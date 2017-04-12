Capstrat CEO Karen Albritton to depart firm this summer

Her departure will follow that of Capstrat cofounder Ken Eudy, who left the agency at the end of last year.

RALEIGH, NC: Capstrat president and CEO Karen Albritton is planning to exit the agency this summer after a 17-year career there.

Rob Flaherty, CEO of Ketchum, which bought Capstrat in 2013, said via email that Albritton recently announced her intention to leave the firm. She is planning to stay until June, he said.

"[Albritton] has been with Capstrat since 2000, and in that time has helped grow the agency and its reputation regionally," said Flaherty. "We respect her decision to leave and she will be missed."

Albritton will work closely with Jamey Peters, partner and director of Ketchum South, during her transition. Peters will be supported by Capstrat’s senior leadership team of Kelly Calabria, EVP and MD of client engagement; Angela Connor, EVP and MD of media engagement; and Jonathan Wisely, SVP and executive creative director.

Albritton’s departure follows that of Capstrat cofounder Ken Eudy, who left the firm at the end of 2016. He is currently senior adviser to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Albritton was promoted to CEO of Capstrat early last year, when Eudy became chairman. She also retained her previous role, using the title of CEO and president. Albritton was named president of the firm in 2007.

Before joining Capstrat in 2000, Albritton served as MD at FGI Marketing and VP and associate media director at McKinney+Silver.

Eudy cofounded Capstrat in 1994 after serving as executive director of the North Carolina Democratic Party. He also worked as a TV correspondent in the state and chief political writer for The Charlotte Observer.

When asked if Albritton and Eudy have reached the end of their earn-out periods, Flaherty said the firm does not disclose employee financial information.

Albritton and Peters were not immediately available for comment.