case for his boss’ military action in Syria, Spicer drew a line between the country’s dictator, Bashar al-Assad, and Adolf Hitler, saying the German dictator didn’t even gas his own people as Assad did. Spicer also coined the unfortunate term "holocaust centers" this week.



Fun fact: Spicer actually was the man under the Easter Bunny’s big ears for at least one White House Easter Egg Roll during President George W. Bush’s administration.

The show didn't let Pepsi and United Airlines off the hook, either.



