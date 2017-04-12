Twitter expands third-party measurement partnerships

Added 3 hours ago by Omar Oakes, Campaign UK , Be the first to comment

Twitter is hoping to reassure brands amid recent digital advertising controversies by announcing relationships with third-party measurement providers.

News

The social media company said it is partnering with Moat and Integral Ad Science to help brand marketers understand if the video ads they are running on Twitter are viewable by humans. 

Twitter said marketers can also compare video ad viewability across channels and added that Moat has detected that more than 99% of videos seen on Twitter are viewable.

The company is also expanding its relationships with Nielsen and ComScore to allow marketers to measure whether Twitter ads were delivered to their intended audience via Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings and ComScore validated Campaign Essentials.

The partnerships, announced by Twitter in a blog post, come after a string of digital advertising controversies such as Google ads appearing alongside extremist content and Facebook’s failure to properly measure video metrics.

"We have relationships with the top measurement companies in the world, which allows our partners to measure the reach, influence, and action that results from their advertising," said Ivan Santana, group product manager for revenue at Twitter. "This includes ongoing conversations with organisations like the Media Ratings Council on the accreditation process."

This article first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now