Breakfast Briefing, 4.14.2017: United pilots 'infuriated' by Dao incident

United’s re-accommodation crisis, day six
The union representing more than 12,000 of United Airlines’ pilots wants the world to know it had absolutely nothing to do with the violent "re-accommodation" of passenger David Dao before a flight from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday. The organization released a statement on Thursday saying, "United pilots are infuriated by this event," according to Business Insider. The union added that the incident was "ultimately caused by the grossly inappropriate response by the Chicago Department of Aviation." Lawyers for Dao strongly hinted on Thursday that he may sue the airline, as well as other parties, via CBS News. New York Times: United and Pepsi affairs force brands to respect social media.
Why couldn’t Whetstone fix Uber?
Easy answer: because she isn’t super-human, according to industry experts who chatted with The Guardian. "If she was a Time Lord, maybe. If she could actually fix the fabric of reality, maybe," Ed Zitron told the newspaper. "But when you have a video of your CEO in a car doing a live stage play of Atlas Shrugged, what are you meant to do there?" Whetstone stepped down this week after two years at the ride-hailing company amid several crises.
Better late than never
Facebook is taking down 30,000 fake news accounts in France, scrambling to stop the spread of misinformation in the country 10 days before the first round of voting in its presidential election. The social network, widely accused of not doing enough to stop fake news during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is under pressure from European governments to crack down on disinformation, according to Reuters.
Congressman stands by call for Spicer to be fired
Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO) isn’t backing off his comments that President Donald Trump should fire White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. "I don’t think he’s serving this president very well," Coffman told CNN on Thursday, repeating remarks he made a day earlier at a town hall. Spicer created a media firestorm of his own when he compared the actions of dictator Bashar al-Assad in Syria to those of Adolf Hitler, saying, "Hitler didn’t use gas on his own people." The Atlantic: Sean Spicer throws in the towel.
Pentagon pushes back on NBC News report on North Korea
Defense Department officials told Fox News Channel’s Jennifer Griffin that an NBC News report that the Pentagon is preparing a pre-emptive strike if North Korea gets an itchy trigger finger is "wildly wrong" and "crazy." The NBC News story detailed how American forces could strike first if North Korea tests another nuclear device as soon as this weekend.
