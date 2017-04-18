M&C Saatchi PR launches Create team with senior hires and brings in Berlin boss

M&C Saatchi PR has announced a new lead for its Germany office, and the creation of a new "strategic and creative hub" in its London HQ, led by two new hires and the agency's co-founder.

The new team is called Create and is initially an eight-person unit, which will provide support to the agency's client teams across its eight offices.

It is lead by agency Nathan Kemp, a director who has been with the agency since its inception.

As head of create, Kemp will be assisted by Bronwyn Fieldgate, who joined in February as planning director, arriving from the creative agency Ogilvy & Mather. In addition, Allan Bailey was last month appointed head of design. He was previously at online gambling firm Betway.

Kemp said: "We put strategy and creative at the heart of what we do. It’s great that we now have a dedicated team within the agency, whose sole purpose is to come up with brilliant creative and innovation solutions for our clients globally."

In Germany, the firm has taken on Orsina Schüllner to lead its Berlin office, which opened in 2015.

Global CEO Molly Aldridge said: "As the market and political climate continues to change across Europe, Germany continues to be a very important market for our global network. With Orsina Schüllner, we found a communications expert who embodies our core values and unique proposition."

Founded in 2010, M&C Saatchi PR also has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Dubai and Sydney.

M&C Saatchi PR and its sister PR agencies Talk PR and M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment outperformed their parent company in 2016.