PRWeek Agency Business Report 2017

For the third year running, U.S. PR revenue in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report rankings rose 7% — a solid growth ratio that speaks to an industry that is doing pretty well. Globally, the situation is more turbulent, with 6% growth last year compared to 5% in 2015 and a more bullish 8% in the 12 months prior.

For an in-depth look at the PR agency landscape, navigate our 2017 Agency Business Report, which features a comprehensive analysis of more than 40 of the world’s leading firms, over 10 different rankings tables, a deep dive into the overall state of the sector with opinions from leading CEOs, additional infographics, and much more. This is the most extensive roundup of everything happening in the PR agency sector.