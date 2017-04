Weeks or months? Or out by Easter? Vote below or tweet at @prweekus with your vote.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has had better weeks. On Tuesday, he angered 99% of the news-watching population by comparing Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and Adolf Hitler and saying the German dictator "didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons." He also coined the term "holocaust centers" in the same press briefing.

