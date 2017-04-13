Ketchum names Mike Doyle, Hilary Hanson McKean first regional presidents in North America

The newly created positions replace the need for a CEO of Ketchum North America, the agency said.

NEW YORK: Ketchum has named Mike Doyle and Hilary Hanson McKean its first regional presidents, replacing the need for a CEO of Ketchum North America, the firm said on Thursday.

Barri Rafferty was North America CEO before the firm promoted her to global president last July.

The agency has upped Doyle to regional president of Ketchum New York, Boston, the Midwest, and Canada; it also named McKean regional president of Ketchum South and West, effective immediately.

Reporting directly to Rafferty, Doyle and McKean will be responsible for business growth, client relationships, talent development, and effective sharing of best practices and knowledge in their respective regions.

"The goal is to take our two of our best talents who have been growing offices and clients and help them spend more time with some of our key offices across North America to continue the growth trajectory we’ve had here," Rafferty said.

Doyle, who joined the agency in 1995, will continue to oversee Ketchum’s New York and Boston offices and add responsibilities for Ketchum Midwest and Ketchum Canada. McKean, a 20-year Ketchum veteran, will continue to oversee Ketchum’s global practices. As regional president, she will be responsible for Ketchum West, working closely with Melissa Kinch, who is leading Ketchum West as director.

McKean will also continue to oversee Ketchum South, which is led by director Jamey Peters, who also manages Ketchum’s energy practice. Under Peters’ leadership, Ketchum South will expand beyond Dallas and Atlanta to include Raleigh, North Carolina, via the planned transition of Capstrat into Ketchum South. Ketchum bought Capstrat in 2013. Capstrat president and CEO Karen Albritton is planning to exit the agency this summer after a 17-year career there.

"We have worked together [with Doyle and McKean] for a long time, so we know how to divide and conquer to get things done," Rafferty said. "This structure is going to allow us to continue to unleash that potential but also allow me to focus more broadly globally, to spend more time in Europe, and to make sure that our offices and clients in North America have key senior people and counselors focused on their business strategy and client strategy."

Ketchum has also expanded CFO Scott Proper’s role to COO for North America. Former Midwest Director Bill Zucker is also taking on responsibility for Ketchum Canada via his promotion to MD for the Midwest and Canada. Zucker will work closely with Emma Capombassis, who will lead Ketchum Canada as director and GM.