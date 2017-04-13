Brunswick Group US senior partner Steve Lipin exits after almost 16 years

He is forming his own firm focused on critical communications, M&A, activism defense, and C-suite corporate issues.

NEW YORK: Steve Lipin, U.S. senior partner at Brunswick Group, is departing after almost 16 years to form his own firm.

Lipin’s new firm will be focused on critical communications, M&A, activism defense, and C-suite corporate issues, he explained in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. Lipin would not give an exact departure date when asked, but said he would be leaving Brunswick soon.

"Brunswick is the premier strategic firm in our sector with a top-notch reputation and global capabilities second to none," Lipin told PRWeek in an emailed statement. "I wish the firm and my colleagues the very best as they go from strength to strength. It has been a privilege working at the firm for the past 16 years."

Lipin did not want to comment beyond that statement.

Lipin joined Brunswick in August 2001 from the Wall Street Journal. He covered banking for WSJ between 1991 and 1994, covered M&As between 1995 and 2000, and spent his last year there as finance editor.

In his LinkedIn post Lipin wrote that he is now "ready for a new journey" as he forms his own firm.

"Steve Lipin has been a valued member of Brunswick's team for the last 15 years and we thank him for his significant contribution to the firm," a Brunswick spokesperson told PRWeek in an emailed statement.



Lipin's responsibilities will now be delegated to other partners who work on M&A at the firm.

Lipin was included on PRWeek’s Power List in 2009.