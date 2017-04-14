Academy Award-winning director Armando Bo to headline Brand Film Festival

Armando Bo, who won an Academy Award for Birdman in 2015, will be interviewed on stage by Brand Film Festival New York jury chair Judy John on May 4.

NEW YORK: Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Armando Bo will share his filmmaking and branded content expertise at this year’s Brand Film Festival New York.

The 2017 Brand Film Festival jury chair Judy John, chief creative officer North America and CEO Canada at Publicis-owned creative firm Leo Burnett, will interview Bo on stage the night of the festival.

Bo has written screenplays for Biutiful, The Last Elvis, and Birdman, for which he won an Academy Award for best original screenplay in 2015. Bo also wrote and directed Lifeline, a 30-minute brand film starring Olivia Munn and produced by Ogilvy New York and Anonymous content for Qualcomm. Lifeline will be featured at the Brand Film Festival along with more than 30 other films.

Over his career, Bo has also directed several brand films for companies such as Axe, VW, and Got Milk. He is co-founder of Rebolucion, a production company that has created content for brands including Ford, Fuze Tea, and Sprite.

Bruce Bildsten, executive producer at Anonymous Content and creative director on BMW's The Escape branded film, will also be appearing at a workshop during the afternoon of the festival. Bildsten led the team that created the original Escape film at Minneapolis ad agency Fallon in 2001 and was invited by BMW, along with former Fallon producer Brian DiLorenzo, to create the big budget new film.



Trudy Hardy, VP of marketing, BMW of North America, and Eric Stern, MD and partner at Anonymous Content, will also be appearing at the workshops, as will Andy Goldberg, chief creative officer at GE.



The Brand Film Festival is PRWeek and Campaign’s celebration of the marketing industry’s finest cinematic storytelling in the Americas. Best of the Best films will be announced the night of the Festival on May 4 at the Paley Center for Media in New York City beginning at 6:00 p.m. The categories are Best Film by a Brand, Best Film by an Agency, Most Creative, Best Short Form, and Best Long Form.

All featured films will be screened at the festival following a series of workshops showing what it takes to create a remarkable branded film. Buy tickets here today, discounted rates are available for tickets bought by April 14.